The Pullback Is Overdone. Abiomed Is Now A Strong Buy

The share price of ABMD has declined 20% since its recent high, which offers a compelling entry point for the long-term investor.

Abiomed's groundbreaking products are seeing growing adoption in the US and around the world, and this should continue for the foreseeable future.

Abiomed (ABMD) remains relatively unknown among investors, yet it has a market capitalization of nearly $16B and is a leading provider of circulatory support medical devices. A steep drawdown following its recent quarterly earnings report has provided a great entry point for investors of this amazing growth company.

A (Very) Brief History of Abiomed

Abiomed was founded in 1981 to develop the first artificial heart. By 1992, Abiomed's ventricular assist device was the first to be approved by the FDA as a bridge for native heart recovery. Today, Michael R. Minogue - the company's CEO, Chairman, and President - has focused Abiomed's efforts on developing groundbreaking technologies that improve patient outcomes centered on native heart recovery.

Abiomed's Products

Abiomed offers a small (but growing) suite of products:

Impella 2.5 - This pump pulls blood from within the left ventricle via the inlet area and expels the blood into the ascending aorta through the outlet area. The device may be inserted using standard percutaneous catheterization technique via the common femoral artery.

Impella CP - Delivered on the same platform as the Impella 2.5 but with increased blood flow (4.3L/min versus 2.5L/min).

Impella 5.0 - Can be inserted via a femoral artery cutdown or through the axillary artery, then it is directed into the left ventricle. Delivers 5.0L/min of blood from the ventricle into the ascending aorta.

Impella LD - May be inserted into the left ventricle via the ascending aorta during open-chest procedures.

Impella RP - Inserted via standard percutaneous catheterization of the femoral vein and inserted into the right atrium of the heart. The catheter tip traverses the tricuspid and pulmonic valves and is stationed in the pulmonary artery.

Automated Impella Controller - The user interface that controls Impella catheter performance, displays real-time catheter position, and hemodynamic information, and monitors for alarms. The controller features a 10-inch high-resolution display.

When a person's heart is not strong enough to pump the blood needed to meet the body's needs, the person is said to be in heart failure. Symptoms of heart failure include shortness of breath, general fatigue, swelling of the feet/ankles, and coughing/wheezing. The patient may be unable to perform physical activity without discomfort.

In cases of heart failure, an Impella 2.5 or Impella CP catheter may be inserted to reduce the load of the left ventricle, stabilize hemodynamics, better perfuse end organs, and allow for recovery of the native heart.

Cardiogenic shock, which may occur as a result of a heart attack (myocardial infarction), is when the heart's function is so poor that the body's organs began to fail. It can be a life-threatening position. Symptoms may include rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, cold skin, decreased urine output, confusion, and unconsciousness. Multiple Impella catheters can be used in this severe condition to allow for recovery of the native heart, stabilize hemodynamics, and provide perfusion to the body's end organs.

Cardiomyopathy, right heart failure, and post-cardiotomy cardiogenic shock are other conditions of the heart that may also benefit from the use of Impella catheters and the Automated Impella Controller. Other therapeutic uses for Impella products include protected PCI, end organ perfusion, and native heart recovery, among others.

Abiomed by the Numbers

2016 2017 2018 TTM Revenue $330M $445M $594M $641M Operating margin 19.8% 20.2% 26.5% 26.6% EPS (diluted) $0.85 $1.17 $2.45 $3.58 Return on equity 11.6% 12.7% 19.7% 25.6% Return on assets 10.0% 10.7% 16.8% 22.5% Cash flow from operations $76.8M $115.1M $192.5M $192.5M

As adoption of Abiomed's Impella catheters and other products increases for cardiovascular conditions across the United States and around the world, its financial condition continues to be equally impressive. In addition to the table above, according to GuruFocus.com, ABMD also boasts a five-year revenue growth rate of 29%, EBITDA growth rate of 64%, and free cash flow (FCF) growth of 40%.

In the Most Recent Quarter

Sales of Impella heart pumps grew to $174 million, a 37% increase. 32% of these sales were in the United States, while international growth was a whopping 75%.

Abiomed has a current cash balance of $367 million.

Full-year revenue guidance was increased to a range of $755 million to $770 million, representing year-over-year (YOY) growth of 27% to 30%.

Full-year operating margin guidance was reaffirmed in the range of 28% to 30%, which would represent continued meaningful improvement.

In addition, the Impella 2.5 and 5.0 catheters have recently received regulatory approval in India.

Simple Technicals: ABMD and its 200-day Moving Average

As shown in the following graph (adapted from Fidelity.com), the share price of ABMD has dropped significantly since its most recent earnings call.

With ABMD now approximately 20% off of its recent all-time high, today's price offers a great opportunity to buy for the long-term healthcare investor. A simple way to participate in the upside, while protecting against a painful drawdown, would be to buy a small position at today's price and use the current 200-day simple moving average price of approximately $287 as a floor (or a 19% stop loss).

In Conclusion

Abiomed continues to introduce groundbreaking products to aid in native heart recovery. The growing line of Impella catheters persistently finds new applications and increasing acceptance in the US and around the world.

While the business continues to perform exceptionally by nearly any metric, the stock has declined approximately 20% from its recent high. The current share price offers a compelling opportunity to the patient investor, and a conservative 19% stop loss provides ample downside protection.

Vailshire Partners LP - a long/short healthcare and technology-centered hedge fund based managed by Dr. Jeffrey W. Ross - remains long ABMD and its prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Some clients of Vailshire Capital Managment LLC and investors in Vailshire Partners LP are long ABMD. Dr. Jeffrey W. Ross is also long ABMD in his personal accounts.