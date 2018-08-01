Nyrstar NV (NYRSY) CEO Hilmar Rode on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nyrstar NV (OTCPK:NYRSY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Anthony Simms - Group Manager, IR

Hilmar Rode - CEO & Executive Director

Michel Abaza - CFO

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Philip Ngotho - ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Wim Hoste - KBC Securities NV

Stijn Demeester - ING Groep N.V.

Maggie O'Neal - Barclays Bank

Xiaofei Du - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Phelan - Deutsche Bank

Alon Olsha - Macquarie Research

Sebastian Kaufmann - BlackRock

Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us today on our presentation of our H1 2018 results. Joining me today in the room is Hilmar Rode, our CEO; and Michel Abaza, our CFO.

I'd now like to hand over the call to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you, Anthony. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us here on the H1 2018 results call. We have delivered a strong set of operational and financial results. But before we discuss these results, let me also welcome Michel Abaza, our new CFO, who is participating today for the first time in our results call.

Moving to Slide 2. I'd just draw your attention to the usual disclaimer, and then I will move directly to Slide 4 to talk about the highlights of H1.

As you will see from the highlights, Nyrstar is making strong progress with the implementation of its strategic priorities. EBITDA is up 8% to €120 million from €111 million last year. However, on a macro-adjusted basis, EBITDA is up 38% from €87 million last year, which is very pleasing progress.

Michel has introduced, as our new CFO, has introduced the classical cash flow metrics of funds from operations and free cash flow, and we will report into that going forward.

As you can see, year-on-year, our funds from operations is up by €129 million to a positive €18 million. And I can confirm that Nyrstar expect to be not only fund from operations positive for the full year 2018, but indeed also free cash flow positive for the full year.

We have reduced net debt by €153 million during quarter two by fully reversing the working capital outflow experienced in quarter one. This is as guided. And there is more working capital reduction to come during H2.

We have also adjusted during quarter two our hedging policy for smelting and mining. Importantly, we have protected the entire expected free zinc production from our mines in 2019 at approximately $3,000 per tonne on a fixed forward. At 30th of July, this hedge of 166 kilotonne had a positive mark-to-market of approximately €85 million.

Now to Port Pirie. For me, personally, the biggest highlight of the H1 results is the Port Pirie TSL ramp-up. Not only did the TSL continued to perform very well in terms of its ramp-up and we continue ahead of schedule with increasing momentum, but in addition, our 40-day planned shut on the blast furnace during quarter two was a resounding success. And subsequent to that restart over the planned shut, we have achieved and continue to achieve a step change in throughput. More about that later in the presentation. On the basis of this progress, we are confident to confirm the previously announced EBITDA uplift at Port Pirie starting with the €40 million in H2 2018 moving to €100 million and €130 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Myra Falls is also on track, with first commercial production expected to commence in Q3 of 2018 and the first shipment expected to happen in Q4 of 2018. We do see a real disconnect between recent bond prices of Nyrstar and the prospects of the business and are, therefore, opportunistically commencing a buyback and cancellation of the 2019 bond.

Now let's move over to Slide 5 for a brief market update. Despite the recent reduction in the price for zinc, as in the rest of the metal - base metals complex, we do see that supply and demand remains constructive. We had not seen any reduction in demand for our product in any of the three regions where we operate. Enforcement of environmental regulations in China continues to drive a unique mine production there, whilst the recent reductions in zinc price is also causing an important margin squeeze for the Chinese zinc smelters. That bodes well for supply from that important zinc producer from our perspective.

With regard to FX, obviously, on a year-on-year basis, at 1.21 for H1 2018 versus 1.08 in the prior year, the euro has been an important headwind for Nyrstar, and Michel will comment on that more.

Moving over to treatment charges. As expected, the zinc concentrate supply is starting to loosen up, driven by rest of world supply that has been well-flagged. We have been rather pleased how quickly the spot market has started to respond, with spot TCs commencing a significant upward movement.

Now over to Slide 6 for an update on SHE and also operations. I'm pleased to report that H1 was uneventful on the SHE front with some notable achievements in safety, as described in the text.

With regard to production, zinc metal production from the zinc smelters was at 528 kilotonne, up 2% year-on-year and in line with our full year '18 guidance of 1.05 million to 1.1 million tonnes.

Lead production at Port Pirie was down at 69 kilotonne. Of course, this was a well-flagged planned shut for the blast furnace, which lasted approximately 40 days. As I will be showing in a subsequent slide, production has been exceptionally strong in June and July since the blast furnace came back online, and we're expecting that higher rate of production to continue in H2.

Zinc in concentrate production of 69 kilotonne was up 30% on H1 '17, driven primarily by the restart of MTN, which has been a success, and of course, ongoing optimization of ETN.

Now over to Slide 7 for a brief summary of the progress we have achieved at Port Pirie. Our progress in ramping up the Port Pirie Redevelopment project is extremely encouraging. As you can see in the graph on the top right, the TSL throughput continues to increase rapidly quarter-on-quarter and with that momentum continuing into the full month of July. And also, the mix has been extremely positive. After 54% residues treated in Q2, we achieved 57% for July, and that compares to 40% of the fully ramped-up target.

Now the blast furnace planned shut in Q2, as I said, approximately 40 days, was a resounding success, as you can see from the graph on the bottom right, where we show the 2017 full year production of market metal - lead market metal, we show the quarter one annualized rate. Obviously, April, May was much lower, impacted by the planned blast furnace shut. And then the last column, we show that the annualized production for the two months since the blast furnace restarted, namely June and July, it was running at 235 kilotonne per annum. And if you go to the material that we released back in 2016 and confirm in 2017, we're really way ahead of schedule in terms of market metal, and we expect that to continue.

Now it's not just about producing a lot of metal, it's also about profitability. And let me just reiterate that we have sufficient internally generated residues with more than 400,000 tonnes already stockpiled on-site and, of course, ongoing feats at production to feed the TSL with an attractive mix for several years to come.

In the table, we just summarize an indicative content of some of the metals that we will be recovering and as well as the indicative margin.

This, of course, gives us the confidence to confirm today the profit uplift from the Port Pirie Redevelopment project starting with €40 million in H2 2018 and then also continuing, as previously guided, in 2019 and 2020. I think it's fair to say that we know now that the Port Pirie Redevelopment is on track to be the huge success and the company-maker that we were hoping it to be.

And with that, I'd like to pass over to Michel for the finances.

Michel Abaza

Thank you, Hilmar. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to announce a good set of results for my first results at Nyrstar. And anyway, I do hope that I shall meet in person with you in the coming months. But for the time being, let's go back to our first half results.

So Slide 9, good set of results can be summarized really with four figures, and the first one is EBITDA. We said it's up 1% to €118 million, and it was driven mainly by higher commodity prices. And zinc was up 50%; lead, 28%; and silver, 9%. But that was partially offset by a strong headwind from the euro dollar Hilmar pointed out earlier; and by lower TCs, as expected; and the reduced production at Port Pirie, as planned. And as Hilmar pointed it out, Port Pirie delivered results ahead of our expectations, so within the guidance on this matter.

Second figure is CapEx. It's down 17% versus last year, as guided previously, and that's mainly due to the end of the Port Pirie Redevelopment, and that was despite the fact that we invested still €40 million on Myra Falls restart. So our CapEx guidance for the year is again reaffirmed.

Very good figure is the funds from operations, so FFO impressively turned around, nearly €130 million compared to the same period last year. And that was on the back of strong improvements in working capital, €84 million; and the reduced CapEx, €25 million. So our plans on working capital are delivering their fruits.

And consequently, I mean, the immediate knock-on effect is on our net debt that is down to €1.2 billion compared to the previous quarter where it was up €1.350 billion, as we guided to again.

Slide 10. We have more details on EBITDA, and let's start with the macros first. I mean, they have had an overall negative impact for €24 million compared to the same period last year. And on the positive side, there was an increase in metal prices, we mentioned this, especially with zinc, higher 21%, compared to the previous year. Zinc was up at, I mean, something like $3,250 a tonne versus 2.7 kilo - $2,700 a tonne a year ago.

On the negative, the euro strengthened a lot against the dollar from 1.08 to 1.21, and that had a €34 million hit to our EBITDA, mainly through translation impact. And the reduction in TCs also had an impact, and that was anticipated and guided to.

Now on the operating performance. I mean, behind the €44 million increase in metal processing, there is an increase of production by 2%., but keep in mind that it's done with an improved gross margin. And that's, unfortunately, offset by higher energy cost and temporary lower production in Port Pirie due to the planned shutdown that we talked about earlier.

Mining production has increased 30%, and we continue on increasing in H2 with the restart of Myra Falls. But this positive impact was again offset by higher operating costs, most of them connected to the Myra Falls restart.

On the whole, what we have to keep in mind, and I want to remind you that, is that mining posted a 97% increase in EBITDA from €15 million to €28 million, and will keep on increasing in the second half of the year on the back of the Myra Falls production and the improvement on all our mining facilities.

On Slide 11. As a result of an improved EBITDA and improved cash generation, we are pleased to share with you that the net debt has come off, I mean, sharply compared to Q1, as we said it would. The working capital increase in Q1 was reversed in Q2, bringing out the net debt to - by something like €150 million to €1.2 billion. We mentioned at the time, if you recall, that the increase in net debt from €1.1 billion at the end of 2017 to €1.35 billion in Q1 was due to working capital and that it would revert in Q2; so it did, with the working capital repeating €233 million over Q2.

And the little graph on the bottom of the page illustrates the movements of working capital. And you would notice that most metrics we control are in the green, inventory, payables, customer prepays, which means that our transformation plans are starting to produce their results. And it's a continuous improvement that we expect to pursue in the coming quarters. So our net debt is back now to €1.2 billion and will continue to decrease in the coming quarters.

Note as well that we have not only renewed our zinc and silver prepays, but we have also managed to increase them. I mean, we amortized €20 million in the first half, but we had the new ones of €49 million, so it's a net impact of €29 million. And that demonstrates the recurring confidence of our partners on our future productions and financial health, so it's worth noting.

On the following slide, in Slide 12, you will see that our liquidity position is sound at €643 million compared to €479 million in Q1, so decent improvement. And the reduction in net debt and this healthy liquidity puts us today in a more solid financial position. And the financial position we show here does not include the positive mark-to-market of our zinc strategic hedging, €85 million, again, as Hilmar mentioned at the beginning of this call. So this hedging secures even more our 2019 mining results. It's worth noting no risk on this side.

Our source of funding are diversified, and the appetite for our prepays is remaining strong. And talking about confidence again, it's been renewed by our banking partners because we wish to mention that usually, we have increased our prepayment facility arranged with Deutsche Bank by $25 million, so it increased from $125 million to $150 million. So I think that's going the right way.

Our available liquidity allows us today to actively manage our short-term liabilities. And this is why we've decided to start a buyback program on our 2019 bond, which is trading today at levels disconnected from the true financial situation of Nyrstar. So we're constantly monitoring the financial market to seize opportunistically any window to refinance some of our short-term liabilities, keeping in mind, though, that our sound liquidity position allows us to be selective. And that's what we're doing through the repurchase of the 2019 bond.

Back to Hilmar.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you very much, Michel. Let me conclude on Slide 14 before we open up for Q&A. I think we made major progress in H1 2018 with the implementation of our five strategic priorities. And you can be assured that we will continue to drive forward diligently in H2 with the same five strategic priorities, no change anticipated.

As a result of our solid progress, I'm pleased to confirm that Nyrstar expects to be free cash flow positive for full year 2018.

And with that, back to you, Anthony, and open for questions and answers.

Anthony Simms

Thank you very much, Hilmar. Operator, if you wouldn't mind now opening the call for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question today from Alain Gabriel from Morgan Stanley.

Alain Gabriel

Two questions from my side. Firstly, on the operating costs, below the gross profit line. Clearly, your gross profit has positively developed period-over-period, but the operating costs have also increased, notably in smelting. Mining, I get it, there's the ramp-up, so that's fully understandable. But in smelting, do you mind sharing a little bit more color on the increase there? For instance, other expenses have increased from €92 million in the second half of last year to €120 million this year. And how much of that is reversible? That's one. Two is on the Port Pirie Redevelopment progress. You have given a lot of soft indicators on the operating profit - on the operating metrics. Can you give a bit more soft indicators on the financial metrics, of the run rates in July, for instance, to give the market a bit more confidence on your ability to achieve your €40 million target?

Hilmar Rode

In terms of the operating costs on the smelting, we have seen higher energy costs in Europe and Australia. We've also made some investments in increasing the asset management, the asset base with maintenance. I remind you that we have published last year a path towards 1.2 million tonnes of production on the zinc smelting and then ongoing direct operating cost, unit cost reductions. So we do see that we bode towards that, so we see ongoing cost reductions with a proviso that we do see some energy cost inflation. In terms of the mining cost, I think you've said that there, we are obviously in a ramp-up phase in terms of costs with Myra Falls without having the offsetting benefits of the revenue. We've also seen very nice uptick in the Mid Tennessee production, and the next phase is now operating cost improvements. You'll see from our financials that the Mid Tennessee unit cost was still significantly higher than Eastern Tennessee, and we'll be driving that in the months ahead to similar levels.

Regarding Port Pirie, I would make a few comments on the financials. Port Pirie is a site with a high degree of fixed cost. So as we ramp up production from 171 kilotonne of lead market metal into - in 2017 to now 235 kilotonne for the two full months of June, July since we had the blast furnace planned shut, and we expect that to continue. You can imagine what it does for fixed cost dilution, very important. Then also, we have been able, with our blast furnace work, also to optimize energy consumption. So we ceded our unit consumption of energy. And I'm not just talking power here, I'm talking particularly coal, coke and things like that has come down. So we do see Port Pirie direct operating costs on a unit cost basis significantly lower in the second half versus the first half. You will have noticed there was a significant increase from H1 2017 to H1 2018, which is the ramp-up cost for the TSL and its initial phases, plus, of course, the impact of the blast furnace planned shut. Those factors are both gone, and that's why we see the unit cost reduction. So when you feed much higher volumes of high gross profit residues, and you get the volumes which drive the unit cost dilution, plus energy unit consumption improvements, and the profitability story is quite interesting. And that's what gives us the confidence to reiterate today the €40 million for H2. I hope that helps you, Alain.

Alain Gabriel

Yes, very clear.

We'll now go to our next question from Philip Ngotho from ABN AMRO.

Philip Ngotho

I have a number, maybe starting on the working capital movements. I see that the working capital level benefited from both the receivables side but also the payables side. So I was wondering, on the receivables side, can you indicate what happened there? And have you increased, for example, the factoring facility that you have? And the same goes for the payables side, can you explain why there's a positive impact on cash flow from payables?

Michel Abaza

Thank you, Philip. So first part of the question was on factoring. Yes, I mean, the answer is yes, we've increased the factoring from - compared to last year to €130 million, but that's part of normal, I would say, cash management. Anyone in the industry and in the industries in general, and I'm coming from a completely different industry, do that. Working - I mean, using the factoring facility is a cheap way for us to finance ourselves compared to committed our longer-term facilities. So to give you an idea, I mean, factoring cost is something like 2% over LIBOR, where on the - on our committed facilities, we are more in the 5% to 7%, I mean, in the vicinity of what we pay for, for our high-yield bonds. So it's really interest and financial expense management. On the payables, the good news is that we had some levers here to improve. We were paying too fast our suppliers. So we just started to realign our payment terms to standard parties, which is two months, so 60 days, and that's starting to show some benefits. So we keep on doing that for all our supplier base across the world.

Hilmar Rode

Yes. And just to - and to complement that, in terms of the raw material purchases, there's quite a big difference between the most attractive payment terms we have and the least attractive as we start to drive down working capital. In terms of reducing inventories, of course, we can then selectively discard some of the raw material streams that come with poorer payable terms. So we've been looking there also at the mix of the raw materials.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. And maybe just a follow-up question on that. You say you have increased the payable terms to around 60 days. But if I look at - if I would to do the calculation of days payable outstanding, I get to 98 days. I mean, are these, the current levels of payables, really sustainable?

Michel Abaza

I mean, that's part of the exercise we just demonstrated to you. I mean, we have some prepays as well with Trafigura and Glencore, so that might also distort them in your computation.

Hilmar Rode

With regard then on sustainability, we placed a big emphasis on sustainability, and we consider all the work we've done in Q2 and the working capital as sustainable. And in fact, we will be doing more in H2.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Another follow-up question that you have. According to your annual report, you also have a deferred payment framework agreement with Trafigura. Can you confirm whether you have been using that facility at all?

Michel Abaza

No, we are not using this facility.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. And then maybe on the factoring side, can you also indicate how much - so if I'm correct, you said it's €130 million now versus year-end, it was €70 million, I guess?

Michel Abaza

Yes.

Philip Ngotho

So that means that a large part of the, actually, the increase - the reduction of net debt comes from this factoring facility. But from my understanding, I mean, if you look at when you will go and try to refinance the bond, I assume that's a bond to investors but also credit agencies, they look at factoring facility as debt, right?

Michel Abaza

I mean - just, I mean, the way the rating agencies, I mean, look at factoring facilities, they are basically instead, but that's part of the normal, I would say, bond exercise. I mean, one thing you must not forget is compared to last year, I mean, the procurement have increased. So in terms of value, we have more value to factor. So that's important. That's the main reason behind the increase. It's not a question only of volume. Prices have increased, the procurement has increased in terms of value. And as a result, I mean, you tend to factor more in euros at the end of the day.

Philip Ngotho

Yes. Okay. Then my second question is on the - one last question, because the factoring facility, you never really disclose this in your annual reports or in quarterly statements. It's only in the - your high-yield bond prospectus that you disclose it. Are there any other facilities, financing facilities that you haven't disclosed?

Michel Abaza

No, everything is on the table and everything will be on the table from now on. I mean, there's nothing to hide. We're just pretty proud of what we are doing, so, so far, so good.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. My last question then maybe was in a news article this week that Teck Resources has been exporting concentrates with a high level of cadmium into China, and that might open the market. And at the same time, I believe they're also looking at reducing the volumes that they are selling through the larger smelters, including you. And I believe they're also looking at increasing the payability levels - or payable levels. So what is your view on this development and how it might impact you?

Hilmar Rode

Yes, Philip, thanks for that question. We are, of course, aware that there was a 1000 tonne lot exported indirectly from - by Teck from Red Dog into China. I will remind you, the concentrate market is a global market and it clears like any market. So any tonnage of Red Dog that goes into China displaces another tonnage that then has to get sold somewhere else. So if Teck starts to do larger sales into China, it will displace other material that had been going to China and which will then come to the waste. So individual suppliers rebasing their geographical destination doesn't actually do anything for the market. As such, it's neutral, and we don't see that as a major impact. In terms of reducing contracted volumes, Nyrstar has relatively small volumes with Red Dog. But again, the market is the market.

And irrespective of how much you contract, things - all the volumes must be bought and sold. And that fact doesn't actually change anything in terms of the supply-demand picture. It is well-published that Teck has been trying for a while to move the payable up from 85% to 95% with the argument that with the higher payable, we got, of course, a higher TC to compensate, and that is net-net neutral. Well, I guess where we come from as Nyrstar is there's no point to make a massive disruption and have to change thousands and thousands of contracts, et cetera, for something that's going to be a net neutral. So we're firmly in the camp that there's no real benefit to anyone to change the 85% payable. And we will continue to be defending that, as we have been defending it. And I also note that it does start to seem quite late in the concentrate cycle with the spot TCs starting to move up decisively to be going for that. So we are confident that the 85% will prevail.

Philip Ngotho

Okay. Maybe just one follow-up on your comment that it is a global market, a concentrate market. I mean, spot TCs in China were extremely low. But I think maybe that's my understanding that there was also, to a large extent, also driven by the fact that they weren't able to import all sorts of - or the different types of concentrates or there was some limitations in some of the concentrates. So if that market opens up, does that not mean that you will have, as a non-China producer, you will have less availability of concentrates? Although you have to compete more.

Hilmar Rode

No, we don't see it like that. Ultimately, it's a global market, which is clearing every extra tonne from Teck that might go into China, and that's speculation. 1000 tonnes is not a whole lot, will actually offset another balance. And I'll just repeat the comment I made before, which perhaps was not fully appreciated, is that if you look at the way China buys zinc in the local market in China from the local Chinese zinc mines, they're very exposed more so than Western smelters to the zinc price. And we see that the reduction that is taking place in the zinc price in the last - effectively, in July, from levels well above $3,000 to, say, the $2,600 level, has really an important margin squeeze for the Chinese smelters. So they will struggle to buy at these kind of spot prices, and that's why we see the spot price react rather dramatically. I think we have to move on now to the next person because there are a lot of people on the call today. But thanks for your interest, and we really appreciate that.

Our next question now comes from Wim Hoste from KBC Securities.

Wim Hoste

I have a couple of questions. First one is on the 2019 hedges, can you maybe elaborate a little bit on the structure? There appears to be no color or structure on this one. Can you clarify that? And also, the 166,000 tonnage that is mentioned there with free zinc, can you maybe elaborate on how you arrived at that figure? What kind of assumptions are behind that? And then another question is on CapEx budget going forward, so beyond 2018. And 2018 is still, I think, impacted by Myra Falls restart. And so what would be the underlying CapEx run rate beyond 2018? These are my questions.

Hilmar Rode

I'll perhaps handle the question on the 166 kilotonne and the CapEx; and then, Michel, you could talk about the structure of the hedges and so on. So in terms of the 166 kilotonne, while we're not giving precise guidance yet, we've effectively hedged the 100% of the expected free metal that we're going to produce from the zinc mines in 2019. So if you divide 166 by 0.85, you effectively see more or less where we see 2019 production. Then with regard to the CapEx, of course, Port Pirie Redevelopment is done. This year, we have, of course, the restart of Myra Falls. It's a big CapEx project. Most of that is done. And so CapEx will be lower in the second half than in the first half. And because we don't have any significant Gulf projects for next year, you can expect CapEx to be down again next year. A broad range would be of the nature of the order of €180 million to €200 million. But I want to stress, this is a preliminary indication. We will provide guidance at the full year results. But if you just deduct effectively the Myra Falls restart and you add some staying business CapEx for Myra Falls, you will actually get to the €180 million to €200 million range, which we would feel comfortable with. Michel, over to you on the structure of the hedge there.

Michel Abaza

Yes, thank you, Hilmar. I mean, the structure of the hedges is very simple. It's fixed forward, so there are no options in there because, I mean, there's no point in putting options when the spot price of zinc was high. So options, you tend to use them when you're looking for upside. And at $3,000 per tonne, I mean, the upside is good to have, but it would be greedy to take risks. So no, it's fully secured.

Stijn Demeester

A few questions from my part. How do you see the evolution of the Mining EBITDA in the second half? With Myra Falls only contributing in the fourth quarter, will there still be any start-up cost in the third quarter? And can you maybe give us an indication on the start-up cost in the first half?

Hilmar Rode

Stijn, thanks for the questions. So what we see in the second half of Mining is substantially higher volumes. That's by inference we've maintained our guidance. So even if you go to the bottom of the guidance, 160 kilotonnes minus 69,000 is 90,000 tonnes for the second half as a minimum. So you can see we are expecting significantly higher volume, with ongoing increases at Mid Tennessee; somewhat at East; modest at Langlois; of course, initial production for Myra. We also see lower operating costs with Myra starting to get into revenue. And also, at Mid Tennessee, while the ramp-up has been pleasing from a volume perspective, we have plenty of opportunity on unit costs. You should go to the financials, and you see there's a big gap between Eastern Tennessee and Mid Tennessee unit cost, and the mining is very, very similar. And I think I'll just leave it at that. So more volume, lower unit costs, higher profitability also at the current spot price. I'll leave it at that.

Stijn Demeester

Okay. So '19 then, with the zinc mining hedges in place, can you give an indication on what would be the mining delta if you would calculate the expected EBITDA in Mining on, let's say, spot prices, spot zinc prices and at the $3,000 hedge?

Michel Abaza

Yes, I mean, any of you can make your own calculations, I mean, with the zinc prices, the zinc recovery rate and the cash cost, basically.

Stijn Demeester

Okay. Okay, fine. On the bond buyback, have you already spent something on it? Or is it something for the second half? And how much are you willing to spend on it?

Michel Abaza

So we will start in the coming days, so we will not wait. And we will spend as much as we did to basically to - as much - not as much as needed, as much is necessary to keep on creating value to the shareholder. So we don't have a set target. But I mean, as long as we - with these expenditures or with this purchase, we create value, we'll keep on doing it.

Stijn Demeester

And then the final question, on your free cash flow guidance, you still guide to be cash flow positive in this year. Is that based on net free cash flow or on funds from operations metric?

Hilmar Rode

Yes, thanks for that question, Stijn. So you'll see that in H1, we improved our funds from operations and our free cash flow significantly from H1 2017. Having said that, funds from operation was already positive in H1. Free cash flow was still negative. As I said during my presentation, and let me confirm it for clarity, we expect that in H2, the funds from operations will again be positive and increasingly so, but we also expect free cash flow to be positive not just for H2 but for the full year of 2018. And what it means is, of course, if the current spot price continues, we will have less EBITDA than if the spot price were to be at, say, for example, $3,100 or $3,200, which was the H1 average, but at the same time, will liberate more working capital. So that free cash flow positive indication is - or guidance is made in the context of also current prices. We don't need the zinc price to go back up to $3,200 to be free cash flow positive for the year as a whole. I hope that clarifies.

Maggie O'Neal

A couple of questions from my side. So first of all, is it your expectation then that working capital will be an inflow in the second half? My second question is in terms of TCs, you mentioned that they've been moving up. Are you confident that they will increase when the contract is set for next year? And then finally, in terms of the repayment of the Port Pirie perks, is there an update in terms of when you expect to start paying that? And were there any penalties or step-up clauses due to the decision to defer?

Hilmar Rode

Perhaps I'll take all three and, Michel, feel free also to complement. We certainly do expect working capital inflow at current spot prices. I think you'll recall that from Michel's presentation, we got basically no price benefit on working capital in - from quarter one to quarter two. If current spot prices continue, we will get a significant price benefit. And we continue to work on the volume aspects in terms of days of inventory and those kinds of metrics. In terms of TCs moving up, I'll be a little bit more granular. We saw the China spot TC index continuing until quite recently at about $30. But in fact, what had happened is even though the TC index stated $50, volume has dried up completely, and there were no material transactions taking place there for quite a while. Eventually, the dam will burst, and it's now moved up into the $50, $55 range at the end of July, and we see no reason why that might stop. And I would not be surprised to see spot TCs into the 80s at some point in Q4. Now that gives us no guarantee on the benchmark for 2019. I think it's too early to bench a big prediction on that. But if the spot TC goes up, I do think it gives an indication of where life is going. In terms of the perpetuals, I don't really want to say too much, although I thank you for the question. We are in ongoing discussions with the South Australian government. As soon as we have news, we will, of course, update the market. And I'd just refer you to a press release that we put out on the 17th of May in response to comments made by the South African government - South Australian government at the time. Everything that we said in that press release is still applicable. And I think I'll leave it at that, if I could.

Xiaofei Du

So I have a few questions, first of all, on zinc. So you've elaborated on the hedging strategy. But now with the spot likely to coming down, so how would that exactly translate into your realized price? How should we see that? And a bit of a follow-up on TC. Just to confirm the escalator is still largely emanated, so we should expect nothing at all for the years going forward? Second question, on bond buyback. So the headline has that you will start the buyback at the right - opportunistically. So what do you deem as the right timing? And lastly, you've successfully restarted the mines, and now they look all in pretty good shape. But will you consider selling them at some point because of the gearing with the balance sheet? Yes, that's all from me.

Hilmar Rode

I'll take the question - thanks, Olivia, for those questions. I'll take the question on the TC escalator/de-escalator and the mine restart and so on. I'll let Michel talk about the hedging and how that transfers to results and also the bond buyback. So in terms of the TC, we've seen effectively a zero escalator/de-escalator in 2017 and 2018. Will there be an escalator/de-escalator going forward? I'm not sure. We don't really care too much. It acts as a bit of a shock-absorber. But for us, it's actually a bit of a nonissue. In terms of the mine restarts, we have announced last year at our Q3 results that we plan to keep the full North American zinc mines as a core part of our business and as one of the key levers we have to drive down leverage, and that remains our position. The zinc mining is a core part of our business, which we intend to drive. That means we've got six smelters, five zinc smelters, polymetallic lead smelter and four zinc mines. We see those 10 operating assets as a very nice portfolio with a very nice also country footprint in OECD countries that can just drive forward the success of this company. Over to you, Michel, for the other two questions.

Michel Abaza

Yes. So on hedges, I mean, hedges, as we deliver them to the banks, I mean, to - and to unfold the hedges, they will post their profit to our P&L, so to the EBITDA. So it's a profit whenever the zinc is below the $3,000 rate we communicated. And it will be a lost opportunity if the zinc was up above $3,000. So that will happen naturally. And of course, we have in mind the strategy of replacing them. So we will keep on hedging our zinc in the coming quarters. Then after, the bond buyback, I mean, as I said - and maybe tell me if I you don't answer your question, but we will start in the coming days. And we do that opportunistically to create value to the shareholders because, I mean, the bonds were trading at levels that were disconnected to Nyrstar's reality. So by buying back bonds below par, we are basically generating a profit, obviously, because - and we are generating as well savings on the interests. So it's good liability, short-term liability management.

Richard Phelan

Really, two questions, one has been sort of asked before, but I'll follow up again. It's encouraging that you've reiterated guidance for positive free cash flow in 2018. But obviously, you've also talked about group CapEx in the €200 million to €240 million range. So fair to extrapolate that the key differential here is improvement in working capital that you're forecasting in the second half. Just want to make that very clear because, obviously, after interest expense, taxes and other items, maintaining that positive free cash flow would still be a challenge.

Michel Abaza

So yes, I mean, we reiterate the free cash flow guidance positive. I mean, that's the definition of FCF, so it's including working capital. It's true, it's a challenge. But I mean, the plans are in place to, as Hilmar said, to sustainably make sure that our capital - working capital remains low, and everything is in place to do so. So we'll benefit, yes, for the time being, from pricing effect. That's normal. But we are not counting on that only. I mean, we would be much more happy than the zinc price goes back up above $3,000 and have a negative impact on our working capital, the other way around, because it's more sustainable for our business. And what we are putting in place is tighter control of all our inventories, from raw material to finished products, and on our payable and receivables. So we'll keep on doing that. The plans are in place, and we're very confident that we'll reach the guidance we gave to you.

Richard Phelan

Okay, great. And to follow up, you've got €78 million of cash in the balance sheet. For the purposes of the bond buybacks, would you consider opening the program up to the 2024 bonds or potentially convert? Last year, in the same period, you bought a small amount of the converts. Do those other securities remain part of the program?

Michel Abaza

At this stage, we are not looking at our other bonds. We prefer to focus on the 2019 bond. It's, I mean, it's - the idea behind this, I mean, in terms of liability management, is to maintain and to extend the maturity profile of our debt. So that's what we have in mind. I mean, our goal is here to ensure that the group is correctly financed long term. So that's why we are looking more at the short-term liability management than touching any '24 or '22 bonds.

Alon Olsha

Just one question from me and really just an extension of the questions around that 2019 bond of yours. More generally, how do you see the capital structure of the business kind of evolving into next year and the end of next year? What's the ideal structure you want to try to reach or realistically you think is achievable by the end of next year? Presumably, you'll repurchase a portion of that €350 million bond, but try to refinance some of it and do some more prepays. So where do you think you can get to by the end of next year?

Michel Abaza

So that's really depending on the market situation, obviously. But if we consider that all the planets are well-aligned, of course, I mean, we would repurchase part of the bond to save some money, and we would refinance it long term. So that's the ideal world we are looking at on the back of our expected strong cash generation in the coming quarters. So we strongly believe - I mean, irrelevant of, I mean - considering that the macro market is open to high-yield issuers, and we strongly believe that we'll be able to issue a new bond, a new long-term bond. That's what we are looking at.

Alon Olsha

Okay. And presumably, you'll continue looking to enter into new prepay agreements on silver and some other materials?

Michel Abaza

Prepay is a tool that is used, I mean, in the industry, so we'll keep on using them. Now it will be, again, I mean, part of the liability management exercise. As I mentioned it, we always look at creating value to the shareholders. So if we can decrease the cost of our own debt and if decreasing the cost of our debt passes through reduction of prepays, we will do so. If that - but the main target is really ensuring we have the liquidity long term, and then the second step is reducing driving down the cost of debt.

Sebastian Kaufmann

Two questions from my side. One would be on Page 7 when you talk about the metal stockpile at Port Pirie. Is it possible then if you can give us some kind of indication how long it will take to use those residues in terms of years, 3 or 4 years, whatever it is? And is - are those metals part of the inventory that you reported in your balance sheet? That will be my first question. The second question is, are you able to give us some kind of indication in terms of 2018 EBITDA expectation at current spot?

Hilmar Rode

Sebastian, thanks for your questions. I'll take the bit about Port Pirie, and then I'll pass the question on EBITDA guidance and stuff to Michel. We have enough residues on site probably for 3, 4 years of processing at high rates. But I want to also remind you to the fact that part of the business model, in fact, at the heart of the business model of the Port Pirie Redevelopment project was to process residues from the zinc smelters, at this stage, primarily Hobart and Budel, on an ongoing basis. So we have a very nice existing - pre-existing stockpile, which we will be throwing down on. But then we will be having, as long we have those zinc smelters, operating an ongoing source of residue. So this is very much a sustainable business model. Then in terms of the value, you see from that slide on Page 7 that the gross profit margins are very high. And the reason those profit margins are so high is those materials are carried at very low, generally, at very low accounting values. So it's all being paid for. And to the extent that they carried with some accounting value, that will create working capital liberation. And to the extent that they're not valued, which is most of it, that will create EBITDA. I hope that answers your question. And then over to Michel on the question on EBITDA spot prices.

Michel Abaza

Yes, I mean, really, the guidance we gave is on free cash. So we're, again, we're saying that free cash will be positive for the years. So you can easily derive what is the expected EBITDA. I mean, we don't communicate and we don't give a guidance on EBITDA, but we prefer to give a guidance on cash because cash is key in our sector.

Anthony Simms

Thank you, Operator. And all I'm going to say now is thank you very much for joining the call today. We look forward to speaking to you all soon. Thank you.

Michel Abaza

Thank you.

Hilmar Rode

Thank you. Goodbye.

