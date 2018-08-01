Rowan: Echoing The Industry-Wide Narrative

I leave offshore drilling to traders who are better than me at finding the right entry and exit points and capturing the short-term gains.

But demand for drilling services is slow to pick up, dayrates remain low, and opex has already been cut close to the bone.

This Wednesday morning, offshore driller and jack-up specialist Rowan Companies (RDC) reported an all-around earnings beat. The better-than-expected results, however, did not stop the stock from dipping in early trading, not unlike what had happened with big brother Transocean (RIG) yesterday.

On the results of the quarter

I was encouraged to see revenues top expectations by the widest margin since 2016. But not much will be celebrated about a 25% YOY top-line decline over a 2Q17 that had already seen drilling revenues being slashed in half over 2016 levels. Management highlighted that "demand for rigs has improved year to date," which seems evident from the 12 percentage point increase in jackup utilization over 1Q18 (JUs accounted for 94% of the revenue producing rig days in the quarter). But it does not look like that increase in demand has triggered pricing support, as dayrates dipped sequentially to levels that are more consistent with last year's levels and with the overall trends in the industry.

Elsewhere on the P&L, opex (including depreciation) remained very much flat sequentially and YOY, once again suggesting that Rowan already cut overhead costs as close to the bone as possible. While SG&A accounted for more than 10% of revenues this time vs. only 7% last year, I believe the operating leverage effect of rising drilling revenues, if or once if happens, will be meaningful considering how lean Rowan seems to be operating currently. A tax benefit that I think might not have been anticipated by most analysts could be largely responsible for the 33-cent beat on EPS that was the widest since 3Q15.

Lastly, Rowan's balance sheet and liquidity (something that I have identified as one of the company's key strengths compared to the peer group, and that other Seeking Alpha contributors seem to agree with) continue to look robust. Despite the cash bleed so far this year that has been fueled by declining drilling revenues, Rowan still holds $1.13 billion in cash and equivalents, representing nearly one fourth of the book value of its equity - in line with Transocean's ratio, substantially better than Diamond's (DO) 11% and Ensco's (ESV) 9%.

On the stock and the industry

An all-around beat and a stock that headed lower by 4%: there's something still off with the offshore drilling industry that makes me very cautious about dipping my toes in these turbulent waters.

Part of the explanation for today's bearish reaction might be simple speculation that's feeding volatility - particularly on stocks like RDC that have been up more than 20% in the past year and, not too far off recent highs, could still be ripe for profit taking. Or perhaps the slight decline in crude oil prices off their 52-week peak (-6% since July 10th) is all it takes to destabilize share prices in this space.

The fact is that I continue to see an investment in RDC or any other offshore driller as speculative, even if potentially highly rewarding. I have been arguing for months that signs of stabilization in dayrates is what would likely give me the confidence that the sector is definitively climbing out of the gutter. On the other hand, some of my readers have convincingly argued that, once this pricing strength begins to manifest itself, stock valuations will have raced ahead and closed any opportunity gap that may have existed.

These investors could very well be right. And if they are, I'm fine passing up on the potential upside today that, in my view, comes attached to way too much risk and volatility - miss the right timing, and 20% or 30% could go down the drain in no time at all. "Easier" money for long-term investors can probably me made elsewhere, and for now I choose to leave offshore drilling to traders who are better than me at finding the right entry and exit points and capturing the short-term gains.

