The Prognosis For Progenics

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) garnered a critical FDA approval for its compound Azedra shortly before the closing bell Monday. Trading was halted until early Tuesday before the opening bell. Azedra is targeted at two rare adrenal cancers, pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, that have no other approved treatments.

We have been talking about this event over in the live chat in the Biotech Forum community since the approval news first hit. Given the current sentiment on the high beta parts of the market and what was always a likely approval, it is not surprising to see some "buy the rumor, sell the news" trading in the shares since this critical FDA green light.

I have gotten some two dozen inquiries from non Biotech Forum members since Azedra was approved. Rather than answer those questions individually as I would for subscribers (membership should have its privileges after all), I thought I would quickly put down my current thoughts on Progenics and post to the rest of the Seeking Alpha community.

The downward action is not that surprising given last couple of weeks in the market. All the high-beta parts of the market under pressure since mid-July. The so call FAANG stocks started the week in official correction territory. The Russell 2000 last Friday had worst one-day sell-off in over a month and small biotech stocks have been getting hit hard across the board over the past several weeks. The SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) was down over five percent last week even as the Dow and S&P 500 posted gains on the week.

It should be noted that this is in heart of the dog days of summer, and all of this is happening on very low volume on average.

This kind of price action recently is nothing new. Look at Achaogen (AKAO), which fell some 40% in the weeks after the FDA mirrored a May 2 Ad Comm Panel recommendation to approve Zemdri for the primary indication of complicated urinary tract infections, but not for the secondary indication of bloodstream infections. Given the Ad Comm Panel voted 15-0 for the first indication and 11-4 against the secondary indication, it's hard to see how any investors could have expected a different outcome. So I chalk up the decline to the current negative sentiment on the small biotech space.

So post approval what is the long term investment case for Progenics? After this week's fall, the stock has a market capitalization of under $600 million. Lets do a back-of-the-envelope valuation on PGNX.

Most compounds that target a rare indication and have no competitors get valued at 3-5 times peak sales, 4-6 times in bull markets. Azedra patients will need two dosages, each with a list price of $147,000. Most estimates I have seen project peak revenues for Azedra in the $150 million to $250 million range. Using this metric investors are getting the rest of the company for free or at negative value depending on what end of that range you want to use.

Once reimbursement is established, the rollout of Azedra should happen rapidly. The biologic treats two rare afflictions and the vast majority of patients receive care at 20 to 25 treatment centers throughout the United States.

You also have relistor, which is distributed and marketed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX). Relistor is a prescription drug that treats adults with opioid-induced constipation and chronic non-cancer pain or advanced illness. Progenics gets royalties in the mid- to upper teens on sales. It is a 50/50 proposition that relistor sales hit the $100 million milestone in FY2018, which would trigger a $10 million payout to Progenics from Valeant. Royalty revenue from relistor came in at $3.1 million for the first quarter.

Add in 1404, the first of a couple of cancer imaging agents in Progenics' pipeline. Top-line data from a Phase 3 trial should hit sometime this quarter and I expect 1404 to be approved sometime in 2019. I can see Progenics eventually seeing peak sales from its cancer imaging agents in the same range as Azedra, but usually this sort of product is only valued at 1-2 times peak revenues.

Progenics ended the first quarter with over $80 million on the balance sheet and is burning less than $10 million per quarter in cash. Given this, Progenics looks significantly undervalued for long-term investors.

The bottom line is that Progenics' pipeline is certainly more derisked than it was yesterday. I added some additional exposure to my holdings on Tuesday's dip using buy-write orders. And those are my current thoughts on this name.

