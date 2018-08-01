Merck: Keytruda Remains The Name Of The Game

Following a recent run higher, I still like the shares, but am no longer actively adding at these levels.

Merck (MRK) continues to be a story which I watch with great interest, as it has a big blockbuster making a real difference in the form of Keytruda. This new champion of Merck seems to be out competing its competitor product from Bristol-Myers (BMY) as Merck can use this success to offset declines at its legacy drugs.

The market has recognised the continued fundamental improvements and promise of Keytruda as well as the stock has seen a decent rally over the past quarter, making me a happy holder of the stock. While I am not inclined to add more at these levels, shares are not close to levels at which I am tempted to lock in any profits.

About Keytruda

Merck has been instrumental to science as we know it today, yet the advance during this century, and certainly the past century, has gone in cycles. Years of rapid improvements and impressive innovation have been followed by years of stagnation.

Nonetheless, long-term investors have made real strides even as the 21st century has not been a great success (measured from the dotcom bubble). Following the deal with Schering-Plough in 2011, but even more thanks to the emerging success of Keytruda, investors have something to smile about again.

Keytruda is one of the most prominent drugs in treating cancer, used across a wide range of indications including NSCLC, melanoma, Hodgkin's, head & neck and bladder cancer, among others. While the mono therapy is quite successful, the company is teaming up with many players in the field to test efficiency and efficacy of combo treatments.

Following approval late in 2014, the drug has been a success. The drug became a blockbuster in 2016 with $1.4 billion in sales, only to see sales rise to $3.8 billion last year. With fourth quarter revenues amounting to $1.3 billion, the run rate already surpassed the $5 billion mark. This trend of growth has only been solidified in 2018 with first quarter revenues coming in at $1.46 billion. Second quarter sales grew further to $1.67 billion, for a $6.7 billion annual run rate. Further momentum is envisioned in the quarters to come as enrollments and approvals continue to roll in.

Making A Real Growth Contribution

The continued growth of Keytruda (+89% year over year) is making that it is now responsible for nearly 16% of total revenues. The nearly $800 million increase in sales year over year are much needed as sales ex-Keytruda were down by 3.5% in the second quarter.

The total 5% growth rate is solid following the success of Keytruda as just 1% of the growth is attributed to currencies. Furthermore, the continued greater contribution of Keytruda makes that overall growth trends could accelerate further from here on. Yet Keytruda was not alone in making a contribution. Other pharmaceutical drugs worth mentioning include growth of GARDASIL and BRIDION, offset by a big decline in ZETIA/VYTORIN.

Earnings Are Complicated

While top line sales are showing growth again and the company is narrowing the sales guidance for the year towards $42.0-$42.8 billion, earnings are a different story.

Adjusted earnings are now seen at $4.22-$4.30 per share which at the midpoint is up four cents from the latest guidance. GAAP earnings are seen at just $2.55 per share, plus or minus 4 cents. Many items are responsible for the large difference including a $1.4 billion R&D charge on the collaboration with Eisai, another half billion in restructuring costs, and $2.85 billion in M&A and divestiture-related costs, of which a great deal are amortisation charges.

As always, it is hard to say what the realistic earnings number is as Merck has a real history of continuing to take charges, being both frequent and large, involving both cash outflows and non-cash impairment charges.

Well-Financed, Realistic Multiples?

As the 10-Q has not been filed yet, I look at the balance sheet as of the first quarter of the year. This reveals $18.4 billion in cash, equivalents and investments, offset by $23.6 billion in debt, for a very manageable net debt load, even if we include modest pension liabilities. This comes as adjusted EBITDA came in above $11 billion in 2017 as growth and (adjusted) earnings continue to rise.

The real question is which earnings number is the best, or most realistic. Trading at $66, shares trade at just 15-16 times adjusted earnings and 25-26 times GAAP earnings. Given the large amortization charges, I am happy to "treat" three quarters of the adjustment as one-time, for realistic earnings of close to $3.80 per share. This works down to 17-18 times earnings.

Happy Holder

In May, I concluded that I was a very happy holder at $57 per share given the balance sheet strength, continued growth of Keytruda, and the fact that shares were trading at just 15-16 times my estimate of realistic earnings at the time. These earnings are increasing and following a run higher from $57 to $66, multiples have risen to 17-18 times earnings. This remains reasonable as the company is now growing sales by mid-single digits as Keytruda continues to gain traction.

That said, I am no longer actively adding as I did in May following a 15% run higher over the past two/three months, yet continue to find shares attractively valued, which makes that I am not yet contemplating to take profits. If multiples expand to 20-21 times, implying a near $75-80 per share valuation, I would be tempted to take some profits, but for now continue to happily see the stock move higher, while collecting the dividends.

