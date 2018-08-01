DocuSign's (DOCU) CEO Dan Springer on Merger & Acquisition Conference - Call Transcript

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Merger & Acquisition Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon everyone. Joining me on the call today are DocuSign's CEO, Dan Springer, and CFO, Mike Sheridan. The press release announcing our intent to acquire SpringCM was issued after market yesterday and is posted on the Investor Relations' section of our website.

Before we begin, let me emphasize that some of the information discussed on this call including the anticipated timing and potential benefits of the acquisition are based on information available as of today and includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those made in such statement. For more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainty, please review the forward-looking statements disclosure in today's press release, as well as in DocuSign's SEC filing. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of the future events. They are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date.

Thanks Annie, and thank you all for joining our call. Over the last several months, we've been talking to you about our Systems of Agreement vision. It's about broadening our solution beyond e-signature to the rest of the agreement process, from preparing, to signing, to acting on and ultimately managing agreement. That's why we couldn't be more excited to talk you today about our intent to acquire SpringCM.

With the addition of SpringCM capability in areas of document generation, redlining, advanced document management and end-to-end agreement workflow, we are taking a big step forward to making our System of Agreement vision into a reality.

SpringCM is a leading cloud-based document generation and contract lifecycle management software company, based in Chicago. It has more than 600 commercial and enterprise customers worldwide including; ADP, Aetna, Facebook, Hilton, Lenovo, Spotify, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The company's top industry served are hi-tech, financial services, business services, as well as public sector, where like DocuSign, SpringCM is FedRAMP Authorized.

As you know, DocuSign pioneered the e-signature category and we have built a strong SaaS business around that capability. We've also started to offer solutions that connect and automate the entire agreement lifecycle. We've begun to do this with SpringCM as a partner across hundreds of joint commercial and enterprise customers. And we have many more DocuSign customers asking us to provide document generation, redlining and more advanced workflow capabilities natively as part of our platform. That's why we believe our acquisition of SpringCM make such great business sense.

To be a little bit more specific, let me share the four main product capabilities that SpringCM natively bring to DocuSign. First, before the signature, SpringCM has capabilities for automated document generation. This allows you to create an agreement from a library of approved template and legal clauses. Then connect it to other systems like salesforce.com to automatically fill in the fields with customer and product information, compared to having employees create agreements from scratch then rekey data that's already in others system. This automated document generation saves a lot of time and it prevents a lot of error.

Other big thing that happens before the signature is collaboration and negotiation. Like when a signer wants to changes made to an agreement that is sensitive. For this, SpringCM enable document redlining, versioning and activity tracking down to every single change made to the agreement. After the signature, SpringCM provides a central repository for agreement that makes them searchable even when the documents are only images effect like PDF. SpringCM also has capabilities for adding tags and other metadata to further enhance searching, whereas DocuSign has always been able to store signed agreement, SpringCM is bringing new capabilities to organized and search, to stored agreement.

Finally, SpringCM offers comprehensive end-to-end agreement workflow. This allows you to automatically move an agreement to a series of activity before, during and after signing. These activities can be within SpringCM and also within others system, including DocuSign e-signature which is already integrated, as well as others like Salesforce. That was just a quick outline of the four main product capabilities that SpringCM brings to DocuSign.

We also have a host of SpringCM customers that currently have DocuSign core e-signature product integrate and we are already seeing the benefits of our combined offering today. For example, using SpringCM and DocuSign together, Uber Eats generate electronically signed and then manages tens of thousands of agreement with their restaurant partner. Other joint customers use SpringCM to collaborate with customers on complex negotiated agreement, which are then DocuSign. We are confident that for every existing joint customer like these, there are many, many more DocuSign customers and prospects that can achieve similar benefit from the SpringCM and DocuSign combination.

So to summarize, this deal is about accelerating and deepening our ability to modernize organizations Systems of Agreement. It will also further differentiate our core e-signature offering with the ability for customers to easily add the SpringCM component as desired. And at the same time, we will continue to maintain an open platform, with the most integration options to other system like Salesforce, SAP, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Workday, as well as hundreds of more specialized player.

Thanks Dan. As Dan mentioned, SpringCM's products bolster our pre and post agreement offerings, hope to build out our System of Agreement platform beyond e-signature and expand our TAM. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, DocuSign will acquire SpringCM for $220 million in cash and we expect the transaction to close in the third quarter, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. SpringCM sells this product on a subscription basis primarily to mid-market and enterprise customers.

In calendar 2017, SpringCM had subscription revenues of approximately $15 million to $20 million and generated non-GAAP operating losses of roughly $13 million to $15 million. These estimates are currently under audit and will be finalized prior to the transaction closing. We will provide more details and update our guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2019 on our earnings call in early September.

Thanks. Hi guys. Curious if your intention is to fully integrate, so you are only getting this set of solution if you get the e-signature capability or will for some period of time, will you continue to operate and sell this as a standalone contract management solution?

Sterling, this is Dan. I am here in Chicago, actually for a session today with Spring team, and we'll be sharing with them the same message that we believe it's about customer choice. We think there are some customers who will in fact only continue to use us for e-signature and some who may look at the new capabilities that we have with Spring, and say they only need those pieces. In fact there may be some folks that are integrated with the different e-signature provider and over time we believe they are going to see the benefit of having all those native apps into one platform, but we are going to have an open platform and it's really up to the individual customer to choose which components make the most sense for managing their overall system of agreement.

And one quick follow-up as you look at diagram that you guys have shown with all the different pieces of pre-agreement and post-agreement et cetera. How many of the boxes do you think that this acquisition checks and how quickly could you continue that process either organically or through acquisition to fill out the other boxes?

Well, I think the real answer is the different levels, right. So, if you think at the highest level of that, we talk about four major pieces, where you have the pre-agreement or the prepared, then you have the core e-signature, you move into the act phase, and then you have the core manage. To some extent we've always said, we're a little bit in each of those phases today with the vast, vast majority of the DocuSign capability is in the e-signature. What's interesting about when you start delving more deeply in each of those areas, you see that there is lot of software that you can build across each of those. I think it's really important when you think about Spring to focus first on the prepare piece, and look at all that functionality around document generation. And remember from our IPO, we talked about, that was the area we were probably going to go first in terms of moving aggressively outside of e-signature, so that's probably the most piece to think about.

And remember it's not just the document generation from a standpoint of the lightest generation, it's also all the redlining and other negotiation phase that are really important to think of that phase. So, we think we're very excited about that piece. And the second piece, I think when you have to look at the post-agreement areas, as you think about the actions, that's where sort of the traditional CLM base has been and helping people both think about the workflow and then as well into the managed phase and storage and searchability of the contract. So, it's really three separate areas that I think you see, Spring really adding a lot, but I don't want to suggest that now we're done, because as I mentioned, a lot of these areas we're only just beginning in enhancing the software capability. So, I wouldn't look at it in your metaphor, as we checked off the boxes and they are completely done with us for development. Rather, we're expanding our small capability outside of signature that DocuSign had, and really beefing it up in that core CLM area as well as the doc gen. So, that's how I'd really think about.

Hey guys. Good morning and thank you so much for taking my question. So, just on technological integration side of the business, how much – how different are the underlying technology platforms and how much work is there going to be required, because you guys are already down, but there is already some integration between two systems. And as much as there is real integration with our joint customers, how much customer overlap is there and then I have a quick follow-up?

So, a couple of them. First on the tech, we're already as you mentioned very integrated. We don't think – as we think about our overall System of Agreement, there is any significant challenges for us in bringing our business together on that front. And in fact, to the second part of your question, if you take a look at the set of growing customers, you know over 75% of them already have an integration into using DocuSign. So, we think that the big side of this opportunity is take the wonderful software technology to Spring and bring them more broadly to the DocuSign customer base. So, that's one of the areas we're really most excited about and we believe that the technology integration that we have already will allow us to do that very easily.

Got it. Then just to follow-up on Sterling's questions, maybe just to draw a slightly finer point on it. From a go-to-market perspective and how you expect to be selling this new solution. How are you – are you looking to make any changes to your sales force, their sales force as far as distribution of the joint solutions? That's it from me. Thank you.

First of all honestly, we have to get to the closing period, so we won't be doing any integration until we get to the close. But I think our perspective is that our organizations are very, very similar in our go-to-market. It's funny when we have conversations with the leadership at Spring about how they think about the market and going after it, we finish each other's sentences. I mean we are really aligned and so I think it's going to be quite easy to integrate the business. The long-term goal will be to have one field sales organization and exactly how many months it takes us to get there, you know we haven't done that integration planning, because we haven't closed yet, but our view is over time, we want to bring one System of Agreement platform to the marketplace and we want to have the various different apps that are native within the overall DocuSign solution in an integrated way for them. So, our go-to-market will reflect that and we will completely integrate the businesses over time.

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. I guess first question is, I wanted to ask about the deals for SpringCM given how horizontal their product is, are the deals usually licensed for the entire company and what is the average deal size for Spring compared the DocuSign? And I've got one small follow-up.

So, I think you see Spring has a different customer relationship structures, just like we do, if you think about web and mobile business is obviously very different than you think about our commercial and enterprise. And they have some smaller customers who might just be using them for document generation and maybe accessing them through the salesforce.com AppExchange and it's a very straight forward, and I would argue limited use of the total functionality. When you get into their core commercial and enterprise type customers you tend to see them using that broader CLM capability. And if they're using doc gen all the way through then they use that whole piece. So, I think there is a variety. I think the majority of their customers are leveraging that broader CLM capability. We talked about 600 customers at that core that's the bulk of them have that broader relationship.

Got it. And then maybe, one for Mike, I guess – can you maybe give us – help us with the size of the CLM and maybe document management TAMs, given kind of a revenue level in 2017, I'd be curious what you think kind of the limitations have been for Spring in this market thus far and kind of how you feel like together you can maybe unlock or accelerate that growth trajectory.

What I would say Alex is first with regard to the TAM, we do think that this is a significant increase in our TAM that core e-signature product doesn't address as we're very excited about that, not something that we can quantify today, but certainly something we're studying. In terms of what unlocks it in a way that hasn't been unlocked in the past, I think the e-signature has been that key as we've talked about. We kind of pioneered that piece of the landscape and it has been the bottleneck for the automation of the full agreement. So, we think that combining the way that we are combining their technology with our technology is what's really going to be the driver to open up that TAM in a way that it hasn't been opened in the past.

Harder question first and then a numbers question. On the previous functionality that you highlight, your document generation [indiscernible], how many of your customers on the commercial and enterprise side you think are employing commercial solutions today in those areas versus doing those pieces on a kind of manual ad hoc basis?

I think the vast majority of our customers are not yet using a sort of modern in what we would call a modern system of agreement functionality for that. I think most people are still in a system where they are probably building some ad hoc system of their own where they are actually – literally just emailing around the documents and storing them in different systems. So, we think that the penetration of the core CLM capability, think a modern version is very, very small. We're just getting started in that phase and you know the reason we've talked about in the past, I think e-signature has really unlocked the capability where people now say I have my document online and signed. It's just so obvious to move into those active managed functionality afterwards. So, we think this is really – you know we're excited favorably, DocuSign has unlocked this opportunity to accelerate and the folks from SpringCM pointed that, as a real turning point in their business, the availability of this signature.

And a question from Mike, just on the numbers, thank for the disclosure on the 2017 numbers. How do you expect closing Q4, Q3 say Q4 and into next year talking about the contribution that these products maybe delivering in the business?

Morning Walter. We're going to go into – to just on that when we have our call in September and just align the timing of the updated guidance or the core DocuSign business along with what we see is the impact of bringing Spring on board. So, we'll give you more insights on that in a few weeks.

Again philosophically though do you expect to help us with the contribution of these products, or do you expect to talk about the…

No, no, no. Well, certainly at the outset when we're initially providing you insights, I will give you thoughts on them as separate pieces going forward once we're combined obviously probably not with the outset that will help you guys understand them.

Thanks guys and congrats on the deal. I guess just go back to the TAM question, maybe I'll ask in different way, Dan. If there is a customer like an Uber Eats that's using you on the e-signature and using Spring on the CLM side. If they are paying you a dollar, I mean can you give any sense for what they might be paid Spring, is it $0.10 or $0.50 is that more than they are paying you guys. Any kind of feel for that would be helpful? And then just to be clear is the intent to rewrite this native into DocuSign or it is just to better that existing integration you have in place today? Thank.

So on the TAM side, it's difficult to think about it on that sort of incremental basis because it is a little bit apples-to- oranges to your point. Well, I think about, as we go back to the road show, we talked about the overall TAM and we said on the e-signature side, we think about it is about $25 billion of conservative estimate of what we are doing. When we talked about a lot of the broader system of agreement, we say that could be a doubling or tripling of our TAM. And if you go back to think about the core components here and that wheel of the four chunk, we think this is significantly opening up at least a couple of those additional pieces.

So from a TAM standpoint, broadening out our system of agreement, we think it's dramatic. It's a significant opportunity for us to go after more. From the standpoint of average revenue per customer, again you get into this segment discussion. I think, you'd say in general a DocuSign customer is a commercial and direct customers on average spending more than a SpringCM customer, but I wouldn't judge from that, to the extent if there is – it means that the opportunity is bigger. Keep in mind that DocuSign has reached scale sooner than Spring. And so, as that business continues to mature, I wouldn't be surprised back to the TAM guidance we gave you. Think of that total opportunity is even bigger outside e-signature than it is within e-signature. That's kind of how I probably direct you to think about it.

Got it. And then just, second part, in terms of are you rebuilding it or is it well it's stays on a separate stack?

So I think in a technical innovation over time, you'll probably see we do more and more things to sort of get SpringCM into our data centers where we think we have opportunities to support a dramatic scaling of the business. From a core software standpoint, while there will clearly be point of increased integration. We believe the quality of the software is very high at SpringCM and so we don't think there is a need to sort of rebuild the software, we think we will just enhance the integration.

Thank you. One for Dan, and one from Mike. Dan, I am just curious how this acquisition creates any further distance from your chief rival in the e-signature space, Adobe. I am just curious whether Spring's product capabilities are things that Adobe doesn't offer and hence widens the differentiation or not? And then for Mike, I am just wondering if you could put this deal on the context of your broader M&A strategy. Would you characterize this is sort of one-off or now that the DocuSign is public is your intent to make these kinds of several $100 million acquisitions sort of once in a while? Thank you so much.

So on the differentiation piece, I think it's important to understand, we've already in our mind pretty strongly differentiated ourselves, both at the level of the e-signature functionality question, but even more importantly around this system of agreement and that's the place where we don't see anyone else really even playing the same game that we are playing. I think this dramatically enhances our position and it's more proof point to the customers that we are very serious about the System of Agreement and that we are going to continue to invest or continue dramatic differentiation across anyone else trying to compete as an e-signature provider. I'll let Mike, take the second piece.

So Karl, I think the way to think about it is obviously this is a very, what we consider a very strategic move for us. Our first priority of course is to make this acquisition successful; focus on the integration and focus on the go-to-market really get it running. I wouldn't stay long term this necessarily is the one and only deal we will ever do. I think we'll be very thoughtful over the long term to continue to look for opportunities to enhance the System of Agreement. But I think the business we're going to make sure that as we make moves like this. We move at a pace that allows us really to integrate it effectively and make it successful.

Thanks for taking the question. I have a question on the organic R&D versus M&A. In the past, I am assuming you've already invested some amount of time developing some collaboration features, redlining features and so on. So as you think about how you're investing in your income, R&D versus acquisition? How should I think about that going forward and does this acquisition kind of take off some R&D that you folks have already invested, may be you put it in something else. So help us understand how you're thinking about that?

Mike, do you want to talk to the R&D maybe from a financial standpoint, and then I can talk a little bit about philosophically how we think about that question.

I think that obviously Spring is bringing on board for us some critical R&D asset. I think to your point, one of the things that were in the process of evaluating, we'll continue to evaluate is how best to look at the best, since we were going to make it a standalone business. There are opportunities to affect those investments in a way that drive the whole in a better fashion, so that's the ongoing work we are going to continue to do.

Look, our overall strategy remains the same, which is we were a growth focused business and we are going to continue to invest in R&D as a category very aggressively to ensure that we continue to differentiate our technology. And I think with this expansion of System of Agreement, we are going to have a lot of opportunity to do that. You'll see us continue to invest at the levels we've been doing historically.

I think that's right. And then from a strategic standpoint, I'd say, the things that there are some overlaps on – I'll give you an examples, we think about document generation, an area where we are building capabilities. You know mentioned on our last call how we were excited about strikethrough, but we hadn't yet done redlining. So, I think there is an opportunity where we will combine the different components where strikethrough wasn't a focus of SpringCM because of our strong real estate presence, we didn't have customer overlap as much there.

But my sense is not that we will have a dramatic duplication, this is additive capability. So the core plan that we had from DocuSign standpoint won't dramatically be changed. This is an additive capability.

I am back. I just had a couple of quick follow-up. So any sense of how this solution competed against more traditional contract management solutions? Whether it be, I guess the [indiscernible] if they actually did compete against those?

I think that if you talk to Spring folks, this is a modern CLM sort of approach. And I think what we are seeing is increasing the traditional providers there are struggling and I think they are struggling because they weren't sort of – if you will really native to sort of the modern System of Agreement solution like a SpringCM. And in my sense they are taking share and growing dramatically from that space and I think it's a space that as we mentioned before, pre the e-signature sort of capability and that revolution that that provided, it was easier for people that had quite frankly more paper based mindset as opposed to digital mindset to be the strong player. So, we think this is – it's pretty clear. This is the class of companies like Spring are the winners and the combination is going to be really attractive from that standpoint for our customers.

And the other thing that I would just emphasize is, you see a lot of the traditional folks being very focused on what we tend to call the back office function and well we think those are important, as we talked about in our road show 25% of all of used cases in the volume we have at DocuSign are back office, 75% is front office and at Spring has really brought that, the contract lifecycle management well into the front office space. And I think that's where you don't see some of the traditional players being affected.

