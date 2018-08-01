Omega Healthcare: Near-Term Danger, Long-Term Prospects, And How We're Playing It

We currently own some shares of Omega, however this article also shares an attractive income-generating options trade we just placed on Omega - and have been implementing successfully on other stocks as well.

This article is about the near-term dangers to Omega Healthcare Investors’ (OHI) big dividend (currently an 8.9% yield), its long-term prospects (demographics are on Omega's side), its current valuation, and an attractive income-generating options trade we just placed on Omega - and have been implementing successfully on other stocks as well.

Overview:

If you don’t know, Omega is a big-dividend healthcare REIT focusing mainly on skilled nursing facilities (“SNF”), and the company’s price has been declining as its dividend coverage ratio has been dwindling to precarious near-term levels, as shown in the table below. And with the company expected to announce earning on Friday, many dividend-focused investors are scared.

The serious challenges Omega has been facing stem mainly from its troubled SNF operators. Specifically, regulators have been putting intense pressure on healthcare reimbursement rates, and this is creating big financial problems for Omega’s operators. We wrote about this in detail back in March (see: Despite 5 Huge Risks, Omega Is Worth Considering). And more recently, just last week Omega announced that it had terminated its restructuring support agreement with large operator Orianna. Unquestionably, these precarious near-term challenges have many dividend-focused investors scared, as evidenced by the high amount of short interest on Omega shares (see graphic below) as well as the unusually high premium income available in the options market (more on this later).

What is Omega Really Worth?

Every investor has their own unique needs and tolerance for risk, as well as widely different investment horizons (i.e. desired holdings periods). One group of Omega investors that's notoriously too short-term focused (in our opinion) is the Wall Street analysts covering the stock. And according to the 11 analysts covering Omega, it's worth $29.44 per share, which is extremely close to its current share price, and lends credence to the average “hold” rating (yellow) in the following graphic.

However, when forced to look a little bit further out (to the year 2020, which really isn’t that much further out), analysts are expecting Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) to first dip to $3.00 per share in 2018, $3.03 in 2019, and then rise to $3.30 in 2020, as per the following table.

Also interesting to note, these same analysts have an implied cap rate of 8.21%. Cap rates are another way to value many REITs (cap rate is essentially net operating income divided by market value, and it shows the potential rate of return on investments). Omega’s 8.21% cap rate is both attractive (because it’s relatively high) and risky (it’s high because the market perceives risk).

Relative to other healthcare REITs, Omega’s price to FFO ratio is attractively low (you're getting more FFO for the price), but this also is the result of the perceived risk, as shown in the following key comps table.

Keep in mind, Omega is the only big SNF-focused healthcare REIT on the list, so it’s a little bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison, but worth considering nonetheless, in our view.

And here's a look at the same Price to FFO ratio information, but for Omega only, and on a historical basis (as well as several additional key valuation metrics).

For example, Omega’s price to FFO is currently low relative to its five-year average.

Also, for more perspective still, here's a look at the growth rate for several of Omega’s key financials over the last 10 years.

Clearly, business has slowed for Omega in recent years, and this is a big part of the reason why the share price also stalled.

However, keep in mind, many investors believe this is a short-term phenomenon as Omega works through the challenges its operators face. Over the long term, demographics could work very strongly in Omega’s favor as the population ages and healthcare needs grow, as shown in the following graphic.

How We Are “Playing” Omega

We are long-term investors. We generally won’t buy a stock unless we believe it can deliver attractive long-term total returns (i.e. dividends plus price appreciation, and “long term” is the key part of that sentence). In the case of Omega, we recognize it faces significant short-term uncertainty (especially with declining dividend coverage and an earnings announcement expected at the end of this week). We currently own shares of Omega in our Blue Harbinger Income Equity portfolio. Further, on Monday morning of this week, we sold out-of-the-money income-generating put options on Omega (in our Blue Harbinger CVI portfolio, our only portfolio that uses options strategies).

Members of our Marketplace service, The Value & Income Forum received a real-time email alert on Monday morning when we placed this trade. We only sell put options on stocks we’d like to own over the long term. And in this case, the put option expires in less than one month, and the shares will only get put to us if Omega’s price falls even further than it already has (our strike price is $27.00). If the shares get put to us, we're happy to own more at that low price. If they don’t get put to us before expiration, then we’re happy to simply keep the attractive premium income we received for selling the puts.

It's unusual for high-income stocks (such as Omega) to offer high premium in the options market unless there's an unusually high level of fear and volatility. In Omega’s case, many investors are scared because of the high short interest, last week’s announced termination of the Orianna deal, Monday was the ex-dividend date, the shrinking dividend coverage, and earnings will be announced on Friday.

Income-Generating Options Trades:

If these types of income-generating options trades are interesting to you, we also recently completed very high income-generating roundtrip options trades on Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Microsoft (MSFT). Specifically, we generated high-income selling out-of-the-money puts early this year, on both Digital Realty and Microsoft, when the level of fear in those two names was considerably higher than it is now. For example, we sold put options on Digital Realty back in January with a strike price of $100, and the shares were put to us. You can see the Digital Realty price chart below, and read one of our previous free DLR write-ups here: Digital Realty: Despite Fearmongers, Dividend And Price Will Rise (note: members of The Value & Income Forum received a real-time email alert for this income-generating options trade).

Regarding Microsoft, it was a similar story. The fearmongers were putting selling pressure on an attractive long-term stock (MSFT), we generated high income in March by selling puts with a strike price of $87.50 (members of The Value & Income Forum received a real-time email alert for the trade), and the shares were put to us (at $87.50).

In both cases (DLR and MSFT), the shares subsequently rallied significantly higher after they were put to us (as you can see in the charts above). And within the last month we sold income-generating covered call options on both names, and both names we subsequently called away from us at much higher prices than when we bought. Specifically, DLR was called away from us (we sold) at $120, and MSFT was called away from us (we sold) at $105. In both cases, they were very profitable high-income round trip trades (we generated high income on the put sales, high income on the call sales, and significant profits as the share prices rose during our holding period). Also, members of our Marketplace service, The Value & Income Forum, received real-time email alerts for all of these trades.

Conclusion:

Omega Healthcare faces very significant near-term risks, but also has compelling long-term prospects. Due to near-term uncertainty, and our long-term high-income objectives, we have elected to sell income-generating, out-of-the-money, put options that expire in less than one month. This trade is attractive to us for the reasons described in this article. Further, this income-generating put options strategy, along with subsequent income-generating covered call option sales, has been working well for us as an additional source of high-income within our diversified, long-term, income-focused investment portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OHI PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long OHI