A Weak Xermelo Ramp Continues To Weigh On Lexicon

If Neurocrine’s (NBIX) launch of Ingrezza in tardive dyskinesia is a good example of an excellent new drug launch, Lexicon’s (LXRX) ongoing struggles with Xermelo reflects the other side of the coin, as the company continues to see lower-than-expected patient interest, compliance, and ability to pay. At the same time, while the data on the company’s lead diabetes drug sotagliflozin remain quite good, and the company has the backing of a large player in diabetes (Sanofi (SNY)), the Street remains quite skeptical regarding the drug’s prospects for gaining meaningful share in the sizable Type 1 diabetes market, let alone the much larger Type 2 market.

Lexicon shares continue to look undervalued to me, but investors have to at least consider the risk that this is a “value trap” and that Xermelo and sotagliflozin will never live up to the commercial potentials.

Another Weak Quarter For Xermelo

Once again sales of Xermelo, Lexicon’s first approved drug, came in lower than expected, marking four straight misses relative to average sell-side estimates and multiple rounds of lowered estimates. Xermelo revenue in the U.S. rose 65% from last year and 11% from the second quarter, but came in around 5% to 8% lower than expected (two different services showed two different numbers for the average estimate). Paying prescriptions rose 8% qoq, but the percentage of non-paying drug dispenses rose from 17% in the first quarter to 24% in the second quarter. Lexicon saw 141 new patient starts in the quarter, down from 161 in the first quarter.

The basic issues and challenges for Xermelo haven’t changed. First, a key foundation-sponsored drug payment assistance program went away and there hasn’t been anything to fill the gap, leading to more patients making use of the company’s patient assistance program. Second, discontinuations remain an issue for long-term drug usage, as Xermelo takes time to work and some patients are quitting early. While management didn’t provide like-for-like info on discontinuations, the 80% compliance rate suggests discontinuations remain an issue. Lexicon has hired nurse educators to help encourage patients to keep taking the medication and give it a chance to work, and I would expect some improvement in compliance in the second half of the year.

Sota Looks Competitive, But The Street Is Very Skeptical

The biggest, and most controversial, value-driver for Lexicon remains sotagliflozin (“sota”) in Type 1 diabetes (as well as Type 2 diabetes). A longer than expected development timeline, created in part by a long wait for a commercial partner, shrank the company’s head start over rivals like AstraZeneca (AZN) and Lilly (LLY), and the trial data released to date doesn’t point to obvious clinical advantages for sota, even though the dual-SGLT 1/2 inhibition of sota was thought by some to provide some clinical advantages.

Recent data presentations at the ADA meeting in late June are not likely to change many minds. Data on sota and AstraZeneca’s dapagliflozin (“dapa”) continue to show meaningful efficacy (HbA1c reductions) in Type 1 diabetics, and support the idea that SGLT inhibitors will be the first meaningful non-insulin therapy option for Type 1 diabetes. Data also continue to show that these drugs do increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis – a potentially dangerous side-effect from glucose-lowering medications.

Comparing the inTandem and DEPICT studies from Lexicon and AstraZeneca, I believe these two drugs are more similar than not. The efficacy is roughly comparable, and while there appears to be a slight edge for Astra’s dapa in ketoacidosis, it’s a small edge – 52-week follow-up from the inTandem 1 and 2 studies showed placebo-adjusted ketoacidosis rates of 2.3% and 2.9% for the 200mg dose and 3.4% and 3.8% for the 400mg dose, while the DEPICT-1 study showed a 2.1% rate at the low dose and 2.5% rate at the high dose.

Will a 1% difference in DKA at the highest dose mean a major swing in market share? I don’t really think so, but then some key opinion leaders have harped on the DKA issue with SGLTs in Type 1 diabetes to a degree I find surprising. I’d also note that Lilly provided minimal information on its drug empagliflozin (partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim), noting only “positive” impact on A1c and increased rates of DKA.

I know some investors and analysts are disappointed that sota hasn’t separated itself more from the pack. At the same time, though, I’d note that there really haven’t been useful head-to-head (or even comparable) studies that would highlight some of the safety advantages in areas like renal impairment. All in all, I continue to believe that sota will be a credible player in Type 1 diabetes, though it will be splitting the market with AstraZeneca and likely others as well (which has always been my modeling/forecasting assumption).

The Pipeline

Between the Type 1 and Type 2 indications, Lexicon still has more than $400 million in potential milestones it could collect from Sanofi. The FDA accepted Sanofi’s NDA filing for the Type 1 indication, with a March 2019 PDUFA, and Sanofi continues with its Type 2 development efforts with an NDA filling likely in the first half of 2020.

Behind this, Lexicon has LX2761, an SGLT-1 inhibitor, in Phase I studies for Type 2 diabetes, with data expected in the second half of the year. Lexicon should also present Phase I data from its pain drug (LX9211) before year-end. Lastly, I expect the company to start new Xermelo label extension studies before year-end, with the company looking to use small single-arm studies to gauge the potential of Xermelo in treating neuroendocrine tumors (or NETs) and biliary tract cancer (or BTC). LX2761 could prove to be an interesting option for Type 2 diabetics with more significant renal disease/impairment, and Xermelo’s role in reducing serotonin production makes these new studies a reasonable gamble to take at this point.

The Opportunity

I’m once again cutting back my Xermelo estimates, as it seems like the patient assistance and compliance issues are going to be harder to resolve. I realize there is a risk I’m over-correcting on both factors, but outside patient assistance is really not within management’s control (arguably not even within its influence), and I want to see real progress on the patient compliance/discontinuation numbers before re-correcting. The net effect of these changes is to push my per-share value for Xermelo down to around $4.50 – a huge revision relative to a value estimate that once exceeded $12/share.

I continue to believe the sota opportunity is worth around $12/share, and that is assuming very modest success in Type 2 diabetes (Lexicon/Sanofi will be very late to that market) and having to share the market in Type 1 diabetes. The remainder of my roughly $18 fair value comes from the aforementioned pipeline opportunities (expanded Xermelo use, LX2761 and LX9211).

The Bottom Line

Management’s execution to date with Xermelo is somewhat concerning; while the disappearance of foundation-funded patient assistance was arguably not something they could have anticipated, the discontinuation/compliance issues are another matter. Even so, I continue to believe the opportunity in sota overshadows these concerns, though it seems fairly clear from the current share price that the Street is not inclined to give any benefit of the doubt here any sooner than it must. Accordingly, while there could still be substantial upside from here, it’s going to take patience to see that materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX, LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.