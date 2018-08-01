Newfield Exploration (NFX) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 1, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Stephen C. Campbell - Newfield Exploration Co.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Lawrence S. Massaro - Newfield Exploration Co.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Sameer Panjawani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Welcome, everyone, to the Newfield Exploration Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. For opening remarks and other housekeeping items, I will now turn the call over to Steve Campbell, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Government Affairs and Corporate Responsibility.

Stephen C. Campbell - Newfield Exploration Co.

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining this pre-market conference call. We move to this earlier timeslot today to help with our earnings call congestion this week, so thanks for getting up early and having a cup of coffee with us. We'll keep our remarks brief and we'll plan to conclude well in advance when the market open at 8:30 Central.

Following our remarks today's from our Chairman and CEO, Lee Boothby, we will all be available to answer your questions. As always, please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up, allowing us to get to more of you during the call today. Note that our call today is being recorded and it will be available on our website along with our earnings release, the accompanying financial tables, and non-GAAP reconciliations and our detailed @NFX publication. We will reference certain non-GAAP measures today, so please see the reconciliation in our earnings release and our @NFX. Today's discussion contains forward-looking estimates and assumptions based on our current views and reasonable expectations.

In summary, statements in yesterday's news release and our @NFX presentation and on this morning's conference call regarding the expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under federal securities laws. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including those we've described in the earnings release and at our @NFX presentation, our 10-Q and 10-K fillings, our prior outlook release and other filings with the SEC. Again, please refer to the legends in our earnings release and @NFX for additional information.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chairman, Lee Boothby.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thanks, Steve, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for your interest in Newfield Exploration. I appreciate you dialing in for our midyear update today. I'll make some brief remarks this morning to supplement the detailed information we provided yesterday in our release @NFX and 10-Q.

Newfield posted a solid second quarter. Our domestic production in the quarter came in about 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or 6% above the midpoint of our guidance. Our year-over-year growth in domestic production was up more than 30%. It was driven by the Anadarko Basin, where total volumes were 7% above the midpoint of guidance or 8,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Our second quarter production in SCOOP and STACK averaged 131,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared to expectations of 123,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Net liquids during the quarter averaged over 80,000 barrels per day and oil averaged more than half or about 42,000 barrels per day in-line with guidance.

Oil as a percentage of our overall production at Anadarko Basin was about 32% or slightly lower than the 34% implied with our guidance. Combined with our stronger-than-expected NGL production, liquids accounted for 61% of production stream in-line with guidance. We drilled some very productive, operated gassy wells in early 2018 in Western STACK. We've also participated in some gassier, non-operated developments at both SCOOP and STACK year-to-date. This led to the higher gas and NGL rates near-term.

Our year-over-year growth in Anadarko Basin was exceptional. The group barrels of oil equivalent by 45%, liquids by more than 50% and black oil by more than 40%. These are very strong growth numbers. In @NFX, please find an updated range for our estimated production volumes in the back half of this year. We are, today, significantly increasing our barrels of oil equivalent guidance for the year and reiterating our oil estimates.

In the Anadarko Basin, we expect that our net oil production will average 42,000 barrels of oil per day to 44,000 barrels of oil per day in the second half of the year. The range encompasses the inherent drilling completion and production timing uncertainties that exist with our large, multi-well development pads.

Our realized oil prices during the quarter were solid, driven by strong demand for the STACK barrels. We received a realized oil price in STACK of about $67 per barrel or 100% of NYMEX WTI. Refinery bids for our oil strengthened in June and our margins are clearly advantaged when compared against higher differentials in other basins today.

In China, we lifted 782,000 net barrels of oil in the quarter, slightly above our prior expectations of 750,000 barrels. We expect one to two liftings in each of the third and fourth quarters. The volume variance is simply due to the timing of our liftings, not dramatic changes in net oil production.

Capital investments across the company in the second quarter totaled $365 million, which was in-line with our guidance. Although total investments were largely in-line, CapEx in the Anadarko Basin year-to-date is around about $50 million to $60 million above our initial operating plan. This overage is primarily related to higher activity levels from outside operators, modest inflation and increased working interest in our HBP drilling programs.

As a result, we are today increasing our full-year capital investments by approximately $50 million to $1.35 billion. Importantly, we generated a cash surplus of $11 million in the second quarter, benefiting from higher-oil prices and stronger-than-anticipated production volumes. Although we don't want to opt out of high-return opportunities, we will continue to be disciplined and scrutinize all investments closely to live within our budget and transition the company to sustainable cash generation on the road ahead.

Our second quarter earnings and cash flow per share came in above Street estimates. Adjusting for the items noted in our news release yesterday, our net income for the quarter would have been $189 million or $0.94 per share. Please see the Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of our second quarter release.

Second quarter revenues were $679 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $488 million, and discretionary cash flow from operations was $376 million. With investments and cash flow better aligned today, we managed to maintain cash on hand and ended the quarter with $293 million in cash. Consistent positive operating results combined with the expansion and extension of our credit facility in the first quarter of 2018, put our liquidity at the end of the quarter at over $2.4 billion.

From an operating perspective, we are performing well year-to-date. Here are some brief highlights from each of our active areas. We are continuing to see consistent, solid well results in STACK, where our activity is substantially focused on development. The information we are gathering from our infill pads today is very important. We have a very extensive database of infill wells in STACK, including the wells we have operated, participated in or traded for. We now have information on about 235 infill wells.

Here are a few of our recent lessons learned and the examples of how we are applying them to create value. Industry, as a whole, in every play where active development is under way is working to better understand parent-child well relationships and optimal well spacing and completion techniques. As we advance key resources into full field development, we are all seeking new and innovative ways to optimize infill well performance and our development project composite rates of return.

Although we don't have all of the definitive answers yet, we are seeing some encouraging early results in some of our recent infill pads as we seek to protect parent wells and minimize negative depletion effects across the DSU.

On some of our recent pads, we have been implementing refracs and pressuring up the parent before commencing the completion of the infill wells. We have also upsized completion job size on the number two well or the well closest to the parent and seeing improved results. Controlled flowback is also making a very positive impact on our long-term oil production rates and forecast rates of return.

Recent infills like the Stark and Margie developments are prime examples, where we have maintained higher reservoir energy during early flowback periods to maximize oil recovery, and ultimately, net present value. We plan to continue this practice going forward.

In addition, we've seen some recent successes in our SCORE program occurring in the Northwest STACK resource expansion area. We have been running a one-rig program to HBP approximately 24,000 net acres located in northeast Dewey County, where we have a high operating working interest. You can find more information on these recent wells in our @NFX publication.

Our wells in the Williston Basin continue to perform extremely well, with production up about 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day year-over-year as we continue to run a single rig. At today's strip oil prices, we expect the Williston Basin will generate a cash surplus in excess of $130 million in 2018.

Our most recent Middle Bakken development was drilled west of the Nesson Anticline, and we are very encouraged with its strong production results. But more importantly, its success enhances the return profile of our remaining inventory in the basin.

We haven't said much about the Uinta Basin since our broader update earlier this year, but we continue to see very encouraging results. We're about halfway through our HBP program for the year with 10 wells turning to sales year-to-date. We are drilling and completing wells for less than $7 million and seeing 30-day gross production rates of nearly 2,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Our net production in the Uinta is approximately 21,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up nearly 30% year-over-year.

That concludes our prepared update this morning. Know that we are focused on establishing Newfield as a company that can deliver strong net adjusted growth metrics and sustainable free cash flow. The second quarter of 2018 was a great stride in that direction.

Before we close, I'd like to thank the men and women of team Newfield. They do amazing work every day and make the difficult look easy and we appreciate their efforts, and without their efforts, we wouldn't post the strong second quarter that we have.

Thanks for your time this morning and your continued investments in our company. Operator, we are now ready for your questions.

Thank you. We will now take our first question from Brad Heffern from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Lee, you guys called out the $11 million in free cash flow number for this quarter. Can you talk a little bit about how you would expect that to trend going forward and then any leading-edge thoughts on what you intend to do with that cash flow as the number becomes bigger?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

I would say that, Brad, we came into this year with quite a bit of uncertainly in terms of the oil price band. I think we talked about planning premise well below what we realized year-to-date. We've had the outstanding production performance. We've had price as a tailwind, with respect to the first half of this year, but we also had a strong hedge book to protect the downside. So, I think when you look at the combined effects of that, $11 million to the positive in the second quarter with the $67 million hedge book adjustment against that gives you some idea of the profitability of the asset portfolio today. And as we go through 2018 second half, we've got a pretty strong hedge book through the balance of the year. As we roll into 2019, we dropped substantially on hedge position to around 30% or so and we're unhedged in 2020. So, a lot of what happens on the road to the future depends obviously on the price path, but we're very pleased with what we've seen in the first half of the year and certainly ahead of schedule relative to the plan.

As far as what we will do on the road ahead with regards to the free cash flow, obviously we'll continue to look at the needs of the company and make smart decisions in terms of where we invest but we're going to consider all the options as cash builds in the balance sheet, distribution, buybacks as well as adding drilling activity in high-return areas as we want to.

Now, the goal is to get to free cash and we'll make the right decision as we see this sustainability in that area.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay, thanks for that. And then I was wondering if you could walk through the guidance for the rest of the year as it relates to oil. So, you guys obviously had a nice beat (00:13:45) versus the guidance in the second quarter, but the third quarter point estimate is moving down to a range with the old point estimate at the top, so anything that's driving that? Is it just timing and some of the volumes are being pushed to the fourth quarter? Any thoughts around that?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I think that there are a lot of factors that impact it. I think we reiterated, first – I want to make it clear, we reiterated oil volumes for the year, so we're confident we're going to deliver the volumes that we told you we delivered at the beginning of the year. The reality of the large multi-well DSUs, timing and timing uncertainties I referenced in the earlier remarks are real.

We've got to manage not just what we do but we've got to manage in context with what our neighbors do to the left and the right of us as we work through the developments. So there will be, from time-to-time, some impacts mostly on timing. So there's timing uncertainty, but we're confident when we look at the mix of timing and outcome that we can deliver the volumes and we're going to stay focused on delivering the 2018 volume. So, the message there is, we're on track, no change in productivity assumptions for the wells, just trying to allow for the realities of uncertainty in today's market.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Appreciate it.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

No problem.

We will now take our next question from Sameer Panjawani from Tudor, Pickering, Holt. Please (00:15:18)

Sameer Panjawani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Good morning.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Good morning, Sameer.

Sameer Panjawani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

In the Northwest STACK, you guys provided a good amount of color on that this quarter. I want to make sure, is that acreage that you're disclosing there incremental to your overall STACK position or is that just a subset of what you've already disclosed?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah, it's a subset of what we've already disclosed.

Sameer Panjawani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then how do you think about the variability in the oil cost in that relatively small footprint?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I think what it tells you as you drill, just like you've seen across SCOOP and STACK in general, as you drill up and down dip, you're going to be drilling different portions of the phase envelope, so a portion of it is just where you're located. We're also drilling at different intervals within the section, and I think it's been well documented that you can see slight variations across the areas as SCOOP and STACK had unfolded over the last several years.

So, we look at it as largely in-line. I think that the nice part about that acreage is that you've got a strong liquids yield, particularly black oil. That's what we bought it for. So, it's kind of an extension of the STACK trend up to the Northwest. Good piece of geological work and good piece of drilling and completion work on the part of our team to make that acreage go.

Sameer Panjawani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And then on slide 6, you do a good job of breaking out the impact of the higher working interest and the higher non-op activity in the Anadarko Basin, but can you quantify the production impacts from both of these buckets in the first half of 2018, particularly I'm just trying to get a better understanding of how much oil was actually added for that incremental $60 million that you're spending to get a better apples-to-apples comparison relative to your original guidance?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

I don't have a split out rattling around my head. I think that the point of the slide is that the non-op production that we've had is, by definition, since it's West and down dip of our acreage is gassier in nature. That's what you're seeing in today's guidance. Non-op was probably, if I had to guess, you can follow up with Steve and Danny (00:17:33), but probably around 25% oil as compared to the numbers that we put.

So, the point of that slide there, when you look at the three-phase, which we present all our numbers with three-phase you can see that our oil yields are substantially higher than the acreage to the West of us, and NGL yields, as a consequence, has a very rich gas phase that goes with the black oil, is likewise very high. So, we've got on our operating production, 70% liquids mix, 34% gas versus 69% gas and 31% total liquids on OBO.

And these are strong economics. So, we're going to make economic decisions. It's what we do. I just counsel everybody that when you make those strong decisions on economics and you've got this mix, it's going to affect numbers slightly, fractional percentages from period-to-period and I think we've been consistent on pointing that out.

So, that's what you're seeing. Good investments. Good investments of OBO and non-op. I've told folks since the first half of this year, it's never a bad thing when people want to drill wells on acreage that you own. So, we're pretty pleased with the OBO results and we've got a great set of partners out there. So, high-quality teams, high-quality results.

Sameer Panjawani - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.

Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Derrick Whitfield from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good morning, all, and congrats on a strong quarter.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thanks, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Lee, there's been a lot of discussion around disagreements between local officials in Kingfisher and state regulators over who has the right to regulate the flow of produced water. Can you take a minute to frame that concern and then discuss the impact it has had or may have on your operations?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Sure. I'll tell you what, I'll start and give you my perspective at a high level and then I'm going to turn it over to Gary Packer because he and his team are managing that issue.

I'll start with the first part of your question. Kingfisher County commissioners do not have the legal authority to regulate produced water. Oklahoma law is pretty clear that county commissioners have overstepped their jurisdiction. Regulatory oversight, those activities in Oklahoma rests with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. So, as a result, we're optimistic the Oklahoma courts will strike down the ban that you're referencing.

We believe the produced water recycling that we've invested in, the infrastructure to move water around makes a lot of sense for industry, for our company, for the state and local citizens. So, I think we're in a good strong position there.

I'm going to let Gary give you some idea of the extent of that infrastructure, kind of the potential impacts which we see as minimal given the nature of our existing water infrastructure. Gary?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. Thanks, Lee. As you can see in the slide deck that we put in there, we've made a considerable investment, about $80 million in the infrastructure out there and we see this as a big issue for the local community and it's less of a big issue for Newfield because of the investments we've made. We've laid the hard pipe up to very close to these wells and the (00:21:02) just bridges that last portion in order to get this recycled water and produced water back to these fracs.

We think it's more of an issue of the need to continue to promote recycling, minimizing truck traffic. We think it's the right thing for the community, the right thing for the environment and it's really going to have very little impact, if any at all, on our drilling programs.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Derrick, I'll just add that to summarize my earlier comments, we in Newfield, our advantage with our water infrastructure. Plain and simple, we invested in it, temporary lines are proven, keeps truck traffic down in the area, reduce road use, air emissions, you can win on all fronts.

2019 program that we've got planned as we roll out of 2018 is centered around the permanent pipe installation. So, I think the map that Steve and his team included (00:22:01) gives you some idea to the extent of that acreage. So, that's all true and we're also confident that the Oklahoma Corporation Commission will get to the right decision.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very good answers, Steve or Lee. And then just in terms of my follow-on, regarding your comments on positive infill development, could you quantitatively or qualitatively speak to the results you've seen from refrac in the parent well for both the parent and the child, and if that approach is something that you plan to replicate in your operations?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I'll tell you that it's still early. So, we're sharing kind of results that we've seen, so we don't have enough long-term performance at this point to give you a lot of color, but the early returns are positive. So, we've been able to pressure up and/or refrac parent wells, and bring those wells back on line successfully.

We've also been able, with the upsizing our reference in the number 2 well create a pressure barrier that tends to protect the well further as you actually move through the DSU. You may recall when we went out in HBP acreage our team was pretty diligent in locating the parent wells along lease lines and leaving large swaths of acreage largely untouched. I think that's a positive as well.

And the other thing I'll reference, if you go back to the early days, in let's say, the first two-and-a-half to three years in STACK, we held our completions constant with the recipe because we wanted to see if there was any variability in terms of the reservoir as we moved across the acreage footprint. Those completion intensities would be considered pretty low in today's standards. So, the average back then was around 950 pounds of proppant per foot or 950 gallons.

So, when you think about what our team has been doing, I've said it many, many times, we've been planning for development since we made the discovery. And I think that's a big part of the difference. But ultimately, the results that get posted is a result of a lot of good work by the folks I referenced earlier, the men and women that are managing the asset for us in making these decisions. Not an accident.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks for the additional detail and taking my questions.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thank you.

We will not take our next question from Doug Leggate from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Please (00:24:34)

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

Thanks. Good morning, guys, Lee and Gary. Thanks for taking my questions. Gary, you and I have gone backwards and forwards over the years talking about type curves, development type curves, parent-child interference, all that good stuff. And it looks again that you're trending, at least in the Northwest, as part of your program above the type curve again.

And, I guess, my question is, the backwards and the forwards, there seems to be a debate over what does the inventory look like beyond the three-year development plan? And it looks to me that the risks on this curve are skewing a little higher again. Can you just characterize for us what you're doing differently, whether I'm reading this correctly and how you see the prognosis going forward?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I think you're reading it correctly into the Northwest area. We are producing well above the type curve that we've historically generated. As you referenced, our prior interactions, Doug, we're going to play this out just like we've played it before.

We're drilling right now unbounded HBP wells. That program will be completed in the first half of 2019 and then we'll make some decisions about how we progress in the infill development. I suspect we'll see that in 2019. And at that time, we will see some adjustments in that type curve as they will come down as we have seen in several of the other plays.

I think we're going to play it right down the middle of the fairway. I would hope to see a very similar type curve in the Northwest area of North STACK to what we've seen. And at the end of the day, I mean our goal is to create the best returns in the overall bounded cube development. This isn't a STACK issue. This is something that we see now playing out in all resource plays out there today.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

Okay. So basically, the 1.3 million of barrels of oil equivalent, it looks conservative on the parent wells, but you're still comfortable lots of good development type curve?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Absolutely, for now. Again, we have not – nobody has drilled any infill program out there, and I'm confident we can preserve that in development.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

Very clear. Thank you.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Hi, Doug. This is Lee. Just one other thing to add there is our plan referenced the 1.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent to 1.7 million of barrels of oil equivalent range for wells drilled, and that's within the planning assumptions, which included price and well accounts that are well documented at this point. So I think, ultimately, if you go back historically the type curve was then around 1.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent. Of course, that's a mix of all kinds of different completions.

But I think that, ultimately, remember that we and others that are applying this development stage and resource plays are going to have to, real-time, make adjustments to our development in response to the macro commodity price environment we exist in. So, that's part of the equation as well.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

I appreciate the full answer, guys. My follow-up, if I may, is – and subsequently a follow-up to the earlier question on water handling. (00:27:51) trying to put some parameters about it because obviously there's been a lot of noise around this. But when would you expect some kind of resolution from the state and, if I may, in the worst case scenario where there had to be, let's say, a temporary truck option, I know it's unlikely, but it's just (00:28:09) as a scenario, what would it do to your costs capital and OpEx? And I'll leave it there. Thanks.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I'll jump in and give you some high level, and then Gary can pick up whatever I happen to miss.

So, first of all, because we have the water infrastructure, the lengths that we would be talking about or the distances we'd be talking about are very short. So, they're just short temporary jumpers that are put in place for a period of just a few months.

Ultimately, as you think about the permanent installation, if went that route, you're probably looking at something that would take a few thousand dollars, maybe $10,000 to $30,000 per well and the variable there is going to be just the distance involved to get completely around this issue.

But we say, again, I think that corporation commissions go through and the state will work the issues, and I think this will get resolved in the industry's favor but we're not concerned about it having a material impact on our operations.

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. This is not a big issue for us, Doug. This is more of a big issue for the community. At the end of the day, we can lay hard pipe in there if we need to; those options exist. As Lee alluded to, the fact that we have such a concentrated acreage position, this is really where it's going to shine in development where all this infrastructure we've invested in, we can really uptake advantage of that efficiency. So, this is not going to interfere with our programs.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

So, to be clear, pretty inconsequential, is that a fair way of characterizing it?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Inconsequential for Newfield, a bigger issue for industry and a real big issue for the local community.

Doug Leggate - Bank of America-Securities - Merrill Lynch

Terrific. Thanks very much, guys.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Leo Mariani from NatAlliance Securities. Please (00:30:06).

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Hey, guys. Obviously, I guess at this point in the year, you folks have increased production guidance here twice in 2018. I know there's a little bit more CapEx associated with it, but I just want to get a sense of whether or not the well performance in 2018 may be tracking a little bit better than expected and is that one of the key drivers here behind the raises?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I would say that there are a number of factors. Obviously, if we weren't delivering results – strong results consistent with the plan, then we wouldn't have posted the strong first half. So, I think the first thing is that all of the assumptions our team built in are intact with regard to performance through the first half of the year.

Clearly, we've talked about the gas and NGL component. I think that it's important for people to realize that part of the increase in NGLs is that it's economically advantageous to process, and that's something that fits in a realm of us talking about making economic decisions. So, that decision in and of itself drives some of those volumes but it's also a good outcome in terms of when you think about the economics and cash flow kind of across the portfolio.

I've got no reason at this point to articulate any adjustments to the work product that has been generated that went into the plan. I think, most important, we referenced in the call is we've got five or six multi-well DSUs that are inset into the central portion of our footprint distributed along strike (00:31:52). That really – the results of those multi-well DSUs will underpin our three-year plan. So, that second half of the year watching those results roll off is going to be a pretty critical factor. But net-net, I'm very, very pleased with what our team is delivering for first half of the year in all fronts.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Okay, that's helpful. And I guess just a question here on hedging. Obviously, guys, very well hedged in 2018 and prices have done very well on the oil side. And just trying to get a sense of how you guys think about approaching hedging as you work your way into 2019?

I mean at this point, you kind of hit a free cash flow positive. Do you tell yourself that maybe we don't need to be as hedged, particularly in light of the fact that the curve is still pretty backwardated? Just trying to get a sense that there might be any subtle shifts in hedging philosophy as you work your way into next year?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

So, I'll take the first part of that then I'll flip it to Larry since we're both an active participant in terms of our hedge committee. I think that when you turn backwards, if you go back to 2017, remember how that played out. The average oil price was $51. We and others in the industry were striving to get the free cash flow generation. We saw buoyancy in the price, but it wasn't obvious that things were going to play out the way that they have. So, we hedged strongly to protect our – against the downside, but mostly to ensure our ability to execute and get to free cash flow positive conditions in 2018. So, that's how you think about the hedge book that we've got, that we're living with in 2018.

In general, we've held back for several months and haven't added to 2019 position and we're wide open in 2020. And I think those are important points because it tells you we're fully exposed to the market in 2020, and two-thirds exposed to the market right now for 2019. So, that's just kind of how to think about it in the big picture, and I'll let Larry give you the color on the other points that you were asking about.

Lawrence S. Massaro - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. Thank you, Lee. Coming out of the price collapse and coming out with cash on our balance sheet kind of leads us to not having to hedge quite as much and certainly kind of mimic the forward curve as you see that backwardation, as Lee points out.

We've been taking advantage of going relatively short on our hedges; that's proven to be the right move for us and we'll probably see that going forward as long as the curve stays backwardated and affords the opportunity to wait and capture maybe another $5 or $6 a barrel.

Leo P. Mariani - NatAlliance Securities

Thanks, guys.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

All right. Thank you.

We will take our next question from Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thanks. Good morning. Lee, going back to the – sort of the new techniques for completing wells and to address the parent-child, can you talk about if there is any impact to well costs? Is that already included in your three-year average of I think, $7.6 million to $8.7 million completed well cost?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. I think the way to think about it is there's obviously incremental costs. Anytime we're experimenting, it's incremental cost. The costs are relatively modest when you think about trotting (00:35:33) them across the DSU, where you've got six, eight, 10, 12 wells that you're talking about drilling.

The extra costs when you see it are probably going to be mostly in the area of some incremental water handling and LOE-type expenses. Obviously, there's cost for getting the equipment doing the work, but it's relatively minor when you look at it across DSU.

I would say that probably you're talking about something that's, on a gross basis, $1 million, $1.5 million, somewhere in that zip code is the kind of costs that are pretty modest. And if you're able to mitigate depletion effects relative to the parent, it's well offset with the production performance of DSU. That's the way we think about it.

And in terms of what we're trying to do, Gary, do you have any other color you want to offer on that?

Gary D. Packer - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. At the end of the day, since we're oftentimes working in one of the original wells, it's going to materialize as a major expense and it's not going to show up as CapEx.

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Got it. And when I think about sort of the impact to that number 2 well, I would think it also depend on the completion design of the parent well; not just the fluid loading or proppant loading, but also the variable side control the frac length and can you talk about the evolution of the completion design on the parent wells? When did that change?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. (00:37:14) I don't know if you were on the call earlier, but I referenced that in an earlier question. I think what's important to note if you were knowing everything that you and we in the industry know today, if you had a development and you could fast-forward six, seven years into the future on some new development with all the learnings that you've got, you would go back to time zero, and say, what I really want when I go through an HBP, the acreage are low-intensity completions, because I don't want to create problems for myself in development.

Well, what you have today is we stayed for three years with low-intensity completions to learn about the reservoir targets that we were setting up to develop. If you go back in that time period, the first three years or so in the play than when we were talking about it, we held completion constant and we referenced 950 gallons by 950 pounds. So, 950 gallons, 950 pounds proppant per foot. That's half the intensity of the completions that we pumped on average in 2017 as an example.

So, our team already took the step on the front-end of planning for development with very low-intensity parents. There was a period and there has been, in every one of these plays because some of you listening on the call out there love big wells. I call it the nuclear arms race. My well is bigger than yours. And we've certainly drilled some big wells as well just to prove that, yes, our acreage is capable of showing those big wells.

The truth is we kept that to a minimum, and we kept it to a minimum for a reason because we knew we were going to have to come back and develop. The bigger the parent well, the more intensive the completion, the larger the stimulated rock volume, the larger the depletion effects that you have to deal with when you come back in development. So, just think through that as you think about the next iteration and the next play.

But as far as where we sit, I liked how our team attacked the development. It's been very logical. It's been methodical. It's been well thought out. And, today, we're mitigating those effects and having success, but I think it's all tied together with six or seven years of planning to get to this stage. I hope that's clear but that's the best answer I can give you. I'm glad that I....

Biju Perincheril - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Got it. No, that's helpful. Thanks.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. No problem.

We will now take our next question from Subash Chandra from Guggenheim. Please go ahead.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. Lee, question on SCOOP, sort of look at the trajectory there. It looks like, you've got some activity level this year and next year, then peaking. Is that – do you consider that base production or is there a plan maybe, at a future date, to come back to the SCOOP?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I mean, there's upside in SCOOP and some of the other (00:40:12) that we've referenced; the Sycamore, the Caney intervals would be two that I would reference. There's also exposure down there – a portion of the acreage in the spring or summer (00:40:24), which is being actively drilled by industry today.

Ultimately, we also have the possibility of going back at the right place and time to infill the original development which we looked at in the Woodford that we look at today as having been underdeveloped, but a big production base. So, here's an example of the things people will deal with. You've got a big production base. It's cash flow. You're not going to go back and put that at risk, so...

And in fact by drilling through these acreage positions and developing them, you put some of the stages of development spread out over time. So there's lots of things that we can go back to there. Ultimately, we'll make the decision on investing there in the basis of how it competes within the portfolio. It's all HBP. It's about [Technical Difficulty] (00:41:15) multiple layers.

We're actively finishing up the HBP of North SCOOP as we speak as most of the production I referenced is now in what we called the South SCOOP. It's good there to hold, so we've secured the option for the future. And, presently, on all sides, there's tons of private activity. So, just sitting back and watching, we're building a database of how those things are going to perform.

So, right now, we're focused on pushing the development STACK, and we're still drilling wells down at SCOOP, but it will have another phase – probably sometime actively towards the back end of the plan or after the three-year plan would be my guess.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks. And any update in that McLean County area, EOG-type area?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. Well, I have to say what I've said before, it's nice having EOG as a partner. I'm glad that they have so many premium wells abutting our locations. I'm glad we got there several years before they've done it all. So, that's probably all I can say. We've got good well results there. It's part of our development inventory and Gary and the team will further that in over time.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Thank you.

We will now take our next question from Ron Mills from Johnson Rice. Please (00:42:37)

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning. A quick question. The 2018 production profile and the multi-pad completions has been well talked about, but when we look at 2019 and where the rates are going to be located on the multi-pad completions, can you give us some color as to where that activity is located within your phase windows? Is it more in the black oil window and when does that concept of row drilling really start to get completed?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

First of all, 2019 forward plans for STACK is going to be largely row drilling or you can call it bounded cube drilling, but there's lots of different phrases people are using it for but – using these days but it's all the same concept.

In general, we'll attack that moving from West to East. I referenced the five multi-well DSUs that we've drilled up on the leading edge of our development footprint in the three-year plan. We'll have that production information starting to come back to us in the back half of this year. All of that will be incorporated to further refine our forecast 2019 forward.

The fourth quarter is probably when you'll really see – if you look closely at the CapEx in the fourth quarter, part of the reason it's down is that we're shifting into drilling, the first-row drilling. So those completions actually hit early in 2019. We also, because you're going across the acreage in an orderly fashion, we're going to drill through areas that have different working interest. So, it just so happens where we're starting the working interest on average is down some 20 points over what we've done year-to-date, but it's the right thing to do. It's the right way to think about development and we're going to transition there starting late this year.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks. And then on the Northwest STACK, it seems at least from the diagram in your presentation that the area where the Meramec becomes present again in Dewey County is relatively small. Do you feel like you've locked up a lot of the acreage around where that Meramec reappears?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah. We didn't buy the acreage by accident. I think our geological team did some good work there identifying that geologic horizon that's existing in that place. That's why we capture the acreage. You're right. It's, in general, a smaller overall area extent and we like the acreage we own.

Ronald E. Mills - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Okay.

We now have time for one more question. Richard Tullis from Capital One Securities. Please go (00:45:38).

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Hey. Thanks. Good morning, everyone. Lee, I know you have the three-year plan outlook for oil growth. I think it's 17% to 21% CAGR. Given current view on the second half of this year, what do you expect 2019 domestic oil production growth range could look like, say, if CapEx was similar next year?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yeah, I think I'll just reference the three-year plan. We've put a lot of work into it. We told everybody at the beginning of this year that it was planned. We can execute against. I think we're halfway through the first year of that, and I think the team is executing very strongly.

You have to concede that there have been a lot of changes in terms of – we talk about politics and markets and tariffs, and all kinds of things that you've got to incorporate into your decision-making. I think we'll stay on the schedule that we've developed over the last several years that will give you our best look at 2019 forward if there are any adjustments early in 2019, let's call it February of 2019. That's our plan.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

That's fair enough. And just lastly, Lee, when you look at Oklahoma increase in production taxes last year and then the issue that came up in Kingfisher County on the water transportation handling, how do you view the landscape there now regulatory tax-wise?

And then does it cause you to perhaps look to expand activity outside this stage or even perhaps look at entering a new area?

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Well, I would say that you can look at the results we're posting that despite all of what we call headwinds, we're still generating strong returns, strong growth, good strong cash flow from our assets, so I'd be remiss not to point that out. But clearly, the GPT is the most significant headwind that we've been handed.

The truth of the matter is there have been a couple of tax iterations in Oklahoma over the last couple of years, and the most recent adjustment, which was this year, is substantial. And I think that the focus from our standpoint as a team, management team and board, is we're going to work every day to call back what that GPT increase takes away and we'll keep all options on the table in terms of attacking that issue.

Ultimately, I'm confident, we're confident that Oklahoma officials understand the importance of our industry in the state and our company's investment in that state. So, we're counting on the leadership there to get things right and maintain Oklahoma's position as a competitive place to do business.

So, at this stage, we're monitoring the situation. We're on the frontlines. We're going to work hard to make up for the negative effects of the tax changes on the road ahead.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Thank you, Lee. Appreciate it.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

Yes. No problem.

Lee K. Boothby - Newfield Exploration Co.

I want to thank everybody for dialing in this morning. I appreciate your investment and interest in the company. We look forward to updating you again as we progress through this year and good luck to everyone. Thank you.

