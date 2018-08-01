REIT Model Portfolio: July 2018 Update

Given enough time, I expect my portfolio will outperform since I focus on companies that are fundamentally strong, oversold, minimally shorted by investors, and have had their dividend stress tested.

This is my July 2018 update for my model REIT portfolio that I started at the end of May. For those viewing my model portfolio the first time, you can find my portfolio selection process here. The month of July was a choppy month for REITs that ended with a large up day at the end of the month. The following chart shows the performance of my model REIT portfolio compared to my benchmark: The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). At first glance, you will notice that it appears that my model portfolio is underperforming; however, the model portfolio is only 19.61% invested. A better way to judge the performance is to look at the performance in comparison to the percentage of returns for the index my model portfolio is achieving with the amount it has invested. As you can see, if the "% of REIT portfolio invested" is above the ratio of the REIT portfolio return/IYR return, that shows my REIT model portfolio is underperforming the benchmark on an allocation adjusted basis.

IYR Return REIT Portfolio Return 5.77% 0.53% REIT portfolio return/IYR Return 9.20% % of REIT Portfolio Invested 19.61%

Example Of Dividend Yield Cap & Dividend Sustainability

One of the criteria for my model portfolio is that any prospective company cannot have a yield above 9% and must pass a dividend stress test. I use these same two criteria as part of my model dividend growth portfolio as well, so this is not just exclusive to REITs, it is also for stocks. A recent example of this was with American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID). American Midstream Partners has multiple articles posted by popular authors here on Seeking Alpha and is a great example showing why my process provides value.

Here is my thinking, when a stock starts yielding more than 9% and dividends exceed operating cash flows, which is a clear recipe for a dividend cut. My process keeps me from chasing yield because chasing yield is not worth the potential massive loss of capital should a dividend cut occur.

Seeking Alpha Charts

New Portfolio Additions

During the month of July, three new stocks were added to the model portfolio as well as a purchase of additional shares of existing position PotlatchDeltic (PCH).

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) was added to the model portfolio because it focuses exclusively on New York real estate through its ownership of office and retail real estate, which includes a New York icon: The Empire State building. The following chart from an investor presentation shows that ESRT owns a number of Manhattan properties, and this is an attractive area to own real estate in because of the premium pricing that it receives.

ESRT investor presentation

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser (WY) was added to the model portfolio because there is always a need for timber and for wood building materials, and Weyerhaeuser is the largest company by market cap in the space. Dividend growth for Weyerhaeuser has been slow and steady since they converted to a REIT, and I expect that the slow steady increases will continue, but there is the possibility the dividend growth rate could increase given Weyerhaeuser has been posting solid growth numbers.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett (DEI) was added to the model portfolio because it was differentiated in comparison to other REITs. Douglas Emmett is a diversified REIT not only focused on office buildings and multi-family buildings mainly in the California market but also has exposure to the Hawaiian market as well. The following chart shows the breakdown of where Douglas Emmett properties are located around Los Angeles and Honolulu.

Douglas Emmett investor overview

Current Portfolio Holdings

The table below shows all the current model portfolio holdings along with the performance of each. Positions that were added to the model portfolio in previous months were Equinix (EQIX), Essex Property Trust (ESS), Healthcare Realty Trust (HR), PotlatchDeltic, and Apple Hospitality (APLE). I am somewhat disappointed with the performance so far; however, REITs have had a choppy couple of months and the portfolio is not close to being fully invested yet. I am glad to see that for the companies that have not performed well, their losses are minimal, which goes to one of the goals of my process: Minimize risk while increasing the chance of positive returns.

Sharewise

Closing Thoughts

In closing, so far the performance of my model REIT portfolio has lagged the performance of its benchmark. My model portfolio is not even 20% invested yet, and I expect over time that as new companies are added to the portfolio that the performance gap will narrow. It has only been two months, so I expect that as time goes on that my process will prove to be successful because my selections are fundamentally strong, oversold, not shorted by many investors, and have had their dividend stress tested.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.