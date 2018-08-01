Littelfuse's (LFUS) CEO Dave Heinzmann on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Cal August 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Good day everyone and welcome to the Littelfuse Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Trisha Tuntland

Good morning. And welcome to the Littelfuse second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. I'm very excited to join the Littelfuse team and I look forward to working with you as we develop and execute our investor relations strategy, with a focus on messaging, communications and outreach to the financial and investor community.

We me today are Dave Heinzmann, President and CEO and Meenal Sethna, Executive Vice President and CFO. This morning we reported results for our second quarter and a copy of our earnings release is available in the investor relations section of our website. A webcast of today's conference call will also be available on our website. Our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties. Please review today's press release and our Form 10-K and 10-Q for more detail about important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. We assume no obligation to update any of this forward-looking information.

Also, our remarks today refer to non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most compatible GAAP measure is provided in our earnings release available in the investor relations section of our website.

I will now turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Heinzmann

Thanks Trisha. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us. Before we get started, I'd like to know that on June 25, we announced the appointment of Trisha as our Head of Investor Relations. We're excited to have her onboard and we look forward to the leadership and expertise she will bring to this newly created role within Littelfuse.

Our record second quarter results were driven by broad-based demand for our products across all segments and consistent operational performance including the ongoing integration of the IXYS business. As we remain focused on the execution of our strategy, we achieved 11% organic revenue growth in the quarter. A record adjusted earnings per share of $2.68, reflect the ongoing efforts of our worldwide associates to profitably expand our business through a focus on high growth in the markets and applications, supported by a foundation of strong operational excellence.

This also drove very strong quarter of cash generation and year-to-date we generated more than $100 million of free cash flow. We remain well positioned to benefit from a safer, greener and increasingly connected world, as we deliver on our long-term strategy of double digit sales and earnings growth.

With that brief introduction, I will turn the call over to Meenal who will provide some additional color on the second quarter results.

Meenal Sethna

Thanks Dave. Now some highlights from our second quarter of 2018. We continued our momentum in the second quarter as the organic revenue growth was stronger than expected, partially offset by some foreign exchange unfavorability from a weaker euro. Our team delivered strong operating performance again this quarter supplemented with some non-operating benefits, driving adjusted EPS in excess of our May guidance. Sales in the second quarter of $459 million were up 47% over last year and up 11% organically.

In addition, the IXYS business also had another strong quarter, with $100 million in sales growing 20% %over last year. GAAP operating margins finished at 13%. Our adjusted operating margin was 19.2%, essentially flat to last year. We continue to see robust leverage from higher volume and ongoing operational performance in our legacy business with some offsets from the IXYS business results and margins lower than the company average. We recorded GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.67, which included approximately $26 million in after-tax charges. These were mainly related to certain purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and integration costs related to IXYS business, as well as, some non-operating foreign exchange losses.

Our adjusted diluted was $2.68, which was 28% over last year. Our record finish was led by additional volumes in our legacy business, along with related leverage assets. Our IXYS business also finished above our expectations with favorable end market mix and improved operational efficiencies as we’ve started to deliver initial synergy savings in several areas. Our adjusted EPS also included some non-operating benefits again this quarter.

As I noted last quarter, accounting rules changed in 2018 relating to equity investments. We recorded a mark-to-market gain equivalent to $0.05 in EPS on a few non-operating investments. We expect the accounting change will continue to drive future volatility, due to potential gains or losses. Also, our tax rate was about 100 basis points favorable to our projected 20% midpoint, due to favorable profitability mix in lower tax jurisdictions. That's contributed about $0.03 in EPS benefits.

Looking at performance by business, electronics finished the quarter at 22.5% operating margin. This was 290 basis points lower than last year, driven by the current lower margin IXYS business. Automotive operating margins were 12.4%, down 110 basis points versus last year. Commodities remain a headwind versus last year, and we’re also incurring startup costs in some of our new auto sensor program launches.

Our Industrial segment achieved a 16.2% operating margin for the quarter, as robust sales growth and prior cost reduction efforts improved margins more than 900 basis points over last year. We continued our track record of strong cash generation, delivering $72 million in operating cash flow and $49 million in free cash flow for the quarter. Year-to-date we’ve grown our operating cash flow by 51% and free cash flow by 54% over last year. Profitable sales growth led our record cash generation for the first half of the year. Our ongoing focus on working capital is also a key part of our operational excellence initiatives. We've begun efforts to improve the IXYS business working capital, especially across accounts payable and inventory. These cash synergies will also drive our ongoing cash flow performance.

On the capital allocation front, we ended the quarter at 1.8x on gross debt to EBITDA basis and net leverage well below 1.0x, leaving us squarely within our leveraged target range. We’ve also focus on cash repatriation efforts, bringing back nearly $150 million in cash so far this year. We continue to be active in driving our acquisition pipeline and the combination of our leveraged liquidity gives us ongoing flexibility to execute the inorganic portion of our strategy.

A key part of our capital deployment strategy is balancing ongoing investments for profitable growth with distribution of cash to our shareholders. Our board of directors approved a 16% increase in our quarterly cash dividend, increasing our quarterly dividend from $0.37 to $0.43. This is our eight consecutive year of double digit percentage growth in the dividend rate as we continued to execute on our commitment to deliver significant value to our shareholders.

We're very pleased with our performance for the first half of the year and are confident in our ability to successfully execute for the remainder of 2018.

With that, I'll turn it back to Dave for more color on business performance and market trends.

Dave Heinzmann

Thanks Meenal. Beginning with the Electronics segment, our record second quarter sales of $299 million were up 77% year-over-year. This reflects our first full quarter results for IXYS, which grew 20% year-over-year. Organic sales growth for Electronics was 14% led by strong performance in Europe and Asia. Our results in the second quarter again benefited from strong broad-based industry demand.

During the quarter, we were able to leverage our existing capacity to reduce our near-term backlog. These efforts contributed to exceptionally strong growth this quarter. We exited Q2 at a book-to-bill of 1.02, excluding the IXYS business. Industry demand remains healthy and we continue to see a solid backlog. With our legacy Electronics products, we see limited capacity concerns and anticipate normal sales patterns for the third quarter. We continue to keep a watchful eye on distributor inventory levels and believe they are consistent within customer sell-through.

Our Electronics business continues to generate numerous design wins across key markets and geographies. From the Internet of Things to LED lighting and automotive electronics to appliances and industrial electronics, we are well positioned to take advantage of the strategic growth opportunities across our broad protect, control and sensor portfolio.

The Internet of Things continues to be a key driver for our business, as we saw innovative design wins in the quarter for products used across a wide range of connected devices. We secured design wins for a line of smart smoke detectors and digital security cameras, as well as, robotic vacuum cleaners and smart barcode readers. While IoT drives direct opportunities for our products, we also continue to generate battery protection and USB Type C charging cable protection wins. Across these numerous opportunities, our product performance and close customer collaboration are key differentiators.

LED outdoor street lighting continues to be an important growth market. We have talked previously about LED lighting projects in Asia and recently won new business in the quarter for projects in Australia. In addition, we secured a design win in North America, where we are gaining share with key outdoor LED lighting manufacturers.

Appliances are another key strategic growth opportunity and one where we gained new design wins for our sensors. During the quarter, we secured the design win for a fluid level sensor with a global dishwasher manufacturer and had a key design win in China for a high pressure rice cooker.

Our automotive electronics business continues its momentum in the second quarter with more than $9 million in design wins. The wins this quarter were largely driven by customers across Asia. Applications were wide ranging and including lighting, infotainment systems, safety critical ADAS and powertrain systems. We continue to see solid circuit protection wins for onboard charging and battery management systems used across hybrid and electric vehicle application. We've also secured key wins in Europe for eCall, the automobile crash system that automatically notifies emergency responders in the event of a serious crash.

Moving on to IXYS, we had strong revenue growth in the second quarter and continue to make great progress on integration efforts. At a recent Power Control Trade Show in Germany in June, our combined sales and engineering teams demonstrated a strong and unified presence to customers, highlighting our position as a growing player in the semiconductor industry.

We're leveraging our global infrastructure and sales and distribution channels to broadly market our IXYS solutions. We've talked in previous quarters about the opportunities we see across our product portfolio for EVs and the charging technology required to power these vehicles. We are excited about opportunities in this space for the IXYS power semiconductor portfolio, where we had a key design win for on vehicle charging with the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. We secured more than $2 million in related wins across a wide range of opportunities for off vehicle charging.

One of the many opportunities we see for the IXYS portfolio is within the industrial motor drives, where high power is required. These drives are helping achieve significant efficiency improvements, reducing lifetime cost of ownership and driving tremendous opportunities for power semiconductors to control the torque, speed and power of these motors. Our IXYS portfolio drove several new business opportunities in the quarter where industrial drive is used in factory automation and elevator.

We're also seeing a growing demand for IXYS products in the medical device market, where IXYS products are used in applications such as automated external defibrillators. With high voltage requirements, ensuring the safety and efficiency of these devices, requires specifically designed power semiconductors that provide efficient switching and control capabilities.

Last quarter, we discussed a few actions to better align the IXYS business with our long-term strategy, reduced cost and improved efficiencies. We made significant progress on these initiatives during the quarter, completing office consolidations and we're beginning to see logistics and purchasing savings. In addition, we completed the exit of the Zigbee-based wireless business in Korea. We have been exploring strategic alternatives for the IXYS microcontroller business, including potential sale opportunities. With these cost savings actions under way and others planned, we remain on track to realize our $30 million run rate synergy target by the end of 2019.

As we wrap up the Electronics segment, I wanted to make mention of some well deserved industry recognition received this quarter. We were awarded the Platinum Level Supplier Excellence Award from TTI, one of our global electronics distribution partners. This is the ninth consecutive year we have been awarded this distinction. In addition, the IXYS business was recognized with the Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business. All four awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our global teams to deliver the highest level of quality and service for our customers. We are proud of this recognition and look forward to continuing to partner with our customers around the world.

Now I will cover the Automotive segment, where we had record sales of $127 million for the quarter. Our Automotive business grew 9% overall and 5% organically. We saw strong growth across our sensor and commercial vehicle businesses. In our fuse business, lower North American auto production, which tends to have higher content, as well as, large program launches last year, softened the year-over-year growth comparison. Our passenger car fuse business achieved record revenues for the quarter with particularly strong results in Asia.

In China, government regulations are fueling growth for electric vehicles, creating great opportunities for high voltage protection offerings. The momentum towards safer, greener and increasingly more connected vehicles around the world continues to be a foundational driver for our business. We had design wins in our passenger car fuse and automotive sensor businesses across a wide range of vehicle platforms and geographies; securing more than $20 million of peak annual revenue.

Of these design wins, $4 million came from Japan, one of our strategic growth areas, where we secured new business for our proprietary fuses for an SUV crossover platform, as well as, power window protection for passenger car platform. We also won new business to support a line of luxury SUVs in Europe, as well as, pickup trucks and delivery van platforms in North America. Our automotive sensor business achieved double digit revenue growth in second quarter, led by strong results in Europe.

As comfort, convenient and safety and efficiency continue to take shape as emerging trends today's cars and trucks, our automotive sensor portfolio provides key opportunities to increase our content per vehicle. For example, we won new business with a German manufacturer where our speed sensors will ensure the safe and efficient movement of the vehicles tailgate. Our seat belt buckle sensors won key new business with a Japanese manufacturer, where our sensors will play a critical role in increasing occupant safety.

In China, our speed and position sensors will be integrated into a vehicle's dual clutch transmission system, providing added efficiency to the vehicles powertrain. Our commercial vehicle products business or CVP also delivered record revenue for the quarter, a strong customer pull for our products across our end markets and geographies. As a result, we secured more than 20 key design wins including new CVP business for our power distribution modules, one of our strategic growth opportunities in this business.

One of those wins was with a North American manufacturer specialty on-road and off-road vehicles. We worked closely with the customer and leveraged our expertise in vehicle electrical systems provided innovative customized solution.

Looking ahead for our Automotive segment, we do see some headwinds in Europe likely through the remainder of the year with the implementation of WLTP, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Some auto manufacturers have warned that the backlog of vehicle testing could cause production delays.

In summary, as the Automotive industry continues to produce safer, greener and more connected vehicles. We remain optimistic that we can leverage our strong, longstanding relationships with OEMs and tier one suppliers to deliver high quality, best-in-class solutions that continue to expand our content per vehicle.

Next we will cover Industrial segment. Second quarter sales of $33 million were up 19% year-over-year and 18% organically. Solar projects were key driver in Asia and our high speed fuse line drove strong demand in Europe and the U.S. We are seeing a slow rebound of the global mining industry and oil and gas markets, driving demand for our protection realize. We also continue to make great progress, expanding the presence of our industrial product portfolio across our electronics distribution channel.

On the design win front, we secured a number of important wins, including a program win in Japan for energy storage systems, used in data center backup power. We also had key design wins with the manufacturer of electric submersible pumps used in the oil and gas industry.

Lastly, as it relates to our Industrial segment, we concluded that our custom business, which was heavily tied to the potash mining industry, no longer fits with our long-term growth strategy.

During the second quarter, we exited the custom business, which had an annual revenue run rate of above $10 million. This exit is not expected to have a material impact to the company's future sales and earnings.

Finally, I'd like to comment on a few other items before Meenal to provide the guidance for the third quarter. While our operational execution is driving solid performance across our businesses, we continue to closely monitor the global trade environment. We have a significant number of operations across China, as our strategy has been to align our manufacturing footprint with our global customer base. The recently implemented U.S. tariffs on China imports, affects products across our Electronic segment and a small number of products within our other segment.

We are working closely with our customers on opportunities to minimize the impacts of the tariffs and passing costs on where necessary. Should additional tariffs be imposed, we are prepared to implement additional recovery efforts.

In summary, our global team continues to focus on our customers and execute on the growth strategy. In Electronics, we are taking advantage of the strong market dynamics and are excited to see how the IXYS business will contribute to our long-term growth opportunities. Our Automotive segment again achieved record revenue, may continue to see opportunities to grow our content per vehicle.

Our Industrial segment is seeing strong growth as fundamental market drivers are showing signs of improvement. In total, we have executed well to the first half of the year and look to continue that momentum moving forward.

With that, I will turn the call over to Meenal.

Meenal Sethna

Thanks Dave. Now let’s move on to our guidance. Based on the current foreign exchange rates and the regulatory environment, we expect sales to the third quarter of 2018 of $434 million to $446 million. The midpoint of the guidance reflects 38% reported sales growth and 8% organic growth over last year. We expect third quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2.31 to $2.45. This midpoint representing 13% growth over last year.

The EPS guidance assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 21%. A few points to note around our guidance. Second quarter is typically our strongest sales quarter of the year. We’ve historically seen a slight sequential decline in the third quarter, led by our auto businesses. The sequential decline also reflects our robust second quarter sales, as we reduced backlog across Electronics, as well as, negative foreign exchange impacts. Our foreign exchange has been a tailwind of revenue during the first half of this year that has reversed with the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar, negatively impacting revenue growth.

Our guidance also includes the impacts from the recently implemented Section 301 China tariff, which we generally expect to be neutral to earnings. We’ll provide an update on any future impacts in subsequent quarters. Our bottom line leverage is impacted in the near term by lower IXYS profitability level, including the related share dilution and interest expense.

With our synergy activities well under way, we're starting to see an improvement to the IXYS business profitability. Over the next several quarters, we’ll return operating leverage back to our expectation.

Looking ahead at full year estimates on some specific financial items, we’re projecting adjusted amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and interest expense in the range of $22 million to $23 million. Our full year 2018 adjusted tax rate range remains 18% to 21%. With the tremendous growth we’ve had in the past several quarters, we're increasing this year’s forecasted capital expenditures to $90 million to $95million. Our dual organic and inorganic strategies drive capacity expansion in different businesses each year and yield a high return on investment for us.

Given our deep pipeline of growth initiatives, we expect capital expenditures of 5% to 5.5% sales on an ongoing basis. We had previously projected the EPS impact of the IXYS transaction to be in excess of $0.10 for the year, factoring in the added interest expense and impact of share dilution. With the strong operational performance and the pace of synergy realization, we now expect the net transaction will be approximately $0.20 accretive to EPS for 2018.

In summary we’ve had a strong first half of 2018 with sales up 46% and profitability aligned to our growth. We continue to execute through broad-based product portfolio, global footprints and ongoing operational performance to deliver best-in-class growth and profitability. We are well underway to achieve our financial goals of double digit sales and earnings growth in our five year strategy.

And with that, Trisha, let's open it up for questions.

Trisha Tuntland

Thanks Meenal. Valerie, we'll take our first question please.

Our first question comes from Shawn Harrison of Longbow Research.

Shawn Harrison

Congrats on the strong second quarter results. If I were to think about the components of the guidance and sales looking down around $20 million at the midpoint. How much of that is if we could break it up into different buckets, seasonality in auto versus the backlog work down in Electronics versus maybe the currency factor?

Meenal Sethna

Meenal Sethna

Shawn Harrison

Shawn Harrison

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

On the Electronics side, on the sell-in and sell-through side, during the second quarter because of our ability to continue to pull lead times actually in, we actually burn through some of our backlog at a pace faster than we anticipated during the during the second quarter, which contributed to very strong sales performance in the second quarter and consequently margins you know that drop through. We still have positive book-to-bills so we left Q2 with 1.02 book-to-bill. The book-to-bill remains above 1 now, so we continue to see no signs of demand, in demand really dropping or any negative signs there. In general, the POS, the sell-through at our distribution partners remains healthy. Their inventory position, which we watch very, very closely these days is in line with our sell-through, so we're not overly concerned with that at this point.

Shawn Harrison

Shawn Harrison

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Shawn Harrison

Shawn Harrison

Trisha Tuntland

Thank you for your question Shawn. We'll take our next caller please.

Our next question comes from Steven Fox of Cross Research.

Trisha Tuntland

Good morning, Steven.

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Meenal Sethna

Meenal Sethna

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

This largely is impacting our Electronics components, which a high percentage of those also sell through distribution channels. So, we're working often with our distribution partners to pass those costs along where necessary.

Steven Fox

Steven Fox

Dave Heinzmann

Sure.

Trisha Tuntland

Trisha Tuntland

Thank you, Steven. We'll take our next question please.

Our next question comes from Matt Sheerin of Stifel.

Matt Sheerin

Matt Sheerin

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Matt Sheerin

Matt Sheerin

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Matt Sheerin

Matt Sheerin

Trisha Tuntland

Trisha Tuntland

Thank you, Matt. We'll take our next caller please.

Operator

Trisha Tuntland

Good morning, Chris.

Christopher Glynn

Christopher Glynn

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Christopher Glynn

Christopher Glynn

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

I would [indiscernible] in some products we’ve probably begun to eat away at backlog and other products the lead times are as long as they've ever been in IXYS, so it's a bit of a mix there. I think the revenue levels we saw there about what we anticipated in the second quarter. So, Meenal --

Meenal Sethna

Meenal Sethna

Christopher Glynn

Christopher Glynn

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Christopher Glynn

Thank you.

Trisha Tuntland

Trisha Tuntland

Thank you for your questions, Chris. We'll take our next caller please.

Our next question is from David Leiker of Baird.

Trisha Tuntland

Good morning, David.

David Leiker

David Leiker

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

Meenal Sethna

Meenal Sethna

David Leiker

David Leiker

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

David Leiker

David Leiker

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

David Leiker

David Leiker

Trisha Tuntland

Trisha Tuntland

Thank you for your questions David.

Our next question comes from George Godfrey of C.L. King.

Trisha Tuntland

Good morning, George

George Godfrey

George Godfrey

Meenal Sethna

Meenal Sethna

Then I’d also talk about the Electronics margins, which the past few years have been running higher than that average that you quote. I think a few things that we talked about maybe on some past calls, one is we're in this demand environment, very robust demand environment we've been talking about for a while. And a lot of folks including ourselves have been talking about the fact that we're not seeing the price erosion that we normally see, so that's been a huge benefit to our margins the past couple of years, as has also currencies generally have gone our way on average, so we've been seeing some benefits from that. But I think if you put those two pieces together over the long-term I think you’d see IXYS EBITDA margins maybe not being at the Electronics average, but well in the company average. And the Electronics margins maybe not quite at this current sustained level, but still at a very nice clip for to the business.

Dave Heinzmann

Dave Heinzmann

George Godfrey

George Godfrey

Trisha Tuntland

Thank you for your questions, George. Those are all the questions we have this morning. Thank you for joining us on today's call and your interest in Littelfuse. We look forward to talking with you again soon. Have a great day.