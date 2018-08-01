Maxim Integrated: This Underappreciated Stock Continues To Impress

The company's stock has remained on the same level over the last six months, while the company's fundamentals continue to improve.

Maxim Integrated Products had a successful fiscal 2018

On July 26, Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) reported its Q4 and full FY 2018 results, beating on EPS and revenue. The year turned out to be more than successful for the corporation, as the growth in core markets accelerated, which led to strong revenue and EPS results.

Hence, over the last two years, the corporation has beaten on EPS in 7 out of 8 quarters, and on revenue in 6 out of 8 cases. This is a solid result for such an underfollowed company as Maxim and it proves the corporation is on right track.

Despite strong results shown in the last two quarters, the stock has not moved significantly over the period, fluctuating around the same level of $60 without any progress. This gives an initial impression that the company can be undervalued at the moment in light of strong fundamental performance.

Let us review the results. The revenue for the year amounted to $2.48 billion, representing an 8% increase year on year. The performance was again driven by the automotive and industrial segments, which grew double digits in Q4. Importantly, the automotive market continues to be the fastest-growing source of income for Maxim, which I saw as a catalyst for growth a year ago (more information can be found in one of my previous articles, "Maxim Integrated Products: The Automotive Market Is A Catalyst For Growth"). The thesis provided at that time is even more relevant now, as the automotive segment now accounts for 22% of the total sales, compared to 5% in Q4 2017.

In turn, the automotive portfolio of Maxim Integrated includes Automotive power products for infotainment systems, battery management systems for electric vehicles, and driver assistance content, where the company sees a significantly strong demand. It can be expected the automotive segment will help Maxim Integrated continue to increase its revenue, as more automakers include digital infotainment and safety systems in their cars.

Our expertise in Automotive Safety Integrity Levels, also known as ASIL, is a key competitive advantage in our power and battery management products. As I mentioned last quarter, these safety levels address potential hazards that can occur when electrical systems in cars malfunction. Maxim's battery management system and power management products for Automotive lead the industry in ASIL performance.

Importantly, while the revenue grew 8% year over year, the operating expenses increased by only 5%, which points out the efficiency of the company. As a result, the company's operating income soared a hefty 20%, reaching the level of $833 million, compared to $695 million a year ago, and the annual operating margin went up to 34%, while this number amounted to 30.3% a year ago. The company's margin will also likely grow in the coming years, as Maxim continues to introduce more high-end applications to the market.

The company has low P/E, stable cash flows, and solid dividend and buyback programs

One of the crucial outcomes of growing margins coupled with a growth in revenue is the increase in cash flows. Hence, over the last five years, Maxim's free cash flow has soared from 25% of revenue to 38% of revenue, reaching the level of about $754 million in FY 2018. It should be noted FCF in 2018 was negatively influenced by a one-time tax event as the corporate tax rate was reduced at the end of 2017.

Another interesting point is the company's capital return program. In FY 2018, Maxim Integrated spent about $846 million on share repurchases and buybacks, and in Q4, the corporation increased its dividends by 17%. The current forward dividend yield is around 3%, which is a good return for a chip company. This should encourage investors and provide an additional hedge against pullbacks for those who hold the stock.

Consequently, EPS performance will be positively influenced by the share buyback program that Maxim has in place, evident by the guidance provided by the company. While Q1 2019 revenue is forecasted to be in line with the expectations ($615M to $655M vs. consensus of $626.39M), EPS numbers are significantly higher than estimations ($0.72 to $0.78 vs. consensus of $0.69). If the trend continues throughout 2019, we can expect at least $3.5 in annual EPS in FY 2019, which leads to a forward P/E ratio of around 17, which is lower than the company's average.

The stock has room to grow, as the stock has up to an 8% margin of safety

To strengthen the analysis, I use a discounted cash flow model to value the company. I updated my model in light of Q4 2018 results.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 8%. The same revenue growth is expected for FY 2018, supported by the actual results of 2018. EBITDA margin will grow to the level of 40%, as Maxim offers more high-margin products to the market. The tax rate is estimated to be at the level of 14%, which is taken from the latest earnings call. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 2.6%. The cost of equity capital (12.8%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.1 beta, 2.9% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 12.3%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $18 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 15 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). This level of the multiple is conservative considering current market conditions and consistent with the average multiple for MXIM. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $64.4.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $62.9-66, representing 3-8% upside potential. Therefore, the stock still has room to grow and there is a solid margin of safety for the long-term investors.

Maxim Integrated is a solid investment in the semiconductor industry. The company remains to be a possible buyout target

Overall, Maxim Integrated demonstrated another stellar quarter, concluding a successful year for the company. The corporation's business is on the right track, since such segments as automotive are growing rapidly, driving the increase in revenue and margins.

Importantly, Maxim Integrated remains to be an attractive buyout target in the semiconductor industry, which I explained in detail in my previous article, "Maxim Integrated: An Attractive Buyout Target." Since the deal between Qualcomm (QCOM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) failed, it is possible MXIM will be viewed as a possible target, especially in light of the fact that Maxim Integrated's market cap is two times lower than this of NXPI. Moreover, the recent partnership between Maxim and Qualcomm Technologies, a subsidiary of Qualcomm, can open the doors for a merger. Such factors as strong cash flows, low debt, and exposure to the automotive market make MXIM an attractive buy for the likes of Qualcomm.

Even if the deal will not materialize, the very possibility of a merger will likely support MXIM stock in the near future. In any case, the stock has a solid margin of safety of up to 8%, which makes it a solid option for the long-term investors.

