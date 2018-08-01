Dividend Growth Model Portfolio July Update

I expect my portfolio will continue to outperform since I focus on companies that are fundamentally strong, oversold, minimally shorted by investors and have had their dividend stress tested.

This is my July 2018 update for my model dividend growth portfolio that I started at the end of May. For those of whom this is their first time viewing my model portfolio, you can find my portfolio selection process here. The month of July was a great month for the overall market and my model portfolio. The following chart shows the performance of my model portfolio compared to my benchmark: The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

At first glance, you will notice that it appears my model portfolio is underperforming, however, the model portfolio is only 38.05% invested. A better way to judge the performance is to look at the performance in comparison to the percentage of returns for the index my model portfolio is achieving with the amount it has invested. As you can see, if the “% of DG portfolio invested” is below the ratio of the DG portfolio return/SCHD return, that shows my model dividend growth portfolio is outperforming the benchmark on an allocation-adjusted basis.

SCHD Return DG Portfolio Return 5.58% 2.38% DG portfolio return/SCHD Return 42.66% % of DG Portfolio Invested 38.05%

Importance Of dividend stability

A recent example showing the importance of the ability of a company to have a stable dividend is American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID). American Midstream Partners has multiple articles posted by popular authors here on Seeking Alpha touting the high yield. To many, it was obvious that a dividend cut was coming, the stock was yielding over 16% and according to Gurufocus, cash flow from operations over the last year have been $21 million compared to $106.1 million in dividends paid out over the last year.

The following chart shows the importance of selecting companies that are not at risk of cutting their dividend. That is why as part of my selection process, I exclude any company with a yield above 9% or any company that has not passed my dividend stress test.

New Portfolio Additions

During the month of July, five new stocks were added to the model portfolio.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (UPS) was added to the model portfolio because they are benefiting from ever-increasing e-commerce sales and they have a stellar history of dividend growth. As I noted in my article on UPS in April, e-commerce sales are only roughly 9% of total sales, which shows that there is still a large runway for growth even if Amazon (AMZN) were to get into the delivery business as has been rumored many times.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian (FHB) was added to the model portfolio because it was differentiated in comparison to other regional banks. When looking at all the model portfolio selections thus far, it has been mainly large cap companies and then the First Hawaiian addition with a $4 billion market cap comes along. Hawaii is unique and picking up the bank with the largest market share in Hawaii for the model portfolio was appealing. First Hawaiian holds the largest market share for banks in Hawaii at just over 36%.

First Hawaiian investor presentation

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (ESS) was added to the model portfolio because Essex focuses on multi-family properties on the west coast, specifically in high growth areas like Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, etc. Essex Property has increased their dividend for 20+ years in a row and what is most impressive is the fact that a REIT focused on housing was able to increase the dividend during the housing crisis, which says a lot about the strength of the company and the abilities of its management.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (WY) was added to the model portfolio because there is always a need for Timber and for wood building materials and Weyerhaeuser is the largest company by market cap in the space. Dividend growth for Weyerhaeuser has been slow and steady since they converted to a REIT and I expect that the slow steady increases will continue, but there is the possibility the dividend growth rate could increase given Weyerhaeuser has been posting solid growth numbers.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett (DEI) was added to the model portfolio because it was differentiated in comparison to other REITs. Like my First Hawaiian selection above, Douglas Emmett is a diversified REIT focused on office buildings and multi-family buildings mainly in the California market, but also has exposure to the Hawaiian market as well. The following chart shows the breakdown of where Douglas Emmett properties are located around Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Douglas Emmett investor overview

Current Portfolio Holdings

The table below shows all the current model portfolio holdings along with the performance of each. Positions that were added to the model portfolio in previous months were Rockwell Automation (ROK), Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Equinix (EQIX), Eaton (ETN), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Xcel Energy (XEL), US Bancorp (USB), Travelers (TRV) and Packaging Corporation (PKG). I am very pleased with the performance so far and am glad I only have two companies that have small losses, which is one of the goals of my process: Minimize risk, while increasing the chance of positive returns and dividend growth.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, so far, the performance of my model dividend growth portfolio has been great and I expect that performance to continue because my selections are fundamentally strong, oversold, not shorted by a lot of investors and have had their dividend stress-tested. Even though it has only been two months, I have high expectations for this portfolio to continue to outperform.

