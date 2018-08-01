Air Canada: Will Trimming Capacity And Raising Fare Price Help Offset Rising Fuel Cost?

The company plans to raise its fare price, and to trim some of its capacity and perhaps redeploy its capacity to more profitable routes.

Investment Thesis

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) [TSX:AC] is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline. The company continues to face rising fuel expense in Q2 2018. The company has several plans to offset this challenge such as raising its fare price, trimming its capacity, and redeploying its capacity towards routes with higher margins. However, the domestic market is quite competitive and it is difficult to predict what the future fuel price will be. Air Canada is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers, and remains at a good value for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

AC data by YCharts

Air Canada continues to face rising fuel expense

In Q2 2018, Air Canada’s average price of fuel increased to C$0.802 per liter. This was almost 10% higher than second quarter’s average of C$0.733 per liter, and 31% higher than a year ago. As the table below shows, fuel expense increased to C$964 million in Q2 2018. This was a change of C$263 million from a year ago (or 37.5% growth rate). Air Canada’s fuel expense as a percentage of total operating expense also increased to 23.47% in Q2 2018 from 19.38% a year ago. This was an increase of 409 basis points.

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 YoY Change Fuel Expense (C$ Million) $964 $701 $263 Total Operating Expense (C$ Million) $4,107 $3,618 $489 Fuel Expense as a percentage of total expense 23.47% 19.38% 409 basis points

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The persistent high fuel price is already making it a challenge for Air Canada to maintain its margin. As can be seen from the chart below, its EBITDAR margin took a hit in the past quarter. Its EBITDAR margin of 14.9% was 250 basis points lower than a year ago.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Looking forward, Air Canada expects its fuel price to be around C$0.80 per liter. This would be equivalent to its average fuel price in Q2 2018 (C$0.802).

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Fare hike will help offset rising fuel expense

Air Canada plans to raise its fare price to offset the rising fuel expense. However, management indicated that it is only able to mitigate about 75% of the rising fuel expense through a combination of fare increases, a cost transformation program, and other commercial initiatives. This means that its operating margin will continue to face pressure. The fact that the company can only mitigate 75% of the rising fuel cost shows how competitive the airline industry is. This was quite evident in the past quarter where Air Canada was unable to take advantage of WestJet’s (OTC:WJAFF) potential pilot strike due to WestJet’s aggressive promotional activities. In addition, WestJet launched its ultra low cost carrier in the past quarter. While the impact of this remains to be seen, we believe it will continue to pressure Air Canada's margin.

Capacity reduction and reallocation will improve its operating efficiency

Another way to mitigate the rising fuel cost that Air Canada is planning to do is to trim its capacity. Since Air Canada’s load factors have been in the low to mid-80s range in the past few years (see table below), there is definitely some room to trim its capacity slightly. Even a slight reduction in its capacity will help reduce its operating cost. This should help improve its cost per available seat mile. In fact, management indicated in the conference call that they are studying quite extensively on how to trim its Q4 and last part of Q3 capacity effectively.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Although capacity reduction may be an apparent method to improve its efficiency, it is really a double-edged sword. One has to be careful about this. If the company is too aggressive in its capacity reduction, it may cause inconveniences for its customers. This may also result in a decline in its revenue.

Besides trimming capacity, Air Canada is also considering reallocating some of its capacities to higher margin flight routes such as Caribbean, Florida, and Mexico destinations. The company can also deploy some of the capacity on existing regional markets.

Cost transformation program

Beside raising fare price, and trimming capacity, Air Canada announced its cost transformation program. The company hopes to achieve incremental savings of C$250 million by the end of 2019. The company has so far identified and realized more than 50% of its target of savings. Although management did not explicitly provide any details in the conference call, I believe savings from this cost transformation program will have a positive impact on Air Canada’s adjusted CASM (excluding fuel expense) in the next few quarters. In fact, it has already had a positive impact as its adjusted CASM declined by 6.1% over the past four years. In Q2 2018, its adjusted CASM also declined by 1% year over year.

Valuation

Air Canada is currently trading at a significant discount to its peers. Its P/E ratio of 4.3x is below its Canadian rival WestJet Airlines' P/E ratio of 7.7x. Air Canada is also trading significantly below American Airlines (AAL) and Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) P/E ratios of 11.6x and 11.7x, respectively. Although the company does not currently pay a dividend, there is optimism that Air Canada will start paying dividend again once its credit ratings return to investment grades.

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although we believe Air Canada can execute its strategy to help mitigate the rising fuel cost, we noted that the company also faces strong competition especially in the domestic market. This will make it more challenging to raise its fare price. Fortunately, the company can trim its capacity to reduce CASM or to redeploy some of its capacity to operate in more profitable routes. Although we believe Air Canada can execute its plan to improve its operating efficiency, we are a bit cautious because it is difficult to predict what future fuel price will be like. Meanwhile, Air Canada continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon (over 3-4 years) will be rewarded.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACDVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.