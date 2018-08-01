Dividend Growth Portfolio Addition: Cummins Inc.

As an investor, I've chosen to self-manage my retirement accounts. I believe that anybody can be a successful investor if they have a growth mindset and develop a simple/logical plan. My investment plan is focused on the dividend growth method. I'm currently adding or expanding position on a monthly basis with quarterly annual reviews. This article is intended to breakdown how I determined which position I added for the month of July. Keep in mind that the end result (CMI) is not the focus of this article rather the overall research and reconciliation process that led to the final decision. My objective is to help other investors develop their own process and to "compare notes". I follow several general and specific investing guidelines that I've learned along the way. I'll try and point these out throughout the article.

I always begin by downloading Seeking Alpha author Dave Fish's list of U.S. Dividend Champions (found here) and for that reason, I want to stop right there for a moment. With the recent passing of Dave Fish, I want to mention how important his work in maintaining and writing excellent content has been to my investing journey and growth as a DGI investor. I had some brief interactions with him and it was clear he was a great person with a heart for helping and teaching people. I'm thankful and grateful to him for these contributions. Additionally, thank you to Justin Law for taking over and maintaining the list so DGI investors like me can continue to learn and utilize this great resource.

With that said, I take the entire CCC list and import it into Peter Gormsen's Dividend Champion Screener (also found here). This tool has several parameters that can be manipulated to narrow down the pool of CCC stocks. I set the "Exceptions Allowed" (column Y) to two and hide all the misses. After eliminating all financials, I'm left with 22 "hits" as seen below.

At this point, I like to look at the sector weighting in my portfolio to see if any areas are overweight/underweight (seen below). Over time, I'm generally trying to diversify into several sectors. It's clear that my portfolio is significantly overweight in Consumer Staples/Discretionary (and has been for a while). As a result, I eliminated all Consumers from the screener pool.

Since I'm analyzing the overall portfolio construction at this time, I also like to glance at the weighting by cap size (below). I generally aim to mitigate risk by having more large caps, so I like to have an idea of weighting; however, I don't typically make decisions (additions/eliminations) based on this chart.

After ousting the Consumers, I'm left with 13 in the pool (below). The next metric I look at is the "Chowder Rule". This rule is a simple metric that reconciles earnings growth (estimated 5 years) and dividend growth (prior 5 years) by adding the two together. Stocks that have a metric below 12 are eliminated (below 8 for utilities).

At this point, I got through the CCC list and the screener to look for any red flags which may help narrow the pool even further. Here are those findings and subsequent decision:

ETN, MAN, and RS have dividend track records of 10 years or less (eliminated).

IBM has a higher debt/equity (eliminated)

NEE has a higher price/book (further research warranted)

PNR has a low 1-year dividend growth at 1.5% (eliminated).

At this point, I've got the pool narrowed down to 6 stocks. This is a reasonable amount of stocks to start pulling Morningstar reports and dig a little deeper. These reports focus on four areas: economic moat, valuation, uncertainty/safety, and financials. These reports are a great resource for learning about the company and always help me delineate the last few from the pool to make a final decision.

NJR

NEE

MSM

DOV

IBM

CMI

Observations and decisions based on the Morningstar reports:

NJR and NEE both have 1-2 Morningstar ratings (overvalued/uncertain) and are eliminated from the pool.

The four remaining stocks have narrow economic moats.

MSM is significantly overvalued (eliminated).

DOV is fairly valued

CMI is under-valued and has strong financial health.

After going through these reports, I've got it narrowed down to two stocks, DOV and CMI! Based on my research, these are both solid companies and would make great additions to my dividend growth portfolio. To make a hard decision easier, I turn to the dividend growth rate. The chart below shows the historical dividend growth rates and a trend line. The 5-year dividend growth rate for CMI is 18.5% compared with DOV at 11.0%. Additionally, CMI has a higher dividend yield of 3.2% versus 2.6% (DOV).

After comparing the dividend growth rates, CMI emerged as the frontrunner for me. The dividend growth is high and the 5-year estimated growth is strong. CMI is under-valued and has strong financials. For these reasons, I concluded that CMI is a viable dividend growth stock. Additionally, it expands my exposure to the industrial sector. As a result, I opened a position in CMI for the month of July. See you next month!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The effective date of the data used and accessed in this article is 07/1/2018. Although all figures are thought to be correct, no guarantee is expressed or implied