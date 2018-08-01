U.S. Equity Markets On A Slippery Slope

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alexander Schroer as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investors in equity markets have to accept volatility. It is often said that as a solid long-term investor you can live with that volatility, because in the end you will realize the expected positive yield of equities. I want to challenge this piece of wisdom, because timing plays a pivotal role. Generally, it is a good strategy to hold equities as a long-term investment, if you can endure the drawdowns. Whether you can will depend also on the market regime you are in. If you are currently considering investing, you should devote some attention to valuation levels. Typical equity return assumptions in asset allocation processes lie between 4% and 8% per annum. Equities are supposed to compensate for meager bond returns.

In the graph below, you can see historical returns for U.S. stocks (S&P 500 Index) over 10-year periods depending on valuation levels at the time of investing. As you would expect, there is a negative relationship between valuation levels and realized returns: Realized returns decrease with rising entry valuation levels (black line). Currently, U.S. stocks are valued at 33 times their cyclically adjusted earnings (CAPE ratio). Historically, such a CAPE ratio at the time of investing resulted in a median return of -11% over the next 10 years. This figure includes dividends and considers changes in purchasing power.

What does this imply for investors today?

I think it is interesting to look at risk/return profiles rather than just looking at return expectations. If you compare maximum returns to the worst returns over the respective 10-year periods, there is a deterioration of this ratio with rising entry valuation levels. If valuation levels are low at the time of investment, opportunities (green area) overcompensate for possible losses (red area).

Currently, with a CAPE ratio of 33, this profile has changed. There are more risks than possible rewards measured by historical returns. The profile is tilted toward losses. To makes things worse, in the weakest of those 10-year periods investors had to temporarily endure drawdowns of up to 80%, before stocks recouped some of their prior losses. In the end, investors would still have lost about half of their initial investment.

Would the majority of investors endure this loss phase? Or would they lose nerves and sell in an unfavorable moment? Do investors have mechanisms in place to exit their investments in a disciplined way, according to a predefined rules set, when losses amount? Does it make sense to hold or buy equities at all at the moment? Will stock prices decline?

I cannot say where stock prices are going. But considering history, losses are more likely than profits in the next 10 years. If investors nevertheless want to leave opportunities open, they should have a plan to deal with this risk profile.

I believe that mechanisms limiting the downside and allowing for participation in the upside make more sense than ever. This can be in the simplest form of predefined stop-loss levels, but preferably by options - or, even better, with dynamic risk management based on a risk model.

