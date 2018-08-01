Transocean: Discussion Of Q2 Earnings Results

Henry Goodrich

Transocean (RIG) has recently published its quarterly results and held the earnings call, so it's high time to discuss the company's performance. As usual with offshore drillers, I won't pay much attention to headline numbers which you can easily get by downloading the 10-Q report but will instead focus on key catalysts and comments from the earnings call.

The $1 Billion Impairment

As previously announced, the company had to record an impairment charge for the retirement of Deepwater Discovery, Deepwater Frontier, Deepwater Millennium, and Songa Trym. In addition, Transocean had to write down some goodwill. Together, the write-downs totaled an impressive $1 billion. This is another stark reminder that book values in this business mean anything only after a fresh-start accounting following a restructuring, like in the case of Ocean Rig (ORIG). For companies that have not been through restructuring, you can safely ignore the book value and any metric associated with it.

Liquidity

Transocean finished the second quarter with $2.5 billion of cash, $1.8 billion of debt due within one year, and $7.8 billion of long-term debt. Please note that this number does not include the recent bond transactions: Transocean's $750 million of 5.875% secured notes due 2024 (net proceeds $732.5 million) and $600 million of 6.125% secured notes due 2025 (net proceeds $586 million). After Transocean receives the proceeds from the bond offerings and repays the short-term debt, the situation will look as following: $2 billion of cash and $9.15 billion of long-term debt.

Here's the company's comment on liquidity during the earnings call:

We will continue to evaluate opportunities to enhance our liquidity and strategically address our near and midterm debt maturities. We believe, we currently have access to and will continue to enjoy broad access to the capital markets with a wide variety of financing options available to us".

This is certainly true. Transocean had no problem issuing bonds secured by newbuild rigs on long-term contracts and will continue to do so. In fact, I expect that the company will continue to use this mechanism as hinted during the earnings call:

We estimate that we could raise up to $1.4 billion, utilizing the Deepwater Poseidon, the Endurance and the Equinox and certain other associated assets as collateral".

Obviously, the company has no near-term liquidity problems. However, I don't share Transocean's optimism regarding balance sheet strength. In my opinion, the company carries a significant amount of debt that is already putting substantial pressure on its results. In the second quarter, the timing of interest payments led to operating cash flow of $3 million compared to $103 million in the prior quarter. With nearly $150 million of interest payments recorded in the income statement, even Transocean's boom-era long-term contracts are not sufficient enough to provide material upside to cash flow.

Potential Reactivations

In my view, one of the most interesting moving parts in Transocean's story right now is the fate of the stacked modern drillships: Discoverer Clear Leader (2009), Discoverer Americas (2009), Discoverer Luanda (2010), and Deepwater Champion (2011). Transocean stated that it was not considering any speculative reactivations on the ultra-deepwater front.

My current opinion is that not all of the modern (2008+) drillships stacked during the downturn will be able to get back to the market. The longer they stay stacked, the higher the price tag for their reactivation and the lower their chances to return. In this light, I believe that companies which own such rigs will at some point try to reactivate them before it's too late. As highlighted by Transocean's comment during the earnings call, such moment has not yet arrived which is understandable given the lack of jobs in the drillship segment.

Market Commentary

As usual, Transocean sounded more optimistic than its competition. If we were to draw an "optimism line", Transocean's management would have been situated on the far-right side of this line while Diamond Offshore's (DO) management will be located on the far-left side of the line. So far, Diamond Offshore's predictions regarding the state of the market were far more accurate than Transocean's.

Speaking about dayrate recovery on the earnings call, Transocean mentioned 2019-2020 timeframe, which I believe is excessively optimistic. Given the data currently available, I do not see how floaters outside of the harsh-environment segment will be able to get pricing power in 2019, even in late 2019.

New Contract For Henry Goodrich

Transocean announced that harsh-environment semi-sub Henry Goodrich received a one-year contract extension. It will work offshore Eastern Canada for Husky Oil. The estimated contract backlog is $100 million, calculating to a dayrate of approximately $275,000. This new contract is just another confirmation of the strength of the harsh-environment segment. If older rigs like Henry Goodrich (1985/2007) could command such dayrates, the most modern rigs should be already over $300,000 per day.

Bottom Line

This was an interesting report and conference call from Transocean. In my opinion, the company's shares will need more positive catalysts to get through the $14 resistance levels and I expect trading in Transocean shares to be choppy for the rest of summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.