47 Scoop: Trillium Bleeds, Surface Hemorrhages, And Forty Seven Throws In The $47 Million Towel On Synthon Lawsuit

Trillium Therapeutics continues to bleed in the post-ASCO summer holiday as clinical readouts emerge in the horizon.

Forty Seven to pay $47 million in upfront/milestone payments and drop all lawsuits against Synthon/Sanquin in exchange for a non-exclusive sublicense to IP covering antibody combinations.

CD47, a novel immune checkpoint in the innate immune system, is a rapidly emerging target in cancer immunotherapy. Previously, I spoke to the merits of the technology and the key drivers fueling a cohort of 8 companies developing CD47-directed therapies. Today, I provide updated commentary on factors affecting the competitive space, including new details on a key lawsuit, as well as the issuance of an FDA Orphan Drug Designation in multiple myeloma.

Forty Seven throws in the towel after multiple rounds of litigation with Synthon/Sanquin over IP rights to combination trials

After acquiring a third-party appeal on June 4th, in opposition to Synthon's European patent licensed from Sanquin Blood Foundation, Forty Seven (FTSV) reached a settlement with Synthon. Forty Seven receives a non-exclusive sublicense to relevant Synthon patents. In exchange, FTSV will drop all lawsuits and make upfront and milestone payments totaling $47 million. Synthon's patents cover combinations of CD-47- and SIRPa- directed antibodies with certain antitumor antibodies, including rituximab and trastuzumab.

I previously reported that FTSV's ability to operate in combo trials could be affected by the outcome of this legal battleground. That their hand was forced to settle at a considerable price is unquestionably a loss, but they have taken the action necessary to preserve their freedom to operate.

Source: Google Patents

Companies with mAbs in development (including Surface Oncology (SURF), Celgene (CELG), Arch Oncology, and OSE Immunotherapeutics) will almost certainly need to enter into a similar licensing agreement to pursue combination trials with their product. The lawsuit is unlikely to affect companies developing fusion proteins (i.e Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) and Alexo Therapeutics).

The next round of legal action is set to begin in late August, pitting numerous parties, including Surface Oncology, Arch Oncology, and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), against the key '512 patent licensed to Forty Seven by Stanford.

Surface Oncology shares hemorrhage on negative investor sentiment

I previously published a piece in which I did not recommend investing in Surface Oncology due to a lack of competitive positioning in the CD47 space. Since writing that piece, SURF is trading down 25-30%, at barely 50% above their most recent cash position.

Company Share Price (7/31/18) Common Shares + Equivalents Outstanding Equity Valuation ($mn) Cash + Equivalents (3/31/18) ($mn) Valuation multiple of cash+equiv Surface Oncology 11.33 27,597,315 $313 $205 1.53 Forty Seven 16.29 29,960,103 $488 $178 2.74 Trillium Therapeutics 5.05 19,260,003* $97 $57 1.71

*Excludes warrants issued to purchase preferred and common stock.

In a bit of a surprise, SURF also announced they have received Orphan Designation for SRF-231, their CD-47 antibody, in multiple myeloma, which would grant 7 years marketing exclusivity in this indication. These factors start to make SURF a more attractive investment, although we still feel these assets are late-in-class and lack differentiation. However, SURF, has yet to disclose notable data on SRF-231, and strong multiple myeloma data, combined with the orphan designation, could give them a viable path to a significant market share.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics continue to bleed on no news:

TRIL currently trades down over 50% from their post ASH2017 high. Shares have continued to slide in a period of relative silence following their last scientific updates at AACR in April. Ongoing declines provide a reasonable opportunity to initiate a position at an affordable price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I expect clinical updates on both TTI-621 and TTI-622 by ASH18 in December, at the latest.

Top Takeaways:

The Synthon lawsuit marks a big shift in the CD47 space. Combination therapy appears to be essential to achieving a viable regulatory pathway for CD47 therapies, and with Forty Seven's concession in the courts, Synthon now acts as the gatekeeper for crucial cancer combinations.

As previously reported, Surface Oncology needs a competitive break to have a chance at achieving a potential market share in CD47 that will improve their valuation. They may have found a lifeline with their Orphan Drug Designation, now they need to validate that SRF-231 actually works in multiple myeloma.

Trillium has struggled in the post-ASCO hangover, with their share price declining over 30% on essentially no news. This decline provides an attractive valuation to consider initiating a long position before update clinical results are announced later this year.

Overall, CD47 remains an encouraging area and we look forward to reviewing new clinical updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.