August 2 Natural Gas Storage Report: Inventories To Remain Below 5-Year Minimum For A Few Weeks (At Least)

We anticipate to see an injection of 43 bcf, which is 25 bcf larger than a year ago, but exactly in line with 5-year average.

Weather

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see an injection of 43 bcf (in line with 5-year average and in line with the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 25 bcf larger than a year ago).

Last week, the number of total degree-days (TDDs) dropped by around 3% w-o-w, as cooling demand subsided in most parts of the country. Concurrently, heating demand went up - especially in the Midwest and Central parts of the country. We estimate that total energy demand was no less than 8% above last year's level. Please note that during this time of the year, heating degree-days (HDDs) have almost no effect on natural gas consumption. Cooling degree-days (CDDs) now have a disproportionately stronger effect on consumption and traders should be paying attention to changes in CDDs.

This week, the weather cooled down further. We estimate that the number of CDDs will drop by another 10.0% w-o-w in the week ending August 3. Still, cooling demand should be no less than 3% higher vs. a year ago. Next week, cooling demand is expected to increase, as heat would be making a comeback - particularly, in the Central and Midwest parts of the country. We expect nationwide CDD and TDD counts to increase by 15.0% w-o-w in the week ending August 10 (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research

The latest numerical weather prediction models are returning some bullish results (in absolute terms):

ECMWF extended-range model (issued on July 30) projected above normal CDDs in all five forecast weeks (August 10 - September 7);

The latest CFSv2 long-range model is projecting above normal CDDs in both August and September;

The latest ECMWF 00z Ensemble and GFS 00z Ensemble mid-range models are both projecting above normal CDDs over the next 15 days (August 1 - August 16).

However, there is one very important factor that you need to take into account. Absolute values (such as CDDs, HDDs and TDDs and their deviation from the norm) may not matter much in trading. It is assumed that absolute values determine the price regime, while the changes in absolute values determine the price direction. It is, therefore, further assumed that absolute values are already reflected in the current prices, whereas changes are not and thus a trader should pay a special attention to the actual changes in the forecast if he or she wants to anticipate the price direction.

Storage

There is currently a double deficit in natural gas inventories - i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and also compared to 5-year average. Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of "5-year average deficit" by a total of 15 bcf and the contraction of "annual deficit" by a total of 41 bcf.

If we are correct in our latest projection and the EIA reports a 43 bcf injection this Thursday, then storage level would increase to 2,316 bcf and would be 14 bcf below 5-year minimum. Storage level that is below a 5-year minimum is actually a rather rare occurrence. It happened in January 2018 but only briefly (see the chart below). Another, more prolonged period of low inventories took place during a very cold winter of 2013-2014 when inventories remained below 5-year minimum for 48 consecutive weeks. We currently expect storage level to remain below 5-year minimum for at least 8 consecutive weeks. Please note that we update our storage forecast on a daily basis.

Source: Bluegold Research

