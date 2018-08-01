Blue Apron Holdings: Let Me Introduce You To The 200-Day Moving Average

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) is trading lower after finding resistance at its 200-day moving average in recent weeks. The technical level traditionally acts as either support or resistance for a stock's longer-term trend. In this case, it is a trend lower. APRN’s fundamentals leave a lot to be desired for investors as the space looks fully saturated and operating margins have compressed.

I don’t like the business model, and am therefore shorting the stock, but doing it in a way that limits risk and leverages return. By using at-the-money put options expiring in roughly three months, I can take a negative position, roughly 2% of the portfolio, while knowing my downside risk is limited.

Fundamental Narrative

APRN reports its Q2 earnings results before the bell on Aug. 2, with many analysts on the Street calling for a 20% year-over-year decline in revenue. Management is in the midst of increasing marketing spend after losing hundreds of thousands of customers in recent quarters, which could pressure operating margins.

In the first quarter, the company increased marketing spend 56% sequentially to $39.3 million. The next question is whether higher spending is translating into net customer additions. APRN added 40,000 new customers in the first quarter, its first increase since Q1 of last year. The second quarter typically isn't as strong as the first quarter due to seasonality, but an increase in marketing momentum may be able to offset that pressure.

APRN’s marketing efficiency may also be challenged by the growth in competition over the past year. Kroger (KR) has added Home Chef, Albertson's has Plated, and Walmart (WMT) is developing its own meal kits. Increasing competition could lead to increasing marketing dollars to stay relevant, while eating away at margins still. Keeping marketing costs under control while producing net customer adds will be essential for APRN to achieve its goal of break-even EBITDA in coming years.

The meal kit industry as a whole is a difficult place to be currently as the high cost of customer acquisition, and difficulty of retaining those customers, who can quickly move on to embrace the next food fad, are weighing on APRN’s growth prospects and margins. Additionally, the cost of paying people to assemble ingredients, package it, then deliver the highly perishable products to customers are all similarly weighing on margins.

Therefore, APRN faces two major problems, the high cost of the business model and the intense competition due to the low barrier to entry. This has led APRN to fail to make a profit since becoming a public company.

Cracks are beginning to emerge across the industry. An APRN competitor, Chef’d, closed abruptly and was acquired by packaged-food consultancy True Food Innovations, which will halt its e-commerce operations until it has figured out how to be profitable, according to The Wall Street Journal. Chef’d had supply deals with physical retailers, with reports from grocers showing that sales were healthy, bringing about fears across the industry as a whole that even gaining traction may not be enough. It currently looks as if there is a small segment of the population that wants a service like this, but not enough to keep all these companies alive.

One issue is that consumers may not like the subscription aspect of the business:

“I feel as though the subscription model might come to an end in the coming years. Models not requiring subscriptions, that’s the key,” – According to Nielsen Data

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share. Competition and business model issues are showing up in the earnings results as APRN’s revenue declined due to falling market share, while earnings remain negative due to margin compression. In total, the company does not look to be in a strong fundamental position.

Price Action

APRN’s price action over the last year is shown below. In recent months, the stock price has begun to trade with a rolling 200-day moving average due to its growing span as a public company. A nice introduction to the much-important 200-day moving average was that it acted as resistance in early July as sellers emerged around the level after a strong run higher following its Q1 earnings.

Due to the number of fundamental issues with the company and industry pressures, I expect the 200-day moving average to continue to act as resistance until the company is either acquired or reverses its current operational trend. I think the stock price could fall back towards its previous lows between the $1-2 level.

Source: Trading View

The Trade

While I believe shorting the stock makes sense, it needs to be done in the most efficient manner to reduce portfolio risk. This leads me to the October 2018 $2 put options. They currently only trade for around $0.25, allowing one to add a 1-2% position in the portfolio with limited downside risk should the trade go against you.

Remember however, that full loss of principle is possible when buying options, but I like the risk/reward of this trade nonetheless.

Source: ThinkorSwim

Conclusion

APRN could reverse its current course, and see a rebound in its share price, but I am having a hard time getting enthusiastic about the company. Realistically, the company will need to be acquired in coming quarters or years, making management the smart investors for getting liquidity in the market through an IPO. The IPO seemed rushed, and I never felt great about the company’s barriers to entry, which is coming to fruition currently. If you are looking to take a negative position on the company, I suggest you do it with options to limit your risk, while leveraging upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are short APRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.