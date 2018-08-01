Pengrowth Energy: A Pricey Value Trap

Investors may be better off not to follow Seymour Schulich into Pengrowth.

Next year will be challenging even with full exposure to higher prices.

Note: All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated. Pengrowth Energy (OTC:PGHEF) trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as PGF.

Investors assume Pengrowth Energy Corp. (OTCQX:PGHEF)(PGF.TO) has the torque to higher oil prices considering its massive leverage. However, it’s not the case currently. This year’s cash flow is wasted because of very unfavorable hedging in place at $50 WTI.

Thankfully, as per the June 26 press release, "Pengrowth does not have any WTI crude oil hedges for 2019 and later." Until then, cash flow from operations is nowhere to be found. Pengrowth barely had positive cash flow from operations in Q1 2018.

This is the consequence of a burdensome hedge book and rising costs. For example, diluent costs increase as WTI prices improve. Pengrowth gets a fixed amount of revenue for its oil because of hedging and gets hit at the same time by higher diluent pricing.

Cash flow from operations slowed to a trickle of C$7M in Q1 2018 compared to a huge debt load of over C$660M.

Nonetheless, next year will be much more challenging even with full exposure to higher prices. First, the company needs to deal with its upcoming debt maturities.

The credit facility expires on March 31, 2019. The facility will need to be approved again. Two loans totaling C$58M mature on October 18, 2019. Last but not least, a C$120M term note is due on May 11, 2020.

But it gets worse: Debt is increasing. Debt increased by C$38M in Q1 2018. Pengrowth has no cash on hand, meager cash flows and working capital deep in the red because of the near debt maturity. The company is digging deeper in the hole and funding its capital program with more debt.

The company could try to refinance the loans at a premium, with an extended maturity. The conditions would be dire for Pengrowth considering the company already negotiated waivers from creditors. The creditors could simply refuse to do any other compromise and ask for their money back.

The company is already under temporary covenant waivers. The financial covenant waiver of the credit facility will expire upon renewal, on March 31, 2019. Financial covenants for the term notes will expire on September 30, 2019.

After the waiver period, the covenants are as follow:

Interest coverage ratio of over 4; Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of under 3.5; Debt to book capitalization Ratio of under 55%.

Debt to book capitalization is 46% as of Q1 2018. This covenant should be under control as long as assets aren't massively impaired.

The first two covenants ultimately depends on cash flow from operations by the Lindbergh project.

The following table detailing cash flow from operations of the Lindbergh project is provided by Pengrowth.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Presentation, July 11, 2018

First, a few thoughts about the estimated cash flow provided by the company before we estimate covenants compliance for 2019:

Lindbergh won’t produce 20,000 bopd until 2020, according to the company; This table doesn’t include G&A, which is substantial in the case of Pengrowth; The WTI/WCS differential is generous given current strip prices. Current WCS futures point to a minimum differential of $21.35 per barrel through December 2019; The Canadian dollar exchange rate ultimately depends on oil prices. The stronger the oil price, the stronger the Canadian Dollar will be. The current decoupling of the Canadian Dollar versus oil is probably due to trade war fears.

The cash flow from operations will be adjusted to better reflect the true capability of the Lindbergh asset in the future.

Production will be lowered to 18,000 bopd, which is the high end of the expected average production in 2019; General and administrative expenses of C$27M per the 2018 guidance; Establish the WTI/WCS differential at $20 per barrel; Ignoring the Canadian Dollar foreign exchange rate for now.

The EBITDA (C$M) of Pengrowth for a given WTI oil price is shown below according to the hypothesis stated above.

WTI $60 $70 $80 $90 18,000 bopd 111 173 234 295

Source: My own calculations

Example of EBITDA calculation for $70 WTI: Decreasing production from 20,000 bopd to 18,000 bopd: C$48M Including general and administrative costs: C$27M Increasing WTI/WCS differential: C$25M Total reduction in cash flow from operations: C$273M - C$48M - C$27M - C$25M = C$173M

The following table shows the interest coverage ratio according to WTI oil prices:

WTI $60 $70 $80 $90 18,000 bopd -0.2 1.2 2.6 4.0

Source: My own calculations

And finally the following table shows the debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio according to WTI oil prices:

WTI $60 $70 $80 $90 18,000 bopd 5.9 3.8 2.8 2.2

Source: My own calculations

Therefore, in my opinion, Pengrowth will need more than $80 WTI to respect all of its current financial covenants in 2019.

Needless to say the debt situation is pretty dire. I believe that Pengrowth will need to make a last resort move - Can this be the sale of a natural gas asset?

Groundbirch could fetch very little, especially in the current natural gas environment in Western Canada. The slide below says it all:

Source: Pengrowth Energy Presentation, July 11, 2018

The economics of those wells are mediocre at best. The payout is of 5 years at current strip pricing. Groundbirch, branded as an emerging premium Montney asset, isn’t going to command a high price.

Pengrowth is curtailing production at Groundbirch. When looking at current well permits we see Tourmaline also switched its focus away from Groundbirch to go after liquids-rich gas production. Shell Canada recently cancelled numerous wells adjacent to the land of Pengrowth and switched its focus to the Northeast. Even there the latest well was brought under production nine months ago, in October 2017, further proof of poor economics.

In all, the value of Groundbirch is limited and selling those assets wouldn’t be a game changer for Pengrowth. Groundbirch will remain as an option or a natural hedge in case of higher natural gas prices in the future, nothing more. If the company still prefer to sell Groundbirch, needless to say it will be sold at the very bottom of the cycle.

Comprehensively, considering the dire situation concerning leverage and the limited value of Groundbirch, these are the current options for shareholders:

Restructure and recapitalize the balance sheet; Albeit unlikely, Seymour Schulich could be the white knight and take the company private; Sell another gross overriding royalty just like in December 2016; Seek a joint venture partner, essentially selling part of the Lindbergh project.

The joint venture is probably the most likely giving the strong wording found in a recent press release.

"Assessing third party proposals to construct and own additional co-generation capacity at Lindbergh to provide steam and power for further expansion in late 2020 allowing Pengrowth to focus capital on drilling new well pads and infill drilling." - Source: Pengrowth June 26, 2018 Press Release

Stewardship is abysmal at Pengrowth as every investor knows by looking at the price chart of the stock. Some say the new CEO or Seymour Schulich will change things around. Indeed, the company has had a new CEO since March 2018. However, the Board of Directors, the body elected to represent shareholders, still remains the same to this day.

There is a very recent example of questionable stewardship. Pengrowth spent C$16M to tie-in wells at Groundbirch in Q1 2018. The company only spent C$8M on Lindbergh.

I can't explain why Pengrowth spent so much of its capital to natural gas production. It could add value to the asset by adding spare natural gas production. Nonetheless, management realized in June it needs to curtail natural gas production because of very weak pricing.

Lastly, based on estimated EBITDA above, the stock should be trading much lower. At an assumed WTI price of $70, Pengrowth currently trades at 6.7X my fullyear 2019 EBITDA estimate of C$173M. And at $80, Pengrowth trades at 5.0X my fullyear 2019 EBITDA estimate of C$234M. I calculate Enterprise Value at C$1163M (C$662M of debt and C$0.90 share price or C$517M market capitalization).

This is a very lofty valuation for a company in such a pretty dire situation. The share price has been buoyed in the past likely due to strong buying from Schulich. The stock would likely be much lower if it wasn’t for this private buyback program.

Following rich investors, in this case Seymour Schulich, isn’t enough of a thesis to go long a stock. If he wants to make a questionable investment, better to let him do it alone.

In fact, so far you were better to bet against Schulich, just like I did, by buying Birchcliff Energy in March 2018 when he was selling his entire position.

I am not going to go as far as calling the imminent bankruptcy of Pengrowth. But the future is not looking rosy. Either the company restructures, sells another gross overriding royalty, is taken private, or seeks a partner for a joint venture. Either way, investors will pay for survival by ceding part of what’s left of value to new investors. Value will be diluted again.

Even if bankruptcy can be avoided, the question is this: In a world where only the fittest excels, why put your money on the weakest player in the game?

