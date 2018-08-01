Criteo S.A. (CRTO) CEO JB Rudelle on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Edouard Lassalle - Vice President of Investor Relations

JB Rudelle - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Benoit Fouilland - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Andy Hargreaves - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Aaron Kessler - Raymond James

Douglas Anmuth - J.P. Morgan Securities Inc.

Charles Bedouelle - Exane BNP Paribas

Sarah Simon - Berenberg Bank

Tim Nollen - Macquarie Capital Inc.

After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question.

Edouard Lassalle

Good morning and welcome to Criteo's second quarter 2018 earnings call. With us today are Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO JB Rudelle and CFO, Benoit Fouilland.

During the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements. These may include projected financial results or operating metrics, business strategies, anticipated future products and services, anticipated investment and expansion plans, anticipated market demand or opportunities and other forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from the results or timing predicted or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

In addition, reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Also, we will discuss non-GAAP measures of our performance. The definitions of which and the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures were provided in the earnings release published earlier today. Finally, unless otherwise stated, all growth comparisons made in the course of this call are against the same period in the prior year.

With that, I will now turn the call over to JB Rudelle, CEO of Criteo. JB.

JB Rudelle

Thank you, Edouard, and good morning, everyone. As you have seen we closed Q2 with a combination of modest growth, increasing productivity and cash generation. Despite the headwinds we’ve been facing, we this the solid results highlight the strength and resilience of our model.

So during this call, I would like to cover four important points. First, would like to discuss ITP and GTR. Second, I would like to share some learnings on my first 90 days back as CEO. Third, I will explain our revised guidance for 2018 and our related plan to reaccelerate them. And fourth, I would like to share some highlights on Criteo’s strategy.

So first thing first, let’s discuss ITP. The reason I’m starting with the topic is that it has effected significantly our business over the past year and its important our investors have full clarity on this model.

As you probably recall in September 2017, Apple launched iOS 11, this release included a feeler referred as ITP in their Safari browser. The impact was that we were no longer able to deliver value added advertisings to users while they were browsing the web on Safari, even when users has contented to see those ads.

So initially we believe we could address this with a simple work around that would mitigate the [lost pressure] (NYSE:P) of the issue and put the user back in control to decide whenever they want to see value added advertising on us.

As you know, we got this wrong, our approach was invalidated last December with iOS 11.2 that followed. As a result, we realized we had to absorb a much bigger revenue impact that we had originally anticipated.

I’m keenly aware of that’s the related adjustment of our financial forecast over a relatively short time frame was for straightening for investors. We have here showed it loud and clear on this and we will double our efforts in this regard.

In impacts, we should have done three things differently on ITP. First, we should have understood much faster the reason why Apple did this. Apple actions came as a surprise, at a time contrast to the overall industry trend to let users have control of what they want to see and what they don’t.

It appears now that Apple’s objectives seems mainly to drive users to spend more time with an app, to place not impacted by ITP and where there is favorable economics as compared to the browser. At that point, in-app advertising is today one of our top priorities and the fastest growth area for Criteo.

Second, as part of our business strategy, we should have better anticipated how quickly Apple would react to ITP work around. If we had we would not have helped to update the market mid-December when iOS 11.2 was released.

And third, we should have accelerated our remarks sooner to make the user - less dependent on the decisions on any one browser manufacturer. In order to deliver value added advertising to users while express consent, we now rely on a variety of technologies including touch e-mails, logging data, multi- browser cookies and up ideas instead of just relying on standard cookies.

And there for competitive reasons I will not go into details on the various technologies, we feel our platform has now become increasingly resilient to face similar type of changes in browser technology.

Moving on to GDPR. Overall things are unfolding as we expected. Since the implementation on May 25, we have received further consol - that our loan standing position is aligned with the French Data Protection Authority, one of U.S. most in financial private agencies.

That is as long as users are properly inform and given the choice on how the data is used, they will effectively will get consent by browsing the website they are on. This very clear [doctoring] (Ph) ensures limited portion when correcting concerns, while offering solid protection for the user against any abuse.

This said, the [indiscernible] to obtain user content, rest not with us, but with our clients and our publisher partners. Today, a small fraction of those publishers had taking what we consider to be an excessively rigid approach, an approach to concern that could negatively affect their businesses in the short term.

This is the reason why in our prior guidance if you remember for 2018, we took a prudent stand on the potential for short-term revenue headwind. So far, the actual impact of this on our business has been quite committed and lower than what we expected. For the remainder of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic that the overall impact to our business will remain [indiscernible] and within our expectation.

To summarize acquisition on ITP and GDPR, we firmly believe that these are not natural threats. As explained, we have apparent who address those challenges, they are executing on to it.

Okay, now turning to what I have learned in the 90 days heading back as the CEO, and the impact of these learning on my views is on critical strategy going forward. So during the past quarter, I spent - time with our clients and publisher partners.

From those interactions, I have heard many positive comments on Criteo. Our client confirms they get real value from our solutions, which as a matter fact you can seen in a strong client retention figures. As a talking point for me it was important to confirm a steady market position.

In this conversation, I had with our clients, I had also met [indiscernible] the real change. Let me explain. In the past two years, our clients has watched Amazon, the increasingly successful leveraging its data and audience to create large new stream of revenue with brand. Our retail clients, have always expected that their data power tremendous value. With Amazon’s success in [indiscernible] they are now can see a clear path to a tangible way to monetize its goal.

This set their challenge is that competing effectively in this new game requires sophisticated technology and that is very difficult for most retailers to develop in-house. As a result, we see our clients engaging with us, as they look for the top build and complex technology.

Given the performance, quicker higher demonstrated consistently over the years, we have seen as a natural partner for this new claim. By providing high effective solutions to acquire, convert and engage their customers, we have enabled our retail partners to better compete against Amazon.

By providing retailers with a platform to monetize their data inventory we can now enable them to get their fair share of run budget.

Furthermore, atomic texture have shared with us that search and social are messages media channels for them, no surprise. But most of them have expressed to meet a growing concern about the extreme dependency on Google and Facebook.

So for all the other media buying, our client insisted that it's key for them to keep control of that direct relationship with the end users. For that they want their media buying to be powered by independent technology partner that is strong, but at the same time that will never become an [substantial] (Ph) threat to them.

This magical feedback suggest we are in the right place at the right time. Outside of Google and Facebook own and operated inventory, we have the opportunity to be the circular of any advertiser playbook. That is the ad platform of choice for the open internet.

In this market dynamic, there is this tremendous opportunity for Criteo to move from a technical solution to become a much broader strategic partner for our clients. I will groom to more details on how will pursue to exciting opportunities.

But before that, I would like first to provide some color on the elephant in the room that is our revised guidance for 2018. We are working hard to watch returning to double-digit growth in the coming years. However, our returns to strong growth we take one step backwards before taking several sets forward.

The reason is that, in order to capture the new opportunities I mentioned before, we need to deeply transform our Company. In particular, I moved from a single product to a multi product platform has been so far way to short.

Furthermore, in the past two years, decision making processes regarding product roadmap priorities have not always been tough enough. Overall, for our business to function and optimize speed, we need some engineering that will take some time to produce it effects.

As a result, we are adjusting our guidance for 2018 review and extracts growth between minus 1% and plus 1% at constant currency. I understand that the significant acceleration in the short-term can be disappointing for investors and shareholders.

However, I believe the right [potential] (Ph) changes that we are making are necessary to pave the way for future healthy growth. In many cases we will ensure that this business transformation is achieved with the right level of cost discipline. As a result, we are at the same time raising our 2018 adjusted EBITDA marching guidance to between 30% and 32% of revenue exactly.

So as slow pace in transforming ourselves so far and the steps we are taking to correct this in the coming quarters are in fact the primary reasons for us to lower revenue expect group for the second half of the year.

Let me share a few concrete steps we are taking to conduct this business transformation. First, as we evolve into a platform Company, we need to adapt our go-to-market strategy. Our multi product solutions required a more [indiscernible] segmentation of our clients which itself requires to reshuffle our resource allocation to better serve each segment of clients.

This transformation also involves a different hiring plan that we include bringing on new people with complementary skill sets that the one we currently have. So far, our new headcount has been behind plan and we tend to accelerate hiring in the second half of the year. Though we do not expect to fully catch-up on our hiring delay by year-end.

The adjustments we have made to assisting, coupled with delayed hiring represent a last driver of our reduced growth in the second half of the year. For our clients, not having enough of the right sales people capable of selling our strategic platform is restraining our growth.

From market, making sure we have enough insights of people in seats is also critical to achieving our goals. As a matter of fact, we have made recently a leadership change on our second group that we expect will accelerate our ability to efficiently on brought sales people so we can achieve those goals. Additionally, we expect that the sale team realignment we have made will begin to bear fruit earlier next year.

The second element of our transformation involves our product roadmap. To accelerate on this fronts, I step into the role of Chief Product Officer in addition to my CEO role. With this, I should be hopefully able to have the organization [indiscernible] much faster to seek new market opportunities in front of us.

For instance, although Criteo has historically sold its products excluding on a cost strategic basis. We have begun to receive accounts request to price some of our new products on a cost impression or other types of valuable fees.

And you know there is no separate account with Criteo. Nothing is sourcing us to have all of our product sold exclusively on a cost strategic basis. So we included the feedback into our remark, and we should be able to offer much more flexible pricing options for our new products to our clients by the beginning of next year.

This delay now addressing to how our clients want the consumer solutions is a second driver behind the lowering of our near-term outlook. Our Company wide transformation will not be completed overnight and we anticipate it will last approximately six to 12 months. I will of course share more details with you as we progress in the coming quarters. And I'm confident it will set us well to achieve our strategic goals overtime.

Speaking of our reach. I like now to say a few words on the future of Criteo. Our vision is to be the advertising platform of choice for the open internet. Through this vision, we will create value for advisors, consumers and publishers alike.

For advertisers that means driving enhanced advertising performance across the full panel, combined with transparency, motivation and sales tariff capabilities as a platform. For consumers that means, relevant product recommendations with [indiscernible], while benefitting from user friendly content management capabilities.

And for publishers, this means reaping the benefits of direct access to advertiser demand at scale to effectively control the monetization of inventory while not getting clogged into [indiscernible]. We will execute our platform vision with the combination of organic investments and targeted acquisitions.

On the organic front, as you may have heard, we recently announced a 20 million euro investment in the Criteo Artificial Intelligence lab in Paris to define the advertising technologies of the future. This ambitious multi-year plan in next gen deep learning will not be able in that result. However, we expect it will become a core competence of our future performance in the coming years.

On the acquisition front, today we just signed a small size acquisition called [Store Retail] (Ph) to further accelerate the relapse of our new monetization platform with 60 people company based in France, it will enable retailers to tap into very significant trade marketing budgets [indiscernible] media placements on the EcoNetwork's sites on the cross betting impression basis and expand this all across the internet.

We are having no matter our contributions at closing, the addition of store retail solution would expand very significantly or approximately for data monetization. As a matter of fact, based on feedbacks from larger retailer we discussed with, we are hearing that the market for audience selling to brands on the cost impression basis is several times bigger than the market for our existing cross [indiscernible] products.

Store retailers will bring us the very meaningful footprint over large full retailers in France, the sector complimentary to existing verticals. We expect the deal to close in the third quarter of this year. Looking forward, overall with our multi-product platform, we believe we can grow our non-targeting business from the current 6% of revenue stat to 30% over three years.

Before I let Benoit go into the details that actually to results and discuss the guidance in more details. I want to reiterate that my top priorities as the CEO is to ensure that the steps we are taking now and the adjustment we are making are paving the way to a [record] (Ph) revenues in the coming years.

With that, I will now happily turn the call to Benoit.

Benoit Fouilland

Thank you JB. Good morning everyone, I will walk you through our Q2 performance and share our guidance for future Q3 and 2018. Revenue was $537 million, revenue expect our key metric to monitor performance grew 2% at constant currency to $230 million, this growth was primarily driven by new clients both large on the market on what achieved despite the significant headwind, the user reach limitation in [indiscernible] add on our business with existing clients in line with our expectations.

Using the full assumption implied in our Q2 outlook, revenue expectation was $234 million or $4 million for both the higher end of our guidance. Compared with Q2, 2017 changes in ForEx represented a tailwind of over 200 basis points to revenue [indiscernible] growth. For both us of what was assumed in our guidance.

Looking at our operating highlights, we have did over 400 net new clients in-line with our plan, bringing total client count to 19000 while non-payment retention are close to 90% for all products. Before the impact of discontinuing prior product, this represented 500 new clients net of share and acceleration compare to Q1.

We are making progress building our self service platform for mid-market, which we expect to be live in the first half of 2019. By then, we expect to return to higher growth in client additions.

Same clients, revenue extract decrease 3% compare to flat growth in Q1. On priority driven by the user rich limitation in Safari.

Excluding the impact of these limitations, we estimate the same clients revenue extract increased approximately by 11%. Revenue extract from all none retargeting products altogether, including Criteo customer acquisition, Criteo audience match and Criteo sponsor products increased 72% year-over-year.

We accelerated our business enough. The strategic area for us where we do not rely on cookies to execute the data. We significantly reduce the time to integrate up retargeting on our now on par with the best players in the industry. These led to accelerated deployment of us retargeting with our eMAP business growing 38% on a revenue exercise basis.

Last, we continue to increase our direct access to publishers. As the number of partner deploying softness, deploying partners, deploying [video] (ph) direct leader increased to over 2,300 publishers up from 2000 last quarter.

Turning now to regional performance. In the America's, we grew revenue exact 4% at constant currency, including 8% in the U.S. driven by the strength with both large and new market clients and the continued ramp up of our newest products in the region.

In AVA revenue expected decreased 1% at constant currency in line with expectations, driven by external headwinds in our business with existing clients, on short-term disturbance related to the implementation of our new go-to-market model across the region.

In APAC we grew revenue ex-that 6% at constant currency. The strong business in Korea and India, particularly in the apps offsets weaker than expected performance in Japan. For the second half of the year, we are taking the more freedom stance on our APAC growth.

Two factors explains the slowdown. We are having a change of senior leadership in the region, and the Japanese in-market business is performing below our expectation, in part due to IR attrition [indiscernible].

Revenue extract margin improves 230 basis points to 42.9%. Similar to Q1, the margin improvements was largely driven by the increase share of mobile apps supply. The last portion of which weaker sale at a lower cost than expected. We view this margin level as unexpected to normalize overtime.

Moving expenses, all the corporate revenue decreased 9%, excluding the onetime charge in Q2 2017 related to the restructuring of our domestic business in China. All the costs of revenue decrease 1%.

Operating expenses grew 1%, reflecting a stable headcount over the period. In-line with prior quarters, headcounts related expenses which resulted 76% of GAAP OpEx. We ended the quarter with close to 2,700 employees, somewhat lower than expected.

The slower headcount growth can be attributed to three factors. First, the sale of HookLogic travel, combined with a restructuring of [indiscernible] last year accounting for a relation of about 50 employees. The transformation of our go-to-market model coming with a recycling of resources, on the need for adding different profiles. And third, the continued hiring delays in particular in the mid-market.

We are working on accelerating the hiring process across the organization, in particular in our Boston mid-market. I believe hiring will pickup in the second half. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses decreased 1% to $147 million. In 2018, we did not hold our global operation summit, on an apple-to-apple basis non-GAAP OpEx grew 4%.

On a non-GAAP basis by function now. R&D expenses grew 7%, in-line with investment plan, and largely driven by the [indiscernible] increase in headcount to over 600 on 80 employees. We expect to grow R&D expenses in H2, 2018.

Further operation OpEx decreased 8%, slightly below our plan. This was driven by a 4% decrease in operating headcount to over 1,500, including 700 quota-carrying employees. After the sales of HookLogic business on the [indiscernible].

We expect our sales and operation headcount to increase in the second half. Our G&A expenses grew 8%, driven by a 4% increase in headcount through 470 employees, excluding a one-time expense relating to the change of our prior CEO, G&A expenses grew 4%.

While the trend in expense growth showed effective expense management, we did ensure about $5 million of temporary savings compared to our expectation. The majority of this savings relates to delayed hiring, which we expect to partially reverse in the second half. However, we do not expect to have fully quota with our hiring delay by the end of the year.

Moving to profitability. We grew adjusted EBITDA 20% on constant currency to $69 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 530 basis points to [30%] (Ph) of revenue expect. As in Q1, the reported effective tax rate was 37%, based on the conservative 37% projected income tax rate for fiscal year 2018.

However, pending clarification of interpretation of the U.S. Tax Reform, as well as the impact of our ongoing tax chartering plan, we believe the projected tax rate for the year could go down by three to five percentage points.

Net income increased 96% to $50 million, on adjusted net income per diluted share increased 36% to $0.53. Cash flow from operations decreased 33% due to one-time negative changes in working capital after a favorable timing of account payable in Q1 for approximately $23 million.

This momentarily drove transformation of adjusted EBITDA in to cash flow from operations to 59% compared to a normalized 80%. CapEx decreased 34% driven by delayed cash out of investment committed in Q2.

Going forward, we continue to expect CapEx to represent slightly less than 5% of revenue in 2018. Free cash flow decreased 33% to $22 million. For the first six months, free cash flow increased 61% to $74 million representing 51% of adjusted EBITDA or about 10 points above the historical average. Finally, cash-and-cash equivalent increased $56 million from the end of 2017 to $480 million despite the $14 million negative - impact on our cash position.

I will now provide our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. The following forward looking statements reflect our expectation as of today August 1st, 2018. In Q3, 2018 we expect revenue expectation to be between $218 million on $223 million. This implies constant currency growth of minus 5% to minus 3% on assumed that year-over-year ForEx changes will positively impact reported growth by about 160 basis points.

And we expect Q3 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $61 million and $66 million. In light of the lower revenue outlook for 2018, we have adjusted our valuable people expenses assumption for the year. This translates into $4 million lower expense in Q3 compared to Q2.

For 2018, we are adjusting our revenue expect growth outlook to be between minus 1% and plus 10% at constant currency. We expect ForEx changes to impact positively the 2018 reported growth by about 160 basis points.

In parallel we are increasing our guidance for the adjusted EBITDA margins in 2018 to between 30% and 32% of revenue ex-TAC. This translates into an increase in implied adjusted EBITDA of about $4 million as compared to the prior guidance. Despite a reduction in revenue ex-TAC of both $50 million, suggesting disciplined expense management despite the continued flow.

Our guidance for both the third quarter and fiscal 2018 doesn’t will include any contribution from the acquisition of Store Retail. The ForEx rates as seen in our guidance for the third quarter for fiscal 2018 are including in the earnings release that we published earlier today.

With that, we will now take your questions.

Andy Hargreaves

Thanks. Just want to clarify guys a little bit, because I'm still a little bit confused, given the untapped nature of a lot of your clients budget. How the change in hiring impacts their revenue so materially? And maybe just as part of that, is there an incremental impact in the guidance from the changes that ITP, Apple made and are that they announced?

Benoit Fouilland

So, there is no incremental impact that is assumed from ITP or GDPR in the guidance. The revision of guidance is primarily driven by the transformations that the JB have described during his prepared remarks. Regarding delay as an impact, publicity that drives the ripple effect in the second part of the year on the new business on the side that we have being 200 people on average below our hiring proximity in H1 is going to impact our ability to maximize the opportunity from new business in the second half.

Andy Hargreaves

Okay. And then in the three year target for non-retargeting revenue to grow to 30% of revenue ex-TAC, does retargeting stay flat or grow?

Benoit Fouilland

You are not getting the breakdown right now exactly of how this is going to be translating into actual numbers. Their idea is that we want to have a more balanced business with a much broader portfolio of products. And as I explained, as we move from being a point solution to being a growth strategic platform for our clients, very naturally we should see a many other products than we targeted to become a key part of the portfolio.

But really to answer your question, we feel very good about retargeting itself. So it doesn't mean - it's not because we are expanding new product that we are targeting, we are not investing or targeting it. This is a big money machine and its going to keep growing.

JB Rudelle

And what I would add is your we are looking at reacceleration especially in the [indiscernible] as we have indicated in the prepared remark. Including obviously for the retargeting businesses.

Andy Hargreaves

Okay. Thank you.

Aaron Kessler

Hi, guys. Thanks. I may have a couple questions. First on Europe, that seems to be a little lower than we expected. Can you help us maybe quantify GDPR and was there anything else that was weighing on Europe? We saw a couple other companies thus far weaker, Europe results also quarter? And then if you could clarify the increasing revenue ex-TAC margins in the America's business, I didn't catch up completely on the call? Thank you.

JB Rudelle

So for Europe, and as we mentioned the GDPR impact has been a very modest and within our expectation. And as you can expect it's highly concentrated in Europe by the future. Regard is something brand so any impact from GDPR that is going [indiscernible] to the number will be to a very large extent concentrated in Europe, for sure.

Benoit Fouilland

And whether I would add also on Europe I mean GDPR was in line with our expectations, in fact slightly better and then our expectation. What has also had an impact on EMEA is the short-term disturbance related to the implementation of the new go-to-market model, especially in EMEA as we have multiple markets that we operate.

Aaron Kessler

With respect to the second question on the Rev ex-TAC margin, as I explained, we have been running at Rev ex-TAC margin. Overall on a global basis the differential value in the Americas has also been you know higher than the traditional level, it’s probably due to the increased mix of our supply that we buy at a lower CMP than anticipated. We would expected this to normalize overtime, not maturing the virtual time, but over multiple quarters.

JB Rudelle

And finally any thoughts on 2019, I think you indicated for some double-digit growth 2019 is that changed now given your updated 2018 guidance.

Benoit Fouilland

What we have indicated on the call today, is that we are working for a return to double-digit growth in the second half of 2019.

Aaron Kessler

Okay. Thank you.

Douglas Anmuth

Thanks for taking the question. I have a couple. First just on ITT, obviously help sort of walkthrough the past year, but just trying to understand where we are now in terms of financial impacts and it feels like we are about to lot of things here, are we still seeing deterioration or are we at a baseline kind of level at this point. And then second, trying to understand, why some clients want to move from the CPC to CPM basis, is that existing clients, or is that more a newer set of clients to potential reach out to and then we think about how the business is changing, anything that what the economics will look like a year out in the new configuration as you are continuing with Amazon more, becoming more of this open platform for advertising in a different pricing structure. Thanks.

Benoit Fouilland

Shall we start with ITT.

JB Rudelle

I can cover ITT quickly and then should you cover the rest. On ITT, I mean we have seen the impact in Q2 was pretty much as expected, 14 percentage point of growth was the impact in Q2. I mean we are at a point where in terms of rollouts of the solution, we have closed to the peak of the rollout, we have not yet reached the peak of the rollout, it should be sometimes in Q3. So we should see the impact plateauing and obviously as we go out of Q4 all of that will be introduced in our base.

Benoit Fouilland

So regarding the change in pricing, so this is not for - we are targeting, we are targeting - I think we define a market practice, which is not now widespread on a CPC and clients are very comfortable with that. It is mostly for our new and promising acquisition product that we call [TCA] (Ph) Q2 customer acquisition. Where we realize that where our clients are measuring things is different from the targeting. They want to see the value of the clinic that also the value of the view.

So by charging cost for impression, we suggest them that have a better way to this by including both the click and the view, which is opening the door for new type of inventory like video, as you know so far video is representing a very, very smaller amount of our inventory and its obviously something we tend to change in the future practically as we go up in front row and scale this acquisition products and we have very strong appetite for clients for the [indiscernible] new clients. So this is something we are putting a lot of effort in.

So regarding the impact of Amazon that’s interesting, it’s something very favorable for us because you know a few years ago where we were trying educate the market about the value of advertising the data and that we will [indiscernible] things with that. That is for [indiscernible] actually low on their currency list. Today it becomes much more strategic and very hard to pick not only, because you know its opportunistically, very interesting new line of revenue for them with [indiscernible].

That also because they realize that Amazon is running their core retail business awe are very little with no margin and making margin on new type of businesses like advertising and as anyone compete with Amazon that they realize that it’s very important to on their own to have additional margins on this advertising business.

So overall, it makes our connection with our clients much more strategic and creates and develop momentum and some very big names in the U.S. that we are very hard to [indiscernible] mention, now we are getting meeting and really asking to their organization, because it becomes very strategic for them.

Douglas Anmuth

Okay. Thank you guys.

Charles Bedouelle

Hi good morning everyone. Just to clarify on the change in the guidance around the revenues and hiring delays. So first, I mean we have seen let’s say 11% like-for-like growth in existing clients ex-ITP which is probably slower that what you had, what do you imply roughly in your H2 so that we can see what is the split between the new clients and lower [indiscernible] existing clients. And the second element I just wanted to clarify is with your hiring delays, how much is due to the fact that you are struggling to hire, how much is due to the fact that the management has been busy maybe re-organizing and thinking about the new [indiscernible] and how much is it may be due to the fact that you are seeing some lower may be revenues and so you are maybe getting slower in hiring or is it hiring delays or is it voluntary hiring delays. Thanks for that.

JB Rudelle

Well I think the second half and I will let Benoit jump for the first half of the question on the hovering delay. To be equally transparent, end of last year in Q4, when we got hit really hard by ITP, we kind of - I wouldn’t say free, but slow down and reduce the size of our hiring machine and one of my first priorities when I came back was to reinitiate this hiring process, but it takes time and there is a lag because first you have to hire staff first and you have to hide the hiring before they can hire a thousand people.

So and we had also change into our HR leadership. And I had to adjust and have a new head of offsetting fitting in. So all those changes are taking a little more time that what we expected. I was hoping our hiring machinery will restart faster that next time you have to, as I said you have to have to get the strategy and then you can find the people, we need to recruit them and then you need to get them on board and then you need to train them before they are operational. So there is there is always a couple of quarters to get the full speed once you press the button.

Benoit Fouilland

So regarding the guidance, rather than by picking all of the assumption behind it. I think maybe it's worth mentioning what are the primary reason why we revise the guidance. I mean there are basically four main reasons.

The first one is obviously, we are assuming a slower growth in APAC, which is mostly related to Japan, we as we have stayed on the court we have a leadership change in Asia Pac. And we have also good market business that is performing below our expectation in Japan primarily due to attritions. So we are working on correcting this but I have been thinking a [indiscernible].

Hiring delay which has been a big topic discussed, as an impact from the new business in H2. We have a change in HR leadership going on as we speak within the Company to address that particular are in delay, but we don't plan to catch up fully for the end of the year.

On our new go-to-market strategies also driving some short-term disruption in the resource reshuffling. So, finally I would say that the [CSP] (Ph) as we are going to reposition the offering our own CSP also is a slightly below our expectations CSP and more freedom from the second part of the year.

So all-in-all these are the reasons why we have been revising via the guidance. What I want to insist on is up, we are confident that past at the end of the year we should see a revolt and with an acceleration to the double-digit growth in the second part of next year.

Charles Bedouelle

Okay, thanks.

Sarah Simon

Hi. I have got a couple of questions. First one was in terms of GDPR, I'm just interested as to whether you are saying - you mentioned a structured approach from some of the publishers who obviously have influence on the other topics. I'm just wondering if you are seeing anybody changing their position. That is the first question. The second one is on the margin in revenue ex-TAC margin in Europe. Have you seen any benefit from people kind of self selecting out by saying name to cookies? And then you just referenced repositioning of Criteo sponsored products and I’m sorry, I missed whatever you are doing there? Thanks.

Benoit Fouilland

Okay. So on the on the GDPR, as I said, there is a small fraction of publishers that probably under the influence of the legal team has taken an approach which is we believe very rigid and not discreet overall. Very practical meaning what does it mean, when you go on their website in Europe, usually you just see [indiscernible] and you get some choices that you can browse it okay.

In some rare cases, where whole site is frozen and the only way you can browse on the website is you have to go through a very inclusive opting process on your data, which is way, way beyond any recommendation of the - data privacy agencies.

And I would say most of those outliers are subsidiaries of American Publishers, where probably the European operation is very small compared to the U.S. and they take [indiscernible] stand, because its yes, probably in the U.S. that see this from the long distance and its harder for them to adjust.

We believe that is either most of them are going to adjust, or their visitors will go to other websites, as plenty of that and we have seen this happening that some U.S. players completely shutdown the European website due to GDPR risk, we think that is kind of a treatment - but its benefiting to local publishers. So, overall it’s going to be a ready solution, I think of the traffic among publishers. And the one taking a pragmatic approach will be the winner.

JB Rudelle

Regarding the margin, the margin - I like your idea that you know self connecting people creates a better engagement. This is something we try to implement into smarter comfort management. But I would say this unique running we are seeing is on our the renew has been like [indiscernible] mostly coming from the in-app inventory where we get better [indiscernible] than other type of events. This happens the route where we are going the fastest.

You asked related question on CSP also. So CSP that is interesting obviously that [indiscernible] from product. When we get into the market two years ago, once more it was not a very strategic topic for our retail partners. So they say okay we are happy to test this, but why don’t you go to the brands and try too monetizing yourself and we had to put together so called a granting to go after the grand budget and try to convince them to spend their money on the website of our retail partner.

Now today increasingly in the past six to 12 months they are like wait a minute this is a tripe strategic for us. We should have our own interest in going and you guys should be either technology platform for us and we are like wow! We are more than happy to do this and so we are translating.

But it’s a different business model where rather than offering this full solution including the sales team, we become what we really are a technology partners, a technology providers offering the platform and letting them doing their own manipulation, at least the biggest ones.

And this change in pricing, it’s something new for Criteo, we are a Company that use to sell tricks and now we are selling a platform solution, as a technology provider or bit like the SaaS team. And adjusting to this new pricing it takes a little time and this is why in the short-term, as we actually think with this new market dynamics which is very exciting, its creating some short-term delay into the growth of [indiscernible].

Sarah Simon

Great. Thanks.

Tim Nollen

Hi, thanks, couple of things please. So there is quite a bit of discussion on hiring delays and so forth in this call. You haven’t talked so much about your African - you have spoken about it before on building out kind of a platform for mid-market kind of self serve clients. I wonder if you could talk a little bit about that please? And then could you discuss a little bit about the acquisition today, I think a lot of us has been waiting on hearing what you might do with your cash and this looks like a small deal, is this one that perhaps more to come. And then can I slip in the last quarter please, a lot of question on GDPR, pleased see that its marked in such a problem for you. I wonder if you could say something more about any update to the e-privacy legislation or the California regulations which has just been announced? Thanks.

Benoit Fouilland

So thanks very much. So true that we didn’t talk about that - we are making big efforts in the mid-market where it includes two things, one is automation and two is establish capabilities, so the mid-market clients to be fully operational in the way they interact with our platform. And this is one of those projects that I love, because it’s kind of a no brainer and a sure win.

When you increase automation and increase productivity, and it this in-flows directly to the bottom line. So this is a project that is a high priority for us, because the gains we have are obvious and sure, with other or best which are more speculative when we tried to ensure [indiscernible] real risk there. We are not going to find a magic formula, but this is a type of debt that are sure wins.

So you are absolutely right, this is something which we are pursuing and by the end of this year and existing 2018 and getting to 2019 you should start to see some very meaningful benefits both in terms of reacceleration hopefully of the net new addition of clients and also the overall dynamics of economics of our new market business.

Acquisitions, as I explained, we are [indiscernible] solution which and being much more strategic to our clients, we are identifying gaps into our product portfolio, one of those gaps was our ability to monetize native placements on the west side of our clients for brand advertisers and this stock retail acquisition is sitting exactly well.

And this you should see lower are coming in this, so our calculate purely from the business that the first thing we are doing now is bringing them to the U.S. is we are having strategic conversation with the top 10 U.S. results, they are all asking for this specific functionality.

Third thing, they are enhancing, we want this product and we knew it would take some time to be able to [indiscernible] so we thought you know let’s accelerate and acquire this capability, so we can grab the line very quickly especially now that those clients they are with the right fit, they want to make it a big season in the current month about the strategic partners.

So we need to be here to offer the full solutions. So you should see more application, its relatively modest one, yes. Would not necessary [indiscernible] choose one. That one would fit very nicely as a complement of our product portfolio.

Third question regarding, ePrivacy so ePrivacy is to the next situation of GDPR. So as you know it's still in discussion and it's going to be a long way before that gets into implementation. At the back, end of next year and could probably even later. Right now is going into the right direction.

As we have seen from the last iteration. We are getting increasingly positive that ePrivacy is taking the best of GDPR in a very pragmatic approach. And I think the whole spirit there is that you want to writing with a user, but without creating a heavy show not [indiscernible] in terms of constant management.

Tim Nollen

So I think there were also an a question on the California…

JB Rudelle

I like this, because California is kind of following the path of GDPR, so all the experience we are learning with GDPR. We are going to be at the forefront for the U.S. And as we see increasing approximately to be the experts in contract management for our times. The experience we are building in Europe, we are going to be able to leverage this for the U.S. and we are excited to see the U.S. following the same time.

Edouard Lassalle

Thank you JB and thanks Fouilland for the earnings call. We would like to thank everyone for attending today. And there are our team is available for any follow-ups you guys have. Thank you all and have great and as a thank you.

JB Rudelle

Thank you.

