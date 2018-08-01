The Meet Group, Inc (MEET) CEO Geoff Cook on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Meet Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Meet Group’s second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. With me today are Geoff Cook, our CEO and Jim Bugden, our CFO. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

As a reminder, today’s discussion will include statements that constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. More information about those risks and uncertainties is contained in our SEC filings. We caution you against placing undue reliance on these statements and disclaim any intent or obligation to update them. In addition, as we refer to earnings, we will also refer to adjusted EBITDA, which we defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation, changes in warrant obligations, non-recurring acquisition, restructuring or other expenses, gain or loss on cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment, gains on sale of assets, bad debt expense outside the normal range and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and you can find a reconciliation to GAAP in our earnings release, which is posted on the IR section of our website. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA provides additional insights for investors to use in evaluation of ongoing operating results and trends. However, it should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

I will now turn the call over to Geoff.

Geoff Cook

Thanks, Leslie and good morning everyone. We have reported an excellent second quarter, highlighted by outstanding progress in video and better than anticipated results in advertising, both of which contributed to strong revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. With our recent rollout of live on LOVOO and the planned launch of new products such as Quick, our one-on-one live streaming feature. We believe we have set the stage for sustainable long-term revenue growth, with increasing profitability.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $42.8 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year and 13.8% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.6 million, up from $7.4 million in the year ago quarter. Our investment in live streaming video is paying off. As you will recall, we made live video the centerpiece of our growth strategy in 2016 when we began to build out our video product. We have now brought live streaming to all four of our apps. In less than 2 years, the live video has become central to our user experience and the key driver of our improving financial performance. No product in our history has grown faster and not has transformed our company to the degree live has.

In the second quarter, we made strong financial and operational progress in video. We grew video revenue by 84% from the first quarter to $8.5 million and we increased the annualized video run-rate to more than $37 million in July up from $29 million in April. We attribute these strong results primarily to the ongoing optimization of video on MeetMe and Skout and early growth at Tagged. Global average revenue per daily active video user, or vARPDAU for MeetMe, Skout and Tagged combined totaled $0.16 in the second quarter with vARPDAU increasing for each app compared to the first quarter. While Tagged Live was just launched in April, we see key metrics at Tagged following trends seen in the early days at MeetMe, which we see is a promising indicator. We also saw good progress growing our daily active users of video, or vDAU primarily through the expansion to Tagged and LOVOO, but also by increasing the vDAU percentage on MeetMe and Skout to approximately 25%.

Total company vDAU increased 90% versus Q1 to approximately 750,000. Among the 750,000 vDAU, we now have approximately 100,000 daily broadcasters across the portfolio. In April, we launched live on Tagged. In May, we launched live on LOVOO in Austria. And over the next 8 weeks, we added France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy culminating in the launch of LOVOO’s largest country, Germany in late July. As of this call, LOVOO Live is now largely available across Germany, their rollouts have gone well. We believe that success is a testament to our skilled team and our ability to leverage our video platform to deliver new capabilities to our users.

Now, having launched live across the portfolio, we are increasingly turning our attention to further driving monetization and engagement, while also increasing margins. As important as live has proven to the business, it represents only the first step toward our long-range goal of video enabling the full user experience. In each of MeetMe, Skout, Tagged and LOVOO, live streaming video is available with all only 1 of the 5 main tabs of the application. I am excited today to announce that we have started rolling out a second major video feature.

As of last week, we began rolling out a feed named Quick to users of our MeetMe app and we expect all MeetMe users to have access to it by the end of August. Quick offers one-on-one live video chat using video to fulfill the primary desire to drive users to download our apps, to discover new people to interact with and will be featured prominently inside the application as the second of our five main tabs to be video-enabled. We believe that level of prominence is warranted given one-on-one video chat which is by far our most requested feature. We expect Quick to further grow vDAU and we look forward to bringing the feature to Skout in the coming months and eventually to the rest of the portfolio.

We expect Quick to monetize via two channels. The first is through paid gender filters. Users can match with a live streamer for free or choose to be matched with users of the specific gender by spending a few credits. Given the nature of our apps, we see a strong likelihood that many users will decide to pay to improve their experience. The second monetization path is giving virtual gifts within the one-on-one chat as the users currently view within live’s one too many streams. Users may choose to send virtual gifts for any number of reasons including to show interest, break the ice, or start the conversation. We have seen this feature and these monetization mechanics be successful on other apps, including the South Korean app, Azar and we believe it is particularly well-suited to our audience.

After the rollout of Quick, we look forward to launching another significant new product within live. Battles, this feature is often seen in mature Asian live streaming apps, where it is typically known as PK and we believe it is driving both engagement and monetization there for example in the IPO filing for the Chinese app, Inca, that company attributed double-digit gains in video engagement and significant monetization to the feature. Battles will bring together two live streamers in a real-time competition ranging from singing to dancing to wrapping. The audience votes for the winner by sending virtual gifts. We believe Battles also has the potential to create viral content that could look outside the platform and be available on Instagram or Facebook as it is designed to inspire live-streamers to show off their talents in bite size easily consumable bursts. We plan to begin testing the product to limited sets of users on at least one app by the end of the year and pending results to fully rollout the feature across the portfolio later in 2019.

In addition to launching major new features like Quick and Battles, we have a full pipeline of enhancements to improve our existing video product and we are hard at work on new features that we believe will enhance video profitability. One example of the latter is shot out, which would enable the viewer to spend virtual currency to promote their comments inside a live stream. A second example is expansion of our incentive video advertising program, which does not require us to pay an App Store fee. Our short-term plans include the launch of new more prominent placements across our apps to encourage more of our live stream viewers to watch video advertising in return for virtual currency.

Turning to DAU, we grew combined DAU for MeetMe, Skout and Tagged from the first quarter as we saw good results from increasing our marketing spend which I said we would do on our last earnings call. This growth in DAU was offset by lower DAU at LOVOO over the same period, which we attributed to one-time migration from LOVOO’s datacenter to the cloud. Based on July’s data, we expect DAU return to sequential growth for the full company in the third quarter. In addition to our strong results in video, we made solid progress in our advertising business increasing revenue by 13% from the first quarter and we expect to continue to grow ad revenue in the third quarter. We are encouraged to see improvements in advertising above our expectations and we are cautiously optimistic about what that means for the remainder of the year, which Jim will discuss in his section.

As you likely saw in this morning’s press release, we announced that Nick Hermansader has rejoined the company as SVP of Advertising. Nick joins us from Imgur, an image sharing and hosting network. He brings a wealth of knowledge and the data-driven approach to managing mobile and online advertising. Previously, he spent 9 years at the Meet Group, where most recently he was VP of Advertising Operations. We are pleased to have Nick rejoin the team. Bill Alena, our Chief Revenue Officer, is moving on to pursue a new opportunity. Bill joined us as the VP of Advertising of myYearbook in 2007 and served as Chief Revenue Officer of the Meet Group since 2011. He has been instrumental in creating the Meet Group’s advertising strategy and growing revenue and has been helpful with his transition such that we expect no disruption to our advertising operations. I want to thank Bill for his tremendous contributions to the company and we wish him well in the future.

In summary, we had a great quarter and a great first half of the year. We continue to make substantial progress growing and transforming our business, which is now 60% 60% user pay, up from 26% a year ago. We are eager to bring our new products to market, monetize LOVOO Live and grow our video footprint.

With that, I will pass the call to Jim.

Jim Bugden

Thanks, Geoff. Please note that as in prior quarters, I will review our results on an as reported basis unless otherwise specified. We reported a great quarter achieving strong results across our business. Reported revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $42.8 million, an increase of 37% from $31.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. We attributed this increase largely to the addition of LOVOO which occurred in October 2017 and growth in our video revenue. Total user pay revenue which includes video is $25.6 million in the second quarter, more than tripling from $8.1 million in the year ago quarter. Advertising revenue was $17.2 million, a decline from $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. We grew pro forma revenue which includes all apps in the comparable periods by 7% from the second quarter of 2017. Total pro forma user pay revenue was up 79% compared to the second quarter of 2017. Pro forma advertising revenue declined 33% from the prior year ago quarter which was an improvement from the 40% decline we have projected. Advertising revenue grew 13% sequentially. We attribute this improved performance to better than expected CPMs and continue to add optimizations.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.6 million, up from $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% in the second quarter of 2018, a decline from 24% in the year ago quarter reflecting the ongoing transitions in user pay. The 18% Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 14% sequentially reflecting higher advertising revenue and cost efficiencies. We expect overall adjusted EBITDA margins to be in the high to mid-teens for the remainder of 2018. GAAP net loss was $200,000 or zero cents per diluted share compared to net income of $857,000 or $0.01 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017.

Moving to expenses, sales and marketing expense was $7.8 million, up from $4.6 million a year ago due largely to the inclusion of LOVOO which was not in the prior period quarter. We did increase our user acquisition marketing spend on MeetMe, Skout and Tagged compared to Q1 2018. As Jeff mentioned, we have seen success growing VAU as a result of our targeted marketing spend and expect to continue doing that in marketing, where we see an acceptable return. For the third quarter, we expect to grow VAU sequentially for the total company. Mobile VAU in the second quarter of 2018 was $4.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2017 and Mobile MAU was $13.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Product development and content expenses were $24.4 million, up from $16.5 million a year ago due primarily to the addition of LOVOO as well as an increase in costs associated with live video on MeetMe, Skout and Tagged. As we have discussed on prior calls product development expense includes variable expenses associated with user pay revenue including the fees to Apple and Google as well as rewards to broadcasters. General and administrative expenses were approximately $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2018, flat compared to the year ago quarter. While total G&A is unchanged year-over-year there were two offsetting buckets of expenses worth noting. We incurred higher G&A expenses from the LOVOO acquisition and those expenses were offset by cost saving actions associated with the reduction in the size of our location in California.

In addition to our success bringing live to our LOVOO app, we continue to see solid financial results across the entire LOVOO business. We continue to expect double-digit top line growth for 2018 at LOVOO and that is without factoring in video and we look forward to accelerating that growth now that live is available.

Moving to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $20.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, a decline from the $28 million we saw sequentially. The primary driver of the change in cash was the $5 million contingent earn out payment related to the LOVOO acquisition that we paid in April 2018 with cash on hand. Our cash flow from operating activities in the quarter was $2.2 million. Shifting to guidance, for the third quarter we expect revenue to be in the range of $43 million to $44 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $7.4 million to $7.8 million. For the full year of 2018, we are increasing our expectations for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We expect revenue to be in the range of $166 million to $168 million, up from $152 million to $155 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $27 million to $28 million, up from $21.5 to $23.5 million previously projected.

Based on our results so far this year we are cautiously optimistic regarding the outlook for advertising revenue and expect modest sequential improvement in advertising revenue on an as reported basis for the third quarter. In terms of revenue mix we expect the ratio of user pay to advertising revenue to remain approximately 60% to 40% respectively in the third quarter and for the year. Consistent with our prior guidance, we are guiding video revenue continue – to continue at it’s current run rate which as of today is $37 million for Q3 and for the remainder of the year and we have included this in our guidance. In summary, it was a great quarter as we made substantial momentum building our live streaming business, growing advertising revenue and improving our outlook for the year. We see that strength continuing into the third quarter and beyond as our video product set the stage for sustainable revenue growth.

With that we will move to Q&A.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Congrats on the quarter. I had a question about the 2018 guidance of that $13.5 million raise for the full year on revenue how much is due to upside in advertising and what’s due to sort of your beat on video and if there is anything else in there like new monetization products?

Jim Bugden

Yes. The majority of it is coming from advertising and video. If you look at the full year now, we still project a 40-60 split between at 40% advertising, 60% user pay. At the midpoint of the new guide that will give you about $57 million of advertising if you take the run rate plus action on video you are at about $32 million and then you have $68 million from everything else those account for the change that’s the new numbers.

Austin Moldow

Okay. And for the advertising improvement what gives you confidence that their CPMs will either remain at the current level or improve from here considering that when they kind of collapsed a year ago it was sort of unforeseen at the time?

Geoff Cook

Yes. Hi Austin, this is Geoff. I think this is second consecutive quarter where we are seeing improvements in advertising above our expectations. If I think that’s leading to the cautious optimism I expressed in the prepared remarks, we are seeing seasonal ad patterns in Q2 over Q1 even at the start of Q3. We believe we have taken steps to improve the quality of our inventory over the last half a year, we also think we are benefiting from just an improving market. So I think those are the primary drivers. Obviously, we are excited to be bringing certain different new products on the ad front to market including header bidding, we have an investment in that we are making throughout the second half of the year as well as incentive advertising inside the video product.

Austin Moldow

Okay. And just a clarification those new products you do expect to launch and start monetizing in the second half of the year?

Geoff Cook

Yes, take into the guide.

Austin Moldow

Okay, alright. Thanks a lot.

Thanks guys for taking my questions. Nice quarter and guide. I appreciate the detail on the video users, so it kind of implies I think what 18% penetration of your mobile DAU rate are your installed base. I am curious, Geoff, what are your assumptions in terms of where LOVOO can go out on penetration and then what are kind of the limiting factors that the aggregate kind of video user base as a percentage of your total mobile DAU and as this grows like once add in here is are you guys getting more aggressive with ad spend to grow that?

Geoff Cook

Sure. Hey, Darren. So, I think where – on the question of kind of where can LOVOO go, I think we have we are going to believe that it seems to look like kind of the rollout – the early days of rollout in other countries and in other properties. So what that would imply is we think it could go to eventually to north of 20% advertise for MeetMe, Skout and Tagged. There are some products enhancements that would have to be made that were made in the case of these other apps, but we do believe we can get north of 20% on LOVOO. And I will say that, that’s a medium-term. As it relates to vDAU as a part of total mobile VAU and kind of what is the maybe the top or how far can that go. I think that the main driver of vDAU in the short-term is going to be the launch of Quick on Meet and then to Skout. So that adds a whole new used case as the second feature – a second video-enabled feature to the app. And my expectation would be crack 30% vDAU after you launched Quick at least with respect to the apps that have Quick, in August will be essentially MeetMe. So I think that’s how we are thinking about it. Obviously, there is some imprecision on what that number could look like, but I think we think it would help crack 30%. As it relates to – are we ramping up ad spending related to video, I think not directly, certainly, our ads are tailored not for video to announce the new capabilities we have on our platform, but I think what’s really driving the increase in ad spending is ROI, ARPDAU is going up and as a result we have been able to modestly increase our ad spend.

Darren Aftahi

Great. And then a couple of maybe for Jim, so if my math is correct, it looks like you – well, one on your 3Q EBITDA guide, I am curious why on a slightly higher revenue base you are guiding flat EBITDA and then if my math was correct it looks like your 4Q revenue and EBITDA implied down marginally at the midpoint, I am just curious is there any kind of thought there?

Jim Bugden

Yes. I will take the second part first, Q4 it’s essentially flat. We don’t see Q4 will be down, math might will give you a small round and down but essentially think Q4 will be the same, it looks similar to Q3. And as far as the EBITDA movement, we are taking up revenue slightly from Q2. The mix of spend I think we will see continued increases in advertising spend if we continue to see the return on that investment. So I think that mix will flow through and EBITDA at the midpoint is about is the same as where Q2 was.

Darren Aftahi

Got it. Thanks.

Mike Latimore

Great. Thanks. Excellent quarter there. Just on the – you talked a little bit about advertising within video, just will that be reflected in kind of advertising revenue or video AR, how would you kind of characterize that as you get video advertising revenue?

Jim Bugden

Yes. We will character that – characterize that as advertising revenue.

Mike Latimore

Okay. And then you talked little bit about things you can do to improve margin on the video side of things, does that change your long-term view, I think your long-term view of EBITDA margin is in that 20% range, I guess does the ability to improve the contribution margin on video change your kind of long-term view of sort of 20% EBITDA margin?

Jim Bugden

Yes. Not yet, I think over time it may we are comfortable with EBITDA. EBITDA today is essentially we get at that 20% number if we wanted to as a result of marketing spend. But as we continue to see success on our user acquisition spending, we will continue to do that and look to hit that 20% number some time out in future.

Mike Latimore

And then you mentioned a platform change at LOVOO, I think can you just elaborate a little bit?

Jim Bugden

Sure. So, LOVOO experienced a service disruption, they went from a one-time platform migration from the co-location facility of gating center into the cloud and that migration occurred in Q1 although we didn’t see a full impact to the AU until Q2. It affected a number of users for several days. And with that behind us, I think we are seeing overall DAU coming to Skout and Tagged in Q2 was up and we expect the AU for the entire business inclusive of LOVOO to be up in Q3.

Mike Latimore

Got it. And I think you said video revenue was I think its $8.5 million and then what was that up percent sequentially?

Jim Bugden

It was $8.5 million. It’s up about 85% sequentially.

Mike Latimore

Got it. And last question just on what are your assumptions around BPM trends in the third and fourth quarter, I guess – I assuming you expect them to decline year-over-year like what’s the decline you are expecting?

Jim Bugden

We do still expect to decline year-over-year although we have put in a modest increase versus Q2 that carries into Q4 as well. We have talked about it previously 40% down. We were about 33% down in Q2 as I mentioned and we see Q3 in the 31% range down versus prior year, which essentially was a flat year.

Mike Latimore

Okay, thanks.

