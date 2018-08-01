KeyW Holding (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KeyW Holding. (NASDAQ:KEYW) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Bill Weber

Thanks Mark. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. This morning we announced our financial results for the second quarter of 2018. I am proud to report that our financial results exceeded our expectations for the quarter and we delivered solid business development performance.

I am extremely proud of our nearly 2000 employees who are delivering superior value to our customers, and even delivered strong results this quarter. Everyday our talented professionals at KeyW tackle the nation’s most challenging technology issues and I want to thank them for their many accomplishments.

I would now like to highlight our results this quarter and discuss what we are seeing in the market and our business as it relates to the government procurement cycle and the context of the two year federal budget, KeyW’s recent awards and bookings during the quarter, KeyW’s strong second quarter financial results and the key drivers behind the numbers and finally, our views on the sales pipeline which is the strong as I’ve seen in my tenure at KeyW.

Now I’d like to address first the government procurement cycle. Government spending priorities in the intelligence community DoD, DHS and FBI are tightly aligned with our technical capabilities, so that provides a significant confidence as we head into the final quarter of the government fiscal year.

We have definitely seen and participated in a significant increase in RFP activity in our core focus areas. With regards to award activity, the pace of adjudicated awards has modestly improved, but it is not at the levels that I believe are sector contemplated when the federal budget was passed on March 23 of this year.

We anticipate significant award announcements across this sector in our third quarter, but aren’t certain if 2018 budgeted funds will be spent in their entirety in the final quarter of the government fiscal year and whether our new funds will be earmarked for 2019 spending.

From a budgetary standpoint, government fiscal year 2019 sets up strongly, either on the basis of the current federal budget or if we operate under a continuing resolution, given that 2019 budget would be set at 2018 levels. Therefore, we are in a solid environment from a budget and procurement perspective and we are optimistic that the pace of award announcements will pick up relative to current levels.

Next, moving on to awards and bookings during the quarter. We generated $150 million of contract awards in the quarter, which was in line with our expectations and net bookings for the quarter were $113 million which excludes awards currently in protest.

Our second quarter award continues to demonstrate a highly differentiated high end work that KeyW has proven it can win in the market place. We won a software development award for defense intelligence customer on the basis of our innovative technology solutions.

In addition, we extended one of our longest running contracts, a program with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, where we have teams of scientists and engineers performing scientific support services for the Lab.

This win consists of extension of legacy programs and new business. We were also awarded an extension of high end cyber operation supporting the quarter. These particular awards are great examples of KeyW sweet spot; $5 million to $50 million single awards and Task Order wins where KeyW leads to its technology differentiation and innovative solutions.

Our focus moving forward is to continue our strong execution winning awards of this magnitude, while in parallel, pursuing much larger awards on the basis of our technology differentiation. I’ll also highlight that we had another strong quarter adding to our impressive portfolio by the IDIQ vehicles, winning two attractive IDIQ prime awards during the quarter. This DISA SETI program has a $7.5 billion ceiling value and is a vehicle to provide technically innovative services and solutions.

If a company seeks to provide high end engineering services to this over the next ten years, this IDIQ contract is a must have in its portfolio. KeyW also improved its strong position with the FBI, winning a prime seat on the $300 million SIASBPA to provide intel analysis, strengthening KeyW’s competitive positive with the bureau.

Let's move now to the second quarter financial results and the key drivers behind the numbers. Mike will provide detail on our second quarter financial performance later in the call, but I'll move -- I’ll note several key highlights here.

Second quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA performed above our expectations. Service Solutions revenue was ahead of plan due to an increased level of effort on existing business and product solution sales came in slightly higher than our forecast due to mission oriented product sales that were not in our plan.

We are also making strong progress in improving our financial disciplines and controlled environment, which will be further outlined in our second quarter Form 10-Q.

Next up, let's focus on our sales pipeline. As I said earlier on the call, we have a robust 2019 government spending budget under any scenario and our sales pipeline of qualified opportunities is as strong as I've seen in my experience with KeyW.

KeyW’s qualified pipeline has grown to $6.75 billion. Our top near term pursuits include 15 items valued at $100 million or more of which four are in evaluation, seven have been or will be submitted in FY 2018 and the remaining four will be submitted in early 2019. We believe these awards will be adjudicated over the next 12 to 18 months. We’ll not win them all, but I do expect KeyW to have significant success in this market segment.

Over the course of this year, KeyW will submit about $2.5 billion in bids, of which over $2 billion is potential new work to the company.

Finally, I’d like to take a moment to explain an important development that was described in this morning's earnings release. On July 27 we received a proposed modification from the prime contractor on our largest flight services program. In its proposed form, this modification would shorten the contractual period of performance to end in 2018 for KeyW.

We are currently evaluating the impact that modification may have on our future operations and our financial results. Management does not currently expect this modification to have a material impact on our results of operations in 2018.

While this is a fluid situation, we are earnestly evaluating what this means for KeyW with regard to our growth plans beyond 2018. As we discussed on this in prior calls, we have a high degree of confidence that we will grow in our areas of core strength and core competence. This does not change that optimism.

I’ll now turn the call over to Mike for an overview of our second quarter 2018 financial results and key business development metrics.

Mike Alber

Thanks Bill and good morning. As Bill mentioned in his opening remarks, second quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin was higher than our expectations, driven in large part from an increased billing activity on existing business, higher gross margins across several business areas as sales of mission oriented product solutions that were not in our guidance.

We reported revenue of $128.1 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million or 9.6% of revenue for the second quarter. Please note that our adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter backs out roughly $2 million of onetime nonrecurring operating expenses.

Approximately $1.2 million is due to onetime non-cash write-off about obsolete inventory and other costs of about 800,000 which is related to severance and other minor drilling acquisition and integration costs.

As you will note, these onetime adjustments have been declining sequentially quarter-over-quarter and we expect them to decline over the remainder of the year to minimal levels. Excluding these onetime nonrecurring expenses, operating expense, excluding amortization would have been about 23.9 million for the quarter, which is consistent with the normalized quarterly run rate we previously disclosed.

We are also evaluating additional facility consolidations along with other initiatives that could further reduce operating expenses from these current levels. We’ve reported a GAAP net loss of $11.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018, compared to a GAAP net loss of $18.4 million $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year period.

The net loss this quarter includes an $11.4 million one-time write-off of deferred financing cost, we were effectively breakeven for the quarter on a normalized basis.

Cash flow used in operations for the first half of the year was $13.4 million, and was impacted by a temporary increase in DSO and seasonal increase in payroll and other crude expenditures. As evidenced by the sharp reduction in DSO from 79 days to 67 days during the second quarter.

We have addressed the vast majority of these matters and fully expect DSO to return to a normalized level on the low 60s by the end of the year, a level we have consistently demonstrated over recent quarters. In addition, CapEx investments, totaled $2.1 billion for the first six months of the year.

Moving to the balance sheet, and as I briefly discussed on our first quarter call, I am pleased to report that we successfully closed our new senior secured credit facilities comprised of the following structure; a $50 million five-year revolving credit facility, a $215 million of six-year First Lien Term Loan and $75 million seven year Second Lien Term Loan.

The new credit facilities paid off our existing Term A loan and we repurchased 85% of the convertible notes outstanding to a tender offer.

Our long term objective is to utilize our free cash flow to pay down debt, and reduce net leverage to less than 3.5 times by the end of 2020.

Next, I will turn to our awards, bookings and backlog metrics. Second quarter contract awards totaled $150 million and were in line with our expectations. Year-to-awards represented a 58% win rate for award adjudicated during the first half of the year. We are quite pleased with our win rates which are well above historical averages, but we would expect to revert to our historical averages of 20% to 33% overtime.

Approximately 69% of the $150 million consisted of new business and 31% was contract based growth of recompete work.

At June 30, 2018 our contract backlog stood at $1.1 billion. As of June 30, the total bids submitted and awaiting awards is approximately $1.3 billion, which includes several bids of more than $100 million.

We expect a large majority of these awards to be announced in the third and fourth quarters of the year. Looking to the remainder of 2018, our qualified pipeline has grown to $6.75 billion. We expect to submit bids totaling $2.5 billion during the year. We are expecting a book-to-bill of greater than 1×2018 revenue and we are executing a proven strategy to reduce our 2019 recompete risk.

Now, moving on to 2018 guidance. Based on our first half results and the outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reiterating the full year 2018 guidance we provided in March. The company has evaluated the financial impact of the proposed contract modification that Bill addressed in his remarks and our current conclusion is that we will not have an impact to 2018 guidance.

For fiscal year 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $495 million to $515 million. As of today, approximately 93% of our revenue guidance at the midpoint is in existing business. 1% from recompete contracts, and 4% from new service awards and lastly 2% is dependent upon product sales.

We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the range of 8.9% to 9.3%. Finally, other key assumptions for our 2018 guidance are available on our second quarter earnings presentation on the investor portion of our website.

So with that operator, let's open the call for questions.

Ben Klieve

Thank you. So few questions from me, the first question on the IDIQ it looks like you are really declining opportunity here. Two questions on this, first I’m wondering if you can talk about when you expect half orders to flow from this.

And then second, Bill you talked about the kind of technically differentiated solution that the idea that you are looking for, and -- that at least a chunk of this opportunity is based on kind of more traditional enterprise IT work maybe I'm wrong, but I’m wondering if you can elaborate on that a bit. And then we look at the competitive landscape on that, where do you see a competitive advantage on that IDIQ relative to the other dozen peers?

Bill Weber

Right. So then the Task Order flow on this particular vehicle [Technical difficulty] should begin before the end of calendar 2018. This has been a long plan to exercise where there was a lot of market research and extended this cycle and then the adjudication took its period of time. And so with this award and all of that flushing out, the expectation is that towards the back half of that quarter of 2018 calendar we should see the first half’s quarters coming out.

Now, the way that this structures their procurement, there are tiered IDIQs in which they procure certain types of services. While the scope if you just read it straight off of the felicitation would technically allow for what you might call a standard IT services that is not their intention, they have a different competitively bid and awarded vehicle that they used to provide the bulk of that sort of activity. The rate structures on that are what you would expect from that kind of work; they are a little bit more of a commoditized price sensitive type structure.

This, the intention of this award is when DISA seeks innovation from the market. How do we take previous generation work, and modernize it. and do it with a thought towards flexible structures that don’t get them locked into another five or ten years of doing something through a certain convention. They are going to seek that type work on setting and if you know this submission set they are going to be taking on more and more of that kind of problem set for the community.

So we expect the highest end engineering to come to this vehicle. We don’t expect it to turn into a commoditized vehicle and frankly the rate structures that were bid from all of us that one is don’t really support that type of work. So what is KeyW going to do with this?

Well as we – as we approach all these IDIQs we don’t ever bid them to say, put them on the shelf and when the Task Orders come, we’re just going to throw a bid in.

The percentage of win on that type of behavior is low, that’s not a high probability shot for KeyW to take, but we know the customer and we have ongoing discussions on how they can get to KeyW and vice versa, and we would expect to drive work through the SETI vehicle. And it will compete as the Task Order that comes out, but if we are in the right relationship and we shape the opportunities, this vehicle allows a wide open mechanism that once the customer says, I like KeyW, then we’re in the game and we can drive and shape opportunities.

And that’s how we see it setting up. We’ll certainly be active in the Task Order flows as we are with all of our IDIQs but the biggest wins and our plans going forward for SETI are business – is business that KeyW or our partners drive and are far out ahead of us. That’s how we want to use it.

Ben Klieve

Perfect. Thank you, Bill. Also, the question here – wonder if you can elaborate it on the outcome of the Reaper demo flights. I think that integrated the AgilePod do you have any visibility of that outcome yet? And any sense of what -- what that could mean for the ramp of the AgilePod, you know in coming quarters and into 2019?

Bill Weber

So we are very familiar with the trial, and that has been with all policies. That is not KeyW's position to elaborate on the outcomes. You can imagine the organization that leads that. We’ll have a lot to say when that is finalized. Suffices though to say that the Pod based mechanism to deliver sensors is the direction that our customer said is going, and they want a standardized structure. And we are very confident that AgilePod is that structure and we are certainly confident that we know as much about it as anybody out there in terms of how, not just how about to get it to create optionality for it down the road, but how to integrate any number of sensors into the form factor that’s going to go in that pod. So, I would categorize it as positive, but anything past that I think would be an appropriate for KeyW to comment on.

Ben Klieve

Yes. Fair enough. Perfect. Thank you. And then last one from me, I guess, when you look at events like the Reaper demo and then what looks like some uncertainty coming in the near-term from that Flight Landata Service Award. How do you see the Flight Land business kind of evolving over the next say 12 to 24 months?

Bill Weber

Well, at a very high level, I think we've talked openly on this call and as we've been out with investors, KeyW very much adopts the mindset that the industry is moving away from fixed wing manned aircraft. They will always have a place in terms of the mission set, but more and more we're seeing demand go toward unmanned UAV, satellite-based sensor application for obvious reasons and technology being probably the prominent driver there that it just creates a lot more flexibility for the customer to be able to get over areas of interest and collect.

And so, that's where KeyW has spent the bulk of its efforts where IRAD is concerned over the last several years, and we've been very open about. We want to shrink down the form factor of all of our sensors, so that the delivery mechanism is a commodity. It does not matter whether the customer want to fly it in a fixed wing, whether they want fly it in UAVs or whether they want to put it into orbit. KeyW wants to be in that equation and able to provide flexibility for the customer.

So with that as a context, we knew and had every expectation that over time the business that was Flight Landata that had served KeyW quite well over the recent past in terms of what it allowed us to do, what it given us exposure to in terms of collections and what that means to our customer, we never had any expectation that going forward that the future for KeyW was to continue to buy fixed wing aircraft to modernize that fleet and to move forward. That's not an area that this company was focusing on.

And so, our perspective is our future and the direction that we're heading and a lot of our optimism is in the areas that we talked about, finding mechanisms for our customer to put more sensors on the type of platform they are using going forward.

Ben Klieve

Hi. This is Kwan Kim for Tobey. Thank you for taking my questions. First, on the proposed modification on the flight services program, could you tell about the optionality to accept the proposed modification? Has this originated from the end customer? And are there potential reasons to maybe not accepting modification? Thank you.

Bill Weber

So, we are a subcontractor on this program. So as those relationships go we are very respectful – as we expect our subcontractors to be on prime contract, to allow the communication between the customer and the prime contractors to be their communication. Having said that, we know the customers desire and intent, and this was not about performance on the contract. This was a decision that the prime contractor made, because they have the ability over the life of the contract to internalize work at any point in time, as any prime contractor does.

So I don't want to comment on the customer's intention other than to say we are in open communication with the prime and we will work very collaboratively with them to structure our role in it going forward in a way that sports a mission. That is our job in all of these programs and contracts.

And so those conversations are ongoing, exactly what form KeyW is going to be requested and is needed to perform on his contract going forward. That will take shape over the next several weeks and months. And there will most likely be a very open door for KeyW to help along the way down the road even if we're not flying exactly the same number of aircraft and exactly the same areas going forward.

Kwan Kim

Okay. Is the modification something that has been discussed with the prime contract in the past? Or has this come to you somewhat unexpected?

Bill Weber

This modification as we've received last week was not something we specifically discussed with the prime before last week. Having said that though, I want to make clear, it was never our expectation that KeyW would continue to deliver on this program over the length and the life of the full contract in exactly the form that we did at the start. And we've been adjusting our business in terms of where we really want to focus our growth accordingly over the last several years at least in my tenure that has been our focus.

So while this modification wasn't discussed directly with the product. This is very much in line with the expectations we had over the long haul in terms of KeyW's role on the program going forward.

Kwan Kim

Got it. Thank you very much.

Thanks. Sorry, just one, last one on the contract modification. Can you just talk about if it's not really material to 2018 because of the size or because of the timing and the year? Thank you.

Bill Weber

So, it's both Joe. If you look at what this contract has done inside of KeyW, it -- our dependence on it, if you turn the clock back to when I arrived at the company has significantly declined in terms of what it encompasses for our business. Having said that, it’s a significant program in the company, the timing of this change is really what causes us to say 2018 that we are confident in at this point and what we're looking at and that it does not affect our guidance range. And then for 2019 while we don't guide at this point in the year we wouldn't have with or without this announcement, we had a very wide-open view on how our revenue was going to take shape in 2019, and there was not significant dependence on this program remaining exactly at the revenue structures that it was in the past and certainly not any kind of growth.

And so, a lot of what we need to see is a lot of what we talk about on this call. How does our optimism and the bid volume that we see out there take shape. And if it does what we expected to do then as I said I fully expect that KeyW remains on the path with the same optimism that we've had. This is not a core competency contract for KeyW going forward. It never was and it does not change that.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay. Thank you. And then Mike, sorry, if I missed this during your prepared remarks, but can you just touch on the footnote after the income statement and the balance sheet about the revisions to reflect certain errors that you guys have not seen to be material. What that's about?

Mike Alber

Sure. So that relates to on a handful of small corrections that we discovered as we were going through our fixed asset inventory and basically clean those up for this particular year. So, there were some minor depreciation items that were corrected in prior years and we close those through the queue.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay. And then just last one for Bill. I think last time you guys talked about the number of large contracts you were going after, it was 18 and now it's 15. Can you just you talk about the difference between those two and how you guys have done on the three I guess that have been adjudicated?

Bill Weber

The three that we talked about previously that is that Delta, John – Joe, our programs that now after working through those, the expectation on when they're going to bid has slid out further. And so while we're still tracking them, they're just -- I would call them -- call in the same qualified pipeline because we don't expect those bids to go in the balance of 2019. There still very much opportunities that in their makeup and what they're constructed to do. KeyW fits very well for those. Now, we'll rate those and decide as we get closer to when they're going to come out if those are the right things for KeyW to go after, but that's where that would lie.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay. Thank you.

Yes. Thank you very much. So the – I have another question on the flight services contract. Can you talk about what you generate in terms of revenue from that contract in the first half of the year or this quarter? Give us some perspective what this is been generating at least in the very recent term?

Bill Weber

Hey, Brian, we don't – it has been our habit and our pattern not to talk about any revenue specifically on any one contract. So I can't elaborate on that. It just not what we've done in the past and I want to remain consistent with that. Suffices to say, as I said that, that its impact in 2016 was greater than it was in 2017 and then in 2018 and then our expectation was and our role on it is that as a percentage of our overall revenues and as a percentage of the profit that we generate as a company and certainly as a core area of the things that we did going forward. This was intended to have less and less of an impact for KeyW. And that's why we're confident in confirming guidance and we've chosen the direction on 2019 that we have that this was not part of our growth plan going forward.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. But it was a top-five contract for you? Or is a top-five contract for you right now? Is that correct?

Bill Weber

Is it, yes that is correct?

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. And then my other question is about bookings on book-to-bill, that was a little bit weak in the quarter given the activity, but you expect maybe I'm putting words in your mouth that things are going to dramatically pick up in the third quarter and why?

Bill Weber

So all of our expectations don't come from market trends; they come from a comprehensive view on what we've bid and what we know those award cycles to be award by award by award. You can get some direction from the market behaviors out there, but at the end of the day the government doesn't holistically begin an award cycle and say let's make sure that across the board awards get decided in a certain quarter.

Our optimism in any individual quarter is based on what have we bid and what we know those award cycles to be. And so I would not say that our award number for the quarter was life. It was where we expected to be in Q3 and then in the back, the final quarter, the calendar quarters we do expect given the bids that we have awaiting adjudication and the messaging and the signaling that we're getting from the customer and as we know those missions and the demand to be that we're going to see the things that we have bid, come to award in the third and fourth quarter and that is 100% our tone and our optimism lies. Not in any – well, my peer to the left and the right are getting a bunch of awards, well so, than therefore so should I.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. Thank you.

Hey, good morning. Maybe just to follow that up, I mean, the comments on the pace of awards versus a strong budget environment. What are the gating factors to maybe getting those awards that you get it more quickly? What is the government need to do, or what are they need from you?

Bill Weber

Yes. Josh, that's – okay, so the latter part, what do they need from us in order to award faster? Nothing, absolutely nothing. The way that process works and for good quantifiable reason, once the bid is in that is 100%, the business of our customer to determine the quality of those bids and then get to award. So there's literally nothing KeyW, by role structure can do once they go in. Now, here's what does happen. Particularly for KeyW as it moves into that segment that is $100 million awards and greater, that does open more of a protestable situation, and we've already seen that this year in that a significant award that KeyW was announced as the winner, did move into protest. We're working through that with the customer now or the customer is working through that process. We were optimistic of how it will resolve itself, but it takes a little bit of time in order to that.

Across the board the real factor we think that is driving the increase the delta between the increase in our fee activity and the award adjudication, there is a significant amount of work as a result of this budget that that the acquisition core and our customer is faced with and they've got to just get through a significant amount of backlog if you will on things that are awaiting award adjudication and then the proper announcements. And they don't take that lightly and they don't move into that with cavalier attitude. They make sure that the processes are followed. And so you have an acquisition core that has a significant amount of work to get done to keep up with this budget flow and that really is where the bulk of the these awards sit at present, which is again why, when we look at our pipeline to Brian's question previously, when we judge that landscape we know that several things are moving very close to award announcement. How close? That because more art and science but we expect Q3 and Q4 to be active for our bid pipeline.

Josh Sullivan

Okay. Thank you. And then just one of the change in the flight services program, could this in any way accelerate any of your product sales on the sensor side?

Bill Weber

No, I don't think that there could be – that would have an acceleration mechanism. What it does do, it does support more of our capital structure in the future going to areas that we would expect to be the future path and plan of the company. And so with the need to continue flight operation, can we make no mistake that KeyW does not go by brand-new aircraft and put those into service with the expectation that from where we're today we're going to continue flying those aircraft for another 10 years.

One of the things that made this an attractive mechanism for KeyW is that the Flight Landata business and businesses since then is in older fleet that has great optionality for our customer has performed in the past with greater optionality to highten [ph] plane sight because of their very non-descript and they don't draw a lot of attention to themselves in the areas of the world that they operate. But as that mission shift to more manageable platforms that are cheaper to maintain than KeyW will see a benefit from that as well.

So we don't expect to continue to buy new aircraft to rejuvenate that fleet. That is not our stated intention. And so we're going to look at all of that as we go forward. Perhaps the timing on this, Josh, does allow a to increase some of our IRAD into other areas next year, but I think those are decisions that we'll make in the same manner that we have in the past when we look at what are the demands on our business and where is our capital investment.

Josh Sullivan

Okay. And then just one last one, I believe you mentioned there were some mission oriented sales that were not in your plan that hit this quarter. What were those related to?

Bill Weber

Well, as you can imagine, Josh, that is a – because they are mission focused we can't discuss a lot. They are -- those are the pieces of revenue that in the past we talked about that they are very difficult to predict exactly when they will show up, because they are focused on mission drivers not on a programmatic spend. And so its about $2.5 million of revenue that we knew it falls into that group of revenue that new would come, just didn't know exactly which quarter and so we pulled it out of guidance, we pulled it out of that expectation.

We do expect that to continue going forward that that business for is strong and it is vibrant and we are hearing a lot of demand for that type of work. It is very difficult for our customer to tell us exactly when the mission will needed and therefore it's very difficult for us to tell you when it's going to show up. And that is the genre of revenue that it is for us.

Josh Sullivan

Got it. Thank you.

Thank you. Good morning. Can you share with us how many planes you have in service at the end of the quarter and how many of those were utilized under this quarter that subject to the modification?

Bill Weber

Jim, we will talk about the planes overall. In totality there are 23 aircraft in KeyW's fleet, 22 of them generate revenue. But as we said while back it was my opinion when I arrived to KeyW that we were on calls like this not behaving I think as our responsibility would dictate, certainly nothing that was contractual or legal, but it's just not a good posture for us in the market that we operate. To speak about any one program particularly those that do the kind of things that are sensors and our collections do, and so we stopped talking about exactly how many planes are on any individual program, but we felt that it would be better to speak overall you from that perspective.

So that – those numbers will hold in Q2 and we expect that through Q3. There is as we said in an earlier question, they are discussion in terms of how many of those will continue going forward with the customer and so we're actively involved in those with the prime.

Jim McIlree

Okay. Fair enough. I think Bill in the past you've talked about how many customers or different contracts you had for this division. Can you share either one of those today?

Bill Weber

Sure. So those customers are both of U.S. based and international and all of the international customers are through community partners in the intelligence community. So that's how KeyW faces the market. When we are asked to provide sensor capability and along with it a modality and a platform to get the sensor where it needs to be then that's where our plane figure into some of the work that we do; and so for that customer set there are about a dozen customers ask KeyW on a daily basis to deliver those sensors in several different modalities, the planes being one of them.

And so that's where we ended Q2. This is one of those customers that we're discussing today. And so going forward again what I would expect is that as KeyW moves forward less and less of our expectations or the expectations of our customers would be that we fly those missions as opposed to on fixed wing manned aircraft and more that expectation would be flying those with either their UAVs another organization's unmanned aircraft or to put them in satellite, in orbit.

Jim McIlree

Right, right. And the modification refers just to one of these customers or contracts, so I have that right?

Bill Weber

Yes, you do.

Jim McIlree

Okay, great. Thanks a lot.

