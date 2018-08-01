Introducing The TargetIncome Family

On July 31st, the Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (OTC:TFIV) and the Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (TFLT) began trading on the CBOE. Both funds seek to achieve specific yield targets, net of fees, by allocating across 11 ETFs representing different income-paying asset classes.

It is estimated that 10,000 of the 74 million-strong baby boomer generation retires each day – a rate that is expected to continue steadily through 2030.i For many retirees, this day has been over 60 years in the making and carefully planned by contributing to retirement plans, building up a nest egg, and reducing major expenses. Yet despite how much planning may go in to retirement, many investors remain apprehensive about one of the most significant financial changes in their life: transitioning from accumulating assets through savings to depending on those assets to fund their living expenses.

Decades ago, this transition was less of a concern as two-thirds of all retirement assets were held by defined benefit (NYSE:DB) plans.ii DB plans offer participants predictable income streams in retirement, with the plan sponsor assuming all of the investment risk. These days, DB plans make up less than one-third of retirement assets, as many former DB sponsors, particularly those in the private sector, have transitioned to defined contribution (DC) plans instead.

In this transition away from DB plans, individual investors have assumed the risks related to their own retirement, from saving and growing assets during their working years, to generating income and ensuring the longevity of their portfolio during retirement.

In response to this shift in risk, many portfolio managers and advisors have changed their investment approach to focus on outcome-based or goals-based portfolios for their clients. These approaches seek to align the objective of a portfolio with the client’s specific needs, such as growing their nest egg for retirement by a certain date, or targeting a specific monthly income stream. With these portfolios it is often easier for an investor to understand how close they are to achieving their goal and what steps they may need to take to stay on target.

It is with this outcome-based investing approach in mind that we created the Global X TargetIncome family. These ETFs seek to help advisors and investors achieve specific income levels from their assets, while optimizing exposures to mitigate risk. TFIV seeks to achieve a 5% yield, while TFLT seeks to achieve the yield on the current 10 Year US Treasury Note plus 2%. Both funds expect to pay distributions on a monthly basis.

The two ETFs will seek to achieve their respective income goals by tracking indexes that allocate across ETFs representing the following 11 asset classes:

Global Equities

US Equities

US REITs

Preferreds

MLPs & Energy Infrastructure Equities

US Treasuries

US Investment Grade Bonds

US High Yield Bonds

US TIPS

Emerging Market Bonds

Senior Loans

The funds rebalance on a quarterly basis to realign their exposures to their target levels of income as well as to optimize their risk. Allocations to each underlying holding are made in 5% increments, with a maximum weight of 20% in any one asset class.

