ArcelorMittal: Steel Prices To Help Earnings

While the upside isn't huge, it is there and likely to be seen.

As the trade war rages on, one of the most talked about items of relevance has been steel. While tariffs have made steel more expensive to import into the U.S. which has helped U.S. steel companies, the trade war also threatens to slow economic growth substantially, a bad sign for steel consumption. However, through all the talk of economic slowdown, China has trudged ahead with its significant growth strategy that plans to increase building. This large infrastructural growth will require a lot of steel, and due to environmental regulations in China's biggest steel producing city, there will be large cuts to production and this will increase steel prices.

This increase in the price of steel should help steel companies across the board. One of the companies that should see the biggest impact is ArcelorMittal (MT), which is the largest steel producer in the world. Rising prices should really help earnings and lift the stock price.

As can be seen below, the amount of residential building has resurged in China. As one of the largest steel consumers in the world, this should help increase demand and raise prices.

Furthermore, as consumption is set to increase, production is likely to decrease. This is because China's largest steel producing city, Tangshan, has put significant environmental regulations on steel production there. Production will likely be seriously affected until at least August 31st as "Sintering machines and blast furnaces will be major targets of production cuts in the steel sector and could be at as much as 50 percent depending on emission levels at mills," an official at the environment department of Tangshan's government told Reuters by phone. This could reduce steel output and relieve some supply pressure on spot prices.

As the company has sales of nearly $70B a year and gross margins of only 11.3%, rises in the spot price of steel would have a large effect on the company. If the rising spot price brought sales up 5%, this could increase earnings substantially.

What could raise earnings, even more, is the fact that raw materials are not increasing in price to the same degree as steel. This implies that steel margins should continue to expand as the spot price rises. While increases in steel demand would increase the spot price of iron ore as well, decreases in steel supply should raise steel prices while decreasing iron ore prices, this could have the potential to hurt the company as they are a large producer of iron ore as well.

Considering that iron ore shipments grew at 6.1% for the company versus steel shipments growing only 1.6%, the company would be better suited with higher iron ore prices. Especially given that the company is its own primary supplier, these expanded margins would not hurt the bottom line. The positive news is that Chinese iron ore production has started to fall, reducing supply, which should increase prices.

Between the likelihood of rising steel and iron ore prices, we are likely to see an increase in income for ArcelorMittal. This chart shows the sensitivity analysis that the company did at the end of last year. The company expected an increase of $80M from just a 10% increase in metals prices. This would only represent a 1.5% increase in earnings but as it is stemming just from base metals price increase, that would be a fairly good upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.