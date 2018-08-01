Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 1, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Robin H. Fielder - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, everyone. We're glad you could join us today for Anadarko's second quarter 2018 conference call. I'd like to remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements and certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe our expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. However, a number of factors could cause results to differ materially from what we discuss.

We encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements in our SEC filings and the GAAP reconciliations located on our website and attached to yesterday's earnings release. As we do each quarter, we have provided additional detail in our website in the second quarter operations report.

Additionally, I want to invite you to take a look at our new health, safety, environment, and sustainability report, which is also available on our website. We hope you find it useful as the report contains expanded information on our 2017 safety and environmental performance, as well as an environmental, social, and governance scorecard.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Al for some opening remarks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Robin, and good morning. Our strategy to increase the company's oil and liquids production mix continues along with improving our profitability by focusing our operations on material scalable assets that are liquids-rich. Consequently, oil now comprises 57% of our total sales volume mix compared to about 52% in the second quarter of last year. Over this same time horizon, total liquids improved to 73% from 67% of the mix producing the highest margins we have delivered in several years at over $30 per barrel.

Anadarko's commitment to return value to shareholders was further evidenced by the completion of the first $3 billion dollars of share repurchases and the recently announced $1 billion expansion. This is complemented by our announced plans to retire an additional $500 million of debt as we attempt to shrink the balance sheet in a coordinated manner.

Our second quarter was marked by some notable operational achievements in West Texas and Mozambique in particular. The results in the Delaware Basin are the engine driving much of our recent success and we're just getting started as we pace our midstream takeaway with our upstream development. Our infrastructure build out achieved several key milestones during the quarter with the start-up of our Reeves Regional Oil Treating Facility or ROTF. And subsequent to quarters end, the commissioning of the North Loving ROTF. I'm very proud of the work done by our project management, operations, and midstream organizations among others and delivering these two critical infrastructure projects on schedule and with a very strong safety performance.

Anadarko's integrated business model for its upstream and midstream operations combined with a thoughtful plan by our marketing professionals to move hydrocarbon streams out of the basin puts us at a very strong position in the Delaware.

During the second quarter, we also announced that we expect in the first half of 2019 to consider a final investment decision in Mozambique with our LNG project. At the recent World Gas Conference, we highlighted the outstanding cost reductions we have achieved which will enable our partnership to deliver the first two liquefaction trains for less than $600 per ton. We are working to convert our offtake HOAs into long-term SPAs, and are making very good progress in securing the targeted project financing.

In addition to these successes, I am pleased this morning to begin discussing our appraisal efforts in Wyoming's Powder River Basin where we believe we have another onshore oil opportunity in its southern portion. As an emerging area of interest by industry, this part of the Powder has been receiving increased visibility. This play was discovered several years ago, and since then we have been evaluating its potential. Today, Anadarko has established a core position of more than 300,000 gross acres. Accumulated this acreage at an average cost of less than $2,500 per acre, developed the play concept focused on the Turner Formation, and drilled wells in this play with rates exceeding 2,000 BOE per day having a greater than 80% oil cut. Once we've completed our appraisal work and finalize our plan of development and midstream evacuation, we expect this basin to eventually compete for capital within our portfolio increasing our optionality. During this time of transition, we will continue to look for ways to attractively add to our footprint and where possible lock up the acreage. Later this year, we will go into more detail about this new opportunity when we discuss our 2019 capital plans.

In addition to these achievements, the improved commodity environment creates pressure on our capital program as discussed in yesterday's news release. To address this and certain non-operated opportunities, we have increased our capital expectations excluding Powder River lease acquisitions by $250 million at the midpoint for the full year. However, I want to reemphasize our focus continues to be on capital efficiency and enhancing returns for shareholders.

We still expect to yield better than 19% for our cash flow return on invested capital, deliver more than 13% year-over-year oil production growth, and generate substantial free cash flow above $50 oil. With that, the employees of Anadarko are proud of our achievements so far this year and we look forward to addressing your questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. And today's first question comes from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Good morning.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, when I looked in the DJ Basin, production was a little bit flat and I know you all talked about drilling longer laterals. Can you discuss what prompted that decision? What you saw there that changed it? And what did those – what did the expectations of lateral lengths go to and from? And, I guess, finally along with this line of questioning, is this your growth trajectory in the Rockies for this year of, I think it was 30-plus percent oil, does this impact that at all?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks for the question, Scott. This is Danny. Relative to our DJ performance, the teams have done some good work putting together some positions for us to drill some longer laterals and some higher working interest wells there which we're clearly really pleased with. This is going to provide better returns to us.

Unfortunately, as you work through this, the longer laterals do take a little bit longer to clean up. And so, when you think about that in addition to the timing of getting those wells to sales and then their cleanup process through sales, we've seen a little bit of impact to our production as a result of that. But the overall returns we should get from those opportunities is better, and I'd say the individual new well performance, they're performing just as we'd previously communicated. So, we're pleased from that standpoint.

From our full-year oil expectations, we are seeing some fantastic oil production from the entire portfolio. And so, what we're looking to do is we're actually going to flex down our activity in DJ a little bit. We'll come down from – we're currently running three completion crews there. We'll drop another crew over the course of this month to go down to two. That's going to reduce the total number of wells that we deliver over the course of the year in DJ. And that will have some effect on our production volume. So, we're anticipating that our DJ production volumes will go from 30% year-over-year oil growth to about 20% year-over-year oil growth. But that's going to be balanced by Delaware. We're seeing fantastic performance through our Delaware position. We don't need to chase incremental activity within DJ. So, we're going to flex down a little bit there. And our overall volumes we're really pleased with from a U.S. onshore standpoint.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Understood. I appreciate that. And as a follow up, or I'm sorry, as a second question. In the PRB, you guys picked up about 100,000 acres that looked like – or $100 million worth of acreage out there. As you take a look at that basin, is there, in your mind, a pretty good opportunity to consolidate more? How competitive is it?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, in all fairness, Scott, we talked about it today at a very high level. I'm sure you, as well as others, are quite familiar with the activity going on in the basin and knowing that we're not, by any means, the only company that's involved in the southern portion of Powder River. Our thoughts are, as we complete our appraisal work and look at a development plan, as well as an evacuation with our midstream, we think this has a really important role in the future for what we're going to put capital towards.

And I think the most important thing in the near term is, it gives us a lot of flexibility if we decide we want to move quicker and be in a position to use the Powder in a way that today we're not contemplating. Because I think as we've seen through the course of this year, flexibility and having more than one option with the capital deployment certainly plays to the benefit of those companies that have that optionality.

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you.

And our next question today comes from Bob Brackett of Bernstein Research. Please go ahead.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning. Couple questions on the revised capital program. The one thing that kind of surprised me, I can understand why in a higher oil deck, non-op activity comes in higher. Can you talk about the non-consents, how you managed to get some capital and higher working interest?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I think it's not that unusual, Bob. I mean, in a market where I think we and many of our peers are trying to be capital disciplined, they're going to be occasions where maybe on the margin in the past you would have taken that AFE and you would have participated, but you're having to make hard decisions in the context of staying in a capital disciplined environment. And as a result, we're seeing companies go non-consent on things that we find very attractive. And consequently, that's why we're moving our capital around to some extent and increasing it where appropriate.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

And would does non-consents be primarily Delaware Basin?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

It would include Delaware, yes.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

And then just the final one would be, how can we think about that capital delivering extra volumes and would those volumes be 2019 sorts of volumes or would they show up this year as well?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, Bob, this is Danny. Principally, those volumes will show up in 2019. As we – as you know, the cycle time we've got just puts them so that if we get those sorts of opportunities, as you put those all the way through the system, those volumes will show up next year. And to the degree that it's in Delaware, some of these will be dependent upon the infrastructure build out that you've heard us talk so much about previously.

Robert Alan Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Yeah. Got it. Thank you.

And our next question today comes from Doug Leggate of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, everybody. I'll – Gulf of Mexico, the – I wonder if you could just give us an update on how you see the cadence of activity there. It seems obviously with Brent or LLS as strong as it is relative to domestic oil, I'm curious if your thoughts on the pace of activity there might change given obviously the returns are probably much stronger I'm guessing within the portfolio.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, let me ask you this, Doug. Are you thinking about it for the balance of 2018 or are you looking forward into 2019 and 2020?

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Really thinking longer. I mean, obviously, the Enchilada's back. So, I'm guessing you're getting the rebound there, but you're also losing a rig as far as I can tell. So, I'm just thinking really about, both really the balance of this year (13:04), as you go into 2019, does the Gulf of Mexico pick up a little bit more relative capital versus the onshore business?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I'd say it's more of a steady state, but if the options are such that we feel like we want to change that, we can, picking up a spot rig is not particularly difficult. So, I wouldn't read too much into the implied rig schedule suggesting activity. But I think for us, Gulf of Mexico is two things, it's more of a steady-state environment that throws off a lot of free cash flow, and that's real attractive. And if you're right, we see a tremendous price differential between WTI, LLS, and Brent, where the waterborne has a tremendous advantage, it's just going to throw off more free cash flow. And I think that's really the state that we see ourselves in.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I appreciate that. I guess my follow-up is kind of related then which is a free cash flow question. At least on our numbers, we're pretty much in line with strip for the next three or four years, I guess. We still see substantial free cash if you maintain, which I expect you will, your capital discipline. Also, the $1 billion increase in the buyback is terrific. But how do you think about that going forward? It seems to me that you could reload that for a pretty much an extended period. And I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. Doug, I think you're seeing it consistent with the way we see it and hopefully we're both right. But we definitely believe the approach we're taking today has tremendous durability. So, we don't see it as something that's just very temporary. Obviously, if oil backs up to $40, we're going to be in a situation like many where we're going to rethink what we want to do with our capital investments.

But in a $50-plus environment and we're throwing off a lot of free cash flow, there's tremendous durability to buying back stock, retiring debt, and periodically looking at increasing our dividend which we think, coupled with the attractive growth that we can throw off at $50 as the steady state, is a pretty good business model.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yeah. That'd be great. Thanks, Al. Appreciate the time.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Doug.

And our next question today comes from Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey. Good morning.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

If you decide to ramp the PRB into 2019, are there any speed bumps remaining in the basin that we should keep an eye on? Permitting, NGL processing, et cetera?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I think it's fair to say that it's not exactly a brownfield development. It's pretty greenfield in the sense of the infrastructure that's in place. So, some of what we would think about there is how do we pace our upstream spending with our midstream spending in order to do what we've done very successfully in the DJ, and I believe we're doing very successful in the Delaware now. So, part of what Danny's folks and what we're doing in general between midstream and upstream is we, as we appraise what we see in the acreage, understanding how to most optimally develop it and evacuate it.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. That makes sense. And then just one last one. With the extra capital particularly the $450 million (16:21) in the DJ and Delaware, should that bias us towards the high end of that 10% to 14% oil growth CAGR from the three-year outlook?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I'm not sure that 13%, 14%, 15% is a lot different than 12%, 13%, or 14%. But if you're looking for directional arrows, I would say, the arrows probably pointed up not down.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Wonderful. Thank you.

And our next question today comes from Mike Scialla of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Yeah. Good morning. Just wondering if you could provide any more detail on service cost inflation? When and how much you're seeing in the Permian versus elsewhere, and how that compared to your original 2018 plan?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Mike. This is Danny. Yeah. So, the service cost inflation for us, it's – from a Permian perspective, we haven't seen a whole lot. Now, recognize that we saw a tremendous amount of inflation in the basin over the course of 2017. And so, we were starting from a pretty high mark. On individual line items, we've certainly seen some inflation and some deflation. And so, when you run it across, it's maybe slightly up, but not much. We've seen a little bit of inflation in the DJ Basin, really relative to stimulation services, and some of the quiet fleets that are out there from a completion crew standpoint. But again, ups and downs in that I'd say the most significant one is in stimulation and from a Delaware standpoint really ups and downs and just maybe slightly, slightly up overall but generally flat.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And just wondering I guess along those lines, did the service costs that you saw in the DJ or any changes in the political environment there play a role in your decision to trim activity relative to what you had originally planned?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

No. I wouldn't say that by any means. I mean, if anything you might take just the opposite of that. If we were concerned about it, we would push the capital forward and not wait.

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Fair enough. Thank you.

And our next question comes from David Heikkinen of Heikkinen Energy Advisors. Please go ahead.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Good morning. Just a quick simple question of, can you just split the higher CapEx $450 million between the Delaware and DJ? Sounds like most of it's for Delaware given the slowdown in the DJ, so.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, most of it is in the Delaware, David. This is Danny again. I think we're going to provide some additional detail in the investor book which should be releasing imminently if it's not out there already. So, you can get the detailed split in that. Most of it will be in Delaware as you suggest but the detail is available in the investor book.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

And then just the service cost escalation. What are your current well costs in each basin for the second quarter? What was your AFE or spending in Delaware and DJ?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, from a Delaware standpoint, we've communicated previously we've got around $8 million is what we expect per copy once we're in the development mode. We're higher than that now, as we've communicated. It's closer to $10 million. As we think about DJ, it's I'd say sort of tilted to (19:38) $3 million but it depends on the lateral length. And so, the longer wells obviously cost you more, the shorter wells are a little bit less. But think of it as around $3 million.

David Martin Heikkinen - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

And our next question is from Paul Sankey of Mizuho. Please go ahead.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Thank you, sir. Can we get a little bit more specific on some of the stuff that you've talked around please, gentlemen? Notably, the split between Gulf of Mexico and the onshore production – oil production. We're thinking a little bit about Q3 and hurricane season but also longer term, and you did reference this earlier, I know, but if we could get specific numbers on that split, that would be great.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Paul, let me just make sure I understand the question. Are you asking us about capital or production expectation?

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

I'll take both, but it was really production.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Well, I'm not really sure exactly how to answer you any differently than we have already. I mean, most of the ramp we're seeing is coming in the Delaware. And that, you obviously saw not only the quarter to quarter improvement but the year-over-year. And I'd say at a company level basis, the third and fourth quarter is very much a Delaware story with the other two principal basins being more, steady as we go and looking for tiebacks in the Gulf of Mexico that we think make economic sense on a risk adjusted basis.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Right.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I hope that addresses your question.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Right. Yeah, it is. I mean you said steady state.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Let me, if I can, let me let Mitch address your question a little more specifically in the Gulf, just as it relates to what we're looking at with tiebacks and the association with that.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, we see in Q2 the volumes we predicted we had some shutdowns and basically relating to tie-in activities and key maintenance activities. We had some of that just moved in from Q2 to Q3. And then once we get into the fourth quarter, you'll see the ramp up when all facilities are back online and tiebacks are then flowing. So, you'll see quite a change in Q4 for Gulf of Mexico. But we're still guiding towards 140,000, 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Okay. I get it. Yeah. I was just sort of trying to dig in to that steady-state comment that you had made. Could you talk a little bit finally for me about Silvertip-A, and what you're doing there and seeing there in terms of completing designs and spacing, and every – any other information you could give us about inventory, et cetera? Thanks.

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

So, thanks, Paul. This is Danny. As we talked about before, Silvertip-A is, I would say, our first significant pad development we got within the Delaware Basin. We'll do 12 wells over a half section across five target zones in North Loving County. Those wells should be, they are completed currently. They're waiting on the Loving ROTF and the associated infrastructure build that we talked about this year in order to bring them online. We anticipate bringing those on line toward the back half of this year, and look really forward to the results. We put a little bit of additional sensoring equipment in there so that we can model, monitor downhole performance and get some more information about our production flow. But we're very excited about that development and should be able to communicate it later this year. Certainly, as those wells come on through the course of the year, we'll have lots of information to talk about at the beginning of 2019.

Paul Sankey - Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Great. Thank you very much indeed.

And our next question today comes from Devin McDermott of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Hello, Devin McDermott, your line is open.

All right. It looks like we're going to our next question. Our next question comes from Michael McAllister of MUFG. Please go ahead.

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

Hello, guys. About the Powder River Basin, did you retain anything from Campbell and Johnson County, the acreage that you use, had there, or is that still in the fold?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. I think the best way I'm going to answer you on that is we're not really interested in going into a lot of detail at the lease level because we're still accumulating leases and we're looking for opportunities to block up with people. There's a lot of acreage that we have at outside of the southern portion where we are focused as I mentioned earlier this morning on the Turner formation.

So, when you look at our acreage in general, there's still a lot of acreage we have respectively outside of the area that we're targeting with this morning's comments. But as it relates to the Turner formation, and the area that we're focused on, the details associated with that will come later this year when we start talking about what our capital expectations are for 2019, how the Powder River will work into that in terms of the appraisal work we have left to do.

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

Okay. And a part of that, those legacy assets, you had portions in Converse County, correct?

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yes.

Michael McAllister - MUFG Securities America, Inc.

Okay. That's what I needed. Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

And our next question today comes from Brian Singer of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In the Delaware, can you take us through the next year in terms of how you expect your productivity and efficiency to evolve? Specifically, what your expectations are for the percent of your overall rig fleet drilling, the multi-well pads, where you think lateral length can go in a shift and (25:26) completion methodology. And then you highlighted the goal of $8 million well costs from $10 million. When do you expect to achieve that?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks for the question, Brian. This is Danny. I'll try to address them and if I miss one along the way, just remind me afterwards. Obviously, from a 2000 (25:43), as we, since you're talking about over the course of the next year or so, clearly our capital plans for 2019, we'll be talking about in more detail in the fourth quarter. So, I won't go into too much detail there. But from a general standpoint, we have been, we've been working our gen two completions which are, essentially like some others in industry, higher water content, higher proppant, closer spacing. We've been pleased with the performance we see there. I anticipate that that will be our completion style sort of as we move through certainly the foreseeable future.

Our pad development has been, I would say, hovering around 50% currently for 2018. But I'll say the pads we've been able to aren't, that's more than one well. And so, some of these pads are only two-well pads which gets us some efficiency, but not the significant efficiency increases we would expect to see as we get to really substantial multi-well pads which is what we're looking forward to doing. So, four or five wells per pad is obviously going to be much more efficient for us as we go to two.

So, as we look forward from here, we should see the amount of wells that we're drilling on pad increase, and the actual wells per pad to increase both of which will and drive increasing efficiency through the system. So, that's what I'd say on that. Did I, hopefully I got everything.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah. All but maybe one which is that $8 million well cost goal. When do you expect to achieve that?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. So, we're currently thinking over the course of, as we get to our multi-well pad developments where we're doing four to five well per pad, that's what we're anticipating. We think over the course of the next, say, two or three years we should be transitioning over where substantially all of our development is sort of in that kind of place. And so that's how we'd expect that to work over time. So, once we're doing four to five wells per pad, that's the type of well cost you should see and we think that transition is going to take place over the next few years.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks. And my follow-up is also in the Permian which is, we've seen some assets change hands here recently not too far away from your position. Can you just talk to your asset position in the Delaware and whether you see any options to add or trade to gain more continuity?

Robert G. Gwin - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Sure, Brian. It's Bob Gwin. We don't expect to see anything major happening out there for a little while. Obviously, this transaction that recently was announced would, I think, qualify as major. It was at a very attractive price; gave us a lot of comfort with our views on the value of our position there.

As you know, we've got over 200,000 net acres. We're in a checkerboard pattern with the recent transaction that was out there. So, we've got a good benchmark there and obviously we see even more value in the Loving County position, in particular, North Loving where we're drilling Silvertip today.

We do think there're going to be opportunities to continue to do what our team has done exceptionally well over the course of the last couple years to trade and to block up our positions, put us in a position to drill longer laterals, better economics. And, there're probably going to be fold-in acquisition opportunities available that our teams continue to look at as aggressively as possible.

The price tag though is pretty darn big out there and we accumulated our position in the core of the core for, at a very low cost. So, our full cycle economics are incredibly attractive today and any new transaction that we do and pay material capital for is dilutive to those full cycle economics. Given that we've got lots of running room and really good full cycle economics today, we feel like we don't have to do anything but if we find an opportunity that fits us economically and has the kinds of full cycle rates of return that fit relative to other uses of capital either in the portfolio or returning that capital to shareholders then we'll pursue those opportunities.

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you so much.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thanks, Brian.

And our next question today comes from Ross Payne of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Ross Payne - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning, guys. We've seen some companies like Devon divest of their midstream. I've always viewed Western Gas and Anadarko as joined at the hip. But if you can kind of talk to your long-term strategy between the two companies, and if we'll continue to see them joined as we have in the past? Thanks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Yeah. I think it's appropriate to think of it much more like it's been in the past than say the transaction that Devon pursued. We see midstream as a key component of our ability to execute in the upstream. And I don't see that changing materially at all. We did talk earlier this year about wanting to ensure that we look at the material cash flow that comes to Anadarko through the MLP franchise, and seeing that better capitalized and reflected in Anadarko's share price. And so, we continue to work on that issue. And, but in terms of significant change in the relationship like you saw in the transaction you referenced, I don't think anybody should expect anything along those lines.

Ross Payne - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you very much.

And our next question comes from John Herrlin of Société Générale. Please go ahead.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Yeah. Hi. Most things have been asked, but I was curious about the increase in spending on the midstream. Are you just having bottlenecks because of all the activity that's going on in the Delaware and other places for that increase? Because you said in the report because of infrastructure delivery, on-time infrastructure delivery. So, I was just wondering of you could address that.

Mitchell W. Ingram - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John, this is Mitch. So, just to cover the midstream activities, obviously, we've brought online all the facilities in terms of Reeves and Loving ROTFs. And with that, there is always a challenge in the key activities ongoing in terms of keeping all the quality workforce at times. Our focus has really been ensuring that these facilities have come online. We have seen some cost inflation as you see in there in terms of getting these things complete. But overall, we're pleased with the facilities actually being up and running on time.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Okay. And just a question on the Delaware, a lot of this has already been asked. It seems to me that the wells are performing better than your expectations. Is that fair?

Daniel E. Brown - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

I think that is fair. We're very, very pleased with both the individual well performance and then the overall field performance as it relates to downtime and that sort of thing. So, the facilities have been running well. The wells have been performing well and we're just really happy with what we're seeing out of the field in Delaware.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

And, John, this is Al. I might add that that's one of the reasons you've seen us shift our capital through the course of this year for exactly the reasons Danny's highlighting.

John P. Herrlin - Société Générale

Great. Thanks, Al.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

You bet.

And ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to the management team for any closing remarks.

Robert A. Walker - Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Thank you. And for those on the call this morning, we appreciate the participation and for those that will be listening in on the recording portion, simply because there's a lot going on this morning and we fully understand that. We recognize that we think, in our minds, as I said in the prepared comments, we've had a great first half of the year.

We're setting ourselves up as a result of that for quite exciting times during the second half of the year going into 2019. The ability to continue to show strong and attractive oil growth and stay efficient with our capital spend are very important to us. And I think you should continue to think the things that we have mentioned in the past are important around the durability of our strategy will continue and we look forward to talking to you next quarter. Thank you.

