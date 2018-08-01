SodaStream International (SODA) CEO Daniel Birnbaum on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SodaStream International (NASDAQ:SODA) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Present on the call today are Daniel Birnbaum, CEO; Daniel Erdreich, CFO; Henner Rinsche, President of Europe; Jecka Glasman, President of the U.S.; and Ferdinand Barckhahn, GM of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call up to questions.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you, Brendon, and welcome to everyone on the call with us today.

Our business was on fire during the second quarter as every key performance indicators posted strong gains resulting in the most successful period in our company's history with all times records for revenue, gross margin and operating and net income. The multiple benefit to SodaStream combined with our demand creation efforts are increasingly resonating with consumers on a global scale. While we were very pleased with our recent progress towards increasing household penetration and usage of our home carbonation system, we believe we are just getting started.

Our results year-to-date also underscore the power of our business model and indicates a long-term opportunity to generate significant shareholder value. Let me review the quarter starting with the financials.

Revenue increased 31% to $171 million. Within this we had an $8 million FX benefit which landed us at 25% currency neutral growth for the quarter. Our three largest regions all grew in excess of 30% year-over-year with Western Europe up 33%, the Americas and Asia both up 36% and CEMEA was down 12% mainly due to the sale of our professional business which had been included last year in the CEMEA results.

In terms of product performance, gas refill units grew 17% to an all-time record 9.7 million. Sparkling water maker units were up 22% to over 1 million and flavor unit sales increased 8% to 5.8 million continuing the positive momentum in this category.

Looking below the revenue line, gross margin increased 620 basis points to 59.3%, the highest level ever and operating margin improved 560 basis points to 18.5%, also a new high watermark. The profitability expansion is driven primarily by leverage of our fixed cost base. Our focused on more profitable sparkling water makers the absorption of France into our business and of course FX.

EPS increased 78% to $1.14 and we generated approximately 24 million in free cash flow to end the quarter with $172 million in cash after spending $21 million on the purchase of our French distributor earlier this year.

Looking at our regions, starting in Western Europe revenue increased 33% to $108 million or 24% on an FX mutual basis. There were several highlights from this quarter including Germany's 26th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth driven by increased unit sales in our main three product categories sparkling water makers, gas refills and flavors.

In France, our team has quickly started to turn this business around by improving retail execution and investing in effective A&P which led to a double-digit increase is sparkling water maker unit sales in Q2.

Meanwhile several other markets in the region experienced strong growth. Austria and the Nordics posted double-digit gains in sparkling water makers and gas refill units, while Benelux posted triple digit growth in sparkling water makers.

The Americas and Asia Pacific were our fastest growing regions both delivering a 36% revenue increase. Revenue in the Americas reached $38 million as both the U.S. and Canada had a strong quarter. In the U.S. revenue increased 22% as sparkling water maker units accelerated up 66% year-over-year, while sellout was also strong especially at our major accounts.

At the same time, gas unit sales increased 8% and 14% on a sell-in and sell-out basis respectively. As we’re still focusing our communications and water, flavors sell-in was down 2% while sellout was up 7% indicating positive momentum for an underdeveloped flavored water segment.

Overall, this is the second double-digit revenue growth quarter in the U.S. and we feel the senses renewed momentum among our customers and consumers and enthusiasm among our U.S. team to chase the huge growth potential in the U.S.

In Canada, sales were up over 70% driven by remarkable growth in all three product categories. Canada is now our fourth largest market following 10 quarters of double-digit growth.

In Asia-Pacific, Japan and Australia continued to post great results. Our business in Japan was very strong as our marketing and distribution strategies delivered high double-digit increases in sparkling water maker, gas refills and flavor unit sales. All three categories were also up double-digits in Australia as the brand momentum we built in this market continues to drive increased consumer demand.

In line with our plans, we launched our automatic one touch machine this quarter and have begun to launch our dishwasher safe bottles in Europe. Our new and advanced direct-to-consumer website launched in the U.S. in June and will gradually roll-out to all markets as we gain learnings. We are excited about having a robust platform to build a direct-to-consumer business on a global scale.

It has been an amazing first half of the year, the growth strategies we were executing across our portfolio of markets are propelling our business to new heights. I strongly believe we are poised better than ever before to drive continued growth and increase shareholder value especially as SodaStream is a great alternative to single use plastic bottles which are now being revealed as a hazard not only to the environment but possibly also to human health.

This sentiment is reflected in our increased outlook for the year. For 2018 we’re now forecasting revenue to grow approximately 23% compared to 2017 up from our previous forecast of approximately 15% and gross margin is now expected to be approximately 58% up from our previous forecast of 55%.

As a result, we are now projecting operating income to increase approximately 44% up from our previous guidance of 15% and diluted EPS to increase approximately 31% up from 8% in our previous guidance. This assumes a $13 million increase in share-based compensation expense up from $12 million included in our previous forecast.

As our guidance suggests we are more bullish about our prospects for the second half of the year than we were three months ago. This is based on our strong momentum coming out of the second quarter which is also adding to our confidence about the long-term trajectory of the business.

Two questions from me. So first, I kind of wanted to dive into the Q2 revenue growth. It was a significant acceleration on the underlying basis. So was there anything timing related to the setup, I was just trying to understand whether or not organic revenue growth can continue to be strong in the balance of the year?

And second question is on guidance, I mean a large increase was driven by the Q2 performance, but we look back at your track record even Q2 guidance has proven to be conservative. So just wanted to get your thoughts on how we should think about growth in the back half of the year on the earnings basis. And is there any level of conservatism baked into your guidance? Thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Okay I’ll ask Danny to take that.

Daniel Erdreich

Peter I maybe missed the first part of your question so you can repeat this afterwards. But in general we are providing guidance based on the best information and the best data we have currently. Overall our indication for the back half of the year is for an additional 19% change in revenue for the - second half of the year.

And we are benefiting a little bit from the French contribution which is higher than initially expected, but even excluding debt and excluding all the - exceptional impact that we’ve seen this quarter and from FX. In France, we continue to see rate of about 15% increase, currency neutral and France neutral for the back of the year which is previously lower to the same comparison in the first half of the year.

As per your first question, can you repeat it please?

Peter Grom

Yes, just in terms of Q2 revenue growth was there anything time related because it was a pretty big step from the kind of low double-digit organic revenue growth into mid 20s?

Daniel Erdreich

So actually what we've seen is growth base - growth in all our regions as you heard and many of our - most of our markets had two things that impacted positively and one here last year was FX which contributed 6% to our revenue growth and France - the French gross margin, gross profit, that contributed another approximately 5%. Other than that, there weren't any exceptional items this quarter.

Jeff Van Sinderen

First let me say congratulations on terrific metrics in Q2. As we're thinking about the second half, what elements of the P&L metrics should we pay most careful attention to as we adjust our models relevant to the mix between Q3 and Q4. Just wondering if there is anything out of the ordinary or anything in the comparisons to Q3, Q4 - to those quarter last year and a comparison that we need to consider factor again as we 're adjusting our models?

Daniel Erdreich

First as indicated we expect second half to grow 19% compared to last year and Q3 and Q4 will behave more or less in the same rate as it did last year. So obviously the majority of revenue will be in Q4 and there shouldn't be anything exceptional here.

In terms of the parameters, the main parameters to highlight with regard to the second half of the year, there is a gross margin expansion and we are indicating a 58% gross margin for the year, which implies 58.5% gross margin for the second half. As for SG&A expenses, these expenses is the percentage of sales will remain more or less at the same level as they did in the second half of last year.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And then, any color you can give us on the initial sell through on the 3D one-touch so far. Just wondering if there is any data to report back on that?

Daniel Birnbaum

No, it’s a bit too early for that. We'll be able to share that on our next call.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And then just as it relates to the French business which seems to be trending ahead of plan, I guess versus where we had thought at this point. Anymore color you can give us on what you're learning there, I guess, how your targets have shifted based on the improvement initiatives you're working on, what milestones we should look for in that segment now that you have it announced?

Daniel Birnbaum

Go ahead Henner, you can address some of your local French experience if you wish and your learnings there.

Henner Rinsche

So overall, the French arena scored pretty well. First of all to recap what has happened so far, we put in place a new comp financial for France in the United States in all departments and we have already had very good discussions with French retailers, which works on - led to 500 additional doors that will be implemented in France until September of which 150 are in Paris.

Looking at the number that we guided in Q2, revenues were up strongly versus year before and if you’re trying to do an apples-to-apples comparison, you can look through sales to retailer. Now in quarter one for the re-launch it started on May 1, 2018 our sales to retailers in France were down double-digit year-on-year and now we managed to turn it around at quarter 3 machines sales to retail are already up 20% year-on-year.

And if you look at sales [indiscernible] in France, we buy GSK data, which measures value sales to consumers and again in quarter one our revenues to continue in France - we are down double-digit year-on-year and in quarter two we are up with Q4, and to keep in mind that the results on May 1, 2018, and then the final data point was really encouraging the first month after our re-launch in June our machine sales to retailers in France were even up 60% year-on-year.

So overall we have turned around the business in France from strong decline to growth immediately to the relaunch on May 1, and the milestones are that we will of course work on getting even more space in stores in France now with more frequency in France circular. We’ll be trying to get even more doors and we will continue to invest in advertising which is so far proven very successful. So overall we are very happy with the French we are done so far.

Jeff Van Sinderen

And then just one more from me if I could squeeze it in. Given the growth that you guys are experiencing, how should we think about production capacity as rather he missed, and are there other investments you might need to make there?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, indeed the accelerated sales and growth and forward looking trajectory also to some extent surprised us because some of them was external driven by the growing issues around plastic that are not only environmental but micro plastics is becoming an issue that questionably also impacting human health and so it position exactly at the right juncture to be able to address that.

So we feel broad base level over all the place and we have to pay attention to our capacity constraints. So right now we are actually increasing in the bottlenecks and investing what we need to be able serve that capacity at a much higher faster cliff than we’ve been expecting so far. We’re on it, we’re working on it, it’s within the capital plans so that will be one of our uses of our cash.

Good morning and congratulations on a strong quarter. I wanted to - I don’t know if you disclosed what the installed base is but do you have an estimate for what your global installed base is and similarly if you could give us a sense as to what you think the numbers are in your four largest markets Germany, France, U.S. and I'm missing one but yes if you can help us with that, that will be great?

Daniel Erdreich

Well right now we assume that we’re at about 13 million active households globally and we’ve seen growth obviously across all our big market, broad based there was any specific market there you want to ask about we’ll be happy to acknowledge.

Akshay Jagdale

Well to enter the market certainly - and what is your installed base which actually presents household penetration?

Daniel Birnbaum

So I think in Germany right now the latest number we are having is 8.3% of household penetration and household penetration went up 1.1 percentage point versus Q2 2017. So we are quite happy with that result in Q2 for Germany.

Daniel Erdreich

And running down the list in France it’s about 5% Akshay in the U.S. it’s about 1.4%, no it’s not a scientific number here because there is different ways to measure this. Any other market you’re interested in.

Akshay Jagdale

No, that’s helpful. And then just related to the commentary on France, very helpful the details on sell-in and sell-through. Would it be possible to give us like a sense of where you are on a two-year basis? Because obviously you had like a bit of a transition year last year so the numbers were down a bit now they’re up but on a two year basis is France up, down, flat?

Henner Rinsche

So Akshay Henner speaking, on a two year basis I guess at this point France will not be growing yet, I would assume because we had two years of decline in France. And of course - in June will be up.

Akshay Jagdale

And what is the actual contribution that you're assuming for France this year. You mentioned that it was higher than you would have expected and I believe you said five percentage points for the quarter. Is that - can you help us with what is the total contribution you're expecting from France this year related to the obviously the transition and how much higher is it relative to your previous expectations?

Daniel Erdreich

Actually before the - the last call we indicated $10 million of contributions to revenue from France. Now we are focusing $25 million of contribution from the French market. We still don't expect this year any contribution to operating profit as we see the momentum and we intend to invest additional gross margin that we're achieving the market in marketing to further expand the market for the future.

Akshay Jagdale

One last one, can you also give us an update maybe on Germany just like you did on France. I believe last quarter there was some timing issues that resulted in some weakness in maybe shipments in Germany if I remember correctly. But can you give us a bit of an update because obviously Germany has been a good market for a while and just looking for a update on where we stand there? Thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

That’s right actually last quarter we did have a timing issue with Germany so now it’s time to recover the check. So, we have 39 fixed lane what’s going on I’ll give some color in general what’s going in that market.

Daniel Erdreich

Well Akshay Germany is in Q2 really on fire. If we take a look into our good purchase for SodaStream in Germany which is another message to national consumer demand and we are up 35% versus Q2 in 2017 achieving an all-time high for second quarter in Germany.

On top of that, Germany had a very successful Q2. It was the 26th consecutive quarter of double-digit year-on -year revenue growth going up 18% versus prior year. Specifically unit sales of machine, gas refills and flavor all were positive showing record unit sales on Tier 2 , flavors and bottles.

Akshay Jagdale

I don’t think you can break that winning streak so fast?

Daniel Erdreich

Definitely we are looking forward to continue that winning streak of 26th consecutive quarters of double-digit growth definitely for many, many years.

Akshay Jagdale

That's extremely helpful. One last one and I'll get back in line. Can you share the numbers you share on the U.S. business usually on sales, doors and unit sales? Thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

Are you referring to Germany specifically?

Akshay Jagdale

No, U.S. for the U.S. market, you usually share those number on the call right with the number of doors, yes. Thank you.

Daniel Birnbaum

I am going to ask Jecka to share the sales by category and door account et cetera. Go ahead, Jecka.

Jecka Glasman

So yes, we had a great quarter as you heard in the U.S. and we continue to benefit from this strong momentum. And the improved retail execution we have a very consistent and a message that works well. And we are continuing basically to leverage on that.

From a door perspective, we have a lot of interest and a lot of leads and a lot of things that are happening, but basically the results that we reported today are more or less on the same door basis, it's just a really improved execution with our key customers and accounts.

And we will be able to report in the next quarter about some new and exciting channels that we're going to open. Now the sale, I believe you are asking about some of the category specific figures.

Akshay Jagdale

Yes, usually just for modeling purposes if you could share with us what the sales growth was, unit growth that will be extremely helpful? Thank you.

Jecka Glasman

So yes, we've - on the machine category the sell-in as Daniel said grew 66% over previous quarter. We also had a very strong sellout number on the machines. Gas sellout was 14% over last year which is great because this is the real indication that the momentum is going and the consumer base and the behaviors and the adoption of our products is increasing dramatically.

And on the flavor side, although our sell-in was slightly lower than the previous year there's a lot to do with timing there. However, the sell-out of flavors was up 7% in the quarter, which is excellent and we are happy to see that.

Daniel Birnbaum

We sold 138,000 sparkling water makers in the U.S. this quarter, 1.3 million gas refill and slightly over 1 million flavor bottles in the quarter.

First my question Danny is going to be a bit on the modeling side. Just trying to understand for France, I'm trying to understand the effect on the revenue growth from the fact that you are taking that these two either spread, right. I mean, obviously you have given us a lot of metrics for France, in terms of sell-in and sell-out, in terms of grades, I think there is a potential ramp in the second half.

But my question is before you were pretty much exporting to a distributor there, so you got that revenue, now you're pretty much sailing into a trade, so you get that extra revenue in terms what I'd call a spread there, right. If you can just try to quantify that, may be you did, I don't know if there was five points, but I'm just trying to understand that.

And related to that, I'm surprised taking the business over is a creative to gross margins. I'd have though, just mathematically by numerator and denominator go up, its dilutive to gross margins. So, if you can explain that. I have some follow-ups, but if you can answer that modeling question first, thanks.

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, sure. The distributor usually makes approximately 30% gross margin. So now, when we are the distributor, this adds back to our revenue and obviously increases our gross margin. In Q2 the contribution of the French business was approximately $8.5 million, additional gross margins that we benefited from. And obviously this translated to higher gross margin in the quarter contribution.

Okay? For the year, right now I said we are expecting based on this same way of calculations, same measurements for the French distributions in new model in France to contribute $25 million additional to revenue. And obviously have the additional impact on gross margin. I hope this is what you were asking about?

Pablo Zuanic

Yes, but just to be clear, I'm sorry that $25 million is that the total incremental sales or is that just you say that you're taking that spread, right, before you were selling to the wholesaler and retailer 100 but now you sell to the trade at 150, right. So one thing is underlying the roof and other thing is that spread that you're taking that of course does not affect on revenue. That's what I'm trying to get to Danny.

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, it's a combination of both. In Q2 the contribution, the $8.5 million contribution was really almost fully just the contribution resulting from this additional gross margin to spread you are referring to.

Pablo Zuanic

But I guess, we should just come up before, but based on the data you're giving us the brand seems to be in pretty much good shape in France, right, despite all the issues with the distributor before you're investing more on advertising and promotions, but from a brand perspective there is no damage despite on this management by the previous distributor, correct?

Daniel Birnbaum

Yes, I'd say that until April, the plant indicators in France were declining year-on-year, but then with the re-launch in May, now everything is pointing sharply upward and it's hard to say that trend most probably will continue because we are trying to continue to invest in prudent effective and pretested marketing communications in France.

Pablo Zuanic

And then just moving on to Germany, right so the previous quarter was down, now this quarter is up slowly. I don't know if you can give us an idea of what happened in total for the first half, right. And I think Danny, just because what happened in the first quarter and I understand you have told that don't look on a quarterly basis, what should we keep in mind for the second half for Germany specifically. Are there any specific launches or big promotions that held discounts, or new doors were opened last year, any color just to keep in - just to think about Germany for the second half?

Ferdinand Barckhahn

First of all, I think we have the fantastic Q2 and Q3 and Q4, our Q4 outlook looks amazing. Just in Q2 we added 2000 more doors in comparison to Q2 2017, it is something, which we will continue. On key customers, we are adding doors day-by-day.

On top of that we are increasing our advertizing expenditures dramatically in Q3 and I'm going to have great promotions, big promotions with important customers around all channels, which is the discount channels and e-tailers specifically. So if I take a look in Germany right now, the future looks bright.

Pablo Zuanic

And then I mean obviously for the company's as a whole the second half is much easier comps, so your guidance is what it is, but your comps are easier in the second half. If I move on to the U.S. and if Jecka can comment, why is it that in other markets even Germany, which is very well developed, the company is able to open new doors and in the U.S. you are not opening new doors.

I mean obviously you talked about the leads and underlying performance seems very strong, of course, but what are we missing there. It is more a company decision to hold on until you get things right in the current retailers and then expand doors. If you can add some color there, that would help.

Daniel Birnbaum

I'm going to ask Jecka to address that please.

Jecka Glasman

So if you look at the result in the first half of the year, we have expanded roughly 1000 doors - existing doors to increase floor space. Increased execution we added product lines into doors that were limited before and that has resulted extremely well and we see that in the results.

In addition to that, our door ways right now is roughly 10,000 doors. In the United States, we are talking to many customers. We have many opportunities. We are very selective in the doors we are opening because we want to make sure that we are opening the right doors with the right impact to our business and to leverage the business.

So, it's not like we are not focusing on the expansion, we definitely are, but there is so much more also to do with what we have.

Daniel Birnbaum

Thank you Matt, and thank you to everyone for joining us today on the call. And we look forward to speaking with you on our third quarter call. Have a great day.

