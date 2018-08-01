Advanced Energy: Unloved, But Not For Long

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 13.90, which is 35.24% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) are down 18.67% since peaking on January 19, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this power supply company for semiconductor manufacturing are poised to move higher. The company has an excellent history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for AEIS as of the end of June was 13.90, which implies a 35.24% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that AEIS has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Advanced Energy Industries Inc. was 44.90% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 29.80% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 31.30% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for AEIS came in at 28.68% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 28.68 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came in well above for the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500. What I especially like about the company's operating margin history is that it has posted an average growth rate of 26.0% per year over the last five years (GuruFocus).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about AEIS.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

AEIS has a Forward P/E of 11.93 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for AEIS is lower than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are not as high as that of the broader market, but we view any forward P/E above 10 as acceptable for any long position.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for AEIS stands at 23.38%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.38% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so AEIS has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.41x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for AEIS would turn bullish with a break above the $62.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a consolidation zone between $57.00/$62.00 which began on June 15 on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $72.00 level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the AEIS 21SEP18 60 Call Options, which will provide approximately 8x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $61.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $72.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe AEIS is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

A Miss and a Pop!

Yesterday evening the company released Q2 2018 earnings which missed Q2 targets on both revenue and EPS, and management also lowered guidance for Q3. After-hours, the stock dropped as much as 7%. This morning the stock opened lower, but at the time of writing had reversed to the upside and was trading up 5.74%. Such are the vagaries of the markets. What caused this bullish reversal? I think it's a classic case of the 'less worse than expected' scenario for the shares.

Although the company missed on expectations, Y/Y revenue for the quarter did grow 18.2% and net income was flat Y/Y for the quarter.

In the earnings call, CEO Yuval Wasserman highlighted the continued success of the company with semi design wins, a critical part of the company's revenue generation:

We continue to win the vast majority of the designs we target due to our deep understanding of our customers processes and our ability to anticipate and solve the next-generation power-related technology challenges.

Perhaps the reason the shares rebounded into positive territory was the impressive results the company posted for its industrial and services divisions: total industrial revenue came in at a record high for the quarter and was up 19.2% Q/Q and 59.7% Y/Y; service revenue also came in at a record high and was up 9.8% Q/Q and 18.6% Y/Y. It is in these two areas that the company can achieve meaningful growth going forward. So, although the company warned of headwinds in second half of 2018, it appears that the warnings were not as severe as expected, with positive developments offsetting the negative news.

Using Its Cash Mountain to Expand Services

I love companies that are able to substantially grow their cash reserves over the long term. A large cash reserve gives a company several operational advantages: i) during a downturn, it can use cash reserves to cover costs and make up for falling revenue, ii) the company can buy back shares, thus returning cash to shareholders and reducing cost of capital; the company can look for opportunities to buy other businesses; and, the company can pay or increase dividends to shareholders.

The cash and short-term investment reserves for Advanced Energy grew by 174% from 2013 to the end of 2017, increasing from $149 million to $410 million.

And the company has been busy using this cash to buy other companies to expand its services and increase revenue. In the Q2 2018 earnings report, the company mentioned that it will buy LumaSense Technologies for $85 million cash - LumaSense is expected to add $60 million in revenue.

In February 2018, Advanced Energy announced the purchase of privately held Trek Holding Company in Tokyo - a manufacturer of high-voltage amplifiers - for $12 million in cash. Trek had total sales of $20 million in 2017 and was expected to be immediately accretive to AEIS earnings.

And back in July 2017, Advanced Energy purchased Excelsys Holdings Limited out of Ireland for $17.6M. The purchase was expected to add around $15 million to the company's top line.

These three recent purchases will have added around $95 million to the top line for AEIS - a significant addition for a company who's total sales in 2017 amounted to $671 million.

The company also spent $25 million in the 2nd quarter to repurchase shares, thus returning cash to shareholders. And, one more thing, the company has no debt.

If management can can continue to buy accretive companies for cash to broaden the range of services and products it can offer its customers while continuing to increase revenue and earnings, future growth should continue to be robust. I have no hesitations going long this company.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, AEIS is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I invest only 3% of my portfolio in any one option trade. To review the performance of my past trades please see my Blog Posts.