Bionano IPO: Novartis Sold Its Stake, And It Seems Expensive

Novartis acquired preferred stock prior to the IPO, but as of today, it does not seem to have a stake.

With 41% revenue growth year-over-year in 2018, Bionano (BNGO) seems to be an interesting IPO. Operating in the modern genome analysis space, investors may expect large business growth in the future. With that, the research on the history of the company reveals that future growth may be limited since it commenced operations 15 years ago. In addition, the shares seem expensive at 5.2x forward sales. Other competitors are trading at 2.14x sales with more revenues and positive gross profits.

Business Overview

Founded in January 2003 in Delaware and headquartered in San Diego, California, Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company focused on the genome analysis space. The company markets the Saphyr system, which is presented with the following words in the prospectus:

“A platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Our Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.” Source: Prospectus

Why is this tool necessary for researchers? Finding structural differences in the genomic DNA of one individual compared to another sometimes requires the analysis of tens of millions of DNA base pairs. The Saphyr system accelerates this analysis. With that, the most interesting thing is that Bionano has noted that there are no other tools superior to Saphyr. This is what the company noted in the prospectus:

The fact that relevant medical institutions are clients of Bionano will retain the attention of the investors. Here are some of their names:

Children’s National Health System

DuPont Pioneer

Garvan Institute of Medical Research

Genentech

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

McDonnell Genome Institute at Washington University

Pennsylvania State University

The Saphyr system has been cited by researchers in approximately 130 publications covering areas of high unmet medical need such as pediatric diseases, prostate cancer and leukemia, among others. With so many specialists using the tool or mentioning it, the market opportunity seems very significant. Research and Markets has noted that the market for genomics products and services is expected to reach approximately $23.9 billion by 2022. In addition, it's expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.2% until 2022.

The market opportunity for the Saphyr platform seems a bit smaller than $23.9 billion. The company estimates that the addressable opportunity for the sale of Saphyr systems is approximately $2.1 billion. Additionally, taking into account the market opportunity of $1.3 billion from recurring revenue from chip consumables, the total addressable market is estimated to be between $2.7 billion and $3.4 billion.

Employees And Facilities

As of March 31, 2018, there were 65 employees, with 28 working in sales and 28 doing R&D. The amount of employees engaged in R&D is large, which is very positive. Company’s growth will not only be motivated by efforts in sales. Bionano is investing in order to improve the capabilities of the Saphyr platform, which also could increase growth in the future.

Bionano leases a 33,128 square feet office, which seems adequate for a 65-employee company. With that, the company expects to lease additional space if operations increase. Investors should bear in mind that additional expenses for the facilities could be likely.

Balance Sheet Will Get Better After the IPO And Use Of Proceeds

With an asset liability ratio under one, the balance sheet is the part that investors will like the less. As of March 31, 2018, there were $27 million in liabilities and $16 million in assets. In addition, the convertible notes equal to $13.3 million, stock warrants of $2.9 million and short-term debt of $6.6 million seem a bit worrying.

Investors finding the table of page 55 in the prospectus will get to know that the balance sheet will look much better after the IPO. The company expects to convert the convertible notes and the warrants. In addition, convertible preferred stock will be converted to make the equity structure quite simple. Take a look at the image below for further details:

The proceeds from the IPO will not be used to pay debt, which seems quite beneficial. The following lines contain further information in this regard:

41% Revenue Growth Year-Over-Year But Negative Net Income

The revenue growth is the best part of the P&L account. The revenue line increased to $8.7 million, 41% more than that of 2016. With that, the company reported losses of $18 million and $23 million in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The company expensed $12 million in R&D, which investors will appreciate. However, with $14 million in sales, it is not beneficial that Bionano is not reporting more revenue and positive net income.

Competitors and Valuation: It's Expensive At 2.14x sales

With 14.9 million shares outstanding after the offering at $5.5, the expected market capitalization will be equal to $81.9 million. Deducting expected cash of $33 million after the IPO and adding debt of $11 million, the enterprise value will be equal to $60 million. Assuming revenue growth of 20%, the 2018 forward revenue will be equal to $11.4 million. With these numbers in mind, the company will trade at 5.2x forward sales, which seems expensive compared to competitor Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). This company is a bit more established. With 456 employees, $87 million in revenues and $33 million in gross profits, it's trading at 2.14x sales. It's a pity that we cannot compare Bionano with other competitors operating in the same space. They are all private companies:

Novartis Bought Preferred Stock And Sold It Before the IPO Goes Live

The analysis of shareholders shows that Bionano was able to draw the attention of institutional investors. LC and Domain Partners acquired 27.4% and 10.5% stake respectively. In addition, the directors also have small stakes in the company. Checking their trades will be very important after the IPO. The share price could collapse if they start selling.

It's interesting that Novartis (NVS) acquired preferred stock prior to the IPO. This well-known company decided to sell its stake before the IPO goes live. It does not seem quite beneficial. The image below provides more information in this regard:

Conclusion: The Risk Seems High

With negative net income and trading at 5.2x forward sales, Bionano does not seem exciting. In addition, bear in mind that the company has been developing its platform since 2003. Bionano may experience some growth for some time, but large growth after the IPO should not be expected.

The company seemed to execute the IPO since other alternatives were too expensive, which is not ideal. In February 2018, for example, Bionano signed convertible notes, for which the company had to pay 8% interest. With that, readers need to note that debt holders believe that the risk of Bionano is high. In addition, the shareholders of Bionano should understand that their risk is higher than that of convertible debt holders.

The market opportunity seems large, $3.4 billion. Taking into account an enterprise value of $60 million, Bionano seems interesting. It seems that investors will pay a small amount of money to obtain a lot of revenues with large market opportunity. With that, it does not make a lot of sense why Bionano made only revenues of $9.5 million in 2017. The company commenced operations in 2003. Should we expect revenue growth to increase after 15 years?

