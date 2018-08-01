ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Marc Schegerin - SVP of Strategy, Finance and Communications

Paolo Pucci - CEO

Brian Schwartz - Head of R&D

Rob Weiskopf - CFO

Analysts

Jonathan Chang - Leerink Partners

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Jotin Marango - ROTH Capital

Mathew Cross - Jones Trading

George Zavoico - B. Riley FBR

Marc Schegerin

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2018. I'm Marc Schegerin, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Finance and Communications at ArQule.

This morning, we issued a press release that reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. The release is available on our Web site at www.arqule.com. Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer. Also present from the company are Peter Lawrence, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Brian Schwartz, Head of R&D; and Rob Weiskopf, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that we are making forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements will include, among other things, projections regarding the timing of a number of key events related to ArQule's proprietary pipeline and our updated 2018 guidance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties that exist in ArQule's operations, development efforts, and the business environment, including those factors discussed in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this call represent the judgment of ArQule as of today. ArQule disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law.

We will provide an opportunity for questions and answers at the end of the call. I would now like to introduce the CEO of ArQule, Paolo Pucci.

Paolo Pucci

Marc, thank you, and good morning everybody. Thank you for joining us for today's call. I would say that it has been an exciting start for the year. We have during the initial six months of the year continued to develop all of our 43 assets as planned. We have had news on the business development front. And in addition and more recently, we completed a public offering that significantly enhances our ability to both expand our plans, clinical plans that is, and to sustain those plans over a longer period of time than we were contemplating when we last met, when we called Q1 for the year.

So this said, let me dive into the individual projects. First I would like to go over ARQ 531, which is our BTK inhibitor in cancer driven by B-cell malignancies. The latest development relates to the data that was presented in a poster at the recently EHA Congress. This data includes the initial dataset for the first three cohorts from our ongoing Phase 1a/b trial.

Brian will discuss this data in greater detail. What I would like to add at this point is that we continue to support the data flow for this drug. We have had already two presentations; first one, early this year, AACR; second one more recently, as I mentioned, at EHA. We expect the third data presentation by the end of the year at an important [indiscernible] congress. And also I'm very pleased to say that with a comprehensive preclinical publication that we had been working for sometime together with our [indiscernible] higher state has been accepted in the major scientific journal, and we will provide a very solid peer-review foundation for ARQ 531 for the years to come.

The opportunity for ARQ 531 is to develop as first and first and best-in-class among the new class of reversible BTK inhibitors. The challenge I think that always is with new technology is to validate the narrow concept of reversible BTK inhibitors as drugs of choice for the treatment of the emerging medical need represented by C481S mutation, and which is now a widely understood to be the major mechanism or resistance to ibrutinib and will be the same for other irreversible inhibitor used in frontline therapy.

The market opportunity is estimated to be able to support blockbuster level commercial fields. And this will be only the initial market we will be targeting with ARQ 531. So patients that develop resistance to frontline therapy through C481S mutation, because in parallel we also plan to leverage the unique earnings profile of ARQ 531 by exploring additional opportunities B-cell malignancies, which include B-cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia among others.

The goal for ARQ 531 for the remainder of the year not only is to publish the preclinical paper, not only is to publish more papers and more data from our Phase I trial, but is to possibly complete the Phase 1a of the trial and come to a recommended dose for Phase I b2 expansion cohorts which we already are planning for.

So that concludes the 531 snapshot. Let me go over now miransertib in rare diseases. This is overgrowth diseases that are driven by mutations of the AKT PI3K pathway. The most recent development for our rare disease strategy related also to data disclosures. I am very pleased to announce today that a foundational dataset - actually multiple datasets from all of our programs that have been ongoing in rare disease for the last two years have been accepted at the American Society of Human Genetics Congress to be held in October later this year in San Diego. This will inform in a peer review the form of the results that have emerged from all our efforts in the clinic, company sponsored, investigator sponsored, in Proteus syndrome as well as in growth disorders. The opportunity focusing on Proteus syndrome with miransertib in rare diseases remains to be the first systemic treatment approved in the ultra-rare Proteus syndrome disease.

In parallel, we're also planning to expand. We are working to expand in other PI3K AKT [indiscernible] associated overgrowth disorders that we have communicated as pros in short for the past few meetings we have had. The challenge, obviously, resides in the rank rating as well as in the heterogenecity of these conditions. The challenge is that complicates the process of identifying endpoints and collecting data to put together a package that makes the drugs approvable.

The market opportunity although small for Proteus syndrome and larger, obviously, for growth is enhancing Proteus syndrome by the fact that we have already obtained, I remind you, a pediatric voucher that - the rate pediatric disease designations, which will lead, eventually for approval to a pediatric voucher, the last of which has been sold for around $100 million. The growth opportunity, it's a market expansion opportunity, because you would expand the potential patient population from a few 100 Proteus patients to up to 2,000 patients in PROS. The plan at this point in time in Proteus syndrome, is actually evolving from what we discussed last in Q1.

We have recently received data from the Phase I trial that was conducted in Proteus syndrome by the NIH and now armed with that data, combined with the data we have generated through our own proprietary program and through a compassionate use sponsored by single investigators, we can seek, finally, meaningful interactions with the regulators and specifically the FDA.

So what do we plan to do next in this recalibrated plan? New is point number one. We are in the process of booking encounters with the FDA. We're thinking then to discuss the data we have accumulated in Proteus syndrome as well as in PROS, some of which as I say will be presented later this year at the genetics congress. And the intent for that interaction, obviously, is to understand what would be acceptable endpoints - what is the view of the agency on our data and what will be eventually - if needed, acceptable endpoints for a registration of company sponsored trial.

Point number two and that is no change. We continue to be committed to support either an integrated or an independent registrational effort by the NIH in Proteus syndrome focused on the U.S. market. So here there is more optionality. The NIH decides to carry on independently, we will support that with drug, the NIH decides to be part of an ArQule-led effort, we will be supporting that as well. And finally, we plan to continue to monitor options in the PROS overgrowth syndrome base of diseases based on the dataflow that comes from our Phase II study.

And let me be specific here. Out of this Phase II study, we have now a first cohort of just shy of 10 patients that has had a longer term follow-up, which will be object of a presentation at the genetics congress. So in that congress, for the first time, you will see data from Proteus syndrome, which was deemed to be the faster market indications as well as for PROS. So in summary, I believe that by the end of this year, with regulatory feedback and with the - a significant amount of data for the rarity of these diseases, in the public domain peer reviews, our rare disease strategy will shift gear and will appear more clear in its entirety.

Let me now go over very briefly the AKT programs with miransertib and ARQ 751 in oncology. For miransertib, we continue to work with our partners at Memorial Sloan in New York City and we are trying to extend the data around the early proof of concept based on response rate that was achieved treating endometrial patients with miransertib plus anastrozole. And I remind you, this was a biomarker defined population AKT PI3K mutation. The objective there is to upside that cohort and we will do that with the continued support of Memorial Sloan Kettering as well as by adding a few other centers to this effort.

The additional - a few other centers to the effort, it's a motive [Ph] for this [indiscernible]. So since we now have more flexibility in the financial resources, we are enlarging - and Brian will give details, all of our efforts to achieve faster and with more patients, the proof of concept that are necessary to move to the next stage, but also to have a number of centers already available to us in an expansion cohort that will be the backbone of that expansion cohort. And thus far our efforts have been a lot more limited.

For ARQ 751, we have discussed in the past that we have had an excellent collaboration with MD Anderson. There was the single side for the last three years that worked at our Phase 1 trial. And we have discussed last that we published at AACR initial sign of efficacy for this during. We're quite confident that 75 milligram would be the dose that will carry into expansion cohort. Here as well, we are renewing our effort with MD Anderson that has been such a good site for us over the last three years, but we are adding more for the reasons that I explained before.

The opportunity with the totality of our AKT inhibitor franchise in oncology is to position them as combination agents of choice in AKT PI3K mutated cancers. And to that point I will say that both compounds are exclusively selected for AKT, which makes them ideal for combination strategy.

We are in the process of working on fairly obvious combination strategies that one could think of looking at the landscape of treatment for hormone sensitive tumors. But we're also working as some not-so-obvious combination opportunities. I am limited in what I can say up to this point until further announcement, but - there is much renewed interest in looking at AKT inhibitors that combination of choice, advantageous for combination in hormone sensitive to most and there is not that many AKT inhibitors available for that.

The challenge here is to timely confirm the initial sign of activity that we have observed and the commercial opportunities before itself, we are talking hormone sensitive cancers such as prostate and breast cancer, the opportunity is very significant, the prevalence is high and the extended duration of treatment compounds, commercial attractiveness of the opportunity. The goal for my answer is to confer to fully enroll the cohorts in our cancer combination with anastrozole so that early next year we are able to assess the data and the opportunity, the goal for ARQ 751 is to conclude the Phase 1 study, the Phase 1 study selected dose and move speedily if the data into Phase 2 multi-cohorts. And for both, the goal is to launch some work with combination strategies [indiscernible].

Lastly let me go over derazantinib. As you know, we have partnered derazantinib, so we have to refer to you all to the phase that will come from our two partners Basilea, and Roivant, Sinovant actually this day, so as previously announced we had taken the commitment to continue to support our partners we are supporting both of our partners and both of our partners are working diligently to either continue the project that are ongoing as it is the case of Basilea with our registrational trial with derazantinib in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma or create the opportunity to do so as Sinovant is doing in the Greater China market.

So this is the brief introductory update, Brian will cover a little bit more details now. Brian please?

Brian Schwartz

Thank you, Paolo. The recent financing has enabled us to accelerate and expand our ongoing clinical efforts and we hope this would allow us to generate meaningful data that will inform registration studies faster than anticipated. Specifically we like expanding our clinical footprint by activating more sites to enroll patients across our entire pipeline. Examples of this include for 531 we have three active sites of higher states here at Canon and Utah and we plan to add three more at a much faster rate than originally planned. For 092 Oncology we had Memorial Sloan Kettering and five more sites are currently being added, in addition we also plan to expand our company sponsored PROSE trial two sites we have PROSE and Proteus patients come for their treatment.

Final for 751, we had one site in M.D. Anderson and plan to add four more in a very short timeframe. Moving onto specific updates on the programs, I will start with ARQ 531, as Paolo mentioned ARQ 531 is a potent reversible inhibitor of both wild type and C481S mutant BTK, our objective is to be the first reversible BTK inhibitor to the market in B cell malignancies. The most important recent development was the presentation at EHA of the second set of data from patients treated in cohorts one through three of our Phase 1 trial. The poster presented safety, tumor reduction data for ARQ 531 from the first three cohorts at 5, 10 and 15 milligrams administered once daily in the first 11 patients.

ARQ 531 demonstrated a good PK and pharmacodynamic characteristics and no treatment related grade 3 of grade 4 adverse events were reported in addition despite the low doses initial signs of activity were observed in three patients who failed multiple available therapies. The postings available for download on our website. By the end of the year, our goal is to complete dosing in the first portion of the Phase 1Ab trial in patients with B-cell malignancies including all B-cell Lymphomas, chronic CLL and instruments, who have been refractory to other B-cell therapies.

The Phase 1a trial is expected to enroll between 20 and 40 patients at up to four sites in the U.S. in a standard three by three dose escalation study. The main objective is to establish the safety PK and preliminary signs of activity at the recommended dose for subsequent trials. As Paolo mentioned, we are now academic collaborators at Ohio State University have submitted a paper representing a comprehensive preclinical overview of ARQ 531 in CLL which we expect to be published very shortly in a major in scientific journal.

It will include the chemical and crystal structure of the molecule and multiple in Vivo and in vitro essays comparing it to known BTK inhibitors. Next I will catch on miransertib in rare overgrowth diseases. Miransertib is a highly selective AKT inhibitor with a downstream effect on PR3K inhibition. Our objective is to be the first and best in class AKT inhibitor in Proteus syndrome and pros family of overgrowth diseases. This family is altering a very heterogeneous and patients currently suffer from a dismal quality of life and early mortality.

We are not aware of any other effective or disease modifying treatment. Our development strategy in these populations is therefore highly streamlined and designed to rapidly demonstrate more uncertain potential and gain regulatory approval as soon as possible. During our last call, I mentioned how the body of data for miransertib in AKT, PI-3K pathway driven over growth diseases was continuing to increase.

Now I'm pleased to report that several all presentations by ArQule and our scientific collaborators will be featured at the American Society of Human Genetics Congress in October 2018. These data are important because they compromise, they comprise a variety of patients in Proteus and pros and because the length of follow up will be reported as well. These data should help us support the forced market Proteus syndrome strategy as well as the pros expansion strategy.

Next I will touch on our AKT inhibitors, miransertib and ArQule 751 in oncology. With miransertib and ARQ 751 in clinical trials in oncology, we have one of the broadest AKT programs in the industry. And following the ACR presentations earlier this year, we are expanding both programs. Together with our collaborators at MD Anderson we presented encouraging Phase 1 data earlier this year.

In the early dose escalation cohorts, we observed an acceptable safety profile and early evidence of clinical activity in a biomarker in rich population we've continue to dose escalate and will present a recommended Phase 2 dose with updated safety PK pharmacodynamic and activity data at the molecular targeted meeting in Dublin in November. We are very encouraged by both the safety and activity we have observed since ACR presentation and on planning for a Phase 1b portion expansion of the study.

The Phase 1b portion will be biomarker enriched with patients harboring a predefined AKT PI3K or P10 mutation as a single agent, and then as Paolo mentioned, taking into consideration our preclinical data and data from other AKT inhibitors in combination with therapies where synergy has been demonstrated. Combination therapies that are being planned to incorporate into this study will include [indiscernible], estrogen receptor inhibitor, PARP inhibitors, and immunotherapy.

With that, I would like to hand over the call to Rob Weiskopf, who will discuss our financials for the quarter.

Rob Weiskopf

Thank you, Brian. The company reported net income of $5,156,000 or $0.05 per diluted share compared with the net loss of $7,201,000 for $0.10 per basic share for the second quarter of 2017. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, the company reported a net loss of $1,376,000 or $0.02 per basic share compared with a net loss of $14,777,000 or $0.21 per basic share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2017.

Our $5.2 million of net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 consisted of $13.7 million of revenue, $0.7 million of other income associated with the change in fair value of our preferred stock warrant liability that was partially offset by $9 million of operating expenses and interest expense of $0.2 million. The $13.7 million of revenue consisted of $10.3 million for one-time grant of technology licensed to derazantinib and $3.4 million for certain transitional research and development services related to this transaction.

Our net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $1.4 million, and we expect a loss of $10 million to $14 million for year ended December 31, 2018. At June 30, 2018, the company had a total of approximately $4,675,000 in cash equivalents and marketable securities. Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 were $13,706,000 compared with the revenues of zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Research and development revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2018 consisted of $13,706,000 from our April 2018 Basilea licensing agreement. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $17,844,000 compared with revenues of zero for the six months in the prior comparable period. Research and development revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2018 consisted of $13,706,000 from our April 2018 Basilea licensing agreement; $3 million from our February 2018 Roivant licensing agreement and $1,138,000 from our October 2017 nonexclusive license for certain library compounds.

Research and development expense in the second quarter of 2018 was $6,787,000 compared to $4,983,000 for the second quarter of 2017. Research and development expense increased $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher outsourced preclinical, clinical, and product development costs. Research and development expense in the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $12,599,000 compared with $10,177,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2017. The $2.4 million increase in research and development expense in the six months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily due to higher outsourced preclinical, clinical and product development costs.

General and administrative expense was $2,234,000 in the second quarter of 2018, compared with $1,866,000 in the second quarter of 2017. The $0.4 million increase in general and administrative expense in the three months period was primarily due to increased professional fees. General and administrative expense was $4,585,000 in the six months ended June 30, compared with $3,940,000 in the comparable 2017 period. The $0.6 million increase in general and administrative expense in the six months period was primarily due to increased professional fees and labor costs.

Turning to guidance; as a result of the July 2018 stock offering and the prior conversion of our preferred stock into 8,370,000 shares of common stock, we've updated our 2018 guidance. For 2018, we now expect revenue to range between $21 million and $23 million. Net use of cash is expected to range between $28 million and $30 million for the year. Net loss is expected to range between $10 million and $14 million, and net loss per share to range between a loss of $0.10 to a loss of $0.14 for the year. ArQule expected to end 2018 with between $100 million and $102 million in cash and marketable securities. We now anticipate that our cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand at June 30, 2018, and financial support from our licensing agreements will be sufficient to fund our operations into 2021.

With that, I would like to hand the call back to Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Rob. Thank you all. And operator, if you wish, we are taking questions now. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jonathan Chang with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Jonathan Chang

Hi, thanks for taking my questions, and congrats on the progress.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Jonathan.

Jonathan Chang

First question, with the ARQ 531 preclinical publication on the way, can you talk about how you view the differentiation between 531 and other reversible BTK inhibitors in the competitive landscape?

Paolo Pucci

Yes, we can try. It's going to be easier for at least our competitors to talk about that once our publication is out. Because I don't know that any of our competitors is going to have a publication that rich out for a while. So let me say first what is going to be in that publication without, obviously, breaking any confidentiality we have with the journal. So you will see the chemical structure for the drug, which could be somewhat guessed from our patent that was published last year. You will also see, for the first time, the crystal structure for the drug. And so people will be able to draw comparison with other crystal structures, especially the one of ibrutinib which has been available for some time.

And then you will see the near totality of experiments per clinical done in mostly CLL in this paper, mostly at Ohio State, but also here. And those were the experiments that led us to filing the IND and proceeding therefore in the clinic. So what do we view as differentiating factors? SO let's start with the chemical structure. Our chemical structure is quite unique we believe. It comes from a very extensive lead optimization work done in parallel on [indiscernible], and so is informed by hundreds of compounds that were developed and tested per clinically. There is at least two features in that chemical structure that might help confer the drug some of its differentiated qualities. I can't say more now, but I can kind of guide you how to assess the paper.

The second is the crystal structure. The crystal structure is quite interesting in that it might help explain that this has the making of really, not so much of a reversible inhibitor, but a dual inhibitor, a wild type and mutated BTK. That might also lead to some points of differentiations. The genome [ph] profile of the drug is also somewhat differentiated. From what we hear from our competitors, there is a - that there the competitive compounds, and I think there are actually three competitive compounds, one is in the clinic, two are yet to enter the clinic. They are presented - at least two of these three compounds are presented as very selective to very highly selective. A third one is really dual inhibitor of BTK [indiscernible], and that is the way it is presented.

So, as far as differentiating on the basis of a kinase profile, I would say that we have a spectrum selective profile. We have chosen the compound out of the extensive allow [ph] work that was done for that. So that's not by accident, it was rather by design. And it matches the aspiration we have to place this drug into a wide array of B-cell malignancies. But I would say that kinase profile-wise we have a spectrum-selective profile for selective members of three kinase families as it is spelled out in our corporate presentation available to all in our Web site.

As far as the clinic, we need to wait - as far as differentiation in the clinic we need to wait a little bit longer to for sure understand our compound, leave alone the others. But so far we have been encouraged by the ability to bring the dose forward. I would say there as a point of caution that we have started comparatively lower than at least our competitor in the clinic currently because we didn't have the benefit of a Phase 0 study, so our earlier cohorts were under-dosing versus the early cohort of our competitors. And yet, although we were under-dosing in the early cohorts, we began to see some sign of efficacy across the spectrum, going from the lymphomas all the way to the C481S mutated patients that we presented from cohort III here.

So I would say that this is what we can discuss now in terms of differentiation. There is not so much available for all the competitive compounds either. So our plan is really to put out this preclinical publication with all this information, chemical structure, crystal structure so that you and the investors as well as the scientific community can be the judge of what they view as point of differentiation for this molecule. And then by the end of this year we'll reinforce that with the presentation of however much data is going to be ready for presentation at AACR from the Phase I trial. But until now - for now that's as much as I can say.

Brian, you want to add anything of how you view our compound, 531, differentiated from other?

Brian Schwartz

I think to summarize quickly, Jonathan, it's very difficult as there's very limited animal data. So based on the binding, the in vivo, and the functional data, we compare very favorable to any BTK reversible inhibitor that has been published, even for example the GVC drug where the in vitro and functional assay was published recently. In terms of in vivo and in terms of head-to-head comparison there is no real data. But we believe when you look at it with ibrutinib and other controls, we compare very favorable in in vivo and in other PD and PK assays. So I think that's basically pretty much where we stand. We'll see as more preclinical studies come out how we actually compare.

Paolo Pucci

Well, we're confident that the differentiated profile of this drug will be the sum of a number of observations that you're going to be able to take, first from the preclinical chemical structure, crystal structure, preclinical experiment, and then the clinical data. So this is developing. But we are of the strong belief of having a very good chance to be the first and best dual inhibitor of wild type and mutated BTK. People right now pigeonhole this class as reversible inhibitors, but I think the objective is to develop a dual inhibitor of wild type and mutated BTK.

Jonathan Chang

Thanks, that's helpful. One more question. Can you help set expectations ahead of the next 531 data update at ASH?

Paolo Pucci

The only position we can set is that the one we have been setting for a while. We've learned to [indiscernible] and we hope that that will be sufficient to establish a Phase II dose. And the expectation is related to the fact that the trial continues to enroll well. We are well past cohort number three. I think we should have for year-end also some initial efficacy from cohort 6. I can't make a prediction for cohort 7 right now because that's a little bit further away in time. But the trial is recruiting just fine, not a problem. So the fact that we are adding a few sites is not related to any issue of recruitment, but is related to the plans of building a bit of a backbone for a Phase II study that we plan to be very expensive.

So that's the way you want to read the additional sites. So none of the sites added to the 531 program to the miransertib oncology to the 751 oncology is related to recruitment issues - is related to accelerate further the recruitment. And being to build a backbone on which we can put the expansion studies for each.

Jonathan Chang

Okay, thanks very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Chad Messer

Great. Thanks, good morning, and thanks for taking my question.

Paolo Pucci

Morning.

Chad Messer

So I'm very excited about a couple of the upcoming things, we just spent a lot of time on 531 publication, I look forward to that, but also very excited about the ASHG miransertib data coming up. Ahead of that, I was hoping you could, and maybe walk us through some of the differences and similarities between Proteus and some of these other PROS indications. I know that you commented that they're quite heterogeneous. They have some similar driver mutations, obviously, but presumably look different otherwise. What can you tell us about PROS disease versus Proteus? Why you think it's a good expansion area? And are there any similar clinical characteristics, for example, like the CCTN marker for Proteus, or are there things like that in other PROS indications as well?

Brian Schwartz

Sure, Chad. Good question. I'll just quickly move through the differences between Proteus and PROS. Looking at the data that we have accumulated in our clinical trial, there's no two patients that are similar. They all either have the AKT mutation or the PI3K mutation, but no two patients are similar. Everyone has their overgrowth in a different region of their body, and they have different functional and physical characteristics. So when we talk heterogeneous we talk in terms of how we will evaluate these different lesions, both anatomically and functionally, and be able to use them as an endpoint for regulatory approval. So it's a matter of demonstrating to everybody how different they are. Each patient has a different overgrowth in a different area, and how we're going to measures success of this group as a whole.

Paolo Pucci

So, Chad, when we - as we are busy preparing for the encounter with the FDA, hopefully, we are looking at potential points of references for us. And Brian, you have one point of reference, whether it's this level of heterogenocity and other disease and other company.

Brian Schwartz

So there have been other situations with rare diseases where multiple different clinical endpoints could be used to produce clinical benefit for the group. So for example, if we had patient, we could use for one patient an MRI, for another patient a photograph, for the third patient a functional evaluation like breathing or walking. So it would be difficult to incorporate one endpoint for everybody, but that everybody will have an endpoint that's cleared at the beginning of the trial which we will use to determine clinical benefit.

Paolo Pucci

And Brian the other common is there's going to be - we have the first trial site that opened for PROS, Chad, was the Bambino Gesù Hospital in the Vatican. It's actually an international pediatric hospital, very renowned, that has a Mediterranean [indiscernible] of patient. And Brian, that mostly the patients are going to be presented in San Diego are which syndromes?

Brian Schwartz

So we have three presentations, two are case studies. A third one is a summary of our trial data. And in the trial data we will have primarily a disproportionate number of closed patients relative to some of the other abnormalities. The closed patients will have large lipomatous infiltrating lesions, whereas some of the other ones will have components of skeletal overgrowth, bone overgrowth, or vascular malformations.

Paolo Pucci

So, Chad, when we go meet with the authorities we have almost as many Proteus patients treated for a period of time that it's relevant as we will have closed patients. And then we will have a few patients with other syndromes, but that's going to be single digits. So, you're right, we are excited about the presentations that are coming. We are not discussing what might be presented by the NIH because we don't yet know what they will present. Of course we now have the almost complete dataset which, by agreement we have with them, we due and is necessary for the regulatory interaction. Because that's actually - the most scientific dataset we have the Proteus dataset from the NIH, next to that is the Bambino Gesù dataset because that was a Phase II company-sponsored protocol, so scientifically developed data by a leading institution in the treatment of children's syndromes.

And then the third dataset is going to be single patients - from single patients from compassionate use named-patient use. So it's quite a broad array. And you will bring the strategy in full view and the opportunity in full view we believe. We are also busy preparing because as this data for patient requests, because as this data becomes public then you know it's going to get picked up by the media, it's going to get picked up by the patient associations. But we are ready. I mean, we have drug, we have a system in place to reach patients as far away as Australia. And in fact, we have reached one patient in Australia. We have requests from - we continue to get requests. So that's a way for me to say that as it always is in this industry for diseases for which there is no therapy, the epidemiology of these is likely being underestimated right now by us, and likely everybody else.

Chad Messer

All right. Well, thank you. I'm very excited to get more updates on your work, and then in Proteus and PROS. It's come a very long way very quickly.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jotin Marango with ROTH Capital. Your line is now open.

Jotin Marango

Good morning team, and congrats on the progress on all fronts this quarter.

Paolo Pucci

Good morning. Thank you, Jotin.

Jotin Marango

I will stay focused on Proteus and the overgrowth syndrome since it is really the next clinical data card that we will see very soon in San Diego. So I'd like to continue a little bit on the direction that Chad was going in. So a question for Brian, and then Paolo, so there will be this cohort of 10 patients, heterogeneous, so again in the larger picture, without speaking of the FDA or DNIH I still like to have a better idea that the keys to clinical benefit here given the originate is there such a thing as the lowest common denominator of clinical benefit, so not target engagement, which you could show but anything that could be correlated to target engagement across different patients.

Brian Schwartz

Very good question and difficult to answer your keep it, I'll give you a brief overview of some of the dilemmas that we face; you're 100% correct that target engagement would be easy but difficult to relate to clinical benefit. The clinical benefit ranges from for example anything from patients now being able to eat because the swellings in the throat have gone down to patients being having less pain, so we've tried with our data to come up with a common denominator but it's actually quite complex.

We treated patients from age two to 50 and we have trait those patients with no pain and huge swelling in patients with small swelling and lots of pain. So we try to come up where some common denominator and you're 100% correct, the functional one is the most important for the patient that could fit in and be used across, so far we most probably will need at least two or three to incorporate all the patients we've looked at and incorporate we'd have slightly different ones for the pediatrics and then for the adults. But hopefully it would be a functional related type of evaluation. Pain in walking is a large proportions of patients something that we could measure.

Paolo Pucci

Yes, I agree the rather I would say walking and ability to be functional. The ability to be functional is very important are you an example your that we have anecdotal stories all rather not quite so anecdotal. We have medical records to come over time from the patient, the physicians the treatment name patient compassionate use and consistently we see that the ability of these people to function improves. For particularly the younger patients, we have patients that 17 years old have never been able to sleep other than on her back and then over time the patients he's able or so fixated on a wheelchair and then over time the patients moves to the bed because can sleep on the side.

And then all and then a sudden and then later on the patients this is high dose patient because it also has ovarian cancer. Then the patient is able to move independently from the chair to the bed. Maybe the regulators don't view these as phenomenal signs of activities but I can tell you the different physicians and the parents of these children do.

So as we are cautious and we have wanted to follow in there we would have wanted to accumulate a body of data there where there was no data should be zero members. We are blazing through the path here. There is no data for treatment with drugs of these patients, so we have wanted to accumulate that and NIS data set, the Phase 2 data set and number of name patient use and now we feel we are ready to have a constructive discussion with the authorities.

And we hope we're going to be surprised for the positive. We have at least a couple of physicians have been treating patients on our compassionate use level, they might come with us to share their experience and their experiences is not going to be well, I've been treating these patients for three months and I see some improvement. Their experience is going to be I've been treating these patients for a year plus and this is the progress that I've seen on a quarter-by-quarter basis. And I hope that they will impress people, what I would say though is on the older patients particular throat is where the disease is well consolidated. The quality of life is probably a better minimum common on the nomination, the nominator to look at. So quality of life mobility and the containment/regression of the seen ophthalmology would be the minimal common denominator across all the syndromes for the younger patients with obesity still developing. And I would say mostly quality of life and relieve the health economic outcomes might be the minimal common denominator in the adult patient population but we're learning as we go you're the saw of the will have to walk this very important question again and again as the data continues to accumulate.

Jotin Marango

Sure, thank you. I mean those did sound like meaningful pointers of clinical benefit. Now, Paolo just a follow up, you mentioned in the prepared remarks that one independent direction here moving forward is allowing the NIH to continue their effort and supporting them. It sounds like they have been a great resource for years, so has been NIH have separate independent formal or informal dialogue with the FDA independently of us?

Paolo Pucci

The dialog is going mostly through us because we have the, we have the older IND for the drug and also we are the collector of all the data and the NIH is one of the three sources of data alright, IH company sponsored Phase 2 1 name patient use. I think to Brain the NIH had some discussions with the regulators about the protocol that there was thinking off. Not formal.

Brian Schwartz

All the formal communication would go through us CO3.

Paolo Pucci

I mean we are now if we can't foresee exactly what the outcome of the first intensive regulatory interaction is going to be. We have taken on a consultant for just regular rare disease regulatory and it's the person that I work with in the past in the company was very successful other regulatory strategy for rare disease nor the over growth disease at all, but we view the FDA, the NIH either way, they have been as you say a great resource for us with deeply grateful.

We do not forget that the basically is the one that discovered the link between the AKT mutation and the disease are publish in 2011. If they decide that they want to do as specific study with certain characteristic and a certain dose and they want to do it exclusively NIH sponsored. We will support that with drug and we will see to pool the data eventually in a submission if it comes to be if they decide that to be part of our effort in any shape or form the door will be exactly as open for that just as well. That the difference it's worth reflecting on the major difference between the NIH data set and the data sets that we have developed from the Phase 2 company sponsor as well as the name patients use. The NIH data set uses only one dose level which is one two out of the oncology dose over a period of 12 months' six patients, three young patients, three adults. The experience we have with dose Brian with our company sponsored study pros as well in the name patient use is much more varied. And it goes into a much broader range of doses that is level of dose escalation. There is well as one patients having ovarian cancer that was Genotype as AKT-1, AKT driven and Proteus syndrome that we know is AKT driven as well. there one patient has been for a long time on therapy after those escalation on the oncology dose. And now it's greater than 12 months I think on the oncology dose, so that patient would be upward at [indiscernible] as well. And that's how the two experience as a complementary, and…

Jotin Marango

Thank you. I look forward to a next meeting. Thanks very much.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [indiscernible] with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning this is Emma on for [indiscernible].

Brian Schwartz

Good morning, Emma.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. So for 751 following the Phase 1 data presentation in November, do you expect that to be in a position to decide which AKT inhibitor to take for in oncology or would you still wait for Phase 1 inhibitor or any additional more data in 2019 for determining kind of how to prioritize that portfolio?

Paolo Pucci

Emma, I think we are going to have a much better idea because at that point we will know more about the regulatory strategies for rare disease for miransertib, but we would still wait, we will still wait to see the end of the, endometrial cohort. We will want to before taking a final decision we will want to know, what the data is for the endometrial cohort because if the endometrial cohort confirms a 50% response rate. And we see better durability then we have observed for whatever reasons in the first eight patients then we need to take that into account as well it's a very important piece of information.

So for that timeframe you're indicating the October, November timeframe, we will probably still keeping our options opened that would mean that we will delay the rare disease strategy. The rare disease strategy will go forward as far as the regulators will allow us and we will argue very hard with the regulators that we should be allowed to go out fast as possible and we just can't handicap with their opinion is going to be. I would say that the diseases you're pointed to the siding if we really split the franchise and we bring me around 30 just rare disease and 751 just oncology that is coming sometimes in Q1 next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then I guess just a follow-up given the strong cash position at this point is there any scenario after that endometrial data and which you might continue to advance 751 in oncology may be in different appointment and on camera you are likely. There might be tumor type or likely not?

Paolo Pucci

There might be some scenarios that there's some optionality related to that. Yes.

Brian Schwartz

And there's some, Emma, there are some benefits of the two physical properties of the two drugs for example miransertib penetrates the blood brain barrier. And has certain drug interactions where a 751 doesn't go through and has much less drug interactions and permeability, so your optionality will not only be driven by the data but also by the strengths and weaknesses of each agent.

Paolo Pucci

Okay, so if you think about our AKT franchise in oncology, Emma, on a very strategic level and if you got through all the details there are two fundamental strategic questions that we ask ourselves. The first one is around 092. 092 allows us to stay if the data in the endometrial cancer repeats and opens the door to a registration study in endometrial cancer in combination with answers or that puts us in the race with the genetic with AstraZeneca to be first to market.

As a just first for now because best will be sorted out of the later time so do we want to be in the race for first to market if we want to be the reason there is a first two market right now the strongest data set we have to enter that race is the endometrial data set. Then there is a next question, if the AKT inhibitors that we call first generation our miransertib to generative drug the AstraZeneca drug establish a proof of concept in hormone sensitive tumors. That is worth it, if 751 a next generation compound and if it is can it is dropped the early entrants. By presenting a better combine ability profile there where one has been established by the early entrants of the first generation, so these are the two strategic questions that we wrestle would as we proceed toward producing data and they need to be sorted out sometimes early next year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, that's extremely helpful. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

But they're very good the question to have about was you have two opportunities to get out the market and the I tried my potentially attractive.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thanks.

Paolo Pucci

You're welcome.

Thank you and our next question comes from Mathew Cross with Jones Trading. Your line is now open.

Mathew Cross

Hey, guys. Congrats on the successful raising and progress in the quarter. Just wanted to ask about the current enrollment status for the miransertib compound trial with ASCO and so believe Paolo mentioned that we may see more data from that program early next year, so just curious about any details you're considering for that next design of a subsequent trial again depending on data as well as whether that will be conducted internally or continue through Sloan Kettering?

Paolo Pucci

So what we did is we had a key opinion meeting at ASCO. We made decisions on mine the modifications to the protocol and then utilized some of those key opinion leaders to open additional sites, so Matt I think our first site is next sites either then memorial should be open, very shortly and then we plan to open a bunch of other the sites in the next few months and that's for miransertib with an next results. As we're looking for pre for patients with mutational status prior to entry to the trial, most of these patients would come through big academic sites, so they take a little bit longer to open then other trials. Based on our current projections we plan to have a full dataset by next year ASCO of between 25 and 40 patients to evaluate next steps in endometrial.

Mathew Cross

Perfect, okay appreciate that extra detail very helpful and then secondly just on ArQule ARQ 531 should we expect to see update BTK in addition results in the next to the presentation as well as an updated on the CLL3 you introduced at or are you expecting data to largely be focused on PK safety in tumor response?

Paolo Pucci

Definitely unfortunately we've backed our biomarker data and it wasn't available for EHA but it is available now and there we very encouraged with what we've seen and will present a full dataset on the biomarker activity of the drug at different concentrations and at different term points.

Mathew Cross

Perfect, I'll look forward to those presentations. Thanks guys.

Paolo Pucci

You're welcome.

Operator

George Zavoico

Hi, everyone Good morning and thanks.

Paolo Pucci

Thanks.

George Zavoico

Thanks for the update on everything. First of all, a very quick question; [indiscernible] for Proteus, does that just cover Proteus and would you be eligible for a second pediatric doctor for the pros syndrome?

Paolo Pucci

Difficult to say at this point I mean we have the one we produce and then we'll see what the view of the regulatory authorities going to be of the other diseases. And they're going to be considered as the one disease well they had to be picked out one by one quite frankly and my preference would be to be able to do as study even without a share on the family of diseases, so I would rather hear while we can't, you can't file of our ship because this is a main disease, if you're projecting this use many diseases but you don't have to go disease by disease to prove the worth of your drug in a registrational fashion. It's hard to say how to answer that question, George right now.

Brian Schwartz

But I think George that the regulations pertaining to these designation conversion to vouchers is that it needs to be the first indication of fulfilling certain criteria, so I don't think we'd be able to get two, we'd be able to get whichever first one comes?

Paolo Pucci

So the designation is on Proteus so, what saying if you are soon there for whatever reason that Proteus doesn't turn out to be the fast to market designation, right. Then we would apply for next indication to replace Proteus but at this point in time there is no, we have no elements to foresee those circumstances because Proteus syndrome of all the syndromes and the pros is the one for which we have the most data, so now the question that we can answer today, maybe in the future, but today this is the blunt.

George Zavoico

Okay. Also with regard to Proteus and/or PROS, you mentioned you are looking at two different sets of endpoints perhaps for the pediatric population and the adult population. In rare diseases, there is the natural history of the disease progression. I don't think you have that very well established for Proteus PROS. I don't think anybody does. So you can't really compare, for example, progression from a young child with the disease. We can't use a comparative natural history for - as an endpoint - or are you looking towards that?

Paolo Pucci

So, the NIH have a natural history study of Proteus ongoing. The challenge was this disease, George, is matching up two patients that look the same. So in terms of the 60 patients the NIH had followed overtime, we have a relative natural history of the disease. To identify which one look similar to the one that's going to be treated in our trial to match them up is going to be very complicated.

George Zavoico

Okay. So that's why you have to go into the kind of detail that you described in your earnings talk…

Paolo Pucci

Exactly.

George Zavoico

So and then final question regarding just AKT mutations in general in cancer this time, there are - there is AKT1, 2, 3 and the mutations occur in about 2% to 5% of pretty much a lot of different cancers according to recent paper. And there are dozens of mutations to any one of those three AKT subtypes. When you talk about biomarker analysis, do have to do like - are you going to be looking at all of them or look at patterns? Some are obviously much rare than others. It seems to develop this biomarkers can be little bit more complex than say [indiscernible] fusion, which are very simple to detect?

Brian Schwartz

So right now in the standard panels, George, they have incorporated the common activating mutations. In our phase I portion of the trial, we have left it really wide open for MD Anderson. But for the next stage of development, we would most probably just use the activating mutation in the standard panels that are currently available because it will be much easier and quicker way. And it does incorporate the majority of these mutations. But you are correct. AKT is less number, but Pr3K there is numerous different mutation. Some of which we would want. Some of which we wouldn't want. But we would just focus on common activating mutations of AKT Pr3K and in some of the P10 mutations that we know the drug is sensitive to.

George Zavoico

So if you include the PR3K and the P10, that obviously increases the patient population because there is going to be probably more than just 3% to 5% of cancer - so that expands your eligible patient population then, right?

Brian Schwartz

Correct. In the phase I, we have an expansion cohort built in which is purely molecular-based. And we will do that. We will get an idea of the most common mutations, George, which one could be sensitive to the drug as single agent.

George Zavoico

Okay. Thank you very much. And look forward to all the data coming up by the end of the year. Thank you very much.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes today's Q&A session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Marc Schegerin for closing remark.

Marc Schegerin

Thank you very much everyone. Really appreciate your participation on the call, and thanks again.

