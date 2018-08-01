Universal Corp.: Buy In Slowly, But Buy In

My one concern is the valuation. Because the shares are not as cheap as I like, I'll take small position now, with the intention of adding more later.

I think Universal Corp. (NYSE:UVV) is a great buy at these levels, and I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here, and by inferring some things about the culture based on the dividend history. I’ll try to model a future price based on what I think is a reasonable expectation about future dividends. I’ll then look at the stock itself, admitting that it may be relatively more expensive on a price to free cash flow basis for my comfort. I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority. In sum, I think this dividend king should be in every investor’s portfolio.

Key Drivers

I think there are two key drivers that the company will continue to benefit from in the coming years. First, it is a great “play” on global tobacco. This makes it a particularly good investment for people worried about company specific risk, firms like Universal that sell to the industry might be a better choice. As per the chart below, fully 75% of the company’s sales are to dominant players, each dominant in their local markets, with which the company has great relations.

At the same time, the company is obviously not exposed to the company specific risks of any of these individual names. That suggests that this is a more comfortable way to invest in this controversial industry.

Source: Company presentation

In addition, the company has a huge “moat” because the costs of entering this market and gaining market share are enormous. As per the graphic below, this is a relationship business, where a potential competitor must build trust with every player in the value chain from small farmers to manufacturers. It took the company many decades to build this business, suggesting the risk of new entrants is virtually non-existent.

Source: Company presentation

The company suggests that there’s a risk that world consumption of cigarettes peaked several years ago and is in decline. Thus, investors should be aware that near-term global demand for leaf tobacco may decline in future.

The data suggests that the recent drop off is actually not that severe, given that 2016 numbers were down to only 2008 levels globally.

Source: Statistica

That said, the company is innovative and is investing in other businesses that are designed to ameliorate the impact of any drop off in demand. Some of the more promising of these are Global Laboratory Services (e-liquid and vapor), and AmeriNic (producer of high quality liquid nicotine for the electronic nicotine delivery systems). Cigarette consumption may decline, but people still demand their nicotine, and Universal’s various businesses will fill that need.

Financial History

I would characterize the financial history here as “steady state.” While both revenue and net income are down (at a CAGR of 3.9% and 3.8%, respectively), the company has grown its dividend at a CAGR of about 2%. The story here seems to be that the company can’t control factors that drive the top line, but management has done an excellent job working the levers that it can control. For instance, over the past five years, the firm has returned just under $313 million to shareholders (~$67 million from stock buybacks, the balance from ever growing dividend payments).

One area of obvious concern is the sustainability of the dividend here, given the fact that this company is a “buy” based on the dividend. I think any fears about the sustainability of the dividend are overdone in light of the fact that, over the past five years, the company has generated free cash flow per share of about $20.08, earnings per share of about $21.25, and paid dividends of $12.32. At 52%, the payout ratio remains sustainable in my view.

Turning to the capital structure, although long-term debt has doubled over the past five years, I’m not that concerned for a few reasons. First, the interest expense has declined at a CAGR of 5.5% as the debt has ballooned, indicating that it’s getting less expensive. Second, the company has a cash hoard that represents fully 63% of the outstanding debt. Thus, I’m not that concerned about the risk of a credit or solvency crisis.

Source: Company filings

Modeling The Stock

Although the financial history here may be interesting (to some), investors are obviously more interested in what happens in the future. For that reason, I must spill some virtual ink on a prediction about the stock price in the years to come. Whenever I do this, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but the most important one. I think this stock trades off of the dividend, so I’ll move it, while holding all else (i.e. yield) constant.

With the dividend history here, I feel comfortable suggesting that the dividend will continue to grow. Management seems to agree, having just announced a 36% dividend increase. Given that the company has grown dividends per share at a CAGR of about 2% over the past five years, I’ll assume that rate of growth for the next four. I think this is reasonable given the fact that the company seems to pride itself on being a dividend aristocrat, and given the relatively modest payout ratio.

When I perform this forecast on Universal, I estimate a CAGR for the shares of about 6.5%, which I consider a reasonable rate of return. Also, I should note that the vast majority of the total return comes from dividends, which I consider a far more reliable source of returns than gains in price, which can be driven by a very capricious stock market.

Source: Author forecast

The Stock

We investors typically access the future cash flows of a business by buying the stock in the public markets. The problem is that the stock can act according to rules all its own, driven more by the mood of the market than by anything fundamentally different about the business. For that reason, I must spend some time looking at the stock, as it’s quite distinct from the business itself. When I judge whether a stock is reasonably priced or not, I look at the price to free cash flow of the shares, and on that measure, I’ll admit that the stock isn’t cheap at the moment. The shares certainly have been more egregiously expensive than they are now, but they’ve spent several years cheaper too.

Source: Gurufocus

This leaves me on the horns of dilemma. I want access to that very high and sustainable dividend yield, but I’m (somewhat) worried about valuation. The way I solve this problem is by buying into the name relatively more slowly. I’ll take ⅓ of a position now, and will buy more anon, in hopes of finding a slightly more advantageous entry price.

Appeal To Authority

I’ve said repeatedly that not all investors are created equal. Some people are simply better at this as a result of training and, more importantly, temperament. With that in mind, I think we less talented investors would be wise to focus on the actions of people who may have a deeper understanding than we do. With that in mind, I would point out that this past March, Joel Greenblatt initiated a (small) position in Universal, and both Hotchkis & Wiley and Richard Pzena added to their positions in the business. As of the latest filing, Greenblatt owns 7,532 shares, Hotchkis & Wiley own 32,757, and Pzena owns 705,706 shares. While following the leader is no guarantee that things will work out, being on the same side of the table as these investors fills me with some comfort.

Conclusion

I think there are a host of things going for Universal Corp. The company has an unassailable moat. The culture is very shareholder friendly, given the dividend history. That the dividend is sustainable is a foregone conclusion in my view, and some of the world’s most talented investors have added to their positions recently. The concern I have is about valuation, but given that the yield is so high, I’m not going to let this keep me away. For that reason, I’ll buy a small position now, with the intention of adding to it later. I think investors would be wise to do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UVV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.