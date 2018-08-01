Achaogen: Worth A Look At $7 Though Risks Persist

For investors on the sidelines, shares of Achaogen Pharmaceuticals (AKAO) represent a very compelling opportunity at current prices. Though make no mistake, the road ahead will be a very long one and for that reason, I will recommend an options strategy at the end of this article to help investors earn a potential 20% payout in a 5 month period while offering some downside protection.

A word of caution

Shares of Achaogen have gotten a lot of attention this year in part because Seeking Alpha contributor Brett Jensen, from the Biotech Investor Forum, was pushing this stock as one of his top picks for the year. On May 4th an interview was published where he discussed the pick. Back then Jensen was pounding the table as the shares had already lost 40% from its highs above $20 and an insider had scooped $50 million in shares in the previous 9 months. For those who followed the recommendation and for those who bought a year ago, it has been a long and painful ride.

I want to emphasize that even successful biotech investors like Brett Jensen can get their calls wrong and that's why as he warned in that interview diversification is crucial. Also, when following advice from Brett Jensen (or any other Seeking Alpha contributor who has an investment service on the marketplace), consider subscribing to their services as the most important details on the recommendations they make would only be available through subscription. For example, in his last article, he mentioned that he exited his September calls before the PDUFA date but investors who held their position until his next article update were already down 25%. So there are key pieces of information (like when these authors buy and sell their positions) that can make a big difference in performance. Otherwise, do your own extensive due diligence and set your own exit strategy and price targets.

A derisked play

Investors should approach shares of Achaogen as a derisked play and not as a risk-free play. About 90% of the risk in biotech stocks has to do with failure to secure FDA approval or failures during clinical trials. As we know, on June 25th the FDA recommended approval of Plazomicin for cUTI(Complicated Urinary Tract Infections). So most of the risk has already been lifted from the stock and that's when I like recommending a stock to my readers.

Some of you know that I am also a big believer on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) who have a significant risk profile to Achaogen and whose shares are also trading at more than a 50% discount from a year ago and 75% discount from 18 months ago.

What's next for Achaogen Pharmaceuticals

I brought Synergy Pharmaceuticals into focus because of similar stock performance and commercial challenges with Achaogen. Investors too often focus on the FDA binary events and pay little attention to the challenges that can follow once approval is needed. When Synergy's Trulance received FDA approval its shares jumped to the $6 level. Immediately after approval a $120 million secondary offering occurred to help raise money for the launch. Eight months after launch another dilution occurred at $2.58. Now 16 months later and $300 million spent in commercialization efforts and the stock is trading below $2 dollars.

As you can see, an FDA approval doesn't guarantee immediate riches or long-term success. A poor commercial execution can destroy a stock price too. I will mention a couple of the risks that exist in the commercialization stage of Achaogen:

Risks of further dilution to support the commercialization stage. At an early stage expect a significant amount of cash burn as inventory buildup, signup bonuses for salesforce, and marketing expenses are needed.

Little to no leverage with PBM's as a single drug company. PBM's know they hold the leverage on the talks since they know that the company has no other source of income.

New to market blocks. Many PBM's and insurance companies can automatically put a six-month block on Plazomicin before starting to cover it regardless of safety profile or label.

Risk of significant changes to the government ran Medicare and Medicaid programs as well as to Obamacare.

Cash Situation at Achaogen: Dilution coming

With cash equivalents of approximately $102 million as of March 31, 2018 -investors should expect a stock offering at any time to help in the commercialization efforts. I expect approximately 30-50 million shares to be offered on an offering to ensure the success of the commercialization phase. If the past cash burn is any indication of the future it's likely that Achaogen ended the June 31, 2018 quarter with only $61 million in cash.

AKAO data by YCharts

As it's a common practice on the small cap bio sector the short interest has been climbing as the commercialization launch phase is underway. It's common for institutions to short a stock ahead what's an imminent stock offering and then participate in the offering to cover their short position.

Summary

The company provided a commercialization update on July 12 and it should be a good starting point for investors doing due diligence on the stock. The company seems to prefer to commercialize the product on a stand-alone basis vs a partnership with a larger pharmaceutical company. A surprise announcement on a partnership announcement could potentially make the stock rise 100% in a month's timeframe as shorts would be forced to cover and dilution sentiment abates.

There's a very good risk-reward ratio on shares of Achaogen and for that reason, I recommend investors to buy the stock and for those who want to play it safe, I recommend selling the December $7.50 strike put for $1.50 which pays a 20% return should the stock close above $7.50 on December 18, 2018, and provides downside protection all the way to $6 per share. A 20% return on a 5 month period is equivalent to an over 40% annualized return should you find another opportunity with the same premium payout. That's the kind of opportunities that I like recommending my readers to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKAO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please consult an investment adviser before placing any trades. Investment in securities could result in total loss of capital invested.