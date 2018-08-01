Avoid Nielsen's 6% Yield At All Costs

Nielsen (NLSN) recently took a 25% hit following Q2 earnings and the market has now made this name one of the highest yielding stocks in the S&P 500 with a current yield of 6.07%. The drop-off in profitability is alarming, with net income down 45% YOY and considerable margin compression. Investors should not jump in and buy this 6% yield because it's not backed by solid financials, but rather is risky with a highly leveraged balance sheet and a lack of liquidity. While the dividend can remain online in the near term, a significant restructuring is needed - beginning with the Buy segment - before investors should even consider adding this name to their portfolio.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Breaking Down Q2 Results

Nielsen just reported Q2 results and hit the market with quite the surprise. Broadly, there just wasn't growth and there was margin contraction at all levels. Breaking it down, adjusted EBITDA was down 8.2% YOY and the corresponding margin was down 232bps YOY. That, in turn, led to a decline in FCF of 23.5%. Another concern is the FX impact at the EBITDA level for the company, which is presumably part of the total guide down 230bps for the year. Revenue was aided by FX this quarter to the tune of 90bps and EBITDA also benefitted mildly by 10bps. However, in the projections going forward, we're looking at -200bps in EBITDA margin in the second half. The full-year total will be 30bps, meaning 200bps of that is organic margin compression - not the positive development that shareholders want to see. These are a weak set of results and are, unfortunately, showcasing a structural problem with the business as a whole, rather than a temporary negative development.

Source: Investor Presentation

One positive I'm taking away from this report is that management is realistic with the results and not trying to blame it on external factors. CFO Jamere Jackson said, "Our progress was not reflected in our financial results, which are disappointing and came in below our expectations." A more inflated management team might have said that the quarter was out of their control rather than admit that there's a catch-up period to be had. Fortunately, there are offsets. For example, the company is ahead of schedule with its cost take-out plan - despite it not yet being visible at the adj. EBITDA level - as they've raised the target by $150 million to $650 million.

One of the major pain points of the earnings report was that the CEO Dwight Barns would be retiring. This comes at a difficult time as the company also said it'd be conducting a strategic review of its Buy segment, which is focused on recording consumer habits. There's no specifics currently surrounding this, but it casts an air of weakness for the segment that accounts for 49% of sales and 23% of EBIT. The Watch segment is the more profitable segment, accounting for 76% of EBIT. Watch has solid tailwinds around it, including strength in National TV and digital, with Gracenote putting up double-digit growth rates; however, some of this strength is going to be offset by the impact of GDPR. In the Buy segment, it's no wonder they're looking to offload the division as EM growth is flat and has experienced a difficult 2017 so far. Surprisingly, the developed markets portion of the Buy segment is actually performing worse as multinational clients' spend has declined. As for Barns stepping down, I view it as an initial negative, but a weakness to be bought as no company is just one individual and he can be replaced.

The Dividend Seems Quite Challenged

Nielsen has historically been a very strong dividend stock in terms of consistency. We've seen a five-year growth rate of 33% and a one-year growth rate of 7.87%. A 6% yield by itself is nearly 3x that of the broader market and quite compelling when the search for yield still rages on among investors. This is all the more true when valuations for the broader equity market remain high and quality dividends are few and far between. However, given the significant drop off in profitability, it's more than appropriate to discuss dividend sustainability, let alone the ability of the company to grow it in the manner it has been.

In the last twelve months, the company spent $488 million dividends relative to $1 billion in free cash flow. On those metrics, there is good dividend coverage, even if the FCF profile is deteriorating. It's also possible that the company reverses this past quarter's trend and keeps FCF stable in Q3 or improves. I think that'd give investors a lot more comfort knowing that their dividend had no chance of being cut at the expense of future growth. The problem here is the drastically lowered guidance. For the full-year 2018, FCF guidance was reduced to $550-575 million, which gives them actually very sparse dividend coverage of just 1.12-1.19x. I could run this at an EBIT level, but the company prefers to use multiple adjustments and this is the purest form of evaluating dividend security, in my opinion.

To top it all off, Nielsen is highly leveraged. The company is targeting a YE2018 net debt ratio of 4.3x, which means gross is somewhere in the camp of 4.5-4.6x depending on the net change in cash from the current $394 million. There's no real default risk here in the near term at least considering there are no significant maturities until 2020 when the company has $800 million in senior notes due. The problems, rather, begin to build in the 2022/2023 time frame. In 2023, the company has a $4 billion term loan due. In current standing, the company just doesn't have the liquidity to even begin tackling that and makes sense why they need to conduct a strategic review of the Buy segment - they're going to need proceeds to fund a pay down of that term loan.

Source: Investor Presentation

Discussing the dividend also brings up the stock's valuation. It's trading at 11.9x forward earnings and 8.7x EV/EBITDA, which is a discount to the broader equity market, to direct peers it's a massive discount to the tune of 56% on a P/E basis and 51% on an EV/EBITDA basis. This valuation is relative to peers Equifax (EFX), CoreLogic (CLGX), FactSet (FDS), and Gartner (IT) and while investors may have slightly different comp sets, these are all similar-sized information services companies. Another thing to note here is that Nielsen has the highest dividend among peers. Gartner and CoreLogic don't even pay a dividend. Equifax's yield is negligible below the broader equity market at just 1.24%.

With such a substantial yield differential, there is quite the bid for current income investors to seriously consider this name despite the large drop-off in the equity. It's tough not to like the relative value here, especially as Nielsen trades near the point where it IPO'd seven years ago. However, the lack of safety around the dividend, considering they're now going to pay out a majority of FCF in dividends, makes me inclined to not buy the current dip.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

A substantial de-rating like the one we've just witnessed has to be met with significant caution as it's easy for investors to want to jump in at all-time lows for a mature business. However, I want to express to investors that the narrowing free cash flow profile is highly concerning and coverage is inadequate, in my opinion. The disposal of the Buy segment creates further complications, especially if the financial situation at large for Nielsen deteriorates further. Other than a high-yield relative to comps and a massively discounted valuation, I can't find any real reason to want to jump in and buy here. This could be "dead money" until a positive organic development occurs. I highly advise investors to avoid this name and look elsewhere for yield.

