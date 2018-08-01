This Company Makes Pharmaceuticals For Animals And It Is Set To Roar

When we think of big pharmaceutical companies with growing profits, big earnings, and sales growth, we don’t normally think of drugs for animals that are being developed. But that is exactly what Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) does, develops and markets drugs for pets and livestock. The company was originally founded as part of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and dubbed Pfizer Animal Health in 1952, but it was spun off and became Zoetis in 2013. The company is now the largest producer of medicine and vaccinations for pets and livestock.

Zoetis may make drugs for animals rather than humans, but its growth has been superhuman. The company saw earnings grow by 42% last quarter while sales grew by 11%. The company’s return on equity is an incredible 72% and its profit margin is 31.1%. These impressive numbers have created strong rankings from Investor’s Business Daily’s EPS ranking and SMR rating. The company scores a 95 in the EPS ranking and an A in the SMR rating system.

The company is set to announce earnings on Thursday morning and the stock has an interesting pattern to its reaction to earnings.

The Stock Has Rallied After Announcing Earnings Each Of The Last Three Quarters

Back on May 2nd, Zoetis announced earnings and the stock gapped lower by 6.8%, even though the company beat the EPS estimate $0.75 to $0.69. Despite the initial drop, the stock gained 14.9% from the open on May 2nd to the high approximately a month and a half later.

On February 15th, the company reported earnings before the bell and posted earnings per share of $0.69 versus the consensus estimate of $0.66. The stock gapped up by 6.4% that morning, but it proceeded to climb an additional 8.2% over the next five weeks.

On November 2, 2017, the company reported earnings of $0.65 per share and that beat the consensus estimate of $0.62 per share. The stock opened $0.21 lower, but rallied the rest of the day to gain 4.3% on the day. Approximately a month and a half later, the stock moved up 13.2% from the opening price the morning of earnings.

What all of this suggests to me is that the most likely outcome is that the stock price will be significantly higher in five to six weeks after the earnings announcement on Thursday morning.

Methodical Move Higher Has Produced Significant Gains

Zoetis has been moving higher over the past two and a half years and the climb has been somewhat methodical. The weekly chart shows how the rally has been clearly defined by an upwardly-sloped trend channel with the lower rail currently resting just below the $80 level.

The weekly oscillators are slightly elevated, but neither the 10-week RSI nor the weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory. The stock has been moving slightly higher over the past six months and it has moved sideways over the last six weeks.

I would love to buy the stock down closer to the lower rail of the channel, but I’m not sure that is going to happen after the earnings report on Thursday. Of course, if there is a gap lower like we saw in May, it could provide a perfect buying opportunity.

The sentiment is somewhat neutral toward Zoetis. The short interest ratio is at 3.82 and that is a little higher than I would have expected for a stock that has performed as well as Zoetis. The analysts’ ratings show 14 “buy” ratings and seven “hold” ratings and that is in line with what I would expect given the solid fundamentals and the big gain in the stock price over the last few years. The option open interest is a little higher than I would have expected with a put/call ratio of 0.905 for the front two months. Although there are only 3,270 puts open and 3,612 calls open, it doesn’t even represent an average day of trading volume.

Analysts have dropped the consensus estimate from $0.71 to $0.70 over the last 30 days. While it isn’t a dramatic drop in expectations, it does signal that expectations aren’t all that great.

Here is How I Would Play It

Given the way the stock has rallied after each of the last three earnings reports, if I were looking to buy the calls on Zoetis, I would go ahead and buy the September options with the intention of holding them for at least a month. If I own the stock, I would hold it and wait at least a month or so before considering taking any profits. If you are looking to buy Zoetis, I would look to buy it on the open on Thursday. Recent history has shown that the stock likes to rally after earnings and the sentiment is somewhat indifferent. The fundamentals are strong, the technical picture is good, and the sentiment is indifferent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZTS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.