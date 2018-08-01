The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Clive Meanwell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, Nicole. Good morning everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company's second quarter 2018 financial and operating results conference call. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Clive Meanwell; and our Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Visioli.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the Forward-Looking Statements legend in our press release issued this morning as well as in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

During today's call, we may also refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this morning's press release for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. The press release can be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations section of our Web site.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Clive. Clive?

Clive Meanwell

Thanks very much, Krishna, and good morning everyone. During the second quarter of 2018, our team continued with outstanding product development execution for inclisiran, delivering against all of our 2018 objectives.

Before summarizing our second quarter 2018 results, we reaffirm our focus on inclisiran, the investigational RNA interference therapeutic, which inhibits the synthesis of PCSK9, a genetically and clinically validated target for lowering LDL-C and reducing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or ASCVD risk. We continue to see inclisiran, a first-in-class agent, demonstrating unique efficacy safety dosage and manufacturing performance, which we believe characterize a new product which can make a major difference in ASCVD.

For this, the world's most deadly condition, experts believe it's possible to reduce the risk of second heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular disease events by at least 20% to 30%, and push back the age of a first such event by three decades, from 70 to 100 years of age. The potential social, medical, and economic consequences of such change are enormous. Millions of deaths and major health events avoided, and up to trillions of dollars of healthcare efficiency gained worldwide.

Now, we're compelled by three opportunities. First, groundbreaking Nobel Prize winning science and exclusive technology, RNA interference or RNAi has now emerged as a powerful new modality for therapeutics. We're thrilled by the progress of our partner, Alnylam, congratulating them on their recent CHMP recommendation, and proud to apply their technology to ASCVD.

Second, by the opportunity to build trustful relationships with payers, providers, prescribers, patients, and global partners, and to execute an authentic value-based and integrated economic approach to the patient journey. We're confident, as are others, in the potential for inclisiran to bring meaningful and valuable improvement in clinical outcomes. And third, by the once in a lifetime opportunity to create highly significant value for shareholders. More than 100 million people need lipid treatment worldwide, even with perfect prescribing and perfect adherence to statins and ezetimibe at least 13 million people don't achieve treatment goals. And we expect this number to increase as LDL-C targets go down in new guidelines this year.

We're also encouraged by new clinical data from others, by pricing and patient access developments in the last months, and by expert forecasts which continue to foresee a multibillion dollar revenue market for PCSK9 agents going forward. Our press release lists the multiple execution achievements by our team during the second quarter, and I will only summarize the main ones.

In April, we presented new data and analyses from multiple studies in the ORION development program for inclisiran at the National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions. The data demonstrated that inclisiran likely has a one-size-fits-all dosing regimen without the necessity of dose adjustments across a wide range of dyslipidemia patient populations. In May, we presented pre-specified analysis of secondary endpoints from the ORION-1 Phase II trial at the 86th European Atherosclerosis Society Congress, also published in circulation. Inclisiran significantly and dose-dependently reduced atherogenic lipoproteins in addition to the LDL-C, including non-HDL-C, ApoB, VLDL-C and Lp(a), each associated with an increased risk we know of heart attacks and strokes, particularly in high-risk patients.

In June, we presented data from a pre-specified subgroup analysis of patients with diabetes from the ORION-1 trial at the American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions. The data showed that patients with and without diabetes experienced similar adverse event profiles, including no effects on control of blood glucose levels over six months. All patients, including diabetics responded similarly to inclisiran in terms of LDL-C lowering, though diabetic population is of course a cornerstone of the cardiovascular marketplace these days. In June, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for the ongoing inclisiran Phase III clinical trials conducted its third planned review of safety and efficacy data from the trials, and recommended that they continue without modification.

At that time, the trials accumulated more than 1,550 patient-years of safety data for inclisiran. And while they set their own schedule, we anticipate further IDMC reviews in the second-half of the year as we continue to accrue further patient data.

Based on our own ongoing blinded data reviews, there are no material safety observations to date, and the adverse events reported are very consistent with the published of ORION-1 Phase II study. We anticipate continued clinical momentum through the second-half of 2018 moving towards anticipated clinical Phase III data readout as well as NDA and MAA submissions in 2019. We have completed substantially all of the previously announced restructuring. We now have fewer than 60 fulltime equivalent professionals focused on inclisiran development and the management of our corporation going forward.

Following the first quarter 2018 divestitures of our Infectious Disease business to Melinta, we continue to expect that our cash together with non-fix sources of liquidity from the Melinta deal in the form of revenue earnouts and shares of the Melinta stock, together with fixed payments in 2019, provide us with necessary financial resources through inclisiran Phase III data readout and submission of the LDL lowering indication, NDA and MAA, commercial manufacturing and supply chain setup, and enrollment of the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial during the period 2018-2019.

Chris Visioli, our Chief Financial Officer, will cover financial results for the second quarter which met or exceed our goals. Chris?

Christopher Visioli

Thank you, Clive, and good morning everyone. During the second quarter of 2018, we remained focused on meeting and exceeding our operational, restructuring, and financial goals reflecting our strategy to progress the development of inclisiran and to restructure the firm substantially. We are pleased with the progress of our core program.

And we have now substantially completed the previously announced restructuring work as planned in the first-half of the year with costs of restructuring activities and wind down cost for our legacy businesses are on track within our guidance of $25 million to $30 million. Focusing on our financial expenditures on inclisiran, as we highlighted in our first quarter call, we expected to spend approximately $22 million during 2018 on direct cash compensation for the dedicated inclisiran team.

In the second quarter, we spent approximately $4.8 million on the team and through the first-half of the year approximately $9.9 million. As we previously stated, we expect to spend about $150 million over 2018 and 2019 to bring inclisiran forward to an NDA and MAA submission. In the second quarter, our non-head account inclisiran R&D cost were approximately $80 million of the total $21 million spent on inclisiran R&D for direct support of the preclinical, clinical and manufacturing work associated with preparation for the filing of the NDA and MAA for the LDL lowering indication.

Year-to-date, we have spent approximately $47 million towards these programs which reflects the non-linear nature of the spending over the course of 2018 and 2019. We remain on target for the total of $150 million spending on this program by the end of 2019. The remainder of the inclisiran R&D spending in the second quarter 2018 around $3 million was spent on planning and start-up activities for the cardiovascular outcomes trial ORION-4.

We have previously stated that we will spend about $150 million over the five to six years lifetime of the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial and secondary prevention of ASCVD. We will update spending patterns on ORION-4 as the trail rolls out in the second-half of 2018 and in 2019. Our SG&A expense for the quarter was approximately $21 million; $50 million on an adjusted basis.

As anticipated, we expect our quarterly SG&A run rate to decrease in the second-half of the year as we move beyond the restructuring work and focus solely on spending for the leadership and administrative support for inclisiran. We ended the second quarter 2018 with a $162.5 million in cash and marketable securities.

As Clive stated, going forward we continue to expect that this cash together with non-fix sources of liquidity from the Melinta deal in the form of revenue earn-outs and shares of the Melinta stock, together with fixed payments in 2019, provide us with the necessary financial resources through inclisiran Phase III data readout and submission of the LDL lowering indication, NDA and MAA, commercial manufacturing and supply chain setup, and enrollment of the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcomes trial during the period 2018 to 2019.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Clive. Clive?

Clive Meanwell

Thanks very much indeed, Chris. And operator, I think it would be a good moment to open it up for question, please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Biren Amin of Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Yes, hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. As I think you've been acknowledging, you've had some periodic safety updates on inclisiran. When can we expect the third dose in the Phase III trial, should we expect that later this fall, Clive?

Clive Meanwell

Yes. I think if you look at where we are now we've sort of got just about everybody through the second dose. As you know, the next dose is six months away. So, yes, by the end of the year pretty much everybody will be through their third dose. Biren, I think everybody will be actually. And as for the timing of the associated DSMB meetings, they do call their own scheme, but there will be a couple of meetings before the end of the year by them as well.

Biren Amin

All right. And then I guess just one follow-up, can you just update us on status of ORION-3? This is the open label extension comparing it to Repatha.

Clive Meanwell

Yes, that's right. That trial remains on track. And the big question on that is switching, of course. And the most important data and readouts will be late 2018-early 2019. And that remains a constant in our project list.

Biren Amin

Great, thank you.

Clive Meanwell

Thanks, Biren. Appreciate it.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question, and thanks for the color on the financials. Recognizing that you're reiterating that your cash and other sources of liquidity should get you to data and through those milestones outlined through the end of 2019, I imagine you don't want to take it down to empty. So how are you thinking about the potential to tap the capital markets between now and then and/or bring in cash through partnering, say, aceous [ph] territories.

Clive Meanwell

Yes, look, I think that our core plan is of course based on liquidity from the Melinta deal. And I think that stands in very good stead. As to other mechanisms or timing of accessing capital I think we're in an open mind but have no specific plans right now.

Jessica Fye

Thank you.

Clive Meanwell

Thanks, Jessica.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, how are you? It's [indiscernible] on here for Umer. Just a quick question, what is the exact level of visibility that you're getting from the DSMB? For example, do you only get feedback that the study is continuing as planned or do you have visibility on a blinded basis, say that X amount of people have ALT greater than five.

Clive Meanwell

Right. And Daryl [ph], thanks. From the DSMB we receive a two-line memo each time, which is a pre-specified wording, almost a checkbox, carry on as before. And that's really it. There is a dialogue with the DSMB before their meeting in making sure they are conscious of all the things that are going on in the study. So, really the specifics that come out of the DSMB are limited to what -- exactly what you just said. We do of course ourselves review blinded data, so we know frequencies of adverse events and so on, but we don't know which group they're assigned to. So that's the combination we have is straightforward response from the DSMB and our own blinded reviews on a regular basis.

Unidentified Analyst

And I suppose just given that then have any patients had an ALT greater than five times?

Clive Meanwell

Well, we haven't committed to sort of disclose that kind of information because the minute you do -- and now I'm going to sellout Rudy Giuliani [ph]. Even if we did it wouldn't matter. But the point I'm trying to make is that it doesn't help for us to start telling people what blinded data look like, I think that is going to cause speculation. But we have seen nothing of any importance in the safety data. We've talked about no material adverse events now for several quarters, and we continue to enjoy that luxury. So we're very, very happy with things.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you, Clive.

Clive Meanwell

No, you're welcome. Thanks for the questions. We do recognize it's one of the key issues, and we appreciate peoples' interest.

Hi there, thanks very much. So, on that scene then, Clive, of DSMB review, I was wondering if you could give us any insight into the threshold for trial modification that's laid out in the DSMB charter. And are you aware of how far from this the trails have been, and whether there's been any directional movement towards or away that critical safety threshold?

Clive Meanwell

Judging by the blinded data we're looking at, Joe, I'd say not in a million miles, not even close. As to the deliberations of the DSMB, they do see -- if you have a small number of events in the split between two groups then they have a slightly different view of it. But we've had a very small number of skin reactions to worry about. That's consistent with the Phase I studies, all the other -- the Phase II studies, all the other data are consistent with the Phase II studies, so there's really nothing. So they don't have much to chew on, but our impression from looking at blinded data is that they're not even close to approaching a set of issues that the DSMB may consider important.

To the other consideration, which is what are the ground rules, if you like, there really aren't any. This is really resting on the quality of the people you select for the DSMB. They're very experienced trialists; they're very experienced statisticians, experts in the field. And you really do rely on their judgment and on the transparency that you provide them. They see much more clearly the data than we do, and we rely upon their judgment. And we certainly didn't set any pre-rules for them about what constituted important findings. So if there are any they'll tell us and they'll decide what they are. We can trust, I think, that the quality of the individuals on the DSMB will do an excellent job, and have done it many times actually. So that's the mechanism, so pre-specified rules.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay, great. That's very helpful, thank you. And then what is your market research showing you about the impact of Regeneron and Sanofi's price cut for Praluent? Does it impact or validate your strategy or the market opportunity in any way?

Clive Meanwell

Great question. We have not undertaken formal market research on the specific announcements made by, for example, Express Scripts and Sanofi or others, although as we've said before, we're highly encouraged by the drift towards value-based pricing. We think it's a marvelous development because that's where this market needs to go in order that more and more and more patients can be considered for care. And that's really what's going to make this market take off, is when the millions of people who need these treatments can get access to them at prices which their insurers or others can afford. And we obviously have been at the vanguard of that idea for many, many years now.

Joseph Schwartz

Got you.

Clive Meanwell

On a more general level though, Joe, obviously we have done a lot of market research these last 12 months. And we do believe there are very distinct thresholds of which payers and providers become a lot more excited about using PCSK9 inhibitors. And we think the market is approaching those numbers these days. So all in all, we're very encouraged by it. We're also thrilled to see Amgen's growth, and Sanofi's growth, and the combined class sales that were announced the second quarter, really, are beginning to move the dials. And we're very pleased to see that.

Joseph Schwartz

Excellent. Thank you.

Joel Beatty

Hi, good morning. Regarding the DSMB reviews of the Phase III program, do they also consider new data from the Phase II extension studies, like ORION-3?

Clive Meanwell

Yes, good question, Joel. Yes, we try to give them a complete briefing on the entire program going in to the studies. And were the DSMB to ask for any data on any of our parallel or prior studies or any specific analysis we're obviously duty-bound to give it to them promptly, and of course we would. They haven't, as a matter of fact. And they are briefed regularly on everything else that's going on in the program, especially data we already have in hand or subset data that we've looked at. So they're well informed. But thus far they haven't asked for any special analyses outside the prescribed analyses we do of ORION-3, and which we then hand over a blinded database to an independent set of data managers and statisticians who run the tables un-blinded for the DSMB, independent of us.

So, hope that's a sufficient answer, but if not ask another one.

Joel Beatty

Yes, that's good. Thank you.

Clive Meanwell

Okay, Joel. Thank you.

Adnan Butt

Hey, thanks for the question. Clive, since three Phase IIIs are enrolled, do you foresee them all reading out at about the same time or you'll fine-tune that better next year?

Clive Meanwell

Well, we can have a stab at it now because I think we announced with, I think, a press release each time, Krishna, when the completion of enrollment was there. And you could -- I think some people have actually could build an estimate of when the last patient visit would be. And then they don't all fall in the same weekend, I'm glad to say. There's sort of several -- three or four months between them, I think. And -- excuse me, Peter. Six weeks that they're compressed. So within a space of six weeks we will get last patient observations. With that much crunching and analysis it may take us more than six weeks to get the answers out, but they don't come all on the same day. They come within a two to three-month period I would suggest.

Adnan Butt

Okay. And then on the outcome study, is there anything you're still waiting to finalize. And that guidance for the spend on the outcome study, I mean it should be miniscule this year. Is that a fair assumption?

Clive Meanwell

Well, of the $150 million, which we think it will ultimately take the run the entire trial, yes it's quite small steps at the beginning here. That shouldn't be confused with the wonderful progress the team is making in setting the study up with our colleagues at Harvard at the TIMI Group, and with our colleagues at Oxford, Professor Collins and his team, it's a very busy time in making sure that we preload the trial. By which I mean identifying suitable patients who are highly likely to meet the randomization criteria in advance of the study, much like we did with the Phase III LDL lowering trials but on a somewhat larger scale.

So all that work is happening, all of the study tools have been devised. And obviously feedback from regulators, there's been a significant cycle of feedback there which is now completed. So I think we're kind of ready to go. We're getting this thing on the runway. And as hoped, we will be enrolling patients in the second-half of the year.

Adnan Butt

Great, thanks.

Clive Meanwell

You're welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Good morning, and thanks for taking my call. Just another question on the safety of RNAi technologies and this one's in the context of some of your competitors in years past being a bit more cautions. For example, on May 15th, 2015, Regeneron talked about "Unproven and unknown safety issues" with RNAi and associated technologies. But on March 21st of this year they did a bit of a 180 by announcing collaboration with your partner, Alnylam for NASH, which is probably a mass market indication. So the question is, and I'm not asking to read their minds, but could you comment on important datasets that might have emerged outside of inclisiran that may be motivating a shift in the market's thinking of the safety of RNAi? Or is inclisiran, which Regeneron is actually probably following very closely, perhaps the main driver in such shifts -- at least so far.

Clive Meanwell

Well, thank you. First of all, the idea of reading Dr. [indiscernible] mind is a task beyond me for sure and -- even though he's your friend. Look, I think that all new technologies go through an important lifecycle of cautious optimism and early statements about oligonucleotide therapeutics in general and then the increasing understanding that not all oligonucleotide therapeutics work the same way, you know, Antisense versus RNAi versus other mechanisms, each have their own specific modes of action and should be each considered separately. And I think the work [indiscernible] has done in the most transparent way in my view, has been to work through that and prove, I think, beyond reasonable doubt now that this platform is a safe and very interesting therapeutic platform for many kinds of drugs, not just [indiscernible] but also the rest of that portfolio and of course also inclisiran.

As to changing mindsets, I think it's just a natural progression of science that is information and data accumulate as dialog increases based on the data people become more comfortable. And that caution can be mitigated. So we'll remain cautious. I think it's important not to get ahead of ourselves. This is still an investigational program, but we've been gratified by the progress that we've made and others have made and RNAi seems to be a very meaningful platform and including a meaningful platform for large populations, potentially. That's our challenge to prove that since our colleagues are focusing on more narrow populations. But we believe we're going about it the right way and hopefully as time goes by people will become increasingly confident as obviously Lyn and the team at Regeneron have become. So it's great.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks for the perspective, Clive.

Madhu Kumar

Yes. Thanks for taking our questions. So kind of a reminder from your earlier ORION studies, was there a uniformity of when adverse events relative to doses or did they really kind of happen upfront?

Clive Meanwell

Okay. Well, first of all, I remember that ORION was not a huge study. It was a large study, 600 patients, but the groups were 60 or so patients and so making extremely fine-tuning type remarks about the distribution of adverse events, you know, one has to do that with a certain amount of care. However, you're right, by and large, skin reactions, were they to occur, occurred with the first dose. I think extremely few patients who got one with the second dose, but not the first dose. So that's one thing. I think you know, that the adverse events in skin reactions manifested with the first injection. And I also think that we didn't see any noticeable time distribution relative to second dose either. So I think it's fair for -- other adverse events, I think it's fair to say that in that Phase II data, most of the events manifested early.

In our blinded tests, obviously, we don't know whether it's a placebo drug, we believe we're seeing a similar pattern, but adverse events happened early and don't -- so far at least appear to be increasing over time. And of course, the event rates are very low. So that's where we are right now Madhu and we'll keep you posted as we see more data.

Madhu Kumar

And then thinking about the ORION-4 recruitment, so I mean ORION recruited way faster than expected. And so between that and kind of the recruitment rate that happened for ODYSSEY outcomes, how do you think about kind of the recruitment kinetics for the cardiovascular outcomes trial?

Clive Meanwell

It's a larger trial, it's a little more challenging, more sites. Not a whole lot more sites, you know, we tend to use these frontloading techniques so the team is working on to identify highly productive sites and then activate them. We hope we can enroll these patients in a little more than a year and get everything on board by the end of next year. That's pretty aggressive for 15,000 patients. But that's what we said in the past. And I believe that based on the planning, we can potentially pull that off which would be quite an achievement, especially done at the efficiency and with the quality that I think the trial promises to show.

Madhu Kumar

Yes, that's about half of the time of the ODYSSEY outcomes in 4A, do you think it's that the recruiting sites kind of seeing where PC SK9 is headed or kind of more jazzed up to recruiting to the inclisiran Phase IIIs?

Clive Meanwell

I don't really think that's it, Madhu, I think people are very jazzed up about monoclonal antibodies too. I mean it was amazing new therapeutic class with huge promise whether you are doing it with the monoclonal or maybe later with RNA knockdown. So, I think all of the investigating sites involved in PC SK9 research overall have been hugely enthused, and let's face it; the results of monoclonal were just outstanding. So I think those trails went terrifically well. Perhaps the difference is to do with how we organize the structure ourselves for these trials and the focus on so-called quality by design methodologies which have been endorsed and promoted by the FDA by places like Duke and by the CTTI initiative which they jointly run.

I think all of us throughout the industry recognize that improving quality -- meeting or improving timelines and reducing cost simultaneously is possible. It's not easy. But it's necessary if we are going to do mega trials in the future. Otherwise, it's going to be difficult to them. So, I think you are going to see a lot of companies moving to the sorts of methods that we have been working on and increasingly seeing everyone doing efficient trials that are reliable, focused on what matters and get results which are generalizable for the populations who are interested in. And of course, that's the name of the game.

Madhu Kumar

All right. Great, thank you very much.

Clive Meanwell

You're welcome.

Jay Olson

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Congratulations on the recent DSMB review and endorsement to proceed without any changes. Do you think inclisiran is now sufficiently de-risked in the minds of potential strategic partners? Or would you think they would like to see additional DSMB reviews before getting comfortable with the safety and efficacy of inclisiran?

Clive Meanwell

Well, we've decided not to comment on what we hear or think about the strategic. And what I can say is from our point of view and from investigator's point of view, we are literally halfway there. We have more than 1550 patient-years of inclisiran safety experience. Everybody is now starting their third dose cycle. So over the next month, I think we are all going to feel we made another step forward beyond the halfway point.

And I think great drug developers and strategically minded people will I think follow that logic themselves. So I would imagine that others would find it encouraging. I know we do and I know our investigators do. But in a sense, Jay, you will have to ask them.

Jay Olson

Okay. And then I guess just looking ahead to European Society of Cardiology in August, is there anything that we should be looking out there or any data presentations that you are especially excited about?

Clive Meanwell

Well, there is monoclonal antibody subset reports that I think we are tuning into. Because I think the progression of the field is important for us and for you and your clients. So there is certainly going to be some interest in it. We are not letting off any fireworks at ESC ourselves. We are going to be present. We've got a lot of -- business to be done because we are meeting with all our investigators and giving them all updates of where we are with trials. There will be a lot of excitement around the ORION-4 start-up. I am sure. So we will busy there. But we don't have any anticipated data revealed. We have all that coming next year.

Jay Olson

Okay. Great, thanks for taking the questions.

Clive Meanwell

You are welcome, Jay. Thanks.

Clive Meanwell

Well, thank you very much indeed to everybody. Thanks for joining us today. Inclisiran is moving efficiently through Phase III trials and it's generating high-quality clinical data we believe, including safety data with a rate of five patient years on inclisiran each day and of course 10 patient years total. We are continuing to focus our efforts on the development of this agent, which we believe is potentially game-changing as a therapeutic, groundbreaking science and technology, innovative approaches to product and market development, at an unwavering commitment to creating shareholder value.

Going forward, in 2018, you can expect from us continued disciplined execution, further safety updates from the Phase III program, including DSMB reviews later in the year, start of the ORION-5 homozygous FH pivotal LDL-C lowering trial, although that is a shorter period, non-critical path effort, start as we discussed today of the patient enrollments in the ORION-4 cardiovascular outcome trial and potential discussions at medical meeting.

So with that, thank you very much for joining us today, and we wish you a good day. Bye-bye.

Clive Meanwell

Thank you.