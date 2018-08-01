Basic Energy Services (BAS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 1, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Trey Stoltz - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Analysts

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Trey Stoltz - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Omar. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Basic Energy Services' second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. We appreciate you joining us today.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's comments include forward-looking statements, reflecting Basic Energy Services' view of future events and therefore potential impact on performance. These views include the risk factors disclosed by the company in its registration statements on Form 10-Q and 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Further, refer to these statements regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our press release from yesterday. Please also note that the contents of this conference call are covered by these statements.

In addition, the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, August 1, 2018, and therefore, you're advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of the time of any replay.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Roe Patterson, President and CEO.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Trey. Welcome to those of you dialing in for today's call. We appreciate your interest in our company. Joining me today is Alan Krenek, our CFO. Today, I will cover what we saw in the second quarter operationally. Alan will then discuss our financial results in more detail. And I'll wrap things up with some final comments about the third quarter and the remainder of 2018.

Our second quarter results were led by improved performance in our well servicing and water logistics segments, where we benefited from increased utilization, higher revenue per rig and truck hour and increased penetration of water disposal volumes through our SWD and pipeline systems.

As a result, we managed to deliver higher sequential revenue across all of our business segments. During the second quarter, production-related services continued to benefit from higher levels of activity. For well servicing, we are experiencing the highest levels of utilization since 2014. Revenue for this segment was up 12% sequentially and segment margin increased 670 basis points from the first quarter, largely due to improved utilization in our 24-hour packages and improving production-related maintenance work. This allowed margins to more than offset any on-boarding and higher labor cost due to new hires.

We continue to see increased demand for our 24-hour completion and workover packages, averaging 24 active packages for the quarter and exiting the quarter with 28 working, up from the average of 21 in the first quarter. We anticipate adding more of these packages throughout the year as we deploy a limited amount of CapEx to this growing demand through the remainder of 2018. Our fleet is uniquely equipped to handle this demand as we combine our high-spec well servicing rigs with our rental assets to form these larger packages.

As I have mentioned previously, the revenue from these large pump and swivel packages are included with our rental business, because they can be moved from rig to rig and customer to customer as needed. These large rig packages are important, because they reflect the underlying strength of the current workover and completion market.

Furthermore, these packages carry much higher margins and can collect three to four times more revenue than the associated rig alone. We continue to see strong activity, driven by longer daylight hours as well as improved customer activity levels in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford and the SCOOP/STACK markets.

Moving to water logistics, this segment continues to perform well with truck hours up 2% and revenue per fluid service truck up 12% sequentially. Our truck utilization in June was up 500 basis points to 68% from that of May. We experienced strong activity in the Permian, Central and Gulf Coast regions as total water logistics revenue was up 5.5% quarter-over-quarter. Of the approximately 9 million barrels of water injected in our SWD network during the second quarter, almost a fourth of that water was injected via pipelines. Pipeline utilization was especially high in the Permian Basin, where almost 40% of our water was injected via pipeline, setting a new high for the Permian Basin operations in terms of barrels.

We will continue to expand water disposal volumes via pipeline and we will create more gathering systems across our footprint. This more midstream approach to water disposal business is central to our current water logistics strategy. Therefore, we anticipate the number of active trucks to decrease as we replace fewer trucks over time.

Water logistics segment margin was essentially flat quarter-over-quarter, but we would have been slightly higher had it not been for the impact of some very wet weather in the Eagle Ford market.

For our completion and remedial services segment, both frac and coiled tubing businesses continue to face competitive pressures. However, all of our other completion and remedial business segments are performing very well. For instance, portions of our pumping fleet that do pump-downs, cement and acidizing work, they experienced improved utilization in pricing during the second quarter.

Another bright spot for this segment was our rental and fishing tool business as revenue and margins continue to improve.

Turning to frac and coiled tubing, utilization remained choppy through the second quarter as pricing remains very competitive, especially in the Permian frac market. Most of the new frac horsepower in the industry is showing up in the Permian, driving rates lower. Many large frac players are trying to capture market share by lowering prices significantly. However, in our Mid-Continent frac market, which ranges from Kansas through Oklahoma to the northern Barnett Shale in Texas, we experienced much better results due to our larger scale there and lower average maintenance cost per horsepower.

Excluding frac and coiled tubing operations for both periods, our completion and remedial services margins would have been 41% for the second quarter compared to 36% in the first quarter. This brings me to a new initiative that we have begun. While our core markets continue to grow in terms of both activity and financial performance, some regions and business segments in which we operate have not made the type of recovery that we had hoped for in 2017 and 2018.

As I stated earlier, the Permian Basin frac market, for example, has been saturated with new-build assets, exceeding frac demand and forcing frac prices lower. Another example would be the lack of steady utilization levels in gas markets, like the Appalachian region.

So, in light of the evolving dynamics in different regions in which we operate, we are proactively embarking on a strategic realignment initiative designed to place assets in the most attractive core operating areas and in the hands of our busiest customers. The objective of this initiative is to accelerate profitability and free cash flow through improved pricing, cost efficiencies and increased utilization through all operating segments.

As an example of this strategic initiative, we are relocating all frac assets from the Permian and the Niobrara basins and placing this equipment into more attractive regions such as the Mid-Continent. We are also in the process of relocating other assets, including rental tools, water trucks and well servicing rigs from weaker markets to core markets like the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK and the Eagle Ford, where we have leading positions both in terms of market share and scale.

Let me be very clear about our strong position in the Permian. The frac business is the only business we are removing from the Permian. Our utilization, revenue and margins continue to improve in the Permian Basin in all other businesses besides frac, because we have the scale and the market leadership position that allows us to compete effectively. The energy markets seem to be Uber-focused (09:00) on the Permian Basin crude price differentials for new spot barrels and the potential for corresponding impacts on services.

Well, clearly, it has not impacted our results in the Permian. Our improving results there and our customers' forecast suggest this concern has been largely over baked. Movements in differentials are nothing new to the Permian Basin. And our strong activity levels indicate that, as usual, it's a temporary issue that will be solved in the very near term and customers are already looking past it.

Many of our large customers that utilize much of our overall Permian fleet have healthy hedge positions that insulate them from these types of fluctuations in differentials. So, we will join the growing chorus of service companies with Permian operations that have said differentials have not impacted our business performance and are likely to have little or no impact as we look forward.

Overall, the current company-wide revenue run rates suggest a meaningful increase in revenue for the third quarter, but because we expect some short-term choppiness resulting from our strategic realignment initiative, we anticipate that third quarter revenues will be flat to slightly higher. Should we experience less interruption from this realignment of assets, this guidance could prove to be low and Q3 revenue will accelerate despite the changes in our fleet position.

Additionally, with our net debt remaining essentially flat quarter-over-quarter, we believe we have reached the threshold of positive free cash flow generation and we expect this trend to continue through the remainder 2018.

Before I turn the call over to Alan, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that Alan will retire in a few days from Basic after serving almost 14 years of valuable service to the company. His leadership and his accomplishments over those 14 years made him a very important part of this executive team. Alan has always demonstrated a unique combination of financial and business acumen, extensive industry knowledge and exemplary work ethic. I want to thank him on behalf of this company for his many contributions to Basic and we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.

And with that, I'm going to turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Roe. Appreciate those comments. Good morning to all. I'll provide some details on our second quarter income statement as well as discuss selected balance sheet and cash flow items. In the completion and remedial segment for the second quarter, 68% of the revenue was generated from pumping services compared to 62% last quarter, 12% from coiled tubing compared to 17% last quarter, 17% from rental tools compared to 18% last quarter with the remainder from other services.

The reported net loss for the second quarter was $40 million or $1.51 per share. This compares to a net loss of $30.5 million or a loss of $1.16 per share in the first quarter. Special charges in the second quarter included after-tax charges consisting of $4.8 million expense related to prior-year sales and use tax associated with an audit that is currently in progress, $3.1 million related to the acceleration of non-cash incentive compensation and severance payments related to retirement of an executive officer, $2.5 million of bad debt related to one customer and $1.6 million in consulting fees related to our strategic realignment initiative.

Excluding the impact of these special items, Basic reported a net loss of $22.4 million or $0.83 per share compared to a net loss, excluding special items, of $23 million or $0.87 per share in the first quarter. Weighted average shares outstanding for the second quarter were 26.4 million. As noted previously in our first quarter call, we changed our presentation of adjusted EBITDA to add back the non-cash stock incentive expense that is included in our general and administrative expense.

This presentation of adjusted EBITDA lands us with many of our peers that add back non-cash stock incentive expense to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $27 million or 11% of revenue compared to $22.8 million or 10% of revenue in the first quarter. Excluding the pre-tax amounts of the already mentioned items, G&A expense for the second quarter was $36.6 million or 14% of revenue compared to $37.6 million or 16% of revenue in the prior quarter.

Second quarter G&A included $6 million of non-cash and stock incentive expense, while the first quarter included $6.9 million. We expect G&A expense in the third quarter to be around $38 million.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $31.2 million versus $30.2 million in the first quarter. We anticipate that the depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter to be around $32 million. Net interest expense was $12.8 million in the second quarter compared to $11.3 million in the first quarter. This increase is mostly due to the accrual of interest for the prior year's Texas sales and use tax audit in the second quarter. We expect quarterly net interest expense to be approximately $11 million for the remainder of 2018.

The operating effective tax benefit rate for the second quarter was 20%, excluding the valuation allowance related to the temporary impairments of the company's tax NOLs. Including the valuation allowance, the effective tax rate for the second quarter was 1%. We expect that the full-year operating 2018 tax benefit rate will be around 20%. Our cash balance was $30.7 million at June 30 compared to $33.8 million at March 31.

Restricted cash at June 30 was $47 million, the same as at March 31. Almost all of the restricted cash is related to cash collateralizing our letters of credit for our insurance collateral of our self-insured insurance programs. We just completed the renewal of our insurance package for the new policy period effective August 1 and we were very pleased with the results. Our total insurance cost remained relatively flat from the prior policy period. We were also able to reduce our insurance collateral in excess of $2 million and we should receive those funds shortly.

We had draws of $5 million under our ABL facility during the second quarter, bringing the outstanding amount owed under the ABL facility to $90 million at June 30. Availability under our revolver at June 30 was $14.7 million, resulting in total liquidity of $45.4 million at the end of the second quarter.

In April, we amended our ABL facility to increase the total commitments to $150 million from $120 million. This increase in commitments gives us access to additional liquidity as our accounts receivable base grows. Our DSO at the end of June was 56, down from 58 at the end of March. Our over 90-day receivables represented only under 3% of our accounts receivable balance at June 30.

Total debt at June 30 was comprised of $162 million for term loan due in 2021, $90 million under the ABL revolver, $85 million for capital leases and other notes, offset by $9 million of unamortized discounts, premiums and deferred debt cost, resulting in a total of $328 million reported total debt on our balance sheet at June 30, essentially flat with the amount at March 31. The current portion of debt at June 30 was $49 million.

For the three months ended June 30, total capital expenditures were $24.4 million, including $7.7 million for capital leases. Spending was comprised of $21.5 million for sustaining and replacement projects, $2.6 million for expansion projects and $322,000 for other projects.

Expansion capital spending included $2.1 million for well servicing, $397,000 for the completion and remedial segment and $105,000 for the water logistics. We expect our total capital spending for 2018 to be approximately $80 million, which includes $20 million in the form of capital lease commitments. We expect to spend $14 million for selected expansion projects with the remainder of $66 million for replacements, refurbishments and maintenance items.

Before I turn the call back over to Roe for the closing comments, I would like to say a few words about my upcoming retirement from Basic. Since graduating 41 years ago from the great institution of Texas A&M, most of my career has been in the oil and gas industry. I saw many ups and downs in the industry, but I would not have changed anything if I had to do it over. It has been my honor and privilege to have been associated with Basic, the executive management team and all the employees of this great company.

I would expressly like to express my appreciation to those who have worked for me. Thank you for your dedication and hard work. I've also had the pleasure of getting to know many other people in the industry, including those with financial institutions and investors. I look forward to continuing these relationships in the future. And lastly, Roe, I appreciate your support, especially in the last few years. I wish all the success to you and Basic in the coming years.

With that, I'll turn the call back to you.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

All right. Thank you, Alan, and thank you for those comments. As we look forward into Q3, revenues are currently trending significantly higher for the Q. However, with this strategic realignment initiative, we want to be careful and that's why our guidance for the Q was somewhat soft as we start to really engage these projects and transfer assets.

We are clearly optimistic about the remainder of 2018. Current and future oil prices offer compelling returns for most of our customers in these core basins, while our assets and facilities are highly concentrated. Most business segments are currently experiencing activity levels. They're surpassing the peak levels that we saw in 2017. This strong level of activity is coming mainly from our larger customers with not only strong drilling programs, but also extensive workover and maintenance programs. More and more customers are realizing increased cash flow by improving the production performance from their legacy oilfields.

On the completion front, demand for high-spec rigs as well as high-pressure well servicing pumps, hydraulic catwalks and high-pressure, high-torque powers (20:25) levels continues to increase for completion activities. Rig and stick pipe are quickly becoming the tools of choice to complete long-lateral horizontal wells. These packages conveniently shift easily to workover and production maintenance work as well.

Looking forward, customer feedback on planned capital expenditures in the production-oriented segments remains very promising. And therefore, we expect well servicing and water logistics segments in our core markets to continue improving, delivering improved pricing, utilization and margin for the remainder of 2018. Production businesses continue to represent an increasing majority of our company revenue and represent improving financial results. Therefore, we will further transition these assets, focus more on growth initiatives on the production side of the industry.

And with that, operator, I will turn the call over for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from Tommy Moll, Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Good morning. And, Alan, congratulations and best of luck with retirement.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Tommy.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Getting down to business, I wanted to start on the well servicing side. It's great to see, I think you called out, mid-single-digit rate traction in Q3. I was curious how much of that do you think is net price versus covering cost of labor, which I assume is going up, given how tight labor is?

And then, can you give us a sense of how many of your rigs are on completion-related work versus workover? And as you look through to the next couple quarters, what are some of the supply/demand dynamics you see on both sides there?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

So, I'll try to get all of these questions fit in here. If I forget one, let me know, Tommy. On pricing, we're definitely experiencing net pricing. It's – probably about half of the increase has been to cover labor-associated increases and the rest has been straight – going straight to the bottom line. So, it's nice that we're finally getting some net pricing.

As far as completion activity within the fleets averaging about, it's 20% to 25% on any given day, completion work somewhere in that ballpark. I think as far as supply/demand dynamics there, we will continue to see a demand on our 24-hour packages. These do both completion work and workover work. The workover work I mentioned is mainly recompletions, well deepening, sidetracks, horizontal lateral work, et cetera. These are large workovers to enhance production, not really maintenance or production work.

Maintenance production work is hose and tubing, parted rods, replacement of pumps, et cetera. That's more of the blocking and tackling that we do every day in the well servicing business and you don't always have to have a 24-hour package on that. But when you're going to do some high-level workover work, you're going to be under pressure or you're going to need larger pumps, swivels, et cetera, that's usually when you end up with a big 24-hour package out there.

And then, especially if you're going to drill out these plugs and these long laterals, you're going to have a 24-hour package present for that. And we just continue to see high demand for this. We're having to put together more packages for customers right now. We've got some customers that just shifted away from coiled tubing completions in the Permian and are requesting these big packages from us.

So, we're lucky that we have these assets and that we can put the packages together for them relatively inexpensively with limited amount of CapEx deployed. We're lucky that our fleet is already positioned in such a way to take advantage of this demand. So, that's what we're going to see for the rest of the year.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks, Roe. Good to hear things are looking good there and well servicing shifting over to frac, which has been a little more challenged, particularly in the Permian based on what you guys have indicated you saw last quarter as well as commentary from some of the other players there.

Can you give us a sense of just the supply/demand pricing type dynamics you've seen in that particular basin versus say in the Mid-Con, where it sounds like you're planning to consolidate some of your assets?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I'll say two things. One is that we've only had a couple of fleets in the Permian. The work there is much bigger, much higher pressure, a lot more sand volume. So, pretty elaborate fracs there. And if you don't have a lot of scale, which we didn't, then you kind of get whipped around a little bit by that market.

A lot of these new players that have recently gone public with private equity-backed money have been able to deploy a lot of new horsepower and reactivate some older horsepower and it all seems to show up in the Permian Basin. So, it's a frac business there that has really morphed and changed and one that our fleet, frankly, in our market position there, just didn't fit.

I think they've oversupplied the market. I think frac pricing for all of these guys is going to come down significantly. There's not really any contract coverage. I hear the talk about dedicated spreads, but when two of our largest competitors in that business are throwing out pricing, that's 5% to 10% field-level margins, customers are going to pay attention to that. And you may have a dedicated spread with the customer, but you're going to have to match that price. That's just a game that we're not going to play there in the Permian on the frac side.

We can go other places where we have some more scale and we are a bigger company and we swing a bigger bat. We buy better. We have better procurement. We can shift around better if we have any sort of interruptions in work or interruptions in our logistical train, whether it'd be water or chemicals or sand and we weather those normal kind of fits and starts to the frac business much better in a market like the Mid-Continent, where we have that scale.

So, it's just a realignment. We're going to stop hanging out in the Permian, where prices have just become ridiculously low and we're going to try to move around where they're a little better. But I'll say this for the frac business kind of nationwide, it's going to be tough for a while. I think customers are trying to live within cash flow. They're not getting overzealous about their frac activity. They're trying to keep it paced at a healthy pace and therefore, there's just too much horsepower out there right now. So, I think for the frac-only guys, it's going to be a rough road for a little while.

Tommy Moll - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Urban, Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning, guys.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

And I wanted to say congrats to Alan as well.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

I wanted to try and get a little bit more color on kind of the impact that you're expecting or maybe hoping you don't get from this asset reallocation. Are you able to provide any color? You did a little bit, I think, in terms of utilization and some of the business lines, but do you have some color in terms of maybe where you exited the quarter kind of from a revenue run rate perspective? I'm just trying to get a sense for the kind of the implied impact that the flat guidance is suggesting?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

So, June and July are obviously trending where Q3 would be headed in much higher – as I said significantly higher revenue levels, but we really haven't started moving the bulk of these assets that we've earmarked to be moved to the Permian and to the Central region and to the Eagle Ford. We haven't started the bulk of those asset shifts.

And so, we're just trying to be careful not to let expectations for the third quarter run away with themselves. As I said in my comments, if we see less interruption and we're able to shift these assets much quicker than anticipated, get them back on the revenue, back on the payroll, et cetera, we'll probably have to come back out and tell you guys it's been much smoother than we thought it was going to be and Q3 is going to accelerate tremendously. Right now, it's on that path.

Q3 looks really good, but if we do face some interruptions, I just didn't want to not have warned a little bit that there's the potential for some slack as we ship these assets around and therefore, I'd let expectations get away with themselves. So, I don't want to put a lot of numbers to it right now. Frankly, I'd just be guessing if I did anyway.

I'm just trying to paint the picture that, hey, as you shift assets, it takes a couple of weeks to get them back to work. It may take a month to get them back to work. We've got to get them crude up in the new basin and they have to be fit, fit it out for the new basin, sometimes it's a little bit of ancillary equipment that's going to be changed over, moving from one market to another. So, it's a little interruption and I want to make sure that we guided for that and made that clear. I hope that answers your question.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. Yeah. That makes sense.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

And as I said, if it's quick and we make these changes and it goes a little more smooth than sort of what we're guiding for, we'll come back out and we'll tell you that we guided too low.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. Well, that'd be a bigger problem to have. And kind of shifting over to the well service business, you talked about the trend toward using rigs and stick pipe in some of these completions and drill-outs, which is, I think, the second time we've heard that now. Certainly a positive trend and makes sense given the increase in lateral lengths. Is that part of what's driving the weakness in coiled tubing or is that other factors, just capacity or customer-specific issues?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Well, for our coil, it's really – especially our big coil, we really only operate in one market and that's the Niobrara. And we just see more competitors show up. So, they put a dent in pricing. As I said, it's kind of like the frac market when somebody throws around lower pricing, customers are going to listen. Their job is to be as efficient as they possibly can. So, they're going to be sensitive to those competitive pressures and you may not lose the work, but you're probably going to have to match the bid. And that's what's happened in our frac business, just more competitors showing up.

So, as far as the demand on what workover rigs do in these completions, we've definitely seen a big shift in several of our customers who have gotten into some extensive long-lateral well design have come back to us and said, look, we just can't complete this toe section with coil, we can't get out to where we want to get, we're going to have to do it with stick pipe. A few of them have lost wellbores trying to use coil.

And so, the coil parted on them and they had some real difficult operational issues trying to get that coil back out of the well. And so, once you get bit with one of those pretty much, you're going to use a workover to complete these long-laterals. And it's just a trend that's accelerated as these laterals continue to get longer.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Yeah. Okay. That's all from me. Thank you.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Daniel Burke, Johnson Rice & Company LLC. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning, guys.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey, Alan, I'll echo earlier comments certainly.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

I've enjoyed working with you.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

You bet.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Let's see. Yeah. Well, maybe a couple more on the realignment program here. I would imagine the overall objective is really sort of revenue enhancement, but can you share with us any sort of targets in terms of cost savings that might be achievable via sort of go into more of a ring-fenced positioning in markets where you're the strongest?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I don't want to give a lot of specifics. I think that, as it unfolds, I'll be able to give you a lot more clarity around what we are experiencing and what we've seen from cost savings and efficiencies that we've gained. Definitely we think we're going to see revenue improvements.

In our business, Daniel, you know as good as anybody that utilization is fundamental and steady utilization. If you have rigs that go up, down, up, down, up, down, you're going to experience lower margins because you're just not offsetting enough of those fixed costs.

So, we are trying to move assets out of these markets that we hoped in middle to late part of 2017 and early 2018 would start to see that steady utilization as oil prices continued to climb. That's not what's happened. Most of our customers have doubled down on these core markets like the Permian, the Eagle Ford and all through the Mid-Continent and the Niobrara. They've doubled down on these places where they can do these big pads, lots of manufacturing-type production work and they've really gotten away from places like the Uinta, Western Wyoming, even the Bakken has been relatively spotty and weak. The Haynesville continues to be weak. Appalachian markets are weak. And this is in terms of steady utilization.

And so, therefore, we're just not going to fight it out there. Most of our assets have tires and wheels on them. If those markets get steady later in the future, we can always come back, but we're not going to play the game anymore and wait and hope that $70-odd crude entices customers to get extraordinarily active in those basins again.

It just hasn't happened. They've dedicated their resources, their CapEx to these other markets. That's fine. We have great scale in those other markets and we're going to go take advantage of it. So, that's really what the shift is about. I don't want to put a lot of specifics around what we expect as far as revenue enhancement or cost efficiency. Let me get a little farther into it and see some of the numbers and then we'll be able to give you some better guidance. But I can tell you, it's going to be better because utilization is going to be better.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. I appreciate that answer. And then, maybe a more specific one, I appreciate the granularity in the press release and the comments today about C&R margins sort of ex-frac and coil and it's been a tough row (37:00) here for the first half of the year. I mean do you think that the coil and frac margins that you achieved in Q2, I mean does it get worse from here or in the short term, Q3, Q4, can you at least stabilize at the level we saw in Q2?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Well, I think they're going to be higher in Q3 minus any interruption from relocating some of these fleets and spreads. For coil, we've probably seen the worst of it in it and Q3 will be better, but as far as frac goes, I expect much better improvements in terms of margin for Q3 minus any noise or static from having to relocate some of these spreads.

But we're trying very hard to make sure there's as little revenue and margin interruption as possible. So, it's too early to tell you where I think it's going to be, but I think it's going to be on the right track and the right trend, which is up into the right and better improving now. Where that stabilizes that kind of Q4? I don't know. We'll just have to see, but we definitely expect better financial results.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Understood. All right, guys. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

As a reminder, we are now conducting a question-and-answer session. Our next question comes from John Daniel, Simmons & Company. Please proceed with your question.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Hey, guys. Alan, hopefully you get to enjoy a lot of fine wine.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

I think I will. Thank you.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Good. All right. So, I appreciate all the candor on the call, guys. I'd like to dig in just quickly and I know you don't want to give specific numbers, but thinking about fluids and well servicing, safe to assume that there's less relocation of assets there. So, margin improvement and revenue should be up Q3 versus Q2?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Should be. There's a significant amount of asset movement that's going to happen though in the latter part of Q3. So, we're moving several rigs, lots of trucks and some big rental and fishing tool packages. So, I don't want you to think that this is all happening around the frac business. It's not.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

It is definitely going to be involving our other businesses.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Is it safe to assume, though, that with like workover and trucks, it's more of a cost issue in Q3 in terms of the relocation as those probably were not generating the same type of revenue dollars as maybe what frac had been generating? Is that a fair assumption, less revenue impact in the segment?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

That's probably fair. I mean, definitely, it takes a lot of rigs moving around to equal what a frac spread is capable of doing. So, I think that's fair, but you still have to re-crew that equipment and redeploy it. The good news is the demand is probably higher – as high or higher for those rig and truck assets as it is for a frac crew that's moving around. So, we definitely think we're going to see some improvements in demand and overall revenue from these rig and truck assets that we move.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. One of the things, again, might come across as confrontational (41:02), so apologize in advance, but a fairly large consulting fee here on the strategic realignment process, I'm curious, Roe, was this an assignment made by the board to do because it seems to me like with your understanding of the business, you enroll in the team, you and Alan, you guys know where underperforming assets are. It seems like that's a fairly straightforward analysis.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. The answer is yes. The board has been heavily involved in the process. We do move assets all of the time. This is nothing new, but these are some bigger sweeping-type moves, much more strategic. This is exit of some particular basins in some cases rather than just winding down assets or shifting assets market-to-market. This is a lot bigger and definitely we involve a third-party to come in and help us sort of weigh the cost of it and to try to understand exactly what the impacts were going to be to make sure that we had thought through all of the process and that the plan was in good shape and definitely the board wanted us to do that.

And then – but I think broadly, we're trying to assess where we're going and where we want the company headed and what we want the company to look like over the next two years to five years. And so, that's also been part of the process.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Right. Is it reasonable to assume that a part of the process would include just the analysis of whether you stay within a certain segment or exit it entirely?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Yes.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

And is that – could we see asset sales forthcoming in the next several quarters?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

That's certainly in the realm of possibility.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Got it. And then, I guess my final question is just down the road, Roe, when you – yeah, actually at these businesses, will you be able – you were very clear on the frac business where you're moving those assets, but like within the other segments, kind of walk people through what changes were made at least from a – you can do that offline I suppose too, but just trying to understand where rigs are moving to and from and so forth?

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

So, I gave a little color to this just a second ago, but like I said, western slope, we've got assets there that are going to be gone. Kind of when you look northern, Western Wyoming is a weaker market for us. The Bakken has not performed like we want it to. Appalachia has been not very steady for us and then the Haynesville.

So, other markets like Powder River, kind of Niobrara corridor, all of the Mid-Continent, the Permian obviously and the Eagle Ford have been much stronger. California continues to be a very good market for us. So, we'll take assets from these weaker markets and we'll put them into these more core operating areas and we've got strong demand from those customers and those areas wanting these assets, speaking for them before they ever even hit the road. So, that's great. As long as we can get the crews together and we're ready to go to work, we want to go do a good job. So, we have to make sure the equipment is ready. But it's good to have that demand and request for that equipment before you ever even get there with it.

So, I would say, look, we can always go back into those markets if they were to improve and we see steady utilization there and it looks like a good opportunity, but we're tired of waiting. We hope that when we reach this $60 to $70 corridor for crude oil, we would see steady activity levels in those markets that I just described. And it hasn't happened and customers have said, look, that's not where I'm getting the best return for my dollar right now, even though I have acreage there, even though I have HBP there, I'm not going to spend CapEx there, I'm going to spend CapEx here in the Eagle Ford or the Permian or the SCOOP/STACK or wherever and we're going to go chase that CapEx.

We're going to make sure that we're in front of it and we're supplying them with their needs and not hold out hope that some of these other markets are going to be lifted with the same tide, because it just hasn't happened. You've seen a real shift in the last four to six months with customer spend really zeroing in around these markets where they can get these huge pads implemented.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. I appreciate all the color, Roe. And again, Alan, congrats.

Alan Krenek - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

All right. Thank you, John.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Okay.

Thomas Monroe Patterson - Basic Energy Services, Inc.

All right. Well, thanks everybody for calling in. Hope to talk to you soon and we'll update you on Q3 as soon as we have a little better perspective. Thank you.

