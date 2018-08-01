Pandora: Can You Handle The G Force?

I will continue to perform my due diligence on P to assess if this ride might produce more than just an adrenaline rush.

What impressed me the most was the performance of the subscription business, precisely what attracted me to this stock originally.

Pandora's modest earnings beat, the absence of bad news and an overall upbeat tone from management seem to be behind today's strong stock price rebound.

Pandora (P) is ripping after delivering its 2Q18 earnings report. The financial results themselves, slightly above guidance and consensus estimates, do not seem to fully account for today's bullish reaction. Instead, it looks like the absence of bad news and an overall upbeat tone from the management team have been enough for investors and traders, who had dumped the stock in the past few trading days, to rush back in (probably also aided by short sellers closing their positions).

A few reasons for optimism

The table below summarizes Pandora's 2Q18 P&L results and lays out the company's 3Q18 guidance against consensus. On the left hand side, notice that revenues, higher than both consensus and guidance, seem to have been the key driver behind adjusted EBITDA losses that landed much closer to the high end of the guidance range. Supporting the top line was a noticeable improvement in important operating metrics, including a mid-single digit increase in RPM (revenue per thousand listening hours) that, coupled with a per-unit cost increase of only 2% YOY, must have contributed with some margin expansion on the ad side of the business.

However, what impressed me the most was the evolution of Pandora's subscription business. As a quick recap, I once was modestly optimistic that the stock could be valued at $20/share by 2020 if the company managed to successfully execute on its subscription-heavy plan presented to investors late in 2016 (back then, former CEO and co-founder Tim Westergren used to run the company). I then turned sour on Pandora's decision to ditch that road map and double down on the ad model.

Fast forward to 2Q18, the $44.8 million growth in subscriber revenues easily offset the 3% YOY decline in total ad dollars earned and the missed revenues from the disposition of the ticketing service business. With Pandora Plus and Premium both fully operational, the company's paid subscriber base increased 23% YOY to nearly reach six million accounts. Interestingly, this number is fast approaching the original 2018 target of 9 million communicated nearly two years ago, despite the numerous false-starts in executing the strategy. Meanwhile, ARPU shot up 35%, likely aided by the heavier mix of Premium and Premium Family users, slightly increasing per-subscriber margin to $1.74 from $1.71 last year.

The toboggan is upside down

Earlier this year, I called an investment in P less of a roller coaster ride and more of a toboggan slide down to the bottom. Nearly six months later, the stock is up about 35%, with about half of that spike being accounted for by today's mid-trading session rush of 17%. So it looks like I have been wrong about P so far in 2018, and the toboggan seems to be upside down.

Over the past few trading days, P faced quite a bit of ups and downs. Blink, and investors would have missed the stock trading at $8.09 last Thursday, then down 17% by Tuesday, back up to the high $7s on Wednesday. It looks like those willing to take a swing at P need to be prepared to endure incredible G-forces.

The intense volatility alone might be a good enough reason for me not to get too excited about P at this moment, particularly after such a strong trading day. But I must admit that the stock is starting to look more compelling to me, especially as a result of a seemingly successful push for subscription revenues that attracted me to this name in the first place.

For now, I will keep my finger off the buy button. However, I will continue to perform my due diligence on P to assess if this ride might produce more than just an adrenaline rush.

