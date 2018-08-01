Apple: Still The Ultimate Value Growth Stock To Own

Apple is only about 4% from attaining the illusive trillion-dollar valuation, and once this historical psychological barrier is breached, the stock is likely to go much higher.

The stock also is very cheap right now, trading at just 13 times higher-end 2019 EPS estimates, which the company is likely to attain due to its propensity to surpass guidance.

The bottom line is that many analysts were wrong, the iPhone X is a huge hit, and the ASP should go a lot higher as consumers continue to upgrade.

Apple: Still The Ultimate Value Growth Opportunity

Apple (AAPL) did it again Tuesday, as the company crushed earnings estimates, delivering more revenues, higher EPS, and a much higher iPhone ASP. Apple has been extremely consistent in recent years, seemingly continuously delivering stellar earnings results, and Q3 earnings were no different. In fact, they were exceptional, possibly one of the best earnings reports in the company’s history.

After sifting through the numbers, a few key factors became clear. Apple’s non-iPhone units, including services, wearables, and other devices are performing extremely well. Sales in China and in other areas continue to surge, and perhaps most importantly, the iPhone X is selling far better than many analysts had anticipated.

Overall, the current image implies that Apple’s iPhone ASP should continue to rise, the company is likely to deliver higher than anticipated revenues and EPS going forward, and Apple’s stock remains very cheap. Therefore, Apple currently represents one of the best growth-value opportunities in the stock universe, and the company’s stock is likely to go substantially higher from here.

Stellar Earnings and Valuation Overview

EPS: 7% beat, $2.34 vs $2.18 consensus estimates, 40% YoY increase.

Revenue: 2% beat, $53.3 billion vs $52.34 billion consensus estimates, 17% YoY increase.

iPhone sales: 41.3 million vs 41.79 million estimates.

iPhone ASP: $724 vs $693.59 estimates.

Greater China revenue: $9.55 billion, 19% YoY increase.

Services revenue: $9.55 billion up 31% YoY, on track to double from fiscal year 2016-2020.

Wearables revenue (Watch, AirPods, Beats): up 60% YoY.

Total “other” revenue: $3.74 billion vs $3.67 estimates, 37% YoY increase.

Forward guidance: Q4 revenue, $60-62 billion vs $59.47 estimates

iPhone Sales

Source: Statista.com - We see that iPhone sales were about the same as for the same quarter one year ago, yet the 20% increase in the ASP helped drive much higher revenues and EPS compared to the same period last year.

This was one of the best Apple earnings reports I’ve ever seen, for several reasons. First, the numbers are simply staggering. Apple delivered $11.52 billion in net income for the quarter, a massive 32% YoY increase. In addition, the company paid out a dividend of $0.73 per share, a 16% year-over-year increase. So, on the one hand, Apple is delivering incredible earnings and value to its shareholders.

However, on the other hand, Apple is delivering substantial growth for a company of its size. Revenue increased by 17% YoY, EPS surged by 40%. Greater China sales grew by 19% YoY, and it’s not just China. All regions reported YoY growth: Japan 7%, the rest of Asia 16%, Europe 14%, and Americas surged by 20%. If we break it down by products YoY: iPhone revenues up 20%, services 31%, “other” 37%. The only units showing slight YoY slowdown were Macs and iPods with 5% YoY declines. However, this was well offset by other segments, and even the Mac and iPad units are likely to recover in Q4 and Q1.

Another great element about the earnings report is that the company provided phenomenal guidance going forward. Upside revenue target for Q4 is now $62 billion, well above the $59.47 analysts were expecting. This implies that Apple should continue to substantially surpass future revenue and EPS targets. Thus, the company is likely to hit toward the higher range of current EPS targets for this year, around $12.50, implying the stock is currently trading at just 16 times this year’s earnings.

Also, Apple will likely report revenues and EPS toward the higher end range next year as well, $15.50, which suggest the stock could be trading at around 13 times forward earnings. Revenues are expected to advance at about 15% this year, and growth should slow down to about 10% next year. Nevertheless, a high-quality, cash-rich company like Apple, likely to grow at 10% in 2019, and trading at just 13 times 2019 earnings, deserves a much higher P/E multiple and stock price.

For example, Microsoft (MSFT) is a comparable company, trades under somewhat similar dynamics, is set to grow revenues at 11% this year, and 10% next year. Yet, its stock trades at about 21.6 times 2019 earnings. Don’t get me wrong, I like Microsoft, but is there a reason Microsoft should trade at a 50% premium to Apple? Not in my view, so it appears that Apple continues to be drastically underpriced.

What's Apple’s PEG ratio? If Apple earns about $12.50 this year and then roughly $15.50 in 2019, this provides a YoY EPS growth rate of about 24%. If we use a forward P/E of 13 Apple is trading at a PEG ratio of about 0.54 based on 2019 earnings projections, which is remarkably cheap. Once again if we use a company like Microsoft to compare Apple to, implementing higher end EPS targets we arrive at a PEG ratio of about 1. So, nearly twice as expensive as Apple according to the PEG ratio. Do you know what else trades at 2019 PEG ratios of around 1? Companies like IBM (IBM), and HP (HPQ). Why is Apple's PEG so low? Probably because Apple is still significantly underpriced.

So, why will Apple continue to beat revenue and EPS targets going forward? It’s mainly about the iPhone, the transition to higher end iPhones, and a perpetually rising ASP. Perhaps the most important takeaway from this earnings call comes from the 20% YoY surge in the iPhone’s ASP, and what it means for the company going forward.

iPhone’s ASP Going Up and So Are Apple’s Profits

People are clearly warming up to the “new” iPhones. There was substantial discussion about how likely consumers were to adopt the radical new design and relatively high price of the iPhone X, which starts at $999. It appears that the iPhone ASP numbers just reported suggest that consumers are much less fazed by the “high” selling price than many analysts had anticipated. iPhone ASP numbers came in significantly higher than expected in Q3, $724 vs $693.59 estimates, a 5% beat. Also, ASP numbers surged by about 20% YoY, from $606 in Q3 2017.

A year ago, the big question was, “will consumers fork out more than $1,000 for an iPhone? And I think we received a clear answer to this question in the Q3 numbers. Yes, many consumers are clearly buying the new, more expensive iPhones. I continuously argued this point in my prior Apple articles, that many consumers have become conditioned to accept higher iPhone prices.

After all, there are various repayment options consumers can choose from, including 30 month zero free financing, which equates to just around 5 or 10 extra dollars per month (iPhone X vs iPhone 8). Thus, many consumers are likely to spend an extra $5-10 a month to sport a new iPhone X, instead of the relatively dated design of the iPhone 8 and lower. This also implies that the average ASP is likely to continue to go higher as Apple introduces newer iPhone models and eventually retires older and cheaper versions. It is likely that one year from now the ASP is another 15-20% higher, at around $850, and revenues coupled with the company’s stock price are likely to be much higher as well.

Source: Appleinsider.com - Which one would you buy? The outdated old design, or the new, slightly more expensive iPhone X?

Apple is Still Cheap, and is Likely Going Much Higher

Apple just reported what essentially is a blowout quarter (mainly due to a much higher ASP and superb forward guidance). YoY sales in all geographic regions showed robust growth, and most product lines and services are showing healthy momentum. But perhaps most importantly the iPhone X is doing extremely well and is likely to drive the iPhone ASP substantially higher going forward. To compliment all this, the company provided much better than expected forward looking guidance, which is significant for Apple as the company often lowballs projections.

Therefore, Apple should continue to hit higher end EPS and revenue targets, illustrating better than expected growth and quarterly results. In addition, the company is still very cheap right now, trading at about 16 times this year’s projected earnings and at about 13 times next year’s EPS estimates. Given the company’s robust EPS growth and low P/E ratio Apple is trading at a very low PEG ratio of about 0.54 based on 2019 earnings projections, making it one of the ultimate growth to value stocks in my book.

Apple’s shares are still very cheap, are trading at a significant discount to competitors, and are likely to go much higher from here. The stock is only about 4%, or $8 from the long anticipated, but elusive trillion-dollar valuation. The magic number is around $206, and due to the blockbuster earnings report, Apple is likely to test and possibly punch through this historic milestone in the next several trading sessions. It appears that Apple is destined to become the first publicly traded company to reach the trillion-dollar club, and once this psychological resistance level is penetrated, the stock should continue going higher into year-end and beyond.

