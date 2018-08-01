Parsing The Fed Statement

Let's parse the Fed's statement, beginning with their opening statement:

Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in June indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a strong rate. Job gains have been strong, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has stayed low. Household spending and business fixed investment have grown strongly. On a 12-month basis, both overall inflation and inflation for items other than food and energy remain near 2 percent. Indicators of longer-term inflation expectations are little changed, on balance.

The economy is behaving very well with regard to the Fed's dual mandate of full employment and price stability. The unemployment rate is below 5%, which most economists consider to be "full employment," while the broader U-6 rate also is near lows:

In fact, the U-6 rate (above in red) is near lows that occurred during the last two expansions. Other key labor market metrics also indicate a solid labor market: The employment/population ratio is rising, the four-week moving average of initial unemployment claims is near a multi-decade low, and employers are anecdotally reporting that they're having a difficult time finding employees.

The PCE price index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - is right at the Fed's 2% level:

The core rate - which excludes energy and food prices - is slightly below 2% while the overall price index is slightly above 2%. This is a welcome development. For much of this expansion, there was concern about abnormally low rates.

Either way, this is a good time to be the Fed: The economy is actually behaving pretty well from their perspective.

Here's the next paragraph:

Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. The Committee expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the Federal Funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term. Risks to the economic outlook appear roughly balanced.

The Fed has been tightening for the last 12-18 months. The fact that they will continue in light of the good economic numbers that we're seeing shouldn't be surprising. In fact, it should be expected.

Here's the next paragraph (emphasis author's):

In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the Federal Funds rate at 1-3/4 to 2 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation.

The fact that they believe the current policy stance is accommodative is very revealing. There are several theoretical models to determine the "natural rate of interest" - the policy rate which is neither stimulative nor restrictive. Both methods of calculation show a very low number. Here's a chart from the Richmond Fed:

And here's a recent quote from now NY Fed President Williams, a leading researcher on the topic:

My own view is that r-star today is around 0.5%. Assuming inflation is running at our goal of 2%, that means the typical or normal short-term interest rate is 2.5%. For comparison, the median longer-run value of the Federal Funds rate in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC’s) most recent economic projections is 2.875% (Board of Governors 2018b). When put into a historical context, r-star stands at an incredibly low level — in fact, a full 2 percentage points below what a normal interest rate looked like just 20 years ago. This trend is not unique to the United States: Averaging across Canada, the euro area, Japan, and the United Kingdom, a measure of global r-star is a bit below 0.5% (Holston, Laubach, and Williams 2017 and Fujiwara et al. 2016).

And here's a slide from St. Louis Fed President Bullard's more recent speech:

Despite theoretical evidence that rates are low and one Fed president arguing the Fed doesn't have to raise rates much more, the Fed voted unanimously to raise rates. While the Fed believes the theoretical rate to be low, there's room to move higher.

The final paragraph is perfunctory:

In determining the timing and size of future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will assess realized and expected economic conditions relative to its maximum employment objective and its symmetric 2 percent inflation objective. This assessment will take into account a wide range of information, including measures of labor market conditions, indicators of inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and readings on financial and international developments.

Bottom line: We're about where we were before the meeting. The Fed was tightening before, they're still tightening afterward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.