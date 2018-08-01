Facebook: Time To Double Down

Facebook (FB) continues to have a tumultuous year and recently suffered its largest stock decline in four years (trading 20% off all-time highs). What's really spooking investors is slowing growth. According to Facebook's CFO, David Wehner, in the latest earnings call:

Our total revenue-growth rates will continue to decelerate in the second half of 2018, and we expect our revenue-growth rates to decline by high-single-digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.”

Significant investments into safety and security also are expected to impact profitability more significantly in future quarters. Facebook's headcount has risen by 47% compared to last year as the company continues a hiring spree to combat security and privacy issues. With all that being said, I still see the stock as attractive. Bad news flow often creates good opportunities to open up a position in a stock and that's how I currently view Facebook. While growth will slow, it will likely still be impressive. The recent stock correction makes the stock's valuation look reasonable even in a conservative scenario. Facebook produces excellent free cash flow, which has helped it amass a cash war chest and no debt, which makes the company's investment opportunities nearly limitless.

Performance Is Still Impressive

Even though Facebook disappointed in its latest earnings, this is only true in comparison to the company's unprecedented performance over the last couple of years. Keep in mind that Facebook went from a startup to the fourth-largest company in America in 15 years (as measured by market capitalization). In terms of year-over-year performance, Facebook's revenue increased by 42%, net income by 31%, and earnings per share by 32%. What's disappointing about that? Year-over-year monthly active user growth has slowed to 11%, which I'd say is the most noteworthy decline, but this also was impacted by new regulations in Europe. As long as user growth stays in the high single-digits, Facebook will be able to continue strong growth. The bottom line here is that Facebook's rapid pace of growth had to slow down at some point, but it's still impressive.

Facebook also is spending heavily now for what should make it a more appealing company in the future. Facebook is trying to revamp its image and make users more confident their data is safe and used properly. These are necessary investments to keep its users coming back and spending more time on the platform. Its profit margins will take a hit, but I still expect them to be significantly better than other tech companies. For comparison, Microsoft's (MSFT) profit margin last year was 27% and Apple's (AAPL) was 21%.

Facebook has increased its capital expenditures this year for investments in safety and security, content acquisition for its on-demand video service (Facebook Watch), and long-term innovation efforts.

Facebook's cash balance has only increased slightly in the first two quarters of 2018, even though free cash flow was nearly $8 billion. This is a result of spending nearly $7 billion to repurchase stock.

Facebook's Valuation Is Reasonable

In the two-stage discounted cash flow model below, I show what figures Facebook needs to produce to be appropriately valued. I've assumed Facebook produces $17.5 billion this year, which then grows at 10% annually for four more years, and then grows at 3% in perpetuity. I consider this conservative given this is about what Facebook produced last year ,and even with slow revenue and higher expenses, I see these growth figures as achievable.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

Relative to peers, Facebook looks like a bargain. Even with revenue expectations slowing down, long-term growth rates should still remain impressive. As you can see by the table below, Facebook has a class-leading PEG ratio. What I like most is an EV/FCF of 25.56x, a level that's comparable to other technology stocks with much lower growth potential.

Forward P/E, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance

EV/FCF provided by Ycharts

LT Growth Rate derived from Forward P/E and PEG Ratio

Averages for Forward P/E, EV/FCF, and PEG Ratio do not include Amazon

Last, Wall Street also remains quite bullish on the stock. According to MarketWatch, the average price target is at $207.78, which represents 20% upside potential based on the current price of $172.91. The majority of analysts also still recommend the stock as a buy.

Possibilities Remain Limitless

Facebook is currently valued on its mobile advertising business, but I don't believe much credit, if any at all, is given to what the company could become in the next decade (compare that statement to a company like Amazon (AMZN) where a large part of its valuation is theoretically based on its potential). With a massive amount of cash, no debt, an unrivaled user base and access to data, Facebook has nearly unlimited potential to expand into other verticals. Here are just a few examples of the possibilities:

Entertainment - Facebook already is the leader in personal content creation, but they could easily start producing entertainment like Amazon or Netflix (NFLX) or become a rival to YouTube. Investments already have been ongoing in its Facebook Watch platform.

E-commerce - With a user-base of 2.2 billion people and more personal behavioral data than any other company in the world, Facebook could easily start their own e-commerce platform or partner with another company.

platform or partner with another company. Internet Technology and Infrastructure - One of the few roadblocks inhibiting Facebook's reach is the amount of the world's population that still lack Internet access. Facebook already is trying to address this with the launch of its Express Wi-Fi app in developing countries.

Large and Small Acquisitions - Facebook will likely continue making small acquisitions and could make large ones as well. I expect them to continue scooping up any competitive threats and expanding their social reach like they did with Instagram and WhatsApp.

Premium subscriptions - Facebook has vowed to always keep Facebook free, but that doesn't mean there won't be premium features for a monthly fee.

Conclusion

With Facebook's stock price still reeling from expected slower growth and higher operating expenses, now is a good time to open up a position. Facebook is currently a victim of its own historical performance. I expect growth to remain strong, just not at the unsustainable levels of the last couple of years. More importantly, Facebook's valuation is reasonable from multiple fundamental approaches. Free cash flow remains strong, even with a higher capital budget, which will fund ongoing share repurchases and continue building one of the best balance sheets on the market. What gets me over the hump on Facebook is its untapped opportunity. The company is a one-trick pony right now (mobile advertising), but many other verticals are within reach either through internal investments or M&A.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.