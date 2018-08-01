Engility Holdings' (EGL) CEO Lynn Dugle on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Dave Spille - VP, IR

Lynn Dugle - Chairman, President & CEO

Wayne Rehberger - SVP & CFO

Analysts

Joe DeNardi - Stifel

Lucy Guo - Cowen & Company

Krishna Sinha - Vertical Research Partners

Kwan Kim - SunTrust

Justin Donati - Wells Fargo

Brian Ruttenbur - Drexel Hamilton

Christian Herbosa - NOBLE Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q2 2018 Engility Holdings, Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Dave Spille, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Dave Spille

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2018 financial results. Please note that we provide a presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call with me today are Lynn Dugle, Chairman, President and CEO; and Wayne Rehberger, Senior Vice President and CFO. Today, Lynn will provide an overview of our operating results, and then, Wayne, will discuss our second quarter financial results and our outlook for 2018. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.

Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends, and the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These Risk Factors are described in our 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Management will also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. We remind you that these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for their comparable GAAP measures.

I'll now turn the call over to Lynn.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter call.

In Q2, we posted solid results across all of our businesses which includes Space, Intel, and Defense and as a result our revenue, profitability, and cash flow, all exceeded our internal plan for the quarter with each of our businesses contributing to that success.

Our quarterly results reflect the hard work our teams have completed in the last two-plus-years to reposition Engility into higher end markets, deliver new capabilities, and to upgrade our talent and performance levels, while simultaneously shedding our historical LPTA or commodity services work. We expect consistent performance over the balance of the year and are on pace to hit the mid-point of our guidance for EBITDA and cash flow and are projecting revenue results that will be at the higher end of our guidance range.

Debt reduction remains on track and we will achieve our reduction goal for the year.

We are also experiencing a positive trend where a much higher proportion of our existing programs are being extended, often with additional folks versus being recompeted. This has allowed us to further de-risk our outlook for both 2018 and 2019, and as a result, we are well-positioned for growth in 2019 even if we experience ongoing delays and large awards that we have submitted that are still awaiting adjudication. We also saw as we have predicted that increased customer funding is flowing first to current programs that are serving the most critical customer mission.

Our broad footprint across multiple agencies with expanding budgets, coupled with innovative ideas and strong performance enabled us to book an additional $167 million of new work on existing contracts during the quarter. Under these contracts, Engility is providing systems engineering, cyber security, mission assurance logistics, and program management expertise that are consistent with our strategic shift to more complex work with higher technical content.

Bottom-line delivering more on mission or on-program growth combined with incremental product revenue and strong execution on existing fixed price contracts drove our revenue and profitability increases quarter-over-quarter, and even more encouraging, the implementation of our multi-prong business transformation strategy that we announced in 2016 has been well received by the marketplace and is demonstrating measurable results.

As we have discussed in past calls, both our Intel and Space businesses have grown in low-single-digits over the last two years.

As we enter next year, our Defense business will also experience growth as a result of their success in narrowing and deepening their focus to those customers where Engility can bring differentiated capabilities and the changeability to execute on targeted expansions in select new geographies and customer set. Their approach is gaining traction, and as a result, we expect all three of our businesses to achieve organic growth in 2019.

Before I turn to a broader market session, let me first share a few highlights from the quarter. Our Defense team won two notable recompletes, a $90 million contract to support the Navy's Next-Gen network infrastructure of ships, submarine, and shore sites, as well as a $41 million global command and control system past quarter for the U.S. Marine Corps.

We continue to shape and grow our IDIQ portfolio by winning a time position on the Africa's Contingency Operations Training and Assistance Program or ACOTA 2. This vehicle has a $600 million ceiling value and under this contract, we will help train and equip African partner nations and their internationally mandated peace keeping efforts.

We also won two multi-award IDIQ vehicles after quarter closed with the selling value of more than $180 million. These wins are strategic addition to our portfolio as they enable us to deliver higher end services such as secure software engineering and mission operation support.

Our Intel Group has executed on their strategy of expanding their business by winning new work and additional offices at their existing customer agencies by winning a new prime contract in the ODNI CIO office.

And if we turn our attention to progress against our second strategic objective of attracting and retaining talent, we have added highly technical and mission experience experts in areas such as enterprise modernization and data science. Over the last three months we successfully recruited multiple senior solution architects that are refining our differentiated solutions and bringing them to a broader customer set.

These capabilities enhance our deep legacy skills in areas like systems engineering and independent verification and validation for IV&V testing, a technology area where two Engility engineers were recently recognized by the NASA IV&V center as Engineers of the Year reflecting the talent and expertise that Engility is bringing to our nation's space flight programs. I’m extremely pleased with our ability to attract needed talent in a very competitive market.

Our referral rates remain strong some of the industry's highest at over 30% and our employee satisfaction for us remain well above industry average. I'm very fortunate to serve with a highly talented, dedicated, and mission-focused workforce that contributes daily to our country's national security and global stability.

Now let me turn to the current budget environment. As we are all aware, the budget environment has improved materially over the course of the year and Congress continued to make progress and finalizing fiscal year 2019 appropriation.

Recently, the House and Senate made the recommendations on the President's 2019 Defense Budget Request and we expect both chambers to pass their respective authorization bills and complete conference by the end of the summer. It is projected that the final 2019 DOD based budget will represent a 3% increase over and above the 10% increase in asset in 2018.

In anticipation of this improving budget environment, our program managers were spring-loaded for action and have been proactively working with customers to prioritize work that will likely be funded as additional money flows into service contracts.

Let me provide a few examples of progress to-date. We are expanding our reach at the Office of the Secretary of Defense by assisting in the implementation of the DOD digital engineering strategy published last month. Engility will support the OSD's efforts to transform and adopt an integrated model-based systems engineering approach shed outdated practices and ensure the U.S. Military's technical superiority. We are also increasing our work with the Air Force Research Lab in support of their R&D projects in fields such as open architecture and weapons autonomy.

And finally, our Space team continues to gain insight into where safe related funds will flow and remains well-positioned to benefit from the fellow government’s desire to enhance space resilience to improve cyber security, secure architectures, and model based systems engineering or MBSE. We will also benefit in areas where we have mission specific technical skills like launch, support, and IV&V, in other words, complex systems testing. As an example, Engility is now performing independent launch vehicle mission assurance for the FTT2 mission which is the first DOD launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy. We are also performing complex system testing on NASA’s tight Parker Solar Probe.

In total, Engility is proud to say we have now supported more than 240 launches across national space, defense space, civil space, and commercial space as a part of our safe expansion strategy.

In summary, we have had a positive start to the year and it’s gratifying to see that the strategy we define as we combine the task and Engility Company, a strategy to offer higher end distinct service offering capabilities invest value markets is delivering tangible results.

While the amount of growth we will experience next year will be modulated by the number of large contracts we are successful in winning over the next few quarters, we are confident that the company will achieve organic growth in 2019.

Now let me turn the call over to Wayne to go over the results in more detail. Wayne?

Wayne Rehberger

Thank you, Lynn, and good morning everyone.

In discussing the details of our second quarter results, I will organize my remarks in five key areas: the income statement, cash flow results, balance sheet, contract awards and guidance. As a reminder, we discussed certain financial results on an adjusted basis where we believe they provide a meaningful comparison to our prior and future financial results. GAAP reconciliation tables are provided in the press release and the PowerPoint presentation we issued this morning.

As Lynn indicated, our second quarter revenue, profit, and cash flow results exceeded our expectations. We reported second quarter revenue of $489 million, which was $12 million increase over the first quarter of 2018 and a 1% decline from the second quarter of 2017. The sequential increase was primarily driven by higher than anticipated product revenue, increased scope on existing programs, and favorable outcomes related to certain contract adjustments and close-outs.

GAAP SG&A costs for the second quarter were $40 million, a $3 million increase from the first quarter of 2018. This increase primarily reflects higher business development costs and stock compensation related expenses.

Second quarter EBITDA was $46 million and adjusted EBITDA was $47 million equating to a 9.5% and 9.7% margin respectively. Our EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA outperformance was driven by higher margin product revenue and contract-related benefits I previously mentioned.

On a GAAP basis, we reported a tax expense of approximately $4.7 million and we paid $231,000 of cash taxes as expected. We will continue to pay de minimis cash taxes through 2025 due to our significant tax benefits.

Our net income attributable to Engility was $12 million and our GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter was $0.32 which represent a 56% and 55% increase year-over-year respectively.

Our GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2018 includes $0.32 of income taxes and non-core operating expenses.

Now I will turn to cash flow and balance sheet metrics. Our DSO for the quarter was 57 days compared to 61 days last quarter. This decrease is primarily the result of cash and cash collections on certain contracts where those collections were lagging in the prior quarter; we continue to target a DSO of less than 60 days going forward.

During the second quarter, we generated $47 million in operating cash flow which exceeded our expectations due to the DSO reduction I just mentioned, higher net income and some positive timing of other working capital items.

Our solid cash flow performance enabled us to make total debt payments of $25 million in the second quarter of 2018. In addition we made another $5 million debt payment at the end of July bringing our total debt payments to $50 million so far this year.

We continue to expect to make total debt payments of approximately $100 million in 2018. I should mention that our capital expenditures were lower in the first half of 2018 than anticipated while will increase as a result of data center consolidations and facility improvements scheduled to being completed in the second half of the year.

Now let’s review a few performance indicators associated with contract awards. During the second quarter, we reported contract awards of $487 million which equates to a book-to-bill of 1. Our book to bill ratio on a year-to-date basis was also one times revenue. We ended the second quarter of 2018 with $3.4 billion in total estimated contract value which is consistent with last quarter and the fourth quarter of 2017.

As I mentioned on our May 2nd earnings call, total estimated contract value is essentially equivalent to what we previously referred to as total backlog.

Now let’s turn to 2018 guidance. As Lynn mentioned earlier, we continue to de-risk our plan and are reiterating all of our 2018 guidance ranges provided at the beginning of the year. Based on our results for the second quarter and our outlook for the remainder of the year, we expect 2018 revenue results to be near the high end of our guidance range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

We have high confidence in our ability to achieve revenue near the high end of our range since 93% of our second half 2018 revenue is expected to come from our base business. We now only require 4% of our remaining revenue from new business and 3% from recompete contracts.

In terms of profitability, we expect to be near the mid-point of our EBITDA and GAAP EPS guidance ranges. The primary reason we expect to be near the mid-point of our profitability guidance ranges despite being near the high end of our revenue range is that our EBITDA results include approximately $4 million of non-core restructuring and legal costs. Excluding these costs, adjusted EBITDA will be tracking more in line with our increased revenue expectations.

Our GAAP EPS guidance also includes these same $4 million of cost as well as an additional $2 million of debt refinancing related expenses and $25 million of intangible asset amortization costs.

Revenue and profitability results are anticipated to be relatively equal in the third and fourth quarters and are expected to decrease from the second quarter of 2018 due to a fewer productive work days and higher than expected product revenue in the first half of the year. Although we aren’t forecasting product revenues continue at the pace we experienced in the second quarter, we do have several large opportunities in the pipeline which could result in significant product revenue either later this year or in 2019.

And finally, our cash flow is also expected to be near the mid-point of our guidance range. The other key assumptions comprising our 2018 guidance are outlined on Slide 6 and 7 in today’s PowerPoint presentation.

With that, we will open the line for questions. And operator, would you please explain the Q&A process to the audience?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Joe DeNardi with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Joseph DeNardi

Yes, thanks very much. Lynn, why don’t you just talk about the kind of the increased uses of modifications and extensions that’s reducing your recompete risk? It seems like it’s the theme we’re seeing across the industry. Just given your experience in the industry, what do you think is driving that, what are the factors that are contributing to that?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, I think the biggest factor is the budget increase and so what are the easiest ways to get more on contracts would be expand or extend what you currently have and then you go, use some of the alternate vehicles that we talked about, there is own IDIQs, we’ve just seen quite in the increase in BIAs which is another form of kind of rapid acquisition. But far in a way the easiest, quickest and many times the most effective is to expand the current program and I think that certainly we have seen that in our personal experience probably the majority in our space arena that certainly have examples, many examples in defense and total.

Joseph DeNardi

Should we think about that as having the effect of maybe the percentage of your business that comes up to recompete or that maybe 15% to 20% historically is maybe 5% to 10% now or is it not that significant?

Lynn Dugle

It is that significant, and the best part of that which is probably obvious but I will say it anyway, it takes just as much time, energy, people resource, leadership, mind share to write large complex programs on recompetes just as much as brand new work and so the fact that we can take all of that energy and repurpose that on other things in our pipeline is a really good position to be in.

Joseph DeNardi

Thank you. I’ll get back in the queue.

Lynn Dugle

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Lucy Guo with Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Lucy Guo

Hi, hello. So maybe you can start off, you talked about the kind of the incremental growth that you see on the DOD side of the budget, can you maybe address on the state of Intel and from civilians side what are some potential upside that you are expecting for next year?

Lynn Dugle

Great, so let me start with space, we’ve talked about the final, we have been tracking budgets last Thursday we were down with the House intelligence passthrough trying to make sure we understood where the MIP or the NIP, the national and military funding how that will pull through, I think it’s safe to say and this works well for us if you go across Intel really doing more in virtual operations how do we modernize trade preps.

So all of those good areas for us and in defense, it’s just interesting how many opportunities there are, so if you take the 10% increase in 2018 and then on that large base think about an additional 3% many customers are getting quite a bit more money.

The areas you heard us talk about a lot is taking a core competency we’ve had and this is really true across all of our businesses, we’ve been deep systems engineering support for decades, now you see DOD modernizing their engineering that was the digital engineering program that we were a part of.

So we will see monies flow to modernize architecture, anything that would be kind of in support of, how would I say that, in support of price activities of the ground networks, on systems. So those kind of things will expand hit readiness for years we’ve heard the DEFSEC talked about regardless of which DEFSEC was our readiness levels were way down, we will see and are seeing at this point some small uptick in training, I anticipate that going well as they work through how to invest in training, simulation and exercises.

So a long answer but a multitude of opportunities that we can actively progress.

Lucy Guo

That’s helpful contact. Can you just help us try to gather the more favorable budget environment and kind of how bookings came through in the first half versus what you are targeting for the second half which you kind of said for this full year, you are expecting book-to-bill to be at least 1.2 times which kind of implies second half bookings to be very strong?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, interestingly I mean we do expect book-to-bill to be above 1 in the second half but this is a bit of ironic, and I’ll give you an example to what I’m about to say makes sense, but book-to-bill and we all talked about this most of times, it’s not a direct correlation for growth especially in the next year, and so through time over multiple times you’ve got to get north of 1 to be growing. But for us, moving to 2019, this is really interesting, so I’m going to use the FSA example, our largest program $140 million a year, we were supposed to recompete that very early in 2018 and depending because we never got the RFP whether that was a five or seven-year time frame, let’s just for illustrative purposes say is $1 billion.

So what happened is we still don’t have the RFP, we still don’t have the date for an RFP, so we’re now working a second extension, we will see how long that is but say it's a year, so our book-to-bill what will permit come down by a $1 billion but indicates that FFA we are now adding headcount to that program but actually building. So as far as the revenue growth, very well book-to-bill but if I’m retaining my work and the customer is growing that work, it actually is very positive in the short time, even though you kind of look at the book-to-bill, it’s not as big.

But quite frankly, extensions come in one year or two year kind of increments, they don’t come in five years increments.

Wayne Rehberger

And that does one example of many, we have expected to recompete and we've had significant book-to-bill entries if when we had one and now we have smaller book-to-bill entries because we have book extensions.

Lucy Guo

Good to know. I will ask follow-ask questions later on potential awards that may have been postponed or things that are under protest, but I can’t go without addressing kind of the Alice and The Room is maybe if you can help give us an update on kind of maybe how KKR is thinking about unwind and if you can address those press report that disclosed around in the quarter also?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, I feel Lucy, but I’m getting repetitive let’s say excellent support from KKR, we’ve shared kind of where their price target is long-term investors like nine years at some point Bill want to reduce their percentage of the company. We would expect that to be a very well thought out reduction, I think in the past we will give example of Carlyle would do that and those kind of things. So really no change.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Krishna Sinha with Vertical Research Partners. Your line is now open.

Krishna Sinha

Hi, thanks guys. Can you just categorize maybe how much revenue you still need to go and get in order to hit your 2018 guidance? And then same kind of question for 2019, you’re kind of projecting growth in 2019 but I’m just curious how much of that is still growth you need to go winning the market as opposed to what you’re just expecting from on contracts growth?

Wayne Rehberger

So the --

Lynn Dugle

I’m sorry.

Wayne Rehberger

For 2018, we talked about it, it’s very real just it is of the remaining revenue 4% new business, 3% recompete, so very little revenue, 93% of the revenue left in our forecast will be in our base. We’re not discussing guidance in any specifics for 2019, Lynn has indicated and I’ve indicated that we feel we're set for organic growth in 2019 but obviously have to work through our AMPC when this year ends, see what awards we have here in the second half of the year.

Lynn Dugle

But just and Wayne correctly mentioned it but we anticipate that next year would be right on recompete new business just because the progress we already have made and we think next quarter could again be very successful in extending contracts.

Krishna Sinha

Okay. And then just on margin cadence for the year, you expect you said you had some higher product sales in the first half and then also I think some contract, favorable contract closeouts this quarter. Are you expecting -- obviously the product sales you’re expecting to come down but do you see any contract close-outs on the horizon in the next two quarters that will affect your margin cadence and can you just give us a sense of how much products margins are higher than your service margins, so I can get a sense of how that plays out when you get higher product margins or product revenues?

Wayne Rehberger

So first on the product and on the product margins, we think incrementally quarter-over-quarter we picked up another million plus dollars where we were last quarter to help us achieve these higher margins. But products is little lumpy as well depending upon what you’re selling and we are selling it too. So we tend to believe that overall products at higher margins but I can’t really, I can’t really sit here and tell you exactly what the margins are going to be for next quarter, quarter depending upon what product sales we get.

In terms of the contract close-outs we typically have our run of the mill contract adjustments based on award we source and second quarter is only very positive to go back and look at last year and see we had positive results as well and on top of that there is always a few contracts throughout the year that when close-outs occur, reconciliations those are hard to predict and that’s why we don’t predict and even we give new guidance. Okay, so we pick up our run rate, we set our guidance I think our margins, our margin percentage relative to our guidance is somewhere in the 8% to 9% range on EBITDA slightly higher obviously for adjusted EBITDA, we still say that’s kind of the run rate of the business and when we do get a contract close-out like this it’s really helpful, it drives performance above our guidance range but those again are hard to predict when they’re going to occur. We know that there is going to be a few every year at least.

Lynn Dugle

And Krishna, I'd say just in general, if we would be 9% any product business as it just up and running would be 15% to 20% levels. So it’s not a huge piece of our business and it occasionally gives us a bit of a lift but it’s certainly an element as we work over how do you manage headwind, tailwinds on process this is part of our thinking.

Krishna Sinha

Yes, that’s helpful and then on your end-markets you talked a lot about the space that sounds good, I guess based on the FY 2019 budget that you’re seeing, I think the Trump administration has said some conflicting things about what do you want to do with civil, navies and space a little bit, so can you kind of talk about the forward outlook there from the budgetary perspective and then also on the DOD side, you said you’re expecting the acceleration obviously I think that’s pretty clear just given where the budget is going but can you maybe size specific for you where you’re growing in the DOD budget and if that‘s a result of more on-contract growth or new wins on the DOD side?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, that would be a combination, let me start with the defense piece is one of the biggest lift for defense team is try to and grow business as you’re trying to shed work that’s unattractive and doesn’t return for shareholders and so they have done a very nice job focusing areas that will grow, not every part, I mean just to be clear not every part of DOD will grow.

So if I step over to defense and I put NASA in that piece, that is an area that we have inflows and steadily expanding, looks like those budgets are going to hold. When we look at the type of skills and capabilities where are historic experience is that should play on where NASA is going to expand. So if you slip into them and talk about the space portal and then jump in by to Mars and human space flight, all of those things, the type of built we have on that. Our other Fed, Asian piece is whether that would be no FAA, the largest contract we have there is really on modernization of the system, we think that has got to happen with air traffic and then you have in drone traffic and whatever that might look like.

So we feel those budgets are solid and I could kind of go through our sets of area is a lot of work we do there is a result of the acquisition that Engility made on DRC, so it is high performance computing or scientific computing which is more what we do. We do the science end of HPC and so we think that is also an area that's going to get continued investment.

We don’t have any Wayne help me if there is something I’m not thinking about, I don’t think any [indiscernible] that will have meaningful impact based on the administration nor the president thinking.

Wayne Rehberger

No, I think the last one we got off about many months ago is the FAA because there was some talk of privatizing that and that just died and we have very solid work there and feel very good about that, that market.

Krishna Sinha

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tobey Sommer with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Kwan Kim

Hi, this is Kwan Kim on for Tobey. Thank you for taking my questions. First, what percent of Engility’s revenue now comes from the space compared to one or two years ago and is there target mix of space growth that you aim to achieve going forward? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

It’s up a couple of percentages, some of that is we talked over the last two years, our space business has reached kind of in low to mid single digit growth streak, so it is up a bit, some of that was amplified and the defense business and our space business pardon me shrunk a little bit. So not drastic shift but the increase in space mentality we talked a lot about how that cost plus business and that shift permits a little bit there. So it’s definitely growing. Going forward, I think that that 35% or so that we have in space clearly hold steady but I think hopefully it will be 35 or so percent of a much bigger revenue total.

Kwan Kim

Got it. And on scale, is there maybe a target size you love to get to by certain year given healthy budgetary environment and growing opportunities in the space and impact this? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

Yes, I think and not to split hairs, but when people ask me sales I many times are asking me is my cost structure competitive in the market, and our cost structure is very competitive in the market. The same I commented on before is I don’t worry about the sales but I look quarter-to-quarter on capacity and that’s referencing especially in an improved budget with an improved market, what kind of human capacity, human bandwidth do I have to go after new work penetrating markets, create different solutions gets with in front of the customer and that’s why there is much higher proportion of expansion and adding new work on our existing programs is so important to us because that’s again one for one capacity that we can repurpose.

Kwan Kim

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Edward Caso with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Justin Donati

Hi, it’s Justin Donati on for Ed.

Lynn Dugle

Hi Justin.

Wayne Rehberger

Hi Justin.

Justin Donati

Thanks for taking my question. You talked couple of times now that shedding some of your kind of lower price work. Can you kind of update us on how much of your backlog that still is and kind of what your plans are?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, I think I will give you some detail and some examples. But in general, what we said over the 15, 17 and to-date in 2018, 98%, 99% of what we have submitted has been best value work. If you just kind of summon the year estimates say most programs are five years, that would give you one indicator that that backlog is running down, and so it’s very little but we don’t track, we talk about best value or lowest price technically accessible, that’s going to award criteria, right. When we enter all of our work into our databases we’re tracking, you’re not worried about how that contract is awarded, you’re just saying cost plus, is it time and material, and so I can’t give you an exact number but I can tell you it’s very little. So Wayne?

Wayne Rehberger

I was going to say, so we track for Lynn's point, we worry about you can actually add LPTA in your backlog or that you’re working that has 7% or 8% margins on it. So that’s what we look at and when Lynn came she wanted to put a fence up that anything below the certain point we wanted to tract on a monthly basis.

Lynn Dugle

From a margin perspective.

Wayne Rehberger

From a margin perspective, we are now down to revenue that makes up less than 3% of all of our revenues on that list, so there are some programs, most of them are very small and those are programs that will either end without recompeting them even if we have the opportunity or we have the opportunity to recompete with higher margins, we’ll do that because they were bit high when Engility swung out in a very bad market with sequestration and Engility at that point tried to win the business on price with low, low margins. We’re not doing that anymore and that we have very few contracts like that.

Lynn Dugle

It would be a bad day for somebody to bring in an LPTA contract approval or pursuit sometimes, like Wayne said, you can make the money on it with the right solutions, but we will continue to make little room for that.

Justin Donati

Okay, got it. And then you talked a little bit here about adding new work; can you talk about what headcount you’ve added kind of year-to-date and also what your plans are over the next six to 12 months?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, we, especially of our program that depends, will expect our headcount to go, this quarter we were up a little bit and so we would expect that to continue.

Justin Donati

Perfect. And then just one last follow-up, can you talk about how much of your awards this quarter were for new work versus kind of recompete?

Wayne Rehberger

When you add all together actually it’s 30% of our total bookings plus five is new work, some of that new work is ECPs on existing programs. So we certainly look at that and we determine what an extension that it was, what's insort of upper from the customers, say, once they solve the different problem but when you add it together about a third or 30% of our bookings is new work.

Lynn Dugle

And let me just talk a little bit about that because I always want people to get confidence at our numbers, and so how would you discriminate what would be new work on an existing program. So as an example, on one of our programs in space and missile demand we’re doing work with certain satellite systems, the clients, the customer came to us and they had different contract vehicles that they had put a new category of work which was weather, right. So those of us who have been around too when Enpost [ph] blew up, NASA went to a different satellite system, DOD has not done anything right.

So that’s a chunk of work that could have gone a number of different places within space and missile command, they gave that work to us. We consider that new work.

Justin Donati

Great, thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Brian Ruttenbur with Drexel Hamilton. Your line is now open.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes, thank you very much. So I’m asking a round about question on the metrics that board is kind of happy with and what they are looking for. The elephant in the room that you won’t be able to address is the rumors out there, but I wonder what you’re thinking, what the board is thinking about the metrics you need to kind of meet going forward to stay as a public company?

Lynn Dugle

One, I wouldn’t make any distinction between what the board would be looking for and what I would. For the last two plus years, the great thing about this job has been very simple because clarity of protest is organic growth. And so what will be looking to and driving for is at above market growth in the type of work that we think is stickiness that endure when budgets go back down. We do think a lot about how quickly we can penetrate markets because I don’t think any of us believe if we go out three, four, five years we’ll see difference in budgets at this rate, right, just affordability affirmation.

So we are looking at things like the quality of the work that we’re getting certainly we look to book-to-bill over a three to five-year plan, we look at market penetration by not just defense, into space but by sub-segments in the market and will be tracking, we have got a set of metrics for around the strategic implementation those plans that we have that are customized by our business areas and some clear thought of on-ramp for additional investment and off-ramp that component of the strategy is in returning value.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. Then just as a quick follow-up, can you talk about what you see in third and fourth quarter, do you expect the acceleration, it sounded like you did on bookings specifically kind of book-to-bill should be in the third quarter and maybe kind of stable or even year-over-year little bit better in the fourth quarter?

Lynn Dugle

Brian, in just view I hate to predict because we’ve got a number of large contracts, some of which has now been submitted 15, 16 months. If they’re awarded and can go big, if not if we get many or longer contract extensions, I expect it to, I expect some of these program to be adjudicated. I guess my major message was as ironic as it sounds, I am very confident that we grow in 2019 even if our book-to-bill in 2018 was around 1 and if the number is it sounds odd but we can do it.

We’re just seeing that kind of on program growth, the extra budget our customers operate on 2019 and they do outstanding work and when there is more money we put a lot of time and energy and be ready to very certainly define size and give cost estimates on additional wealth and that strategy is working well for us.

Brian Ruttenbur

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ben Klieve with NOBLE Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Christian Herbosa

Good morning, this is Christian Herbosa on for Ben. So last year third quarter earnings came in little lower than expected in part due to lost business providing customized shelters for the national guard, do you have any visibility of that business coming this year, and if so is it included in your revenue guidance?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, that was actually and I’ll apologize because I can’t remember what this acronym stands for, that was a MIAD shelter and the money that was dedicated for that last year gotten in kind of end of summer budget suites and redirected. We are looking at that as probably 2019 but we’ll have to see how budget dollars come out here at the end of the year once we hit the new fiscal year.

Wayne Rehberger

We do think products is going to be reasonably consistent across the year with we had this one large uptick here. As we said, there's other opportunities out there not forecast to your point we are not forecasting those at this stage, if they have been we’ll talk about next quarter or in the fourth quarter.

Lynn Dugle

And one of the things, with the new 606 revenue accrual, that new accounting standards, the kind of work that we’re doing on customized shelters that will even out, right, because it used to be when you sold the new recognized all the revenue and nothing before, now with the new mandate of standards that even out for us, and so we won’t see the volatility that we might have seen in the past.

Christian Herbosa

Okay, got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Dave Spille for any further remarks.

Dave Spille

Thank you for joining us this morning. If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to give me a call. We look forward to seeing many of you over the coming weeks. And with that, we will end today’s call. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.