Genworth MI Canada Inc. (GMICF) CEO Stuart Levings on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCPK:GMICF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018

Executives

Jonathan Pinto - Vice President-Investor Relations

Stuart Levings - President and Chief Executive Officer

Philip Mayers - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Tom MacKinnon - BMO Capital

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Paul Holden - CIBC

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Jonathan Pinto

Thank you everyone, and thank you for joining Genworth Canada's second quarter 2018 earnings call. Leading today's call are Stuart Levings, our President and Chief Executive Officer and Philip Mayers, our Chief Financial Officer. We will start with our prepared remarks followed by an open question-and-answer session.

Our news release, including our management's discussion and analysis, the financial statement, and financial supplements were released last night and are posted on our website at www.genworth.ca. A link to our live webcast and the slides for today's discussion are also posted on our website. A replay of this call will be available via the other number noted in the press release and will also be available on our website following today's presentation. The call will be available online for approximately 45 days following today.

As a reminder, our presentation and discussion today contain a disclaimer on forward-looking statements and non-IFRS statements on disclosure. We note that our actual results may differ from statements that we make which are forward-looking. We advise you to read the cautionary note regarding these forward-looking statements. As well, some of the financial metrics presented on this call today are non-IFRS measures and as such do not have a standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures by other companies.

I would now like to turn the call over to Stuart to begin his remarks. Stuart?

Stuart Levings

Thanks Jon, good morning, and thanks for joining our call. We continue to see strong operating results this year with another low loss ratio of 14% for the quarter. Our results were favorably impacted by the generally supportive macroeconomic environment, while housing markets continue to normalize in line with our expectations. For the quarter, we delivered net operating income of C$117 million down 1% over the prior quarter. This generated an operating return on equity of 12% and diluted operating earnings per share of C$1.31 consistent with the prior quarter. Once again these results reflect ongoing momentum from our previous earned together with a strong combined ratio as our losses and claims continue to normalize.

Premiums written totaled to C$172 million up C$2 million or 1% over the prior year period. This result reflects a relatively consistent level of new insurance written for both transactional and portfolio insurance. With that said transactional premiums written were up 3% over the prior year period driven by an 8% higher average premium rate from the March 2017 increase. This increase was partly offset by moderately lower portfolio insurance premiums due to a lower average premium rate reflecting a shift in the new originations mix towards lower loan to value mortgages.

We ended the quarter with an MCT ratio of 170%, 13 points above our internal target and above our desired operating range of a 160% to 165%. We continue to generate excess capital as our older, larger books mature and the business generates strong earnings. Our capital priorities remain focused on supporting our core business volumes and ordinary dividend along with opportunistic redeployment of available excess capital.

Our book value at C$44.40 per share continues to grow up 7% over the prior year period. As previously discussed housing market activity has been soft year-to-date, since the introduction of the B20 stress test requirement along with two increases in the overnight rate from the Bank of Canada. While our first quarter commitment volumes were down 9% over the prior year, we saw a pickup in activity during the spring market ending the quarter in line with the same period in the prior year. This reflects the stabilizing trends we are seeing in many markets across the country as buyers adjust to the new requirements and confidence improves.

We expect this trend to continue during the second half of the year. However, first time home buyer affordability remains constrained and therefore we expect the high loans of ready market size to be flat to modestly smaller than the prior year. With that said we continue to see positive momentum on market share with an estimated year-to-date transactional mortgage market share of 33%. As a result, we expect full year total premiums written to be in line with the prior year versus modestly higher as initially expected at the beginning of the year.

Longer term, we continue to believe the fundamentals supporting first-time home buyers remains strong supported by economic stability and a robust Canadian immigration strategy. Consistent with the prior quarter, our loss ratio continues to normalize from the low level we experienced in the prior year. For now, the economy remains very supportive with unemployment rates at near record lows. And while the housing markets in major urban centers are clearly normalizing, as evidenced by reduced sales volumes, prices have not adjusted evenly the across all price categories.

Prices in the higher end single detached segment, especially properties over C$1 million have seen downward pressure. However due to constraints on affordability driven by the B20 guideline changes and rising rates, demand has shifted down the price curve and remains strong in the lower price segment of the housing market. As a result this trend has been positive for our loss performance. We expect this trend to continue through the second half of the year which should bode well for our loss ratio over this period.

At the same time the B20 stress test has been negative for some markets that were recovering from an economic downturn such as Alberta, where we saw some new delinquency pressures during the quarter. Philip will provide more details on this trend during his prepared remarks.

As a result of the ongoing strength in the major markets of Ontario and British Columbia along with our 14% year-to-date loss ratio, we are revising our full-year loss ratio estimated range downwards to 10% to 20%. While we continue to monitor NAFTA negotiations and other trade related risks, any potential disruption to employment is unlikely to impact our current year loss ratio due to the lag factor in delinquency development. We remain very pleased with the quality we see in our new insurance written along with strong credit scores and stable average home prices. Furthermore stacked risk factors remain low and well within our risk tolerance.

With that I'll turn it over to Philip for a deeper look at our financial results.

Philip Mayers

Thanks, Stuart, and good morning. Our second quarter net operating income of C$117 million and loss ratio of 14% reflects the continuation of favorable business trends, namely, solid business execution, a supportive macroeconomic environment and disciplined risk management. Against this backdrop, we reported strong underwriting results. Premiums earned were flat sequentially at C$171 million and were up by C$3 million year-over-year. This predominantly reflects the seasoning of our recent books of business.

During the quarter losses and claims were modestly higher sequentially by C$3 million at C$25 million, the loss ratio of 14% was relatively consistent quarter-over-quarter, reflecting economic strength in most regions. By reminder, the unusually low loss ratio of 3% in the second quarter of 2017 was primarily due to the Federal Reserve Development related to an improved economy in Quebec and to a lesser extent in Alberta. This quarter's favorable development of C$5 million is within the typical expected range.

New delinquencies net of cures were relatively flat sequentially at 360 loans, as modest decreases in the Atlantic and [Pacific] regions were largely offset by an increased in Alberta. In total, the number of outstanding delinquencies declined year-over-year by 4%, led by a significant decreases in Quebec, Alberta and the Pacific region. Expenses of $33 million were generally consistent with the prior quarter and the result in expense ratio of 19% remained in line with management's expected range of 18% to 20%.

Operating investment income was approximately $51 million included $5 million realized income from our interest rate hedging program. In total this was largely unchanged sequentially but increasef by 7 million year-over-year. Overall fully diluted operating EPS was flat quarter-over-quarter at $1.31, including the modification from the share buyback executed in the first quarter. We are pleased with the quarterly financial results and the results in operating return equity of 12% and the 7% year-over-year increase in book value per share of $44.40.

Turning to underwriting performance. We continue to deliver strong revenue from the second quarter with a combined ratio of 33%, consistent with the recent trend we continue to expect premiums earned to be flat to modestly higher for the full year after growing by 6% in 2017. Over the past five quarters loss ratios have ranged from an unusual low 3% a year ago to 14% this past quarter. Based on the strong portfolio quality, favorable economic conditions and the actual loss performed in the first half of the year and expectations for the remainder of 2018, we revised our full year absolute loss ratio range to 10% to 20% as Stuart noted.

As a result, we expect the trend of strong earnings performance to continue for the remainder of the year. On the investments front, our $6.4 billion portfolio have been estimated pretax equivalent book yield of 3.2%. The combination of expected growth of 2% to 3% in average invested assets and a rising rate environment should lead to a modest increase in interest and dividend income for the full year. Rising rates should also be positive in terms of the Constitution's operating investment income from our more interest rate hedging program.

As floating-rate have trended higher after the recent Bank of Canada rate increase, $3.5 billion portfolio of fixed or floating interest rate swaps should contribute approximately $20 million to $22 million of realized income for the full year. In total we expect moderately higher operating investment income in 2018 as compared to the prior year.

Our capital position continues to be strong with our minimum capital test ratio at 170%, 5 points about the top end of our operating range of 160% to 165%. As noted in previous quarters the MCT ratio will likely remain above the targeted operating range in the short-term. This is because we continue to benefit from transitional regulatory capital relief from legacy portfolio insurance and extended amortization mortgages.

With respect to the capital framework OFSI is currently evaluating certain refinements for implementation in 2019. We expect further clarity on this in the near term. That being the case, we fully expect that the transitional capital benefits should run off in the first half of 2019. As a result, the company should have more flexibility in 2019 to pursue an efficient capital structure including operating closer toward targeted MCT operating range.

In summary, we continue to remain focused on striking the right balance between capital strength, flexibility and efficiency. Given the flexibility provided by our holding company cash and liquid investments of $133 million and our $200 million undrawn credit facility we may choose to opportunistically redeploy a modest amount of capital in the second half of this year.

In closing we’re pleased with our recent operating performance and second quarter results to confirm that our business model remains sound.

I'll now turn the call back to Stuart to conclude our prepared remarks. Stuart?

Stuart Levings

Thanks, Phil. Overall, we continue to view the fundamentals of our business as very sound. We’re well-capitalized with an appropriately placed product originating high quality new business. We remain optimistic about the pipeline of new first-time homebuyers based on the generally positive view millennials have on home ownership and Canada’s continued emphasis on our robust integration policy.

Our strategy remains focused on improving our customer experience through ongoing investment in technology and process improvements to drive prudent growth while maintaining disciplined risk management practices. Thanks for listening.

That concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call back to the operator to commence with Q&A.

We will first hear from Graham Ryding of TD Securities.

Graham Ryding

Maybe I'll just start on the delinquency side. The number of new delinquencies looks fairly stable, the year-over-year the number of shares was down a fair bit was just wondering if there is any color on what exactly happened in Q2 '17 versus Q2 '18 to for the change?

Philip Mayers

Yes, Graham, it's really a function of what we see in the housing markets. So if you recall Q2 2017 was probably the peak especially in Ontario very, very robust market activity which obviously helps in terms of care. So when you get into the slowdown we are seeing this year naturally you would expect to see fewer cures as a result of that.

Philip Mayers

And if I might add to that I think the other factor agreement we saw material improvements in the Quebec economy and we saw a newly high number of cures in Quebec coming off to the winter season last year and we view that more as a onetime adjustment particularly in the Quebec economy and in our booking in Quebec.

Graham Ryding

Okay, so with the Ontario and B.C. markets showing some lower levels of activity this year is it reasonable to expect the delinquency rates there could pick-up?

Stuart Levings

I think as part of the message and we've been having for a little while now around normalizing of losses and yes we sort of pointed to the fact that when you look at those markets you had almost no losses for the last of the while so the expectation would be that as markets normalize you do see an increased over time in the number of new jobs, as well as a return to more normal loss levels in those markets. That's really where the basis of our normalizing losses narrative comes from.

At the same time, you'll note that new jobs even in Ontario were actually down, in fact there were down everywhere other than in Alberta and B.C. which was really an anomaly in terms of the small number there but ultimately they are still performing very well across the country. So this normalizing trend has yet to really show up in any real strength, and we think that basically because the economy remains very strong and supportive and as I mentioned in my remarks our housing market in our space has remained pretty strong as well.

Graham Ryding

B20, I noticed you revised just sort of language around your expectation around the impact of the market of B20. Is that just a reflection of now that we are sort of half way through the year or more than that and you still have a better visibility on the impact or is there anything else in there that caused you to revise your sort of language around the impact on B20?

Stuart Levings

No, I think certainly it's a fact that we've seen more months of experience now with B20 in the market and certainly the impact on the resale volumes has being quite stock, especially earlier in the year. That has started to recover now as we noted. However, I think the reference to the high ratio space as you know, obviously B20 doesn't impact insured borrowers directly but what's really happened is there has been an impact on affordability for first time home buyers because as a result of B20, a number of buyers have been forced down the price curve because they can no longer afford to buy the same house they would have before.

That obviously puts more pressure on our space or the typical first time home buyers space which is meant that affordability has remained constrained, not to mention that base rates have gone up roughly 35 basis points since the beginning of the year as well. So all of that contributes to more pressure on first-time homebuyers in terms of being able to get into the market, which is why we see a bit more of an impact than we may be expected initially on the size of the high [affordability] market.

Next we'll hear from Tom MacKinnon of BMO Capital.

Tom MacKinnon

Two questions, one, Stuart you’ve talked about markets being in terms of premiums written being in line with prior year and I can understand some of the reasons that you just gave for that but -- and then going forward the growth would really be to the market share gains I assume then and you’re currently at 33%, so help us understand how we should be growing from the transactional business next year given that commentary, should it be up like a low single digits?

Stuart Levings

Tom I think that's the idea that we are focused on growing market share as you know and certainly that market share growth that we’re seeing so far this year has helped to offset a little bit of the market size reduction and our goal as you know is roughly 1 or 2 points of share a year. We’re very focused on that and very invested in improving our process and technology to help drive that, and we would expect to continue to see that over the next of couple of years. In addition to that we record this year to be roughly flat from a high ratio market size point of view as I noted turned out to be slightly smaller but we’re going to probably be looking at next year being again roughly flat perhaps even slightly up to this year, given that there’ll be no additional interventions or changes in regulations as far as we know.

And secondly is the fact that buyers do adjust over time to regulatory change, and the fact that wage growth remains strong, there’s still very good demographics, still very strong desire amongst millennials to own a home and immigration is a big driver of the new household formation. So ultimately we do see some very modest upward potential in the market size over the next couple of years. On top of that, as you know, market share growth is definitely in our focus and that will drive some single-digit top line growth next year and beyond.

Tom MacKinnon

So 1 point, if we had market overall flat but you had 1 point of share gain and market share is that probably low? Is that in the area of maybe about 3% growth during the last year?

Stuart Levings

If you assumed a flat market size that’s probably about right Tom.

Tom MacKinnon

And the second question more for Phil, I think you said you may choose to opportunistically redeploy capital in the second half of this year; so you haven’t -- you were buying back stock in the first -- in the first quarter didn’t do any in the second quarter. I can understand you are waiting for some refinements with respect to the OFSI formula or the OFSI test and you do have the capacity I assume that this OFSI test I think is going to be a surprise. So maybe you can talk a little bit about -- put more color on your comments with respect to redeploying capital in the second half of this year?

Philip Mayers

I think Tom our basis is really first and foremost fully understand the impact of any refinements to the capital model in 2019 and how that might impact or sources and uses of capital. I would say that once we have good clarity on that that would then allow us to sort of plan or capital with certainty and that might include using some reward holding company cash in excess of our target or targets as the 100 million. We are at 133 million today but we certainly need to fully understand the impact on capital as it rolls into 2019 under refined capital framework.

So I think but once we have clarity with that we will sit back and then our focus will turn to capital efficiency. With our MCT at 170 we are higher than our desired operating range. However we may be constrained on being able to reduce that in the short-term, but certainly we can certainly take actions of the holding company cash and we will look at the opportunities that exist for us and we look at or needs for capital and we will decide accordingly.

Tom MacKinnon

How will you rank -- how do you rank your opportunities in terms of…?

Philip Mayers

I think the opportunities are ordinary dividend. We typically increase our ordinary dividend in the fourth quarter, we will consider that and what that will mean and then we certainly look at where the stock is trading, with your holistic effects and reassess return of capital in the various forms of return. Obviously two most obviously in share buyback or a special divined or we evaluate those accordingly based on the circumstances as they exist at the time.

Next we'll hear from Geoff Kwan of RBC Capital Markets.

Geoff Kwan

My first question is when we take a look at the number of policies that you've got outstanding, obviously given that's going on the market we are seeing declines at various rates between high and the low LTV book. Have you guys have a view as to when those year-over-year comps they are trying to start stabilize and eventually start to see some growth or is it kind of goal that's why given the current regulatory and kind of goal like governmental landscape?

Stuart Levings

Geoff, I think obviously there has been a lot of shifting forces on our mix of high LTV and low LTV over the last couple of years. You see the run rate now about lower LTV business fairly stable and that one is really in the quarter. And absent any further changes there aren't really any other reasons why that would start to shift materially differently. So I think you got to start to see more of a stable mix pattern between these two businesses or products of ours over the next couple of years with as we noted earlier in our comments probably an expectation of some growth on the high LTV transactional volumes.

The outstanding count is really going to start to eventually stabilize as you start to see more and more years of writing this kind of level of business. Don't forget we wrote some pretty significant books in the last number of years that just aren't really going to be replaced at this point given the reality of our market these days. That in turn will also cause us to see a situation of excess capital over the next couple of years which to Philip's points on the previous question are going to be looking for us to drive some more capital efficiency through the various options that are available to us. But ultimately outstanding is going to continue decline as our order books run off and then stabilize and I think you will see the mix between high and low LTV stabilize as well.

Geoff Kwan

I think some of the research that's been out there and I'm not quite sure if you have some experience I think for people if you certainly took a 25 year mortgage the contracts to repay off that mortgage I think some time to be usually some around 17 years give or take that and just wondering if that has been the experience that you have had and if there is as any differences that you noticed between high loan-to-value borrowers paying off at a different rate relative to the low LTV buck?

Philip Mayers

Yeah, for sure. Low LTV mortgages are typically going to pay off faster. These are mortgages where you typically see more prepayment activity going on. But that said, our duration on even a high ratio mortgages tends to be more in that five to seven year range. And the reason being these are often first-time buyers buying their first home who are looking to sell and move up to a bigger home in time so they may do so re-insured again, if they port the insurance or uninsured if they have got enough equity. So we definitely see a lot shorter duration than 17 years which would be the full payment of a 25 year ambit very, very few buyers will do that on their first home. So duration wise it tends to be shorter than that and even shorter on low LTV business.

Geoff Kwan

And if I can just ask one last question when I am thinking about the delinquency rates because of some of the dynamics you guys have been talking about should we think then all else equal it seemed the housing market doesn’t change from where it is right now because of these mix dynamics going on, is the delinquency rate is probably going to gradually increase or is there some other factors that we need to think about?

Stuart Levings

I mean that would be part of the normalization that we were talking about, you would naturally see a little bit of an upward migration on those. But in addition to that, to some extent from the mix perspective, although I would suggest that really won't add a lot more of upward pressure. I think the bigger driver will be the normalization of losses that we've been talking about.

We'll next hear from Paul Holden of CIBC.

Paul Holden

So continuing with that normalization theme, I want to ask you a question on how you think about income replacement, i.e., maintaining, or trying to grow earnings in the context of the normalization of the loss ratio and tied into that how you might be able to allocate excess capital, you're generating today to again maintain and/or should grow EPS?

Philip Mayers

Yes, so Paul I mean I think it comes down to those factors we are talking about, you’ve got an expectation in our minds of some modest market share growth over the next couple of years a 1 point or 2 points a year, some modest market size expansion over the next couple of years which both will contribute to top line and eventually into earnings. But in addition to that to your point, we also definitely see upward potential on both EPS and ROEs as we continue to drive towards a more efficient capital base.

So that has been something we've been pursuing as you know for some time and given all the regulatory changes we have had to be very thoughtful about our progression towards that. But with the new capital [firm] in place, inclusive of any refinements, ultimately, our goal is always to get back to that 160% to 165% entity range over time and in getting there we should see by virtue some of the capital methods of redeployment and more accretive EPS and obviously some ROE improvements as well.

Paul Holden

And the M&A, our potential M&A still fit into the picture at all?

Stuart Levings

Absolutely there is always going to be a lens on potential M&A, our thoughts on this there revolves around the strategic fit and we’re very thoughtful about making sure that if we were to go into a new line of business that it is an absolute slam down that contains the strategic fit as opposed to just being a financial owner of some other form of business. So it is a very thoughtful process we go through, but you won't see us necessarily jumping at M&A opportunities just to deploy capital. We are going to be very thoughtful about that approach.

Paul Holden

And final question is there any updates on the possible evolvement of risk based pricing for MI in Canada?

Philip Mayers

Yes, we remain of the view that ultimately a more granular pricing structure is probably appropriate for this market and that I mean using credit scores in addition to loan to values. That is how the capital is based today. However as to when the market moves towards that pricing it's somewhat to be determined. I think there is definitely some thoughtfulness around what impact would that have in terms of who would now be eligible or not eligible to get mortgage insurance and of course there has been so much change in our industry over the last little while that I think people are looking for stability for some time. I would say it's something that I think will happen inevitably, timing to be determined.

Graham Ryding of TD Securities.

Graham Ryding

Yes, I just want to follow-up the yield on your portfolio insurance has come off the last couple of quarters, I think this is sort of the nature of the loan to value that you are underwriting there. Do you expect this to sort of being a new run rate or is there something sort of somewhat lumpy or random about business mix from to quarter-over-quarter?

Philip Mayers

I think Graham the business mix that we are seeing today is really reflection of where the price point is under the new capital framework and where is the appetite from lenders in terms of cost effectiveness of portfolio insurance relative to their funding -- other funding options. So I think absent a material change in the capital framework, we're going to see a similar average premium rate going forward because we are finding that from a lender's perspective loan to values below 75% LTV is where the sweet spot is for portfolio insurance and not so much for LTVs. So we would say that this is kind of the new norm absent a material change to the capital framework.

Next we have from Jaeme Gloyn of National Bank Financial.

Jaeme Gloyn

Is it fair guys to still look at OFSI modifications on a potential for risk based pricing model? Is it still fair to look at this as whatever benefits we make it off of that, they will be neutralized by some other aspect or some other change within the framework or would you say your view has shifted more positively around OFSI requirements given the conversation of deploying capital later this year?

Philip Mayers

I would say that ultimately the changes should be modest in our view and our expectation and the shift around pricing thoughts already just about maintaining our pricing target ROEs. So I would put that as neutral potentially. I think what is apparent is the acceleration perhaps of those transition of benefits that we have talked about for some time in our analysis and are looking at the first half of next year really freeing up that capital -- that excess capital for redeployment and then thinking about how do we drive towards a more capital efficient structure.

Jaeme Gloyn

And then with respect to the interest rate swap agreement and policies of the business, but with the shift right now and where SEDAR is, I mean we put up a 4.8 million in interest rate swap income, what do you expect that to sort of look like as a run rate in Q3 based on where we are today?

Philip Mayers

In my prepared remarks I noted that we expect a full year to be somewhere in the 20 million to 22 million mark, we’re 8 million at the halfway mark so we’re expecting that to increase modestly as we go through the quarter and it all depends on where SEDAR is, when the 90 day reset happens. So we’re optimistic that it’s going to be an increase. If the run rate was 5 million in the first half in the second quarter, we would expect that run rate to be 6 to 7 through the remainder of the year, and that’s all dependent on rates.

Jaeme Gloyn

And last one from me just around the capital deployment. We’re talking about a Holding Co. cash around about a 100 million, so 33 million of excess there plus whatever earnings we’re going to generate over the next quarter, is it -- in the next couple of quarters, is it safe to say that’s the all else equal that’s what we should expect to see in terms of capital deployment in either in early '19 or later this year?

Stuart Levings

I would say that, yeah, go ahead, Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, sorry and I was just going to say how does tapping the credit line factor into the capital deployment and maybe with respect to shareholder capital return?

Philip Mayers

Yeah. We don’t necessarily see tapping the credit facility to return capital. We see the credit facility as given us flexibility for unexpected and we do have a 20/20 debt maturity and certainly we are going to make sure that we have ample sources of funding for that debt maturities to renew that debt. When we think about any capital redeployment in the short-term is really related to our holding company cash, and as you rightly noted, there should be some additional build in holding company cash as we have the quarterly dividends flowing from the operating company each quarter, $60 million and then we obviously service for debt and pay off ordinary dividend out of that 60 million.

So certainly that will be the key source of capital until such time that we’re past the transitional benefit in the first half of 2019. At that point in time certainly we’ll be looking to move to more efficient capital structure in the insurance company and that should create opportunities to redeploy capital from the holding company.

And it appears there're no further questions at this time. Mr. Levings, I'll turn the conference back over to you for any additional or closing comments.

Stuart Levings

Thank you very much and thanks to all for joining us again today. We appreciate your time and this concludes our second quarter 2018 earnings call.

