Fixed-Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

What has changed over the last month?

In this article, I'll review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. There are 366 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, half of which are part of the biggest ETF for fixed-income securities: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, half of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which also corresponds to almost 60% of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking of around $9B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for the past month is definitely the TNX headed to the top and the increasing pressure on fixed-income investors, which also can be seen in the second chart and the selling of the most representative fixed-income ETF, PFF. So, the main question will be whether TNX will cross the 3% yield mark and continue to rise and whether this will drive the fixed-rate preferred stocks to a more tangible sell-off. As far as the equity markets, while going relatively quietly to its all-time highs, it does not affect the preferred stocks markets.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful with these.

1.1 Long Time No Call

1.2 Short Time No Call

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

It should be noted that PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Yet their dividends are cumulative, and the reason for their suspension at this time is not the solvency of the company. At the end of the day, a suspended dividend means that we are not getting our money on time, and the time value of money does matter to us.

Take a look at the investment grade only:

Now, I will separate these into two groups - these that pay a qualified dividend rate, and these that pay a not qualified dividend rate.

Qualified:

Not Qualified:

3. Current Yield < 5% (Try to Avoid These):

We have PSA-D as an addition to this group, since the last review, a month ago. An interesting fact about the rest of the preferred stocks in this group is that they are issued in the 1940s and 1950s, which makes them older than many of us.

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

None of these preferred stocks bear an investment grade rating. Although, they have to bring extra risk because there is no free lunch.

5. Current Yield > 10%:

The only preferred stock that its dividend is not suspended is FBIOP. However, we must not forget that FBIO is a biotechnology company and is deservedly located in the high yielder's group.

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve look.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Qualified:

Not Qualified:

9. The Term Preferred Stocks by YTC and YTM:

The full list:

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 5.5% and YTC > 4%:

Take a closer look at the main group:

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for August 2018:

12. Our Favorite Group for IRA Accounts mREIT Fixed Rate:

13. A Look at Recent Redemptions:

The most significant redemption is definitely the WFC-J with $2B in dollar value, which traded over half a year post its call date. This makes space for the largest four fixed-income ETFs (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK), which have a total of 20% of the issue to reinvest its $400M cash receipts.

The other relatively big issue that was also called for redemption is BML-I. It makes an impression that all four called for redemption preferred stocks are issued by a bank.

Here is the full list:

14. A Look at Recent IPOs:

The fixed-rate preferred stocks family has increased with two more issues for the last month:

KeyCorp 5.65% Depositary Shares Fixed-Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series F (NYSE: KEY-J)

KEY-J is still trading on the grey market under the temporary ticker symbol KYYCP.

Bank of America Corp 5.875% Depositary Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series HH (NYSE: BAC-K)

15. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month:

Top Gainers:

A great month for the CDR preferred shareholders.

Top Losers:

There was an article on Seeking Alpha about FPI, resulting in a loss of market capitalization of the common stock of almost 40%, that also took the preferred stock $7 lower. At the end of the month, the result is "only" $1.75 lower.

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-rate preferred stocks looks like before the start of August.

I plan to present these reviews at the start of every month. All of these layouts are also available in our database. We are trying to improve our review of the stocks we trade on every new article we publish. Feel free to comment, and if you have any suggestions, they are welcome!

Note: This data in this article is from July 30, 2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

