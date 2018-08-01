Veolia Environnement's (VEOEY) CEO Antoine Frérot on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCPK:VEOEY) Half Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 6:30 AM ET

Executives

Antoine Frérot – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Philippe Capron – Chief Financial Officer

Estelle Brachlianoff – Senior Executive Vice President, United Kingdom & Ireland

Analysts

Olivier Van Doosselaere – Exane BNP

Phil Ourpatian – Oddo

Pinaki Das – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jean Farah – Mediobanca

Anna Maria Scaglia – Morgan Stanley

Olly Jeffery – RBC Capital Markets

Vincent Ayral – JPMorgan

Antoine Frérot

Thank you and good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Veolia’s first semester financial results, which, once again, are very solid. Today, the presentation is a bit special because I am here with four people. Francois Bertreau and Philippe Capron for whom this is the last presentation they will have with us and Estelle Brachlianoff and Claude Laruelle who will be replacing them in their functions one as COO, the other as CFO.

I am on Slide four. For the past six years, Francois and Philippe have been at my side significantly participating in the transformation of Veolia, first for the reorganization, recovery and the repositioning of the company then to successfully execute our current strategy with its two key pillars, growth and cost savings. Francois and Philippe have actively contributed to this success, and before you, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to strongly and warmly thank them.

Thank you, gentlemen. Estelle Brachlianoff and Claude Laruelle are both part of the new generation of managers that I put into place six years ago and who have executed the transformation of our group with vigor and perseverance in their respective responsibilities. They have taken part in the recovery and redeployment of Veolia.

Today, a new period begins with a younger and competent team that is solidly prepared for the task. Thanks to their in-depth knowledge of the group’s businesses and thanks to their experience these past six years, Estelle and Claude will first successfully complete the implementation of the current strategy, which is now bearing fruit, and drive Veolia in the achievement of its objectives for the second half of 2018 and for 2019. The two pillars of our strategy, growth and cost savings are, in fact, complementary and necessary. Each of these pillars must remain at the core of our action today and going forward. Estelle’s and Claude’s first task will be to fully dedicate themselves to this mission.

Furthermore, this new momentum that I have given to our management team will project Veolia more into the future. I will draw on the extensive knowledge of our customers, their operational experience with our new activities, and their understanding of the most recent technologies to enrich the design of Veolia’s next strategic steps for the coming years. These new steps will just be both ambitious and pragmatic.

I turn now to our results on Slide five. The second quarter results for Veolia are particularly solid. Revenue increased by 5% at constant ForEx and even faster if we exclude construction activity and the effect of energy prices. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of strong growth. In addition, EBITDA in the second quarter grew by 6.4% at constant ForEx. This progress is even stronger than in the first quarter. Other results, and now I am speaking for the full first half results.

Revenue increased by 6% at constant ForEx and by 4% like-for-like. 2/3 of this growth is organic and the other 1/3 is a result of small acquisitions and the active management of the portfolio of our activities. EBITDA was up 5.8% at constant ForEx and by 3.7% including the loss of Gabon.

Current EBIT increased by 6.8% and current net income was up 19% at constant ForEx and 13.5% excluding capital gains. These solid results were obtained in a mixed global context on Slide six, the mixed global context with very solid performance in Waste volumes, plus 4% for the semester and even almost 5% in Q2; and correct price indexation for Water in France, plus 0.6%. But also lowered recycled paper prices minus 0.5%; higher cost of primary energies for our heating activities and less favorable climate in H1 2018 than the previous year for Energy in Eastern Europe and for Water in France. That is why the group’s performance is driven less by the overall context than by the success of our teams, first of all, with strong commercial development in Europe, plus 7%, and very strong progression in the Rest of the World, plus 14%.

In France, our contract win rate is satisfactory and it is complemented by some fine wins in our Water activity. Construction activity up in Q1 slowed in Q2 due to the late start of certain last projects. The second major set of actions by our teams, which further explains the solid results, involved cost savings, which are in line with our annual objective of €300 million, and I will now provide some details about each of these two dimensions of performance improvements.

Let’s start with commercial activity, Slide seven. In the first semester, more than half of our revenue growth came from the new activities that we have developed in recent years in order to differentiate and more profitably position our businesses and especially those focusing on industrial clients whom we have been selling most systematically in the past four years.

In the secular economy, for example, Veolia will achieve 2018 revenue of €4.8 billion, up from €3.5 billion in 2015. In the management of Energy is actually oriented to work better energy efficiency for our customers' installations, we recently signed two very important contracts with DuPont in the U.S. and with ArcelorMittal in France. In the treatment of the most difficult types of pollution and especially over the control hazardous waste, emerging countries offer good opportunities for growth because our solutions determine the future of their industrial development.

This is, of course, the case in Asia, but also in Latin America. For us, West, especially in developed countries, the time has come to move progressively from treatment to recycling. Finally, in our more traditional activities, we have also had some very good wins. I’m talking about one of the contracts for the management of wastewater in the city of Bordeaux in France.

Now let’s talk about the second dimension of our performance improvements, cost savings, and I am on Slide eight. With €78 million of savings in the second quarter and €148 million for the first semester in total, we are in line with our objective of €300 million for the year. Going forward, it is the efficiency of our installation – industrial installations that is spearhead of our cost saving program. Less energy consumption, reduction of consumables and spare parts, more predictive maintenance and fewer repair, benefits from digital technologies especially the Internet of Things, less interruption of operations for maintenance and therefore better availability.

These are all sources of important savings, which require a deep and practical knowledge of our installations as well as an unfailing determination to implement the best practices of the group in all of our geographies. It is this approach, an approach of industrial and systematic nature, that will produce the bulk of our savings in the future years. Our new management team is particularly experienced in this area.

In addition, now that the management incentive plan for 2017 had ended, we have replaced it with a new type of incentive program. First of all, a new employee stock program, which has convinced 40,000 of our 160,000 employees in the world to purchase Veolia shares, proof of their confidence in the future of the company.

Moreover, 700 managers will now benefit from a classic stock incentive financial performance plan and this plan is linked to performance, the current earnings per share of the group, which must grow by 10% on average per year for the next three years, 2018, 2019, 2020, in order to provide a full payout of these incentives.

In conclusion, on Slide nine. At the end of the first half of 2018, we are encouraged by the solid results for the first half and equipped with a younger and solidly prepared new executive management team, so we can easily confirm our objectives for 2018 and 2019.

And I will now hand over to Philippe Capron for some – more detailed information about these results. Philippe, the floor is yours.

Philippe Capron

Thanks, Antoine. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m on Slide 11. Antoine has gone over most of these figures, but in a nutshell, the key takeaways are, of course, the continuation of a strong revenue growth, and furthermore, the acceleration of our EBITDA growth. EBITDA growth is at 5.8% at constant currency. If we had not had to treat Gabon as a discontinued operation, EBITDA growth would still be at 3.7%, which is significantly above last year’s 2.5 – 2.7%. And as you remember, this was our target: to do better this year than last year. So we’re well on track.

In terms of current EBIT, we see that at 6.8%, we also post a very significant growth. It is the same with current net income, up 19%, helped by some very limited capital gains but still more than the previous year, so that if you strip that out, you would still – we would still be at 17.3% net income growth at constant currency. CapEx is increasing by 20%, which is in line with our objectives, and which, of course, will fuel future growth. Free cash is down due to this CapEx increase and the usual seasonal working cap evolution, but this, of course, should be remedied by year-end.

Financial debt is up but mostly due to the non-replacement of the hybrid, i.e., €68 million yearly coupon saving and also due to net acquisitions over the past 12 months. But we’ll come back to that later in the presentation.

If we move on to Slide 12. You see that growth in Q2 was 5% instead of 7% in Q1. So you could wonder about this apparent slowdown, but actually underlying growth is up. If you take out construction activities and energy prices impact on both of those, as you know, usually are mostly pass-through or small margin activities, they do not contribute significantly to EBITDA growth, if you strip them out, underlying growth is actually a little bit better, 5.3% in Q2 compared to 4.6% in Q1. And this is what has driven our EBITDA acceleration quarter-over-quarter.

On Page 13, you see that not very surprisingly, growth continues to come mostly from Europe, outside France, and from the Rest of the World where we post 14% growth at constant currency. On Page 14, you have the explanation of our growth as the main component. You see that organic growth stands at 4.1%. There has been a significant contribution of our acquisitions, but it’s only 1/4 – it’s only 1/3 of total growth. Commercial and volume impacts remained the main drivers, which, of course, is a good thing.

On Page 14, we have very significant growth in Waste revenues, double-digit at constant currency, which is unheard of in recent times. But to be fair, that’s partly due to acquisitions. About half of the growth is organic. Half is due to scope effect because, as it happens, most of our small tuck-in or tactical acquisitions over the recent months have been in the field of Waste rather Energy or Water.

Organic growth therefore is still above 5% driven by very good volumes, even in France; excellent PFI availability in the UK; very strong haz waste activity overall; the ramp-up of new assets, especially in Asia, and all of these elements enabled us to offset the continued pressure on recycled paper prices. On Slide 16, you see that, again, not surprisingly, EBITDA growth, 5.8% at constant currency, comes largely from the Rest of the World, 18% growth, that’s, of course, very encouraging; and Europe outside France.

On Page 17, you have the usual bridge explaining where the EBITDA growth comes from. It is driven mostly by commercial impacts, strong volumes, and of course, cost efficiency. Those factors have enabled us to offset the usual price cost squeeze and unfavorable climate impact in Q2. In Q2, we had both rainy weather in France, hence low volumes for French Water and a very mild climate in Eastern Europe. We stopped heating early in April. On top of this, of course, you have scope and perimeter impact, which happened to cancel each other out almost exactly for this quarter.

On Page 18, we focus on France. We’ve registered good commercial success, but again, poor weather with a rainy Q2. Tariffs have stabilized and are actually starting to go up again. The redundancy plan for French Water is on track. And when we renew contracts, we see what we had started seeing at the end of last year, which is that, overall, we are about even, meaning we do not have tariff – to face tariff declines at renewal times anymore very often because we’re able to enrich our offer and come up with new innovative contracts, offsetting any competitive pressure on our pricing.

Needless to say that given the weather we’re having in Western Europe and especially in France, right now we are very optimistic regarding volumes, at least for the first half of Q3, because it’s extremely hot in France right now. On the Waste side, we suffered from low paper prices, of course. Those have improved a bit. We’ve seen the trough is now – seems to be behind us. But this has been partially offset by good volumes as already mentioned. If we move on to the Rest of Europe on Page 19.

The UK has done extremely well since to record industrial performance, as already mentioned, but also to higher electricity prices and solid commercial activity. Eastern Europe has grown its revenue, thanks to volume and tariff increases, but a mild Q2 and higher fuel cost, especially in Poland and the Czech Republic, have hit its EBITDA margin, as expected in the case of the fuel prices. We’ll get even next year. We’ll be able, next year, to pass this on into the price of heat. Northern Europe has done well, thanks to continued momentum in Germany and a better business mix following our assets reshuffling in Sweden last year.

On Page 20, we move on to the Rest of the World. North America has had a solid start with 14.5% organic growth. It’s a kind of comeback. We had suffered a bit more in the prior years. The energy sector, in particular, has done very well. Latin America and Asia continue on a very strong momentum, above 20% in both cases as well as Australia, which is back to strong growth as well. So overall, we see outside of Europe a lot of reasons to be very confident.

On Page 21, we look at Global businesses. VWT, our construction activity, is suffering from some contract delays and therefore, sales are still down, but backlog result by a very promising 10%. We see oil and gas and desalination projects coming back as well. SADE in France is up with a good level of activity, which enables us to be more selective overseas and keeps the revenue stable. Haz waste, once again, is doing extremely well, thanks to regulations, thanks to improved oil prices which is good for oil region business and also to improved efficiency, of course.

Multi-utilities industrial activities have enjoyed some very large new contracts and therefore are doing very well. It’s the ArcelorMittal contract mentioned by Antoine in particular. On Page 22, you see how EBITDA transforms into EBIT. The main observation is that provision reversals are partly down compared to last year, as it happens. So in a way, that means that the quality of our earnings has improved because we very often have questions on why do we have so many provision reversals this year.

We don’t have that many. The net impact is €20 million instead of €54 million the previous year. JVs are up, in part thanks to disposals. On Page 23, you see that financing cost continue to be down – continue to go down. And of course, that is without taking into account the very significant savings, €68 million associated with the non-renewal of the hybrid, which is accounted for as dividend. The tax rate is stable at 26%. And the current net income at €329 million is up 19% at constant currency, only 13.3% if we exclude capital gain, even though, as you see, capital gains are not very significant. They account for only €13 million net this quarter, but as we have particularly none last year, this makes a difference.

On Page 24, you have the non-current items. We have less impairments than in the previous year and less restructuring charges, of course, because last year we had the French Water plan, which is now a redundancy plan, which is now being executed that – which we already accounted for last year. There is, however, a very significant charge associated with Gabon where we had to write off our entire capital employed at €45 million, which means we can only have upside now in Gabon in case we reach a settlement at some stage. IFRS net income is €225 million, taking into account all those non-current items versus less than €200 million last year. On Page 25, we go to the cash issues. CapEx, as already mentioned, is up by 20%, but our maintenance CapEx is stable.

So growth is driven by two elements: there’s a commitment on new contract wins in existing portfolios; and the CapEx deployed for totally new project, especially in Asia, which is significantly up, €120 million versus less than €70 million last year. Working cap is up due to overall growth and some specific issues, for example, coal inventories in Eastern Europe but this will be reversed by year-end, especially as we consume those extra coal inventories. Excluding seasonal working capital requirements variations, our net free cash flow would amount to €469 million.

Net debt reaches €10.6 billion, but that is largely due to the non-replacement of the hybrid, €1.45 billion. This is also due to €300 million of net financial acquisitions, small ones, but they add up as well as the abovementioned factors. Given our pipeline of disposals, including 17% of Transdev, 25% of on-strike and the usual seasonal reversal for working cap, we should be back on the €10 billion by year-end, i.e., under less than three times debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

On Page 26, you have basically the same – different presentation of the same figures. And on Slide 19, you have – I mean, the exact same outlook. Don’t waste time comparing. It’s always the same slide. Given our strong start of the year, needless to say, we’re extremely confident that we will achieve this year’s objective as well – and we are well on our way to meeting those of 2019. As mentioned by Antoine, this was my last presentation of Veolia’s earnings, so I thank you all for your attention and for your support over the years. Thank you.

Antoine Frérot

Thank you, Philippe, and we are now with the whole team ready for answering your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a first question from Olivier Van Doosselaere from Exane BNP. Sir go ahead.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Yes, thank you very much. Good morning, thanks for taking my questions. First one was regards to your expectations of EBITDA evolution are solid in the year. And taking into account some of the squeezes that you have experienced in the first half, would it be reasonable to assume that if part of those receipt as they probably should, that we should see an acceleration in the EBITDA growth later on? Second one was on the net debt. I think you indicated that you expect net debt to come back to around €10 billion at the end of the year.

I would have thought that also taking into account the disposal of Transdev that it might be a little bit lower than that, more around the €9.5 billion maybe. If you could give a clearer guidance, that would be much appreciated. And then a last one maybe just in general on the business momentum. Yes, we have indeed seen an acceleration in waste volumes. Do you see the business momentum trend as sustainable? And where would you see like the biggest risks to revenue growth going forward looking at your different geographies? Thank you.

Antoine Frérot

Okay. A lot of questions, Olivier. So I will begin with the first one, Philippe will answer the question about the debt. We will see for the third one. I mentioned that we had – we faced a mixed context during the first semester, some positive things and some negative ones. It will depend about the second semester of what would be the context. It’s difficult to tell you now just one month after the beginning of the semester.

We know that we had a much better climate for the French Water activity during July compared to the months before, so it’s a good thing. Difficult to tell you what will be the price of recycled paper, what will be the climate for evening activities at the end of the year. So it is difficult. But if we have, again, I would say a mixed context, the performance of the group will, again, will be linked to the performance of the teams, our teams. And the performance of the teams in terms of cost savings first and commercial development secondly will continue with the same answers, yes, and the same written.

And then if we have the same mixed context, I hope we will have about the same performance. About the Waste volume, there are two causes of this performance. First is the commercial performance of our teams; secondly, the initial projection of the geographies we are operating. If we could had an idea that the commercial performance of the team will continue, it will depend on the initial projection, and I could not tell you what will be this initial projection in the third countries during the second semester. But it’s a good information that during Q2 we enjoyed bps around plus 5% compared to the plus 3% during Q1, meaning the next generation during the two quarters. About the debt?

Philippe Capron

Regarding debt, you’re absolutely right, Olivier, except that there are some moving parts. You’re absolutely right if we’re able to sell Transdev by year-end and if we enjoyed – and will work on it, of course, so usual working cap reversal, we should be well under €10 billion and probably – and even perhaps under €9.5 billion. That two moving parts, one moving part is the timing of the Transdev sale. As you know, either we sell to a third-party, which seems likely viewed from today, but we have to make sure that actually happens, and it depends on Caisse des Depots more than it does on us, we should close before year-end.

If we have to exercise our put option on Caisse des Depots, which we would do in the very last days of December, we would then get the money only in January. So technically, those €330 million would not benefit – would not reduce our net debt by year-end. So same applies to acquisitions. We have some small acquisitions in the pipe. We’re also looking at some midsized objects. So it really depends how this plays out for the rest of the year, hence, I was being cautious by mentioning this figure of €10 billion.

Olivier Van Doosselaere

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from… Yes.

Philippe Capron

Yes, please.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Phil Ourpatian from Oddo. Please go ahead.

Phil Ourpatian

Yes good morning to all of you. Just three questions from my side. The first one is concerning the commercial activity. You mentioned this semester €307 million versus €212 million in Q1. I would like well to understood what is the component of this figure because we have only €100 million more in Q2. Is it due some cut-off of contract, means some delays in the starting of contract? First question.

And the second part of the same question is looking the EBITDA margin in terms of commercials, you have had only 9% in Q1. It was €19 million out of the €212 million. We are close to 20% in Q2 – or in H1, sorry. It’s €62 million out of the €307 million. Could you just elaborate on this swing, quite impressive swing, in terms of margin? That’s the first question.

The second one is concerning the Water volumes. You mentioned Q2 was a bad weather condition mainly in Europe. Q3, as you know, and as we know, is quite warm. Could you just give us the sensitivity between temperatures and volumes we may have just to have in mind what could be the soft quarter for the French and European water volumes.

And last, concerning la SADE, you mentioned quite a positive trend in terms of waterworks plus telecom. Some of your competitors and the main one has on the line needs of works in the French water businesses and mainly the pipes. Are you forecasting for a 2019 and beyond some better trend in the French market, specifically the French, I would say, civil works market for the water pipes? Thank you very much.

Philippe Capron

On the commercial activity, Q1 versus Q2, you’re right, there has been a slowdown in this, which is essentially due to the works and construction activities. We’ve had a much better Q1 than Q2. Yes, a much better Q1 than Q2. So that’s the main reason.

Antoine Frérot

For the margin – Philippe, you had a question about the margin rate?

Phil Ourpatian

Yes, the EBITDA margin concerning this commercial activity because the swing is from 9% Q1 to 20%, I mean, you delivered 62% and you delivered only 19% in Q1, just to understand how this swing works. Is it simply due to works?

Philippe Capron

It’s again the same explanation. I mean, as you know, the works margin is much less and therefore it drives the weighted average down.

Phil Ourpatian

Okay great.

Antoine Frérot

About the construction activity for [indiscernible], we all hope to have the room for improving the [indiscernible] of our construction for the Water activities or water systems in France. All the professional are asking for that, but it really depends, the way we will have to sign on these new investments and that means that still ready to do today. You know that there is a discussion with the government about the tariff for water services and it will depend if the tariff will increase or not. And depending on that, works on the Water assets will increase or not. It’s too early to confirm to you this fact even if it is a wish.

Philippe Capron

On the SADE activity in France, as you know, there is always a seasonal effect linked to elections. So we cannot guarantee that the present high level of activity will continue as we enter the electoral season. There is a cycle there.

Operator

The next question comes from – yes?

Phil Ourpatian

And concerning Water?

Antoine Frérot

Yes, that is the last question about the consequence of the temperature or the climate. We have – in the answer about that. So Philippe, it will be more – we’ll have to confirm the answer to this question. Difficult to tell you, or for sure, we’ll establish better in July. But we don’t know the climate in August and September. But it is difficult to link clearly number of fuels with number of degrees because it is not only a question about temperature, but also rainy or not rainy. If it is very dry, we are selling much more water. This is not only a question of temperature, this is a question of climate globally. So as indicator of the climate globally it’s not so easy to translate into euros.

Philippe Capron

But comparison with previous very hot months of July, we will try to do this. And even taking into account the fact that last July 2017 was not that bad lead us to believe we could have perhaps 10% volume increase, something like this. And it may under present weather forecast for the early – for the first two weeks of August are very encouraging as well. This might offset as a significant volume decreases, we had to register since the beginning of the year. So that at the end of the year, we might be back to a normal trend or something like minus 0.5% or minus 1%, which is the usual long-term trend with a poor start of the year and the catching up during the summer.

Phil Ourpatian

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from Pinaki Das from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Sir go ahead.

Pinaki Das

Thank you. Hope you can hear me. So I’ve got three questions, the first one is on Transdev. You mentioned that the timing is towards the end of the year and that potentially the cash flows might go into next year, which we understand. I just also wanted to know, have the – given the put option that you have, how much is the capital gain at that price, which you may already know about? And also if you do end up selling at the end of the year, would you recognize that capital gain already in 2018? So that’s my first question.

The second question is I just heard you mention, Philippe, about acquisitions especially with the midsized one that looks like a bit of a more bullish stance than your previous acquisition strategy, which was more very small bolt-on acquisitions and not stretching your balance sheet too far and the question is relevant also because your debt seems to be higher than expected.

And the last question is on the 40,000 employees who took up the incentive scheme. Could you give us a little bit of color like what was so attractive in that scheme that so many people signed up for it?

Philippe Capron

Okay, I’ll start with Transdev. First of all, since we are very close to the exit, we stopped this year equity accounting for Transdev So there is no contribution of Transdev at all in the first half figures. So that’s the difference with last year when we had some significant assist from Transdev. Of course, at the end of the day, those equity accounting have no long-term impact because what we get as earnings along the way, we don’t get as capital gains when we finally exit. Same from today, given the price, the capital gain we should come out with when we exit Transdev should be around €30 million and this will be net of tax because it’s a long-term capital gain. Antoine

Antoine Frérot

About the acquisition. The policy of Veolia is the same, meaning mainly organic growth strategy plus small-sized or medium-sized acquisition. And sometimes also some divestment as we had at the beginning of the year, and we continue to have some divestment on mature businesses we think we are not able to create more value on that, so we will put in there. The divestments came during the first semester during the Q1 and medium-or small-sized acquisition rather in Q2.

For example, with the Waste business of Grupo Sala in Colombia, which came at the end of the semester for €160 million. So it is still a medium-sized or small-sized acquisition and partly composed by divestment. So we will continue like that. And what Philippe was saying is that if we continue with that during the second semester, some of them could come at the end of the year for the payment or at the beginning of the next year as part of this payment also. So it is just a question of time limit of the 31 of December.

But if we were to be more complete on Transdev, if we do not sell before the end – if we do not exit before the end of the year, we will not post a capital gain in advance of receiving payment. Anyway, this capital gain is non-current because it refers to a non-current asset. So it would not show in the current net income.

About the fact that 40,000 people accepted to put their own money – 4,000 employees accepting to put their own money in our new employee stock program, I think there is different things. The first one is I think the confidence these people have in their company, in the future of their company and the second part is that the company is being a bit as for all this planned, for all the companies, to push them or to convince them to invest. And we have also a formula to protect their investment, as you know, with the help of the group.

Philippe Capron

We match the first €500. So for €500 of stock invested, both by our employees, they actually receive €1,000. So it’s, of course, an attractive scene as practiced by most similar companies.

Antoine Frérot

And in terms of geography, the best participating rate, I would say, of our geographies are coming from Asia and Eastern Europe. And it has been the case already three years ago. Perhaps this part of the group is a younger part, is more enthusiastic to the group. But we enjoy there around 40 – 80% of participation of these countries in Asia and Eastern Europe.

Pinaki Das

Okay. Great, thank you so much.

Operator

The next question comes from Jean Farah from Mediobanca. Please go ahead.

Jean Farah

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. I’ve got three. Firstly, I guess, that the trends you’ve had in H1, pretty consistent with Q1 but are probably a bit below what consensus is having for the full year in terms of EBITDA growth. Just wondering what you thought of consensus for the full year?

Secondly, just wondering if you could detail on Page 17 what’s in the other box of minus €23 million? And thirdly, I think that you mentioned that there’s an improvement in the markets for oil and gas and desalination, and just wondered when we should start seeing some bookings coming from them? Thank you.

Philippe Capron

Well, on your first question, I mean, we are not creating the consensus. So we are very happy delivering results, which are above our budget so for this year. I cannot really say much more. I think we are very – we are posting very, very solid results. I mean, 5.8% EBITDA growth at constant currency is something, which is already good. And furthermore, we see operational leverage coming back. We see in Q2, clearly, EBITDA growing more quickly than revenue, which is encouraging.

Antoine Frérot

And in my mind, it is about the level of the consensus. What – the consensus we have is around very, very close to this level.

Philippe Capron

Regarding oil and gas and desalination, yes, the markets seems to be back. We are participating in growing amount of tender, but the bookings are already up as we’ve said for some time now. We’re a bit – this – our pleasure is a bit mitigated by the fact that we see significant delays in stocking some of those construction work. Therefore, bookings have not yet had an impact on our actual sales, but bookings are already up by 10%. I think we missed your second question regarding the €23 million items?

Estelle Brachlianoff

Page 17.

Philippe Capron

It’s on Page 17. Oh, I’m sorry, the others. Well, as usual, there are – I mean, a blend, a variety of very small items. There is no significant one that’s a positive or negative, of course, but there is no significant one showing. Well, there’s one which we can mention, which is there is an arcane tax mechanism, which is the reimbursement of the TICFE in France, T-I-C-F-E, which is a tax on energy, we got a rebate of €15 million last year, which we benefited from, and of course, we did not get it this year. Therefore, this one-off of last year is a handicap when we do the bridges here. That’s the bigger one in the list.

Jean Farah

Was that taken in Q2 or Q1 last year?

Philippe Capron

Q1.

Jean Farah

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Anna Maria Scaglia from Morgan Stanley. Madam, please go ahead.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Hi, good morning everyone. The first question is regarding your comment on contract renewal in Water in France. You said that you are able to reach offer and therefore not have an impact on pricing. Can you also comment on margins there?

The second question is regarding Valenton, if you have a update on the contract there? And third, regarding capital employed, if the oil and gas industry or construction activities have increased, are you going to still stick to the idea of keeping your capital employed stable and therefore not committed too much capital. How that is going to be possible? Thank you.

Antoine Frérot

Okay. I begin, Maria, with the France Water business. The margin rates, we are able now to bid and to renew our contract, is on the average a bit more than the average of the margin rates of the rest of the activities. So meaning, we are able with these prices, to be on the trajectory of the double of the EBIT level of Water activity in 2020. So we have some margin, which is – which are about between 4% and 5% of EBIT level.

About Valenton, you know that the court decided to freeze the contract because there is a so-called Moliere clause into the contract, meaning that the public authority would have asked people-speaking French to be able to discuss with the public authority executing the Valenton contract. We contest this fact because the Moliere will be not legal in the European legislation.

We contest that fact. And the appeal court, the Conseil d’Etat, will decide probably during the second semester if this clause is illegal or not. So difficult to tell you more about that. But we are still on the case with that in court. other question?

Operator

We don’t have any further questions. [Operator Instructions]

Philippe Capron

There was a question on capital employed also from Anna Maria. I mean, when we speak of the oil and gas industry coming back, we mostly refer to construction activities around the oil and gas industry, therefore they usually come with no capital employed. But more generally, we will continue our capital discipline and we will continue to try and improve our capital efficiency using asset growth core models in this industry as in others.

Antoine Frérot

Is there other questions?

Operator

No, we don’t have any further questions. [Operator Instructions] We have another question from Olly Jeffery from RBC Capital Markets. Sir, please go ahead.

Olly Jeffery

Hi, good morning. Can you hear me? Okay.

Philippe Capron

Yes, we can.

Olly Jeffery

Just a few questions from me, please. The first one is on – regarding the long-term share plan that you’ve introduced up to 2021. It has a target of 10% – regarding, sorry, a 10% CAGR with the growth at the bottom line, so the maximum payout. I note there’s a floor of 5% of minimum performance, so like kind of 7.5% midpoint. Is that kind a level of growth you could come through with out to 2021 on a compound annual growth rate basis?

Philippe Capron

The question is are we comfortable with the performance levels we’ve set?

Olly Jeffery

Well, the midpoint there is 7.5% of the plan out to 2021.

Philippe Capron

Clearly, I mean, it’s not really for me to say because I won’t be there. But clearly, our real target is to do 10% growth.

Antoine Frérot

I will answer the question. We hope clearly, all of we, to get full payout for this incentive. So our target is clearly to go up to 10% in target.

Philippe Capron

And it’s also the board, which sets those objectives, not management, as you would imagine. There is such a thing as a Compensation Committee doing this.

Antoine Frérot

And you could see that during – for the first semester of this three-year plan, we are on track for the full pay.

Olly Jeffery

Okay. And If I may ask two other questions, one is with regards to the cost savings ramp for full year, the €300 million, you’ve achieved essentially half of that in the first half. Is the second half of that budget fully identified? Or do you still have a portion of that you still need to discover. I’m just trying to get a sense of how secure the €300 million cost savings target is for the full year.

Philippe Capron

The yearly targets are backed up by firm commitments from our business units and they, themselves, of course, have action plans with people responsible, description of what is going to be achieved, et cetera, et cetera. As not all of those plans are achieved every year, there is some element of substitution, or in some cases, we take, of course, some margin of precaution because we know we won’t get a 100% scorecard.

So when we announce €300 million, we actually have more action plans than this backing them up. But it’s well identified at the beginning of the year. Of course, then, life goes on and things may vary, but we do not – it’s not a top-down objective, which would come just from headquarters.

Antoine Frérot

And you know, end of July it would be a good place to look for some savings, good ideas. So hopefully, these actions have been determined much before the beginning of the year.

Olly Jeffery

Okay. Thank you very much.

Antoine Frérot

Is there another question?

Operator

Yes, we have another question from [indiscernible] from JPMorgan. Sir, please go ahead.

Vincent Ayral

Good morning. It’s Vincent Ayral from JPMorgan. Most questions have been asked, but I will ask one and just rephrase it, try to understand a bit what could be the momentum on the consensus in the coming months. When we look at H1, overall there have been a couple of strong trends and basically some one-off weather-related, among other things.

And if we keep the same trends we’ve seen in H1, including the one-offs, and we add the fact that Q3 in Water volumes should be pretty good, do you think at this stage you’re above or below what was your plan when you set up the guidance like a couple of months ago?

Antoine Frérot

It’s a precise and amusing question, of course.

Vincent Ayral

I have to be precise.

Antoine Frérot

We have – moving our guidance, our yearly guidance at the midyear as usual. We are in advance at the end of the first semester, of course. And we will do all we could do to keep – or to increase this at best, but I will not tell you precisely what we will therefore at the end of the year. I could just say to you that we are highly confident to continue on the same trend for all our indicators, from the top to the bottom of the P&L.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you.

Antoine Frérot

No more questions. So I would like to thank you for your presence on this conf call. Thank you very much. Have a good day and a good summer. And of course, our IR team is at your disposal for any question you will wish during the next hour. Goodbye, and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.