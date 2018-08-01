Nice Progress By Mid-Con Energy Partners

With a market capitalization of $52.74 million as of the time of this writing, Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) is the smallest oil and natural gas E&P firm that I closely follow. It’s also one of the most interesting. After nearly collapsing during the energy price downturn, management salvaged the company (just barely), and now they are in the process of trying to stage a recovery. Though shares have risen from their sub-$1 lows, the company is still far lower than it likely should be, but with some new information provided by management, investors in the business should be optimistic.

Some great developments

One fear investors have had about Mid-Con is that a mix of asset sales and low capex would result in continued production declines. In the second quarter of the company’s 2017 fiscal year, for instance, production averaged 3,560 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, which translates to 1.299 million boe per year if held steady. In the first quarter of this year, output totaled just 2,800 boe per day, or 1.022 million boe on an annual basis. This year, the expectation was for output to improve modestly from the first quarter, averaging about 3,000 boe per day, or 1.095 million boe for the year.

Fortunately, due to some recent acquisitions, this picture should now change. In July of this year, management completed the purchase of some assets located in Oklahoma in exchange for $8.3 million, bringing 1.084 million boe in reserves onto its books and with production of 223 boe per day in May. The additional acquisition (the Worland acquisition) of 1.071 million boe worth of reserves that was completed last month brought another 544 boe onto the firm’s books, plus management engaged in a $1 million purchase in the Powder River Basin (waterflood prospects) located in Wyoming.

Thanks to these purchases, management now believes that production should improve. Instead of averaging 3,000 boe per day this year, the mid-point of guidance calls for 3,300 boe per day, or 1.205 million boe for the year. That represents an increase over prior guidance of 10% and it does not require any revisions to the $12 million in capex (excluding acquisitions and divestitures) that management had previously anticipated.

*Taken from Mid-Con Energy Partners

This is noteworthy because it represents, I believe, the best opportunity for the company’s success in the long run. In a call I had with investor relations some time ago, I asked why they had hedged out so far (into mid-2020) using swaps. According to Mid-Con’s second-quarter earnings release, 146 thousand barrels of oil, or 52% of current production, are covered under swaps in the second quarter of the business’s 2020 fiscal year. That’s the furthest out hedged and it’s the quarter where the smallest amount of daily output is hedged. Swaps are a great tool to use to mitigate price fluctuations, but in the case of Mid-Con it will limit upside potential.

This is because, according to management, this 52% of hedged output is done at a price of $55.17 per barrel. In my call with the firm, I was told that that’s what its credit facility lenders required and that no leeway would be provided. Because of this, upside in crude will, for the foreseeable future, not matter as much for Mid-Con as if the firm had hedged using alternative means or not hedged at all. To battle this, one strategy (and the strategy that management appears to be using) is for the E&P firm to focus on production growth. Any increased output can either avoid being hedged or can be hedged at higher prices than what management initiated their older swaps at.

Another great development from Mid-Con relates to its leverage. At the end of the company’s first fiscal quarter this year, its debt/EBITDA ratio was an alright 3.34. By the second quarter, the figure had shifted lower to 3.14. This was due in part to the reduction of debt from $89.2 million in March to $87 million at the end of its second quarter. Investors should not expect this trend to continue though. Using its positive cash flow, but also tapping into its credit facility borrowings, was required in order for the business to complete its acquisitions. Debt today, then, should be closer to $98 million. This implies a debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.54, but as the higher production takes hold, we should see EBITDA rise enough to push the ratio to somewhere between 3.14 and 3.54.

Keep an eye on costs

On the whole, I believe that the picture surrounding Mid-Con is getting better and it’s doing so at a rate I didn’t expect. That said, not everything is perfect. One area that management believes will be worse off this year relates to the company’s lease operating expenses. In the firm’s prior guidance, mid-point lease operating expenses were expected to be $18.50 per boe. That figure has since grown and now stands at $20.50 for the year.

According to management, this can be chalked up at least in part to property acquisitions, and it is also due to short-term remediation and repairs that need to be completed. However, the risk of growing costs, especially as the oil market has recovered, is real, and as a small player, Mid-Con is more susceptible to pricing pressure than its larger peers. Using current forecasts for production, the rise in lease operating expenses alone should cause profits to contract by $2.41 million this year, but an upward revision in Mid-Con’s production-related taxes of 0.5% of revenue could add a further $0.36 million to this. If further increases come, it could be an issue for shareholders, but until management sounds the alarm or I see some other data to support fears of a further increase in costs, I will watch carefully but not let it affect my investment decision.

Takeaway

Mid-Con is a real fighter. Management has proven that time and again. Despite concerns about the business’s ability to survive, it has continued to surprise me and I believe the surprises could very well continue. In particular, the increase in guidance, caused by acquisitions, is a great piece of news that investors should relish in because it will give the firm the ability to benefit more from higher energy prices. Sure, there are some risks involved here, particularly when it comes to higher expenses, but management’s emphasis on quality production and improving the balance sheet should more than offset this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.