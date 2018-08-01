Update: Similarities, 2000 And 2018

We expect new highs over the next several months.

We demonstrate similar trading patterns during the later stages of the tech rally of 2000 and today.

No two markets are exactly alike, but since human behavior is constant, there are similarities.

No two market periods are going to be exactly alike, but since human emotions do not change over time, all bull markets (and bear ones too) will have repeated similarities. We have been tracking a period of the tech bull market of 2000, when it was in its later stages, that has similarities to today's late stage bull market; specifically, the periods we have labeled C3 and R4 in the charts that follow.

Technical And Sentiment Indicators

The two charts below compare the weekly technical and sentiment profiles of correction 3 (C3) and rally 4 (R4) in both 2000 and 2018. Notice how closely the MACD, stochastic, and sentiment profiles match (pink highlight)

The similarities do not stop there. Notice the similarity in the P/E ratio patterns from these two periods.

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield of the S&P 500 also seems to be replicating the pattern from 2000.

Net Yield

And finally, the Net Yield (dividend yield minus 6-month Treasury rate) has the same general pattern as in 2000.

A flattening of the Net Yield should provide a warning flag in advance of the end of the bull market.

At the moment, we continue to expect new highs in the market over the next several months. And if the patterns from 2000 continue to be replicated, then we expect to eventually see a double top form before the next bear market starts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.