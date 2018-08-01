Riocan: An Undervalued REIT With 19% Upside And A 5.8 % Yield

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Steve Brodrick as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) is a great investment for the following two groups of investors:

Those who seek low risk long-term stable income (5.8% yield, with a recent increase)

Those who are looking to achieve medium-term capital appreciation with limited downside risk and an opportunity to be paid while they wait (5.8% yield with 19% upside )

Riocan’s current valuation and positive catalysts present a great medium-term buying opportunity that will pay you while you wait. Riocan will still face long-term headwinds and will likely continue to trade in a bound range and therefore may not be a long-term hold for investors who seek long-term capital appreciation.

Company Overview

Riocan is the largest Real Estate Investment Trust in Canada and holds a high quality portfolio of mainly retail properties. With an enterprise value of $13.7 Billion (CAD), Riocan has an impressive portfolio of 284 properties comprising 45 million square feet of leasable space. Riocan operates as a (REIT) with dominant positions in Canada’s six largest cities. They have an aggressive development pipeline of 16 properties including some of the largest developments in the Greater Toronto Area (the 9th largest metropolitan area in North America).

Despite a high quality portfolio, Riocan has disappointed investors over the last few years with a stagnant distribution, high payout ratio and poor unit price appreciation. Some of the challenges Riocan has encountered over the last few years include rising interest rates and the “Amazon (AMZN) effect”; the decline of box trailers. These concerns have caused the stock price to lag and trade at 2007 levels. It seems that the headwinds for this security are fully reflected in the unit price making the company oversold and undervalued.

Despite these concerns, Riocan has several factors working for it now that will prove to be positive catalysts for the unit price. Catalysts for a strong return include current valuation, the return of modest distribution increases and an evolving strategy that will result in a diversified revenue base and the unlocking of value from high quality assets. With these tailwinds, I see Riocan returning to its 2016 highs in the next 12-18 months resulting in a strong total return (5.8 % yield with 19% price upside).

Fundamentals And Valuation

In November 2017, Riocan suspended its distribution reinvestment program and has used some of the proceeds from asset sales to buy back its own units. Both of these actions suggest that (CEO) Ed Sonshine sees the company’s units as undervalued. Several times over the last 10 years, Riocan stock has traded down into the mid $20s and has climbed back up to high 20s, with $30 (CAD) being a typical ceiling for the unit price.

This propensity for the unit prices to drift back to the high $20s presents good value for the medium term with an approximate 19% upside from current levels. Analyst expectations for Riocan units are positive as well with a mean rating of 2.11 according to Reuters. Of the nine analysts who cover the security, one has a “buy” rating, six have an “outperform” and two have a “hold.”

In 2018, Riocan announced its first distribution increase in since 2012. This sluggish growth is evidence that the business has struggled to grow cash flow in recent years and is a testament to management’s prudence. With the 2018 distribution increase, there is a signal to investors that the company sees a path toward modest distribution increases going forward. The current (FFO) Payout Ratio is 78%, providing Riocan room for future distribution increases.

I would expect that investors seeking a growing income stream will do better with less mature (REITs) that have more room for growth. Riocan is a better fit for investors who are seeking a medium-term hold with some capital appreciation and or a safe distribution. Regardless of the poor distribution increase record over the last decade, the 2018 increase is a positive signal for unit holders and will serve as another catalyst for unit price appreciation.

Source: Riocan Investor Presentation

One of Riocan’s greatest strengths is its consistently strong occupancy with of committed occupancy rate of 96.8% at the end of Q1 2018. This strength is derived from its high quality properties and broadly diversified tenant mix. High occupancy levels and stable cash flow have enabled Riocan the time to execute their strategy and have insulated the company from the recent failures of some large retailers.

Source: Riocan Investor Presentation

Strategy Execution

Riocan has been actively executing on its key strategic directions of enhancing exposure to Canada’s big six urban markets, divesting from secondary markets and diversifying its revenue base away from its core business of retail. Over the last few years, Riocan has been exiting secondary markets in Canada and has completely divested its American assets.

By selling properties in small markets, Riocan has been able to raise funds and recycle capital to deploy in Canada’s six largest markets: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Montreal & Toronto. These six markets are high growth areas where real estate values are likely to provide the greatest return as well as generate the highest rental rate growth.

By concentrating on urban metropolitan areas, especially the Greater Toronto Area, Riocan has been able to develop properties in close proximity to mass transit which supports its goal of adding mixed use residential to its portfolio. In some instances, Riocan can realize value by converting some commercial properties to residential or mixed use.

In areas where Riocan already has valuable property, the company has taken the opportunity to redevelop and is densifying existing assets, i.e. developing a residential tower over a mall in a metropolitan downtown core, such as at Yonge Sheppard Centre in Toronto. This concentration of properties into densely populated urban areas with high average household income should enhance (NAV) growth.

Source - Riocan

Riocan has been active in engaging in joint ventures with other (REITs) and developers to undertake large developments in desirable markets. Many of these have included a significant residential focus which has led to the launching of a new residential brand “RioCan Living.”

Riocan expects that by diversifying their core business to include residential, they will see 5% of operating income derived from these sources by 2023, with a goal of expanding to 10% in the future. Riocan has an impressive development pipeline that continues to focus on the highest quality assets. This exciting development portfolio will help to actualize Riocan’s strategic goals and will lead to future (AFFO) growth.

Risk Evaluation

It is important to note that Riocan is not a mall operator. This firm’s properties are primarily strip malls and box store locations. Big box retail is successful in the Canadian market and has allowed Riocan to diversify their tenant base. No one tenant accounts for larger than 4.8% of total revenue mitigating the risk from the collapse of retailers like Toy R Us and Sears (SHLD).

There have been fears around the closure of big box retail locations such as Sears (SRSQC) and Target (TGT) in Canada and the correlation of these closures with the rise of E-commerce giants such as Amazon. Riocan has diversified much of its tenant base away from traditional retailers that are vulnerable to online competitors.

Over the last 10 years, Riocan has reduced their percentage of rent derived from department stores by almost half and has focused on growing areas such as personal services, grocery and restaurants. Riocan has reduced risk in its portfolio by adding stable tenants such as chain restaurants, dollar stores, and lifestyle and entertainment venues like gyms. By focusing on retail names that are less vulnerable to Amazon and other retailers such as home improvement and grocery stores, Riocan should be able to maintain its strong occupancy levels and grow same store net operating income.

Source: Riocan Investor Presentation

Another often cited risk for Real Estate Investment Trusts are rising interest rates. As bond yields rise, investments seen as proxies such as (REITs) become less attractive. Although higher interest rates will likely apply pressure on (REIT) prices over the long term, Riocan will benefit from the ability to grow its distribution and that interest rates in Canada will not rise as quickly as those in the United States.

Conclusion

Riocan’s underperformance may be enough for many investors to consider taking a pass on it. However, given the current price suppression, the valuation at this level presents a compelling opportunity. For investors seeking a low risk, stable, income generating security, Riocan is a solid option with its strong yield, good management and successful strategy implementation.

I don’t advocate Riocan as a long-term hold for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. However, for value investors with a medium term time horizon, a position at these levels is a good buy with a planned exit point around the $28-$30 (CAD) range. I expect that the solid fundamentals and positive catalysts mentioned will fuel this stock’s positive revaluation by the market for investors to realize a 19% upside over the next 12-18 months. In the meantime, you can enjoy an almost 6% yield while you wait.

