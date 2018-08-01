Beware Fracking Sand

The main fracking sand suppliers, like Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP), U.S. Silica (SLCA) or Emerge Energy Services (EMES), have looked extremely cheap for a while. Indeed, I was even long HCLP for a good while as well, since short term these companies faced very few threats and had extreme fundamental improvement on top of those low valuations.

However, a significant risk always loomed over the horizon. That risk was what I called the “Texas sand” risk. On account of the Permian being the most prolific shale basin in the U.S., it was consuming most of the fracking sand the industry provided nationwide. Moreover, the use of longer laterals and a higher proppant intensity per feet – which increased well productivity a lot - meant fracking sand demand was even outstripping well drilling by a large margin (and breaking historical records even as drilling remained below those).

But it so happened that along with extreme demand, Texas also had large potential sand supplies. Due to the extreme demand for fracking sand, fracking sand pricing started improving in late 2016. It improved to such an extent that it became very attractive to develop those Texas sand supplies. Moreover, sand mined in Texas wouldn’t face the extreme rail costs which burdened white sand from Wisconsin.

The result of the above was what created the “Texas sand” risk: A risk where so much fracking sand would come online in Texas that it would destroy fracking sand pricing as well as potentially impacting white sand volumes from up north. The magnitude of the threat was real… there were mines in planning, permitting, construction and starting production amounting to more than 60% of the fracking sand supply in the entire U.S.

Moreover, lately something else was emerging in the Permian. Crude and natural gas production climbed so fast that it hit the ceiling of available pipeline transportation. This in turn started creating a large discount for stranded Permian crude. Of course, lower effective prices for marginal production will in turn start impacting investment in new drilling. This in turn could lower the demand growth rate for fracking sand just as Texas sand supply capacity was increasing more and more.

Up until now, none of the above had really mattered. Fracking sand pricing and volumes for existing players had continued higher, and the Texas sand risk had not materialized. That might have started to change just now.

The Possible Materialization Of The Texas Sand Risk

What makes me say that the Texas sand risk might finally be materializing? Two very recent events:

The PPI for fracking sand has shown its first drop since the pricing recovery started:

EMES while reporting Q2 2018 earnings has made the first mention of weak demand likely also driven by Texas sand (bold is mine):

"The demand for frac sand remains healthy, but we experienced a minor slowdown to finish the second quarter, and the softness has partially continued into early third quarter. Conversations with our customers indicate that the conditions are temporary given the Permian takeaway constraints. However, we acknowledge that the frac sand industry faces a state of transition with the utilization of new in-basin plants increasing throughout the year."

The two developments above seem real and significant enough that the risk to hold fracking sand players has just exploded materially. Up until now, signs of visible fundamental deterioration hadn’t yet been seen. That just changed.

Conclusion

EMES reporting the possible impact of Texas sand supply and Permian transport constraints is a materially large negative development for all fracking sand suppliers.

On top of this, the PPI fracking sand series showing a pricing drop in June 2018 also is very concerning.

Given the materialization of this risk, I think holding on to fracking sand suppliers at this time is not very advisable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SLCA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.