Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Caldwell Bailey - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Analysts

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Brad Handler - Jefferies LLC

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Michael Lamotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Hi-Crush Partners LP Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst. Thank you. You may begin.

Caldwell Bailey - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you. Good morning, everybody; and thanks for joining us today. With me are Bob Rasmus, Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush; and Laura Fulton, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we provide our prepared remarks, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, you may refer to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, and contribution margin during the call. Please refer to our public filings for definitions of our non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of these measures to net income, as well as a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush, Bob Rasmus. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Caldwell; and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning. Hi-Crush delivered another strong performance during the second quarter as we continued to execute setting new records with our operational performance and delivering value for our customers. Last week, we made a series of exciting announcements extending our operational capabilities, strengthening our balance sheet, returning significant value to our unitholders and positioning Hi-Crush to continue our strong performance over the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

Taken together, the announcements we made cover all aspects of our Mine. Move. Manage. operating strategy and augment our industry-leading position as the only vertically integrated supplier of frac sand and logistics solutions. With the breadth and magnitude of these announcements in mind, we'd like to lead our discussion today with a recap of what we've done.

First, on July 19, we entered into an agreement to acquire FB Industries, a leading manufacturer and marketer of silo-based frac sand management systems. This acquisition broadens our last mile capabilities and immediately positions us as the only frac sand service provider to offer both container and silo-based solutions. This is a key element of the transaction. With the addition of FB, we are adding an innovative silo solution into the PropStream service offering, complementing the existing container-based solution we launched in 2016. The addition of a silo offering takes Hi-Crush from supplying simply products to supplying fully integrated solutions, and allows us to provide more services to more customers in more ways. As I like to say, with FB, we are now a one-stop solution shop, not a one product shop.

Our now expanded PropStream offering allows us to address 100% of the last mile market and serve a broader base of customers that utilize silos out of preference, or in certain completions environments, by requirement. In addition to the silos themselves, the service offering we are adding to our portfolio includes an innovative top-fill, dust-free conveyor system. With this proprietary technology, we will be able to eliminate the need for pneumatic trucks, reduce unload and fill times and increase safety at the wellsite. We view this as the perfect combination for increased value of our last mile offering.

Second, we recently announced the execution of an amendment to our existing supply agreement with a major E&P in the Permian, under which we will increase the volume of Northern White and in-basin Permian frac sand we supply to them as well as expand the scale of our PropStream services we provide. This multi-year agreement is consistent with existing pricing structures and effectively underwrites the expansion of our production capacity at two locations, with both projects meant to serve this customer's sand needs for their active completions programs in the Permian.

Contrary to much of what has been written, reports of Northern White's decline have been greatly exaggerated. As we've consistently said in past quarters, our appetite for capacity expansion was dependent upon firm commitments from customers. We would not build capacity on spec. Supported by the amended supply agreement, we will expand Northern White production capacity to our Wyeville facility in Wisconsin by 850,000 tons per year. Following the expansion, Wyeville will have total nameplate capacity of 2.7 million tons per year. Our Wyeville expansion is expected to be completed early in the first quarter of 2019.

The Permian component of the agreement supports development of a second Kermit facility that we creatively call Kermit 2, which will add 3 million tons per year of new contracted production capacity. In addition to this anchor agreement, we are in advanced discussions with existing and potential customers, and we expect to be more than 75% contracted for Kermit 2 upon start up in late December 2018.

Taken together, we think the FB acquisition and customer-driven capacity expansion and development validate the strength of our PropStream service, the strength of demand for Northern White sand over the long-term, and the strength of Hi-Crush's strategy. When fully operational and integrated with our owned and operated terminal network, these transactions will augment our position as the industry's only vertically integrated mine to wellsite supplier of frac sand and profit logistics solutions. That's a very powerful statement.

As I mentioned a moment ago, it's critical that we provide our customers with a one-step solution shop not a one-product shop. As we have been saying, our target group of customers is the large E&Ps, whose priorities more closely align with our strategic direction. Those priorities include surety of sand supply, reliable working relationships, and the need for comprehensive solutions.

Importantly, we are able to provide unrivalled flexibility, whether an E&P customer demands Northern White or in-basin sand; fine-mesh or coarse; delivery to the Permian, Northeast, DJ, Bakken or other basins; or whether they prefer containers or silos, our platform is capable of providing the unique combination of solutions required. Another benefit of working directly with E&P customers is the immediate integration into their supply chains, resulting in stronger partnerships. At the same time, the longer-range planning horizons of these customers provide greater demand and operational visibility.

While we've certainly been busy in identifying and effecting the realization of these unique growth opportunities, we haven't taken our eye off execution of the day to day. Volumes for the second quarter increased significantly, given the improvement in rail service issues that impacted the industry throughout the first quarter. Rail issues improved early in the quarter; and today, the railroads are largely back to normal service. The improvement in these transitory issues combined with continued customer demand growth, led to the highest sales volumes in the Hi-Crush's history, with second quarter volumes totaling over 3 million tons.

With the recovery in rail service in the second quarter, we were better able to leverage our owned and operated terminal networks and our rail capabilities to our advantage. We shipped 134 unit trains during the second quarter, up more than 35% from the first quarter of 2018 and in line with our previous record of 136 unit trains shipped in the fourth quarter of 2017. Railcars shipped via unit trains also improved as a percentage of total shipments, representing 73% of total car loads, also a company record. Shipping more volumes via unit trains enables faster turn times, lower cost, and more efficient service versus shipments handled via manifest trains. We're collaborating closely, with our rail partners on key initiatives, including maximizing train length, which we expect to drive efficiencies across our business in the coming quarters.

We were also able to more proactively direct volumes to our most efficient lowest-cost Tier 1 terminals. During the second quarter, volumes moved through Tier 1 terminals accounted for about two-thirds of total volume shipped through our terminal network. We have continuously said, a key differentiating factor for Hi-Crush is owning and operating our terminals. We benefit our bottom line by having delivery point optionality at the most efficient terminals in our owned and operated network located across basins.

We saw a sequential improvement in sales volumes through these four terminals located in the Northeast, in West Texas. In particular, our Pecos terminal performed incredibly well during the quarter. In just its third full quarter of operation, Pecos set the all-time record for throughput at one of our owned and operated terminals.

I also want to highlight the continued adoption of our PropStream last mile service. We are well on track to meet our previous guidance of 20 or more PropStream container crews by year end. At the end of the second quarter, we had 14 deployed in the field. The exciting growth we're seeing for PropStream is driving an evolution in our customer mix, with record volume sold directly to E&P customers in the second quarter. We're proud of the last mile platform we've built. We continue to invest in and expand the solution set, which is driving significant growth for Hi-Crush. Year-over-year our increase in PropStream crews has also driven a doubling of volumes we've been able to sell directly at the wellsite.

Importantly, the market environment for frac sand remains supportive, with demand growing and outpacing supply across all basins. Our projections for total frac sand demand in 2018 have remained consistent at 110 million tons, with an annualized exit rate at the end of the year of 120 million tons to 125 million tons, leading to anticipated strong demand in 2019, with no signs today of realized well completions slowdowns.

For a while now, the market has been anticipating displacement of Northern White volumes by in-basin Permian sand. As we have said previously, we believe some displacement is likely. However, we further believe that Hi-Crush will be insulated for several reasons. First, the customers with whom we are seeking to do business, the large E&Ps, are most concerned with overall well performance and surety of supply. As evidenced by the customer contract I just spoke about, these customers are looking to extend their access to Northern White volumes. The superior characteristics of Northern White Sand are attractive to these customers.

Second, it is increasingly clear that Permian in-basin 40/70 is not gaining wide acceptance. It's for this and other reasons that we chose more than a year ago to produce a single product at Kermit, Permian Pearl 100 mesh. Higher pressure and temperature zones in the Delaware Basin still require the higher crush strength, (00:12:27) and conductivity offered by Northern White 40/70, which is still the most demanded product in the Permian. We are well-positioned in this circumstance, as our Pecos terminal is located to deliver exactly that product into the heart of the Southern Delaware.

Third, our plants are built and operated with efficiency in mind. Due to the absence of overburden, access to onsite water supply, existing utility service, and lack of any royalty burden, our facilities in the Permian set the standard and sit at the low end of the cost curve. As the dynamics of Permian sand demand continue to evolve, it is also important to keep in mind that other major basins, especially the Marcellus, Utica, DJ, and Bakken are seeing increased demand for products across all grades, as commodity prices continue to support growth and completions activity.

We're proud of our performance for the quarter, are excited about the growth announcements we recently made, and are confident in our strategy going forward.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Laura to further discuss our financial results. Laura?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks. Bob. In addition to the significant operational benefits that the recent announcements Bob just discussed, we've also greatly enhanced our financial position by bolstering our balance sheet, adding flexibility, and laying the groundwork for even further evolution of our company from a pure commodity provider to the only vertically integrated mine to wellsite frac sand solutions company.

Before I discuss the particulars of our second quarter results, I'd like to discuss these financial aspects in more detail. Last week, we priced a new $450 million senior notes offering due in 2026 at 9.5% and arranged a new $200 million asset-backed revolving credit facility. Both the senior notes and the ABL Facility are expected to close today August 1. We also announced an increase in our quarterly distribution. For the second quarter of 2018, our Board of Directors approved a distribution of $0.75 per common unit, up significantly from our previous rate of $0.225 for the first quarter. The distribution will be paid on August 14.

A key benefit of our recent financings is the elimination of maintenance covenant, while preserving our ability to return cash to unitholders. The financings also provide the cash to grow our business today. We plan to use a portion of the proceeds from the bond offering to pay off our existing term loans and fund the cash portion of the FB acquisition. The remaining cash on the balance sheet will be used over the next several months towards our expansion of Wyeville, the development of Kermit 2, and to fund the deployment of FB silo systems.

I'll describe the CapEx plans more in a moment, but suffice it to say, these financings support our current and future growth plans, including any potential logistics investment opportunities that may arise. We're committed to a conservative capital structure, and the steps we've taken position us with a fortress balance sheet for the future. The increased distribution declared by our board this quarter is supported entirely from cash flow generated by our business. We have no plans to borrow to fund our distributions and are committed to paying our distribution from free cash flow.

The financing transactions we recently announced position Hi-Crush well. The new senior notes and our new ABL Facility, both contemplate a corporate conversion from an MLP to a C-Corp. It was important to us that we gain this flexibility as we continue to evaluate potential conversion scenarios. We have not agreed to a specific plan or timing for such a conversion, nor have we completed the analysis to minimize or eliminate any specific tax impacts to unitholders.

The second quarter distribution continues our commitment to capital return, while at the same time, preserves our options with regard to future corporate structure. This significant increase in capital return allows our unitholders to benefit today from the strength in our business. The increased distribution also provides a path to value for our incentive distribution rights, a key component of any future potential simplification and corporate conversion.

Currently, the general partner owns the IDRs and controls the partnership. And as we noted in our distribution announcement last week, one path, albeit the longest, to a potential conversion from an MLP to a C-Corp is through IDR reset provision found in our partnership agreement. This provision requires four consecutive quarters of distributions in excess of $0.7125 per unit. Our distribution for the second quarter would mark the first quarter on this potential path.

Our distribution will continue to be a quarterly decision made by our Board of Directors, taking into account market conditions and our business performance. For the second quarter, we did not execute any additional buybacks into our unit repurchase program. However, our unit repurchase program remained open and authorized, and we will revisit it as market conditions allow within the context of our broader capital return strategy.

I'd now like to review our results from the second quarter. Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $248.5 million on sales of over 3 million tons of frac sand. This compares to $218.1 million of revenues on sales of 2.6 million tons of frac sand in the first quarter of 2018. Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for earnings from equity method investments, or adjusted EBITDA, was $81.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $64.5 million for the first quarter of 2018. Contribution margin per ton in the second quarter improved by nearly $2 or about 6% to $30.94, driven primarily by lower production costs, given higher overall throughput and utilization levels across our production facilities, the absence of maintenance and trucking costs incurred during the first quarter, plus moderate sequential pricing increases.

Going forward, we anticipate a growing portion of our revenues and contribution margin will be associated with the other revenue category comprised of revenue generated through sand logistic services, such as PropStream last mile operations and transloading of other party sand. This line item increased 4% from the prior quarter, as our volumes transloaded for other parties increased and the number of PropStream crews increased. These results demonstrate the value of both our owned and operated terminal network and our strategic focus on sand logistics and related services that offer our customers safety, reliability, and efficiency.

As we gain scale and greater adoption of direct to E&P sales, we see this trend continuing. Average sales price, excluding services revenue, was $70 per ton in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $73 per ton in the first quarter of 2018. Pricing FOB mine was generally flat quarter-over-quarter. The majority of our Kermit volume, nearly 90% at the existing facility, is contracted at fixed pricing for the duration of the contract life, with less variability in the sales price overall. Pricing FOB terminal and through PropStream are better indicators of market pricing, which both advanced moderately during the quarter reflecting the continued tight supply and demand fundamentals with the frac sand industry.

Excluding our fixed price contracts for our current production and comparing apples-to-apples by mesh and location, we saw increased prices in the second quarter of low-single digits over prices realized in the first quarter. For the third quarter, we expect price increases to slow and then hold firm through the remainder of 2018.

Distributable cash flow attributable to the limited partners for the second quarter of 2018 was $66.6 million compared to $56.4 million for the first quarter of 2018. Distributable cash flow attributable to the holder of the IDRs, had we declared a distribution of all DCF for the second quarter of 2018, was $7.8 million compared to $2 million for the first quarter.

SG&A, including non-cash amortization of intangibles increased from $10.9 million for the first quarter to $12.6 million in the second quarter, and above our prior quarterly run rate estimate of $11 million per quarter that we gave on our last call. With the FB acquisition, we anticipate SG&A cost to increase slightly to $12 million per quarter. The primary reason for the second quarter increase relates to non-recurring costs associated with business development and legal costs, as well as lease termination fees and expenses related to moving to a permanent office location, following our corporate headquarters displacement from Hurricane Harvey.

Total 2018 capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $180 million to $210 million, up from the previous guidance of about $45 million. The updated budget includes our original guidance for annual maintenance CapEx of about $20 million to $25 million and additional equipment for the PropStream stream containerized crews of another $20 million to $25 million. We have added to the 2018 budget the full cost of development of Kermit 2 for $65 million to $70 million, another $30 million to $40 million for equipment builds to further expand market penetration of the FB industry silo solution, the expansion of the Wyeville facility for $25 million to $30 billion, and another $15 million to $25 million for the further growth in our other logistics initiatives. A portion of the cash outlay will carry over into 2019 as we exercise good cash management practices.

Moving to depreciation, depletion, and including amortization of intangibles, DD&A totaled $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. Our depreciation is based generally on a units of production method. And so, the increase in the DD&A during the quarter was largely related to the increased utilization of our Northern White facilities, seen in the increased volumes produced and sold. In the third quarter, and going forward, we expect DD&A to increase as we continue investing in last mile solutions and related equipment.

Interest expense for the second quarter totaled $3.7 million up from $3.5 million in first quarter of 2018, mostly reflecting increases in LIBOR. The new ABL Facility bears interest at LIBOR plus 2.25%; and the high yield bond has an interest rate at 9.5%. Taken together, we estimate our new financial structure will increase our quarterly interest expense to around $11 million.

And now, I'll turn it back to Bob for some closing remarks. Bob?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Laura. Before we open up the lines for Q&A, I want to emphasize a few key points regarding recent events and the exciting ongoing evolution of our company. First, the financings we announced last week, both the ABL Facility and the high-yield offering, give us flexibility in several ways. They fund our CapEx needs to complete the FB acquisition and our portion of the production facility expansions. They put cash on the balance sheet to allow for any further logistics investments we may choose to make. They remove covenants that previously restricted our ability to freely manage our balance sheet. And they both contain language that allow a potential corporate conversion.

Second, the addition of silo-based solutions into our service offering allows us to address the full last mile market. This is truly additive and complementary to the PropStream services we provide today. It makes us more valuable to more customers in more ways and in more places. To effectively address our customers' needs the market requires flexibility and a full solution set, and that's exactly what we've gained through this acquisition.

Finally, the customer-driven investment and production capacity expansion will allow us to deepen our relationships with E&P customers, whose business priorities align more closely with our own. Our integration with the supply chains of our E&P customers through production commitments and last mile sand management services facilitates a sticky relationship and one which provides multiple benefits to both parties. The contract-driven expansions validate Northern White and validate Hi-Crush's operational capabilities, our last mile and our strategy.

As I've said previously our announcements last week and today touch all aspects of our Mine. Move. Manage. operating strategy and clearly demonstrate the increasing value we're providing to our customers and the growing frac sand solutions industry.

With that, we'd like to open up the lines for Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session Our first question comes from the line of Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse. Please proceed with your question.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning, guys.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning. Jim.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning (00:25:53).

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And again, congratulations on your very busy month so far.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Laura, you had mentioned one path to an MLP is through an IDR reset, but I think you said that's the longest path. What are the other paths, and are there shorter paths that you can take?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Certainly. I think the path to the C-Corp conversion obviously involves resolving the GP and simplifying the corporate structure. And to do that, I think we need to provide value to the GP for the IDRs and the control that they hold over the partnership. And so, there's certainly the shorter path, which is just negotiate whatever that value is. But the IDR reset provision in our partnership agreement does give a path that it would take four quarters of distribution, and then, if it affects (00:26:42) the simplification and the conversion process. So, that's what we've put out there as, again, the longest path, but there's multiple ways that you could go through, even as simple as just checking the box. But we want to go through and make sure that we've done the right thing by the unitholders and tried to minimize or eliminate any sort of tax impacts as well.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

I like that you fire a warning shot over the bow and then agreed to negotiate. So, you've been taking a lesson from Mr. Trump, I guess, so. Okay. Well, good luck on that.

And now, from an operational point, if I could, Bob, you make a really good argument for Northern White. Clearly, we're not seeing it go away. Everybody is aware of the potential slowdown in the Permian. What we have seen lately is nobody believes really though the validity of your contracts. On the way down, contracts got reset every month, if not every quarter, and none of the contracts were honored. And now, we're going into another slowdown.

We've already had pressure pumping companies, some of your clients, acknowledge that they're idling some crews because of slowdowns in the Marcellus, the Northeast. What does this imply to you guys? Do you think the contracts are going to hold up this time? What's different in this current cycle?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think there's really two questions embedded, Jim. One is about the contract...

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

I think there was three or four. I was trying to do three or four, Bob.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I was just try to simplify it, and the others relating to relating to growth. And I think, first of all, want to emphasize that our contracts were honored during the downturn. Our customers didn't just walk away. And the new contracts, especially those with the E&Ps, are evidence of a desire for surety of supply and really a de-risking of their completions program, especially as they move to campaign-style drilling or mass manufacturing mode, however, you want to describe that. And the vast majority of our contracts include last mile services, and in some cases, cash payments.

And the customers are attracted to Hi-Crush due to the depth and breadth of our services. They want, as they say, efficiency and surety of supply, and as a result, we become embedded in their supply chain and it's much more of a partnership. And really, our customers, are in effect, invested in Hi-Crush. And so, that's one aspect to address the contracts mode.

And the other is we have not seen any evidence of a slowdown. The data points we have from public companies and our own market insights point to exactly what we've been saying, is that activity growth – and again, I'm emphasizing growth is slowing, but there is still growth versus any decline in an absolute sense.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Let me sneak one in. Laura, on FB, you paid $60 million bucks for it. As I understand it, you bought the designs and plans. They don't actually have manufacturing facilities, is that right? And if it's right, where do you have these made?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

And they've been using other providers to assemble or manufacture the different parts, and then have been assembling the parts and putting together the systems. So, we'll continue with those relationships and ensure that we get the systems deployed by the end of the year that we're planning. The acquisition is really exciting for us so because of the ability to bring in the silos and the container solutions to our customers. But similar to PropX, FB will use third parties for that manufacturing process.

James Wicklund - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Optionality is always good. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Jim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Praveen Narra with Raymond James. Please proceed with your question.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, guys. I guess, we can kind of stay on the same line of the contracts signed, specifically the one signed for the Wyeville expansion and Kermit 2. Could you talk a little bit about the structure of those, and whether they follow that fixed price nature; how the use of PropStream fits into those; and then, also, as those contracts roll and how you expect them to impact the contribution margin?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Certainly, Praveen, the contract is basically an extension of the relationship that we've had with that customer using the PropStream services. But as they increase their completions activity in the Permian, they're going to need more and more of our last mile services, so the agreement certainly contemplates that. The other piece is that they will need a significant amount of sand for those well completions activities. And so, that's where the support for expansion of Wyeville, increasing the amount of Northern White fine-mesh sand that we're able to bring into the Permian for this particular customer through our Pecos terminal is really critical; in addition, supporting the development of the second Kermit facility, because they also use quite a bit of the in-basin 100 mesh sand.

So, it's really an all-encompassing agreement. It's a multi-year agreement; similar terms and pricing structures as what we've had in the past with our other customers. And certainly, with the second Kermit facility and the expansion of Wyeville, since those are our lowest cost facility, I think the profitability margins will be very similar to what we've been experiencing with our first Kermit facility and what you see just in the results of the company with our contribution margin per ton.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. Fantastic. I guess, coming back to FB, when I look at the presentation kind of as you guys talk about it, you do seem to indicate that you expect silos and boxes to be roughly equal when we talk about future demand. But the pace of growth following the acquisition of FB is significantly faster than the pace of growth with the boxes. I guess, can you talk about how customer demand has been for silos versus boxes and the entry into the business, and whether you expect the FB pace of growth to continue into 2019?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that you need to look at the broad picture as it relates to containers as well as silos. One, in terms of both PropStream and PropX, just don't forget we participate via our investment in PropX, that is at the end of July that there were 51 total container systems/crews in the marketplace. So, we've seen strong growth for containers.

We also expect strong growth continuing for silo sets and silo solutions. As Laura mentioned, one of the things and one of the major drivers for our acquisition of FB is to go from providing a product to providing one-stop solution shop. And our marketing efforts and our conversations with customers, as well as independent market research that we commissioned indicates that the last mile market is going to be split 50/50, 55/45, 45/55 between silos and containers.

Praveen Narra - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. Thank you very much guys. And that does it. (00:33:50) Congratulations.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brad Handler with Jefferies. Please proceed with your question.

Brad Handler - Jefferies LLC

Thanks. Good morning.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, Brad.

Brad Handler - Jefferies LLC

Maybe I'll start with FB, please. Praveen maybe more observant than I am, I absolutely believe that. But have you told us how many crews there are today upon the acquisition of FB?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

So, today, FB had been selling the systems out there. And there's a first generation as well as a second generation. The second generation of silo systems that they have sold to the market place, we believe, there's probably 25 to 30 of them out there that could be easily updated to use their new conveyor system that allows for the belly-dump trailers.

What we're planning on doing is really changing the business model and using the silo systems through PropStream and providing that service to our customers with our last mile logistics as well, but also potentially just leasing some of the silos and creating that ongoing revenue stream as opposed to just selling the systems outright. So, when you look at the past history of FB, I think, in a short period of time, they've really done a great job as far as market penetration. But I think with the backing of Hi-Crush that we'll be able to deploy the systems more quickly and create even more market penetration and take more market share.

Brad Handler - Jefferies LLC

Okay. I'm glad you sort of encompass one of my questions around FB anyway. So, thank you Laura. Maybe as a follow-up, can you give us any feel, and maybe it's a little too early to tell, but can you give us any feel for relative expected contribution from a container crew versus a silo crew.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

We roughly expect it to be the same. We've talked in the past about our container crews generating somewhere $1.5 million of EBITDA on an annualized basis. And we would expect similar kind of profitability from the silo systems. As Bob mentioned, we're looking for solutions and so, we don't really see a situation where the two would be competing against each other through Hi-Crush, because we're providing the solution to the customer that best fits their wellsite configuration, and their needs, and also their desires for either the more efficient transportation or more silo storage, more storage at the wellsite itself. And so, I think keeping the profitability fairly similar is where we see the business going. And again, relatively low CapEx to invest in each one of those systems on the upfront side and getting payback within about a year's timeframe.

Brad Handler - Jefferies LLC

Got you. That's really helpful. If I could steal one more. And maybe I'll call those one question, even though it's not real. With respect to your E&P relationships, you've obviously stressed that a lot on this call, and we've seen a lot of very quick kind of transition of the business models to sell directly to E&Ps. But can you fast forward some undefined period of time? Would you expect that on a run rate basis, you wind up contracting directly with E&Ps for, I don't know, three quarters of your volume someday? Is the business just – does it work so well that you would naturally expect it to become the dominant commercial relationship source?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that's a very fair assumption. I mean, our goal is to get to that level or slightly above direct contracts with the E&Ps for all the reasons we've articulated before. I still think that we will – the large service companies will be an important component for us. But by far and away the vast majority of our business and our goal is to contract with the E&Ps directly.

Brad Handler - Jefferies LLC

Interesting. I got it. Thank you. I'll turn it back.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thanks, Brad.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tommy Moll with Stephens, Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Yes.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

So, maybe we could start by clearing the air on some of the recent commentary from Class-1 railroads, who indicated they started seeing declining shipments from Northern White basins into the Permian. I think some of those comments may have spooked investors. But in terms of what you're actually experiencing and what you're seeing in the marketplace, has anything that's happened to-date actually surprised you, or is what's occurring just the as-expected displacement that you anticipated, going back a few quarters when you decided to go down to the Permian and build in the basin?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Nothing has surprised us. And as you phrased it, the displacement is as expected for those companies that do not have their owned and operated terminal networks such as Hi-Crush and don't have the last mile delivery service.

As we mentioned in our remarks our Pecos facility, in its third quarter of operations, set a record for one of our owned and operated Tier 1 terminals in terms of throughput last quarter. And we are reaping the benefit of that investment, as being the low-cost producer of Northern White, having a owned and operated terminal network and the last mile logistics. So, we don't see that displacement affecting Hi-Crush.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Okay, great. And then, just sticking with the Permian theme, with the announcement of Kermit 2, you've shown you've got the potential to leverage your reserve base there across multiple production facilities. So, pending customer demand and looking into the future, would you have the ability to continue growing capacity there on the same reserve base?

And then in terms of the industry in-basin there, how do you think the landscape most likely evolves, whether it involves more incumbent producers like yourselves adding capacity on existing reserves; potential additional greenfield announcements from new entrants; or maybe even M&A particularly as some of the larger pressure pumpers may look to vertically integrate?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think we have optimized our Kermit asset with the development of Kermit 2, so I think that's one standpoint. Two, we think the best way to play in the future in the Permian and in other areas is to continue our investment in logistics and last mile service. So, I would not expect us to make additional investments in production capacity in the Permian.

Asking me to speculate on the competition is a bit difficult, but I would not expect to see additional greenfield or additional capacity announcements in the basin. I think that a number and a lot of the announced capacity has struggled to get up to speed and will not get built. So, I think that I would not expect additional capacity additions in the Permian.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Great. Thanks. That's all for me.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Marc Bianchi with Cowen & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Thank you. I'd like to go back to the potential C-Corp conversion. Bob, could you give us some thoughts on the reasoning behind that, and if there's any boxes you guys are looking to check on the operational side before considering that? What could change that might cause you to want to not pursue the C-Corp conversion? Just curious for some commentary there.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. I think on the operational side that's divorced from the review of the potential of a C-Corp conversion. We feel very good about where we are on the operating side; we feel very good about our strategy and the execution of our strategy.

In terms of evaluating a potential conversion to a C corporation for an MLP is that Laura and I and the team are constantly evaluating what's the best method to be able to provide the best total return to our stakeholders. And we think long-term, it is probably, not guaranteed, but probably best to be a C-Corp, so that's why we are evaluating it and why we're constantly evaluating conversion to a C-Corp.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

And I'll add a comment on there, Bob, about why we think it's the best structure for the future is, because I think it will give us a broader access to capital in the coming years. And we're seeing the MLP investor market starting to shrink. And certainly, the cyclicality that we have experienced and would expect to experience, would say, that at some point having broader access to capital through that C-Corp investor market could be better for the company. And that's why we planned some of the things and pre-baked it into our debt agreements that we negotiated last week with our bond offering in our ABL facility, putting that flexibility in place so that we could operate as an MLP or a C-Corp depending upon how the path forward goes.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then, in terms of the conversion, you mentioned there's a longer path by paying four quarters in a IDR reset. I believe what happens there is there's some additional shares, like 10 million additional shares, and the GP will have received the IDR for four quarters, so that's like $30 million. So, altogether, that's something like $180 million.

Curious if you could just put some brackets around, so that – I've just put a number out there for what would happen after four quarters, what additional could we expect, if you go to some conversion after four quarters? And then what does it look like if it's fast-tracked and it happens more quickly? What would some of the numbers look like? I know there's a lot of negotiation and things are unknown, but just to put some brackets around it, so investors have a sense of what we should be expecting.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. I think it is hard at this point to put brackets around specific numbers, because you are talking about the perception of value and negotiations and all of that. What I will say is that we have no intention of jeopardizing the balance sheet of the partnership. The IDR reset provision, and realistically any sort of value exchange for the IDRs, we believe, would be in the form of the units of the partnership, so that would not require any sort of borrowings or cash out of the partnership.

And I think when you look at the cash flow generation capabilities that the partnership has going forward, we certainly have the ability to generate a significant amount of cash flow over the future periods, but still, we want to preserve the balance sheet. And ultimately, that value will be determined between the right parties and make sure that we go forward and put the partnership with its best foot forward.

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks for that. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Lamotte with Guggenheim. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Lamotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Bob and Laura, I hate to ask questions about what you might do next after you've had such a busy few weeks. But when I consider the comment, Laura, that you made that the offering leaves some flexibility to take advantage of any potential logistics investments and opportunities that might arise, and look at the map on page 6 and see the number of third party terminals that you all are still using, could you talk about maybe just from a strategic standpoint how you see the balance between mining terminal and final mile volumes?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. I think we feel comfortable post the expansion of Wyeville and Kermit, with where we will be in terms of our production mix versus last mile in that. I would expect that additional investments, if they were to be made, would be to round out our logistics capabilities, and they would be at the margin. I don't think there would be any big dollar amounts in that respect. So, we're already at the low end of the cost curve in terms of production, so adding production is not of interest. And, as I say, I think the investments will be more adding additional PropStream crews to take advantage of our logistics solution set.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

And I would add, on our terminal network, Michael, that the vast majority of our volumes are going through our Tier 1 terminals, the largest terminals, the most efficient terminals that we have. And so, it certainly is an advantage for us to have a broader network, but we wouldn't necessarily need to have a number of additional terminals in different basins. But there's a couple of areas where it certainly would be nice to have another owned and operated terminal. And that could be another potential investment along with, as Bob said, more PropStream crews, few containers and silo systems.

Michael Lamotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. And that would more likely be greenfield, as opposed to acquisition, I assume?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

That's probably the more likely situation. And we really like the things that we build ourselves, because then, they're remarkably similar to our other operations. We get a lot of leverage with our employees in that regard. And also, I think, we've demonstrated that we have the capability to build things very efficiently, get things done faster and less expensively than our competitors. And that certainly gives us an edge in the market as well.

Michael Lamotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

And then, last question on the logistics side. On the third-party sand management, is the fee structure at that end of the market pretty similar for final mile? Let me put it this way. Is the return on the capital employed in final mile versus terminal, if you look at third-party fees, are the returns pretty similar on each end of the logistics business?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I would say so, I mean, we look at the parts of the business as everything needs to be accretive. If you're going to spend more money, you should be making even more money by providing that additional service. So, when you take things back to an FOB mine equivalent, you should be looking at more profitability for selling the sand at the terminal versus the mine gate, and certainly, if you're selling it at the last mile versus at the terminal. And we would be looking to ensure that we're making additional profit, I mean, if we are moving third-party volumes through any of our systems whether that's the terminal or the last mile.

Michael Lamotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Maybe one more on the third party then. What are really the limiting factors? I mean, clearly to Brad's question about 75%, moving that direction of volumes being E&P driven. The more E&P customer business that you have, I would imagine, that it opens you up to more third-party business as well. Are there any real sort of limits to what you can do on a third-party volume side?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No, not at all, in fact, our – sorry (00:49:20) didn't meant to interrupt you. But our ultimate goal is to move a multiple of our production capacity through our last mile. The relationships that we have developed and the partnerships with the E&P will lead to that. And so, we plan on ultimately, as I say, moving a significant multiple of our production capacity through our last mile logistics services.

Michael Lamotte - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Great. Thanks guys.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lucas Pipes with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, everybody.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Good job on the announcements. And I wanted to follow up a little bit on the distribution. There were a few comments out there that it's not sustainable. And obviously, there are a lot of considerations by going into this distribution increase, as has been discussed on this call. But I wondered if you could maybe address more directly how you think about the sustainability of that distribution, well, kind of from your cash flow perspective, and what you're able to generate? Thank you.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Sure. If you look at our slides, we put up a piece in there this time on our cash flow generation. And it's starting with a very conservative view with the analyst consensus for 2018 and 2019. The analyst consensus for 2019 is assuming that there's declining prices throughout the period, which we may not be necessarily assuming in our own forward-looking estimates. And then, also, when you look at the 2018 numbers, we're assuming that our fully funded CapEx project in 2018 are generating significant cash flow in 2019. And so, that's the expected EBITDA that we're adding of $100 million to $150 million in 2019.

With all of that, and then looking at our cash interest and then the required annual maintenance CapEx, there's still significant free cash flow, then we have the choice of what we do with. We can grow our logistics business with silos and containers, or we can return the cash to the unitholders. And so, I think everything beyond our annual maintenance CapEx and the interest payment is discretionary. But I think it demonstrates that the partnership does have that significant ability to generate cash flow, and that would support the distribution levels.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

That makes sense. Thank you. And it's probably a fair assumption that as a C-Corp, you wouldn't be paying out as much cash to your to shareholders. What would you do with that cash?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think when you look at the future, and we would be a C-Corp at some point in the future, certainly, the dividend structure is a policy that we'd have to decide at that point, but probably would be much lower than what we have been currently paying as a unitholder distribution for the MLP structure. But at that point, you're looking at continued investments in logistics, continued growth in our cash flow that we could then use for investments, or potentially debt pay down. Unit buybacks, and other things as well are also an option. Our unit buyback program is still open and authorized. Even though we didn't do any unit buybacks in the second quarter, that's still an option for us as well.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. Got it. Okay. And maybe a final industry question. Bob, I think you mentioned the 40/70 Permian brand is struggling in the market. I think I'm paraphrasing; you put it slightly differently in your prepared remarks. But could you elaborate on that and could you maybe add a couple of anecdotes underlining that observation? Thank you.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

No, sure. I think the technical superiority of 40/70 Northern White is far greater than the in-basin. And 40/70 being a critical component of the completion effort in the Permian, especially in the Delaware and especially in the Southern Delaware, so we expect demand to remain resilient for the 40/70 Northern White. We're only aware of one customer, not of ours, who was using 40/70 in-basin in that respect. So, that's the best anecdote I can give you.

Lucas N. Pipes - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Well, thank you, and best of luck.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Watson with Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Good morning.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Good morning, John.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

I apologize if I missed this, but I don't think we got guidance for contribution margin per ton for Q3. Is it fair to assume we could get an extra $1 since you had more PropStream crews working, and it sounds like pricing is flat to up for the quarter?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think that's a fair assumption. As we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we are expecting price increases in the third quarter, but not at the rate that we had in the first and the second quarter. And then, we are expecting prices to hold firm for the remainder of the year. But I think you're exactly right, you could expect some improvements in contribution margin per ton in the third quarter.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Great. And would that include any contribution from FB? I know we have the year-end guidance, but are you expecting a Q3 contribution from the FB systems?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think we're expecting some amount of contribution from the FB system. But since we're changing the business model, it'll take a little time to get the systems manufactured deployed, so I'm not expecting anything significant in the third quarter. You'll see more contribution in the fourth quarter from the FB silo systems.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Great. Makes sense. Looking forward to 2019, and understand if you don't have a read on this yet, but any thoughts on what CapEx could look like for 2019, given that we have the guidance for 2018?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Our annual maintenance CapEx will be about the $25 million to $30 million. That's the normal step that we spend at the plant, removing overburden, as well as at our terminals. Beyond that, it's all fairly discretionary. It's going to be continued investment in the container crews and the silo systems, which could be similar to the levels that we were spending in 2018, about $20 million to 25 million on the container crews, $30 million to $40 million on the silo system. But at this point, I think we're still putting together our projections and haven't finalized those numbers. But I think that would be a reasonable assumption.

John Watson - Simmons & Company International

Sure. Well, thanks for that, and congrats on all the new commitment (00:56:15) the past couple of weeks.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, John.

Operator

Thank you. Our final question comes from the line of Samantha Hoh with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Hey, guys. Thanks for squeezing me in. So, let's start with the silos and the containers. It seems like PropStream's deployment is accelerating a bit here in the back half versus the first half. And I was wondering if you could kind of explain what was going on, I guess, in the last quarter. Did deployment maybe slow, because there hasn't been as many frac crews deployed? And then maybe just handicap for us how maybe like a stabilizing of the frac fleet would impact your plans for the second half?

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think, a couple of things. One, that think you need to look at the deployment of the container crews in totality for the first half, not just the second quarter. In essence, we accelerated deployment during the first quarter that had some impact in the second quarter. And again, it's just timing on that. So, that's one.

Two, is your question on frac fleets, et cetera. We still expect to achieve significant growth from both the container business and the silo business. And one of the reasons is as people move away from the existing technology, i.e. pneumatics, there's opportunity for market growth, even if frac fleets remained flat. It's that 45% of the market or so that is still using the what I'll call conventional equipment that is yet to be transitioned offers an excellent opportunity for growth, even if you expect flat frac fleets.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Okay. Great. And then, I guess, the other thing that I couldn't help thinking about was just the construction of Kermit 2 seems to be like a pretty big investment, considering you're only getting like 3 million tons of nameplate capacity (00:58:16). I mean, like how did you guys think about the math, I guess, between building a whole new facility versus expanding Kermit 1 to maybe add like another extra 2 million tons there? I mean...

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I think...

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Yeah, go ahead.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Well, Samantha, I think the big consideration for us was looking at the logistics side of the business. The second facility will be located about a mile west of the existing facility and that allows for much better logistics operations as far as the entrance and exits for the trucks. They'll be on two different highways, and so, that really will reduce some of the congestion.

So, you're absolutely right. It would have been relatively easy to just expand the existing facility by the 3 million tons. But to go ahead and put them in kind of two different locations on the land, I think, really helps with the logistics side. And realistically, the cost of the plant itself wouldn't be that different. The second facility is going to cost us a little bit more than the first one, because we are having to do more of the road infrastructure and foundational work that was not necessary with the first one, since we bought an existing dune buggy park that had some of that road infrastructure already built in. But the cost, whether it was an addition to the existing facility or second facility is relatively same. And the economics, I think, are very strong in either case.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Thank you for that Laura. And just one last one, if I may, can you update us on what mine gate pricing is like in Wisconsin just for the different grades? I know you guys like mentioned that pricing increased across grades, but has the spread narrowed over the last quarter?

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

I don't know if the spread has narrowed. Certainly 40/70 pricing is still much stronger than the rest of the grades, because of the significant demand in the Permian and other basins. 100 mesh is following really closely behind of that, 30/50 behind that. And then of course, 20/40 is still discounted compared to the other grades of sand.

But the pricing has remained strong. And I don't know if we've given information in the past about exact pricing, but certainly is helping with our contribution margin per ton. And if you look at our production cost, I think, you can kind of back in to what the FOB mine equivalents would be there.

Samantha Kay Hoh - Evercore ISI

Okay. Thanks so much, guys; and congrats on the quarter.

Laura C. Fulton - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Samantha.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Rasmus for any closing remarks.

Robert E. Rasmus - Hi-Crush Partners LP

Thank you, Michelle. We had a strong quarter, and we are also very well positioned for the future, as a result of the strategic investments we are making: the customer-supported expansion of Wyeville; the development of Kermit 2; and in particular, the acquisition of FB Industries; and continued investment in our last mile logistics services.

So, thank you for your time today; and thank you for your interest in Hi-Crush.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day.